Harry Styles Goes for a Run in London, Plus Dakota Fanning, Jon Batiste and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Run, Harry, Run!
Harry Styles wore a colorful jacket when he went for a jog in London.
Gorgeous Grin
Dakota Fanning was all smiles at her new home in Los Angeles.
Music for All
Jon Batiste performed outside of NYU Langone Hospital in New York during a Black Lives Matter rally.
Surf's Up
Gerard Butler enjoyed an early morning surf session in Malibu, California.
On a Boat
Matt James and Tyler Cameron were spotted taking a ride on the water in Jupiter, Florida, after it was announced that James would be the new Bachelor.
Speaking Up
Tiffany Haddish raised her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood.
The Masked Couple
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were spotted on a stroll together in Los Angeles.
Night Out
Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with their friends.
Staying Fit
Lucy Hale was seen out for a solo walk in Los Angeles for a workout.
Keep It Cool
Emmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.
Doubled Up
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood.
Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t Lose
Chris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia.
Easy Breezy
Jessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.
Lunch Break
Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A.
Walk This Way
Jason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
On the Go
Ashley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A.
Blue Steel
Miles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Joy Ride
Patrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Caffeine Run
Katie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.
Paw Patrol
Shia LaBeouf keeps his pup’s paws from overheating on the hot sidewalk by carrying him back to his car on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Solo Stroll
Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump as she chats on the phone while taking a walk on Thursday in L.A.
Focusing on Fitness
Robert Pattinson jogs around London on Wednesday as he prepares for his lead role in The Batman.
Sunny Stroll
Melanie Griffith steps out for her daily walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Show of Solidarity
Bubba Wallace — NASCAR's only black full-time driver — shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the pro racing organization banned any display of the Confederate flag at its events.
Chic Couple
Model Elsa Hosk steps out in a stylish ensemble with boyfriend Tom Daly in New York City on Wednesday.
Chit Chat
New Girl star Lamorne Morris wears a shirt featuring Rosa Parks’ face while chatting with a friend on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Hands Full
Alicia Silverstone has one dog in her arms and another at her feet during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.
Shirt the Issue
Arnold Schwarzenegger wears a self-referential shirt for a Wednesday bike ride in Los Angeles.
Stop and Stare
Rooney Mara keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Solo Stroll
Shay Mitchell gets some fresh air on Tuesday by going for a walk in L.A., sporting a bucket hat, shades and sandals.
Power to the People
Sarah Silverman continues her claps for healthcare workers on her N.Y.C. balcony on Tuesday, with a new Black Lives Matter sign to support the movement.
Making Moves
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck get productive on Tuesday in L.A., making stops at CVS and Whole Foods.
Sizzling Summer
Pete Wentz heads out in L.A. on Tuesday to grab iced coffees to-go.
Quality Time
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan take a spin around Camden Town in London on Tuesday, after making a visit to the Salvation Army.
Sweet Treat
Pete Davidson treats himself to ice cream on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Summer Style
Scarlett Johansson sports a summery blue dress while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.