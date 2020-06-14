Harry Styles Goes for a Run in London, Plus Dakota Fanning, Jon Batiste and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 14, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 101

Run, Harry, Run!

Mega Agency

Harry Styles wore a colorful jacket when he went for a jog in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 101

Gorgeous Grin

TheImageDirect.com

Dakota Fanning was all smiles at her new home in Los Angeles.

3 of 101

Music for All

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Jon Batiste performed outside of NYU Langone Hospital in New York during a Black Lives Matter rally.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 101

Surf's Up

BACKGRID

Gerard Butler enjoyed an early morning surf session in Malibu, California.

Advertisement

5 of 101

On a Boat

Matt James and Tyler Cameron were spotted taking a ride on the water in Jupiter, Florida, after it was announced that James would be the new Bachelor.

6 of 101

Speaking Up

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish raised her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 101

The Masked Couple

ENT/SplashNews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were spotted on a stroll together in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 101

Night Out

BACKGRID

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with their friends.

Advertisement

9 of 101

Staying Fit

Lucy Hale was seen out for a solo walk in Los Angeles for a workout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 101

Keep It Cool

Emmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 101

Doubled Up

Coleman-Rayner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 101

Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t Lose

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 101

Easy Breezy

SplashNews.com

Jessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 101

Lunch Break

The Image Direct

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 101

Walk This Way

The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 101

On the Go

SplashNews.com

Ashley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 101

Blue Steel

BACKGRID

Miles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 101

Joy Ride

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 101

Caffeine Run

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 101

Paw Patrol

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf keeps his pup’s paws from overheating on the hot sidewalk by carrying him back to his car on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 101

Solo Stroll

The image Direct

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump as she chats on the phone while taking a walk on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 101

Focusing on Fitness

The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson jogs around London on Wednesday as he prepares for his lead role in The Batman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 101

Sunny Stroll

The Image Direct

Melanie Griffith steps out for her daily walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 101

Show of Solidarity

Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

Bubba Wallace — NASCAR's only black full-time driver — shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the pro racing organization banned any display of the Confederate flag at its events.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 101

Chic Couple

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Model Elsa Hosk steps out in a stylish ensemble with boyfriend Tom Daly in New York City on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 101

Chit Chat

BACKGRID

New Girl star Lamorne Morris wears a shirt featuring Rosa Parks’ face while chatting with a friend on Wednesday in Los Angeles.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 101

Hands Full

The Image Direct

Alicia Silverstone has one dog in her arms and another at her feet during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 101

Shirt the Issue

Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger wears a self-referential shirt for a Wednesday bike ride in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 101

Stop and Stare

The Image Direct

Rooney Mara keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 101

Solo Stroll

The Image Direct

Shay Mitchell gets some fresh air on Tuesday by going for a walk in L.A., sporting a bucket hat, shades and sandals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 101

Power to the People

MEGA

Sarah Silverman continues her claps for healthcare workers on her N.Y.C. balcony on Tuesday, with a new Black Lives Matter sign to support the movement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 101

Making Moves

BACKGRID

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck get productive on Tuesday in L.A., making stops at CVS and Whole Foods.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 101

Sizzling Summer

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pete Wentz heads out in L.A. on Tuesday to grab iced coffees to-go.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 101

Quality Time

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan take a spin around Camden Town in London on Tuesday, after making a visit to the Salvation Army.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 101

Sweet Treat

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Pete Davidson treats himself to ice cream on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 101

Summer Style

The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson sports a summery blue dress while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 101