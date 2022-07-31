Celebrity

Lady Gaga Hits the Stage in London, Plus Fabien Frankel & Matt Smith, Vanessa Hudgens and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 31, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 87

Mother Monster Hits the Stage

Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29 in London, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 87

Friendly Costars

Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty

Fabien Frankel and Matt Smith pose during the press conference of House Of The Dragon at St Regis Hotel on July 29 in Mexico City, Mexico.

3 of 87

Glam Night Out

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens attends the photocall at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 87

Rock Star Status

Credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

5 of 87

Tennis, Anyone?

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Hamm shows off his athletic prowess in The Hamptons, New York, on July 29.

6 of 87

Family Fun

Credit: Backgrid

Diane Keaton brings her son Duke to the new Louis Vuitton store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 87

Suited Up

Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer and Tallulah Willis hang poolside in L.A. on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 87

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash news online

Bella Hadid is New York City cool while grabbing green juice on July 29.

Advertisement

9 of 87

Purple Reign

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Dua Lipa has a ball while visiting the Flutur X Puma Experience on Chicago's Michigan Avenue on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 87

Paddle On

Credit: Ciao Pix/Splash News Online

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel (not pictured) continue their beach vacation in Sardinia on July 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 87

Casual Friday

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shawn Mendes gets to the point on July 28 while out in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 87

Are You Okay?

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Quinn Shephard, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien brighten up the red carpet at the Not Okay premiere in N.Y.C. on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 87

Lucky Number

Credit: Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty

Colin Farrell, Pattrakorn Ploy Tungsupakul, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton get together at the Thirteen Lives premiere in Los Angeles on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 87

Capped Off

Credit: The Image Direct

Don Cheadle joins his family for a bite in Toronto on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 87

Staying Neutral

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Samara Weaving arrives at Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Los Angeles on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 87

I-G-G-Y

Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty

Iggy Azalea hits the stage during the opening night of Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now summer tour at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 87

Two Perfect

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya stun on July 28 at the London premiere of Nope. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 87

Pregnant Pause

Credit: MEGA

Pregnant Heidi Pratt shows off her bump during a yoga session in Santa Monica, California, on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 87

Walk About

Credit: Backgrid

Kaia Gerber is hard to spot while walking in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on July 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 87

Yes, Chef

Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Christie Brinkley hangs with Chef Mario Carbone as he showcases his Carbone Fine Food line of sauces at the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York, celebrating Brinkely's Social Life Magazine cover. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 87

Listen In

Credit: Spotify

Maggie Rogers celebrates her new album Surrender with a Spotify listening party at Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on July 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 87

Good for You Two

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have a buzzy red carpet reunion on July 27 at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 87

To the Point

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty

Also at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. on July 27: JoJo Siwa. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 87

Vacation Mode

Credit: Ciao Pix/Splash News Online

Jessica Biel joins husband Justin Timberlake (not pictured) on vacation in Sardinia on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 87

Sing Thing

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maren Morris gets the crowd going on July 28 at Today in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 87

Fantasy Land

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Matt Smith, Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones have some fun on July 27 at the world premiere of House of the Dragon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 87

Fierce Five

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also at the House of the Dragon premiere on July 27, glam girls Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 87

Take a Bow

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Beverley Knight bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 87

Mr. & Mrs.

Credit: The Image Direct

Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab lunch in Valley Village, California, on July 27, following news of their Jamaica wedding.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 87

Out of This World

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Zoey Deutch has a celestial moment in N.Y.C.'s East Village on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 87

Drinks on Me

Credit: Noemad

Jamie Chung celebrates with Malfy Gin at the new Malfy Giardino at La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly N.Y.C. Downtown on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 87

Fancy-Free

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Another day, another chic ensemble for Jennifer Lawrence, who takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 87

Photo Finish

Credit: The Image Direct

Naomi Watts is picture perfect while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 87

Summer Sweets

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Julianne Hough has her hands full after a juice run in N.Y.C. on July 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 87

Read All About It

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kevin Hart reads to kids in N.Y.C. on July 26 as The Children's Place partners with him to support communities as back-to-school season kicks off. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 87

Pink Lady

Credit: Backgrid

Lily-Rose Depp goes casual for an errand run in L.A. on July 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 87

Peaceful Greeting

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

Brooke Shields says hello to photographers on July 26 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 87

Future So Bright

Credit: Backgrid

A$AP Rocky stands out from the crowd in N.Y.C. on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 87

On a High Note

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Maggie Rogers rocks out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 87

One Cute Couple

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka only have eyes for each other on July 26 at the afterparty for the season 1 premiere of Harris' Uncoupled at The Oak Room in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 87

Carpet Comfy

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Tisha Campbell hits the red carpet on July 26 at the Uncoupled season 1 premiere at The Paris Theater in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 87

Color Wonder

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash News online

Another day, another gym outing for Donald Glover, who heads to a workout on July 26 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 87

Hug It Out

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae snuggle up in Los Angeles on July 26.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 87

Tennis, Anyone?

Credit: Backgrid

Pete Wentz hits the tennis court in Los Angeles on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 87

Strum-thing Special

Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 87

Mom & Me & Me

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Melanie Brown poses with daughters Madison Brown Belafonte and Phoenix Chi at the Women's Aid "Love Should Not Hurt" NFT Art Launch, part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign, at Blacks Club in London on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 87

Feel the Heat

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes keeps it moving during a coffee run in West Hollywood on July 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 87

Boston Common

Credit: Backgrid

Dakota Johnson gets to work on the Boston set of Madame Web on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 87

London Look

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Tom Cruise visits London's The Twenty Two restaurant for dinner on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 87

Fresh Faced

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cara Santana steps out in L.A. on July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 87

Presenting ...

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling celebrates pal B.J. Novak at the premiere of his new film Vengeance at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 87

Laugh In

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Kevin Hart sits down with Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 87

Surface Pressure

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sport big smiles for the premiere of Surface at the Morgan Library in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 87

Sky High

Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Corbin Bleu and Joshua Bassett catch some air while visiting Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 25 to talk up the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 87

Group Hug

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Vengeance premiere in L.A. on July 25, costars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Finneas O'Connell. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 87

Happy Face

Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Amy Schumer hits the red carpet before her stand-up show (sponsored in part by Astral Tequila) at East Hampton, New York's The Clubhouse, to benefit The Retreat women's shelter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 87

Shoulder On

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Sofia Carson continues her style streak for a visit to the 92NY on July 25 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 87

What's the Tea?

Addison Rae grabs a green juice to-go from Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 87

The Newlyweds

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez greets fans while out with new husband Ben Affleck on July 25 as their Paris vacation rolls on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 87

What a Star

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on July 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 87

Tongues Wagging

Credit: MEGA

Scout Willis has fun with photographers after grabbing breakfast in Los Feliz, California, on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 87

Perfect Pairing

Credit: The image direct

Another day, another outing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who stay in sync in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 87

Need a Lift?

Credit: Manuel Perugini

Kat Graham crowd surfs during her show in Azores, Portugal, on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 87

Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of They/Them at Ace Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 87

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 87

Happy Faces

Credit: GC Images

New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 87

Girls' Night Out

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 87

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Daniel Perez/Getty

Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 87

Match Game

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 87

Here for Cheer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 87

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.