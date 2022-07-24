Keanu Reeves Greets Comic-Con Attendees, Plus Saweetie, Bill Nye, Patrick Stewart and More
Keanu Says Hello!
Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, on July 22.
All Blinged Out
Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Bill Nye the Comic-Con Guy
Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, California.
Comic-Con Legend
Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, California.
Cover Star
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York.
Four of a Kind
The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Weekend Vibes
Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22.
Shorts Story
Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22.
Ring Thing
Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.
Swifty Surprise
Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21.
Hot Seat
Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Game Face
Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A.
All Tied Up
Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of The Kite Runner in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Having a Ball
Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21.
Miami Nice
Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21.
Like Father, Like Son
Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20.
Bright Spots
Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21.
Panel Pros
Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.
Master of One
Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.
Shine So Bright
Keke Palmer leaves NBC's Today after stopping by to promote her new film Nope in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Making His Mark
William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.
The White Stuff
Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.
Oh Brother
Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21.
Sun Shine
Sienna Miller soaks up the sun on July 20 in the South of France.
Something Good
Ryan Gosling waves to the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 21.
That's the Key
New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell presents director Ava DuVernay with a key to the city on July 20, declaring it Queen Sugar Day as well, in honor of the OWN series' contributions to the city.
Rock On
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears his mantra on his tank while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 20.
Party People
Following his ESPYS hosting gig in L.A. on July 20, Stephen Curry kicks back with wife Ayesha during their intimate afterparty at Lavo Ristorante, with Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports.
In Her Business
Issa Rae leads a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class LIVE event for small businesses on July 20 in N.Y.C.
Vacation Mode
Sofia Richie enjoys some fun in the sun in the South of France on July 20.
Shop to It
Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman do some shopping in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20.
Pounding the Pavement
James McAvoy runs some errands in London on July 21.
Hair Apparent
Minnie Driver gets dolled up at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village to celebrate Joico's YouthLock Haircare Collection.
Castle Concert
Emanuel Lamar Harrold, Gregory Porter, Tivon Scott Pennicott and Ondrej Pivec perform on July 20 during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival in Regensburg, Germany.
Set Dressing
Christopher Meloni hits the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on July 20.
Party On
Gigi Hadid gets all dressed up for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 20.
Style File
Joey King is effortlessly cool at the Bullet Train London premiere on July 20.
Morning Glory
Lindsey Vonn heads to Today in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Peace Pal
Yara Shahidi arrives with a smile at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 20.
All-Star Adorable
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton bring daughter Genevieve to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in L.A. on July 19, ahead of the big game.
All-Star Star
Denzel Washington hits the field for a Jackie Robinson tribute ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 19.
Hands Full
Paris Hilton carries her three pups through Malibu on July 19.
Give Him a Lift
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry help Brad Pitt fly high on July 20 at a Bullet Train photo call in London.
Dinner à Deux
Lupita Nyong'o and Ariana DeBose get all dressed up as Audi brings acclaimed Denmark restaurant Noma to Los Angeles on July 19.
Theater Buff
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo makes his debut as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Cream of the Crop
Kendall Jenner sports a crop top and white slacks for a visit to the salon on July 19 in L.A.
Leather and Lace
Avril Lavigne joins Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) for his concert at Oakland Arena in California on July 19.
Under Cover
Katie Holmes makes a statement in her head-to-toe recycled cashmere Chloé ensemble in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Standing Tall
Jack Harlow commands the stage at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 20.
Walk About
Elizabeth Olsen keeps it moving in Los Angeles on July 19.
Skirt the Issue
Brad Pitt has some fun with fashion on July 19 at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train.
Solo Stroll
Gigi Hadid takes a walk through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 19.
City Slicker
Jaden Smith steps out with friends in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Coupled Up
New loves Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze get cozy following dinner in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Life's a Beach
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy a beach day in Miami on July 18.
Glam Gal
Lupita Nyong'o shows off her dramatic look at the Hollywood premiere of Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.
Slumber Party
Savannah Guthrie joins Gwyneth Paltrow for a goop pajama party, in partnership with Cartier, celebrating the brand's new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in East Hampton, New York, on July 18.
Costar Cuddles
Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni share a smooch at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Green Machine
Hannah Waddingham matches the green carpet at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Photo Finish
Phil Dunster has some fun behind costars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Purple Reign
Jordan Peele arrives in style to the Hollywood premiere of his new film Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.
In Uniform
Ana de Armas looks ready for school while arriving to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London on July 19.
Play On
Marcia Gay Harden and Melissa Gilbert join Tom Hanks on July 16 at the world premiere of Hanks' play Safe Home at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York.
Sneak Peek
Cate Blanchett films a scene for Disclaimer in West London on July 19.
All Good Things
Stranger Things star Joe Keery sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Total Ballers
Jon Hamm shows St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols a 'Hamm Slamm' chain during batting practice before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18 in L.A.
Backstage Bonding
Miles Teller and CC Sabathia hang behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 18.
Man the Mic
J Balvin performs during the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Pretty in Peach
Alyssa Milano gets all dressed up for the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Going Gray
Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at The Gray Man premiere in Berlin on July 18.