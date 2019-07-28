Kristin Chenoweth Parties with Al Roker, Plus Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, John Legend & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 28, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 80

Fan Favorites

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bo Derek, Holly Robinson Peete, Kristin Chenoweth, Marilu Henner, Al Roker and Susan Lucci attend Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour reception in Beverly Hills.

2 of 80

In Loving Memory

Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their dog Porky for a walk in New York City following the death of their dog Waldo.

3 of 80

Ordinary People

John Legend attended the Red Cross Gala in Monaco alongside Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.

4 of 80

Action!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jason Segel, Eve Lindley and Sally Field filmed on set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere in Philadelphia.

5 of 80

Bounce

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea performed during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

6 of 80

Speak Now

Presley Ann/Getty

Abigail Spencer speaks onstage during the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.

7 of 80

Blue Belle

Andrew Toth/Getty

Also sitting pretty at the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Mindy Kaling.

8 of 80

Light the Night

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

The ladies of Orange Is the New Black — Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba and Dascha Polanco — light the Empire State Building in honor of the show’s final season premiere and newly established Poussey Washington Fund.

9 of 80

Country Strong

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

On Friday, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform on ABC’s Good Morning America at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C.’s Central Park.

10 of 80

Not-So-Casual Friday

The Image Direct

Another day, another outing for Jeff Goldblum, who dresses to impress in N.Y.C. on Friday.

11 of 80

Drink to This

Terry Wyatt/Getty

LeAnn Rimes debuts her new varietal with ONEHOPE Wine, to benefit the Pedigree Foundation, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville on Thursday night.

12 of 80

Hoop Dreams

APO Group/Getty

Naomi Campbell poses with female basketball players at the Hoop Forum organized by SEED in Thiès, Senegal, on Wednesday.

13 of 80

Lil Bit More

Noam Galai/Getty

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at N.Y.C.’s Webster Hall on Thursday night.

14 of 80

Eat Your Heart Out

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Jersey Shore‘s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley compete in a sandwich making competition during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at N.Y.C.’s Webster Hall on Thursday night.

15 of 80

Filming in Philly

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Jason Segel hits the set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere on Thursday in Philadelphia.

16 of 80

Pregnant Pause

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mom-to-be Danielle Brooks has a moment with designer Christian Siriano on Thursday night at the final season premiere of Orange Is the New Black in N.Y.C.

17 of 80

Purple Reign

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Also at Thursday night’s OITNB premiere: star Laverne Cox.

18 of 80

Guitar Hero

Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Mayer lifts his instrument to the sky on Thursday night after playing Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

19 of 80

The Brady Bunch

Amanda Edwards/Getty

On Thursday, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams reunite for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation reception during the summer TCA tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

20 of 80

Fancy Pants

Christopher Peterson/Splash

A snazzy Jeff Goldblum leaves his New York City hotel on Thursday.

21 of 80

Story Time

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Screening of Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story on Thursday at Ford Theatre in Hollywood.

22 of 80

Going for Gold

Todd/Splash

Kim Kardashian West makes a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

23 of 80

'DeVine' Intervention

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges attend the Los Angeles premiere of his new HBO series The Righteous Gemstones at Paramount Studios Hollywood on Thursday night.

24 of 80

Put a Pin in It

Darren Gerrish/Getty

Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley, channels Mom’s famous safety pin dress as he helps launch the Pat McGrath Labs new product range, Sublime Perfection: The System, at Selfridges in London on Thursday.

25 of 80

Down in Old Moulin Rouge

Walter McBride/WireImage

Cast members including Bahiyah Hibah, Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder celebrate at the Broadway Opening Night Legacy Robe Ceremony honoring Bahiyah Hibah for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in N.Y.C.

26 of 80

Sunshine Day

Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off some cool frames on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.

27 of 80

That's the Key

City of Miami Beach/Splash

Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez receives the key to Miami Beach from Mayor Dan Gelber ahead of her 50th birthday celebration there on Wednesday.

28 of 80

In Print

Splash

Jamie Dornan hits the Cancun, Mexico, set of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Thursday.

29 of 80

Turn About

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Laura Harrier attends the Balance, Not Symmetry premiere at Curzon Soho in London on Thursday.

30 of 80

Big Win

Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty

An ecstatic Amber Heard has her arm in the air on Thursday at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

31 of 80

Group Shot

Jesse Grant/Getty

Lodge 49‘s Dan Carey, Peter Ocko, Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Jim Gavin and Paul Giamatti attend the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour on Thursday in L.A.

32 of 80

In the Shadows

Splash News Online

Another day, another scene for Ansel Elgort on the New York City set of West Side Story on Thursday.

33 of 80

Shoulder On

BFA

Andie MacDowell stands tall on Wednesday night at the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration celebration dinner in L.A. 

34 of 80

Teen Queen

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Barbara Ferreira visits the Build Series to discuss the HBO series Euphoria at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

35 of 80

Pooch Smooch

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Liev Schreiber gives his dog a kiss on Wednesday before biking around N.Y.C.

36 of 80

Man with the Mic

Paras Griffin/Getty

Usher smiles during the Usher New Look Foundation Summit 20th Anniversary VIP Fundraiser at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on Wednesday.

37 of 80

Triple Threat

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Marsha Stephanie Blake attend Wednesday night’s New York City premiere of Luce at the Whitby Hotel.

38 of 80

Harry Hugs

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry plays with 1-year-old Noah Nicholson during a Thursday visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

39 of 80

Taxi, Please!

Peter Parker/Splash

A smiling Bella Hadid grabs a cab on Wednesday night in New York City.

40 of 80

Party On

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adam DeVine and Thomas Middleditch get together at the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

41 of 80

Label Makers

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

JAY-Z and Meek Mill celebrate the formation of Mill’s record label Dream Chasers on Tuesday in New York City.

42 of 80

Good Skin

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Bell attend Allusionist Picture House and The Cinema Society’s special screening of Skin at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C.

43 of 80

Get Your Kicks

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Suleka Mathew, Judy Reyes, Jason Antoon and Karrueche Tran get goofy at WarnerMedia’s A Midsummer Daydream TCA afterparty at Spring Place in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

44 of 80

Street Stylin'

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Ciara stands tall in Los Angeles on Wednesday while making her way to a studio.

45 of 80

Seeing a Pattern

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Taron Egerton hits the stage on Wednesday during the Midsummer Party hosted by Elton John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Villa Dorane in Antibes, France.

46 of 80

Sing Thing

Jeff Hahne/Getty

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.

47 of 80

Wheely Good Time

ENT/Splash

Guess who? It’s Justin Bieber, who takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in L.A.

48 of 80

Friends First

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Flo Rida and Nelly attend the Nelly & Friends concert afterparty at Gold Room on Wednesday in Atlanta.

49 of 80

Milk Money

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Mario Lopez and his son Dominic hit the carpet at the California Milk Processor Board’s launch of the #BonesLoveMilk Skate Team in Huntington Beach, California, on Wednesday.

50 of 80

Tiny Tim

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon holds a Timothée Chalamet puppet during Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

51 of 80

Petal Power

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Naomi Watts is a vision of summer style while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

52 of 80

So in Step

Splash

Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas stick together during a Wednesday walk around N.Y.C.

53 of 80

Slip Up

Splash

Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out solo in New York City on Wednesday.

54 of 80

Comfort Classics

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

David Furnish and Elton John coordinate on Wednesday at their Midsummer Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Antibes, France.

55 of 80

Famous Faces

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margot Robbie and Austin Butler host the Levi’s and RAD dinner for Youngcare in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

56 of 80

Father-Son Bonding

Anna Webber/Getty

John Owen Lowe and dad Rob Lowe hang out at Netflix’s The Politician L.A. Tastemaker event at San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday.

57 of 80

Campaign Trail

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Also there: costars January Jones and Dylan McDermott.

58 of 80

Take Five

Jose Perez/INSTAR

Ansel Elgort has a moment on Tuesday on the New York City set of West Side Story.

59 of 80

It's an Honor

Athena Pictures/Splash

Catherine Zeta-Jones, with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, receives the honorary freedom of the city and country of Swansea during a ceremony at the Guildhall in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday.

60 of 80

On the Run

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jack Quaid quickly makes his way into Tuesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

61 of 80

Piece of Cake

A Carlile/MEGA

Say ‘bees’! Newly engaged Bindi Irwin celebrates her 21st birthday with her mom Terri and brother Robert outside of Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.

62 of 80

Bump in the Night

Michael Kovac/Getty

Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — attend Tuesday’s premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. 

63 of 80

Seeing Double

Splash

Bella Thorne continues her street style parade on Tuesday afternoon in N.Y.C.

64 of 80

Getting 'Sirius'

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Wendy Williams smiles for the cameras at a SiriusXM Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

65 of 80

Filming Fun

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Awkwafina films scenes for the Comedy Central show Nora From Queens in New York City on Wednesday.

66 of 80

Travel Trio

Instar

Selena Gomez hits the ground running during a European vacation with friends in Capri, Italy, on Tuesday.

