Dakota Johnson Gets into Character in Somerset, Plus Brody Jenner, Bella Hadid, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Bath Time
Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.
Champagne Bubble Bath
Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.
Je T'aime, Paris
Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.
Wanda All Along
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.
Roman Holiday
Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.
Tennis Doubles
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.
Model Behavior
Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.
Aced It!
Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.
On the Run
Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.
Fierce Fashion
Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.
Under Wraps
Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.
Out & About
Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.
On the Mic
Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.
She's Beauty, She's Grace
Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.
Fan Favorite
Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.
Vacation Mode
Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.
All Smiles
Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.
Dreamy Date
Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.
Fine Dining
Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.
Summer Style
Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.
Total Transformation
Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.
Keeping It Casual
A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Queens Unite
Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Dinner Date
Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Lots of Love
Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.
Star Spotlight
Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.
Big Kiss
Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's Gossip Girl, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.
Fashion Fans
Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.
Bumpin' Beauty
Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.
Radio Rendezvous
Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.
Effortless Elegance
Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Fun on Set
Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of The Perfect Find on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.
Model Behavior
Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.
When in Rome
Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.
Game Time
David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Gorgeous Glam
Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's Zola on June 29.
Wimbledon Win
Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Seen on Set
Dakota Johnson is seen in costume as she films Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Persuasion.
Family Affair
LeBron James and his sons Bryce and Bronny attend Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29 in Valencia, California.
Space Jam Squad
Also at Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tiffany Haddish poses with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.
Birthday Pup
Lisa Vanderpump celebrates her dog Schnooky's birthday at a See You Next Tuesday pride event in L.A. on June 29.
Cue the Cognac
50 Cent poses at the Branson Cognac booth during day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29.
Workout Ready
Olivia Culpo steps out in a sports bra and leggings on June 29 in L.A.
Black Widow, Baby
Florence Pugh strikes a pose on the red carpet for Black Widow in London on June 29.
Number One
Director Spike Lee steps out in Paris on June 29.
The Knives? They're Out!
Daniel Craig is spotted on the set of Knives Out 2 on June 29 in Greece.
Orange You Glad?
Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bright orange look while out and about in L.A. on June 29.
Fierce Fit
Rihanna looks stunning in a lime green top and black skirt outside of The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 28.
First Look
Jon Hamm is seen on the set of the '08s comedy Fletch reboot in Boston on June 28.
Wimbledon Ready
Nicola Coughlan poses in evian's VIP suite during day two of Wimbledon in London on June 29.
Total Transformation
Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment in downtown L.A. on June 27.
On the Move
Joel and Benji Madden grab drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on June 28.
City Style
Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on June 28 in N.Y.C.
Freight Night
Sadie Sink attends the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on June 28.
City Stroll
Michael Gandolfini steps out in downtown N.Y.C. on June 28.
Couchside Chat
Katja Herbers guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 28 in N.Y.C.
Roman Holiday
A casual Kim Kardashian heads out of a restaurant in Rome on June 28.
Wheely Fun Day
Owen Wilson is almost unrecognizable while taking his bike for a spin in New York City on June 28.
Fashion First
Gigi Hadid gives a peace sign to photographers on June 28 while arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.
Shine On
Ashley Benson stands out on June 28 while heading to dinner in West Hollywood.
Winner, Winner
Megan Thee Stallion shows off her BET Award for best female hip hop artist in L.A. on June 27.
Golden Boy
Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards on June 27.
Show Some Pride
Leslie Jordan and Lady Bunny join Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27.
Run, Colin, Run
Colin Farrell goes for a run in sunny L.A. on June 26.
All Smiles
Rutherford Falls co-creators Ed Helms and Sierra Teller attend a photo call for an event at The Autry Museum of in L.A. on June 26.