Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Comic-Con with DuckTales Cast, Plus Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom & More

Woo-oo!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Schwartz, Kate Miccuci, Bobby Moynihan and Paget Brewster flocked to Comic-Con in San Diego for DuckTales.
White Hot
Eva Longoria celebrated her Haute Living magazine cover in Miami, wearing a white Samantha Rose dress.
Carnival Buddies
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne previewed their upcoming series Carnival Row at Comic-Con.
Convivial Comic-Con
Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Enrico Colantoni, Rob Thomas, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kevin Smith, Kristen Bell and Francis Capra spent day 2 of Comic-Con together.
Cruising Costars
Olivia Munn and her The Rook costars Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson had fun together in San Diego.
Summer Series
Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Music at the Park
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Zombie Zone
Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.
Meet & Greet
Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.
Young Hollywood
The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Gorgeous Glam
Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.
Funny Fellows
Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.
Phantom Fans
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Premiere Prep
Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Books to Silver Screen
Also at San Diego Comic-Con: Stars Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dafne Keen arrive to sign autographs for His Dark Materials fans on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.
Family-Founded Charity
Ayesha and Stephen Curry pose during their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation launch on Thursday in Oakland, California.
Sunflower Power
Lucy Boynton looks angelic in a floral gown at the Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Celebrate Summer with Lucy Boynton event in Sagaponack, New York on Thursday.
On-Air Actor Update
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C. to chat about life updates and his upcoming roles.
Lunch Break
Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are seen heading out to lunch at Mr. Chow on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California
Rave Reviews
Actress Linda Hamilton gives two thumbs up during the Terminator: Dark Fate film panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday.
Star Strut
Actress Helen McCrory happily walks down the red carpet during the Peaky Blinders season 5 premiere on Thursday in Birmingham, England.
Excited Embrace
Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez give each other a big hug at Premios Juventud 2019 on Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
Major Munchies
Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith grab a bite at the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International on Thursday in San Diego, California.
Think Pink
Mel B is seen leaving BBC Radio 2 offices with a furry pal in tow on Friday in London.
Vision in Teal
Bo Derek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic’s David Crosby: Remember My Name at the Linwood Dunn Theater on Thursday in L.A.
Summer Stroll
Zachary Quinto is seen casually dressed while walking his dog out in L.A. on Thursday.
Disney Magic
The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown has a blast spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday.
Must-See Sequel
Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance during 2019’s Comic-Con International to discuss Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.
Cloud 9
Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon’s first year celebration, wearing Reformation’s Nikita dress, on Thursday in Malibu, California.
Star Power
Janet Jackson hypes up the crowd during her performance at Jeddah World Fest on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
All Aboard!
Rosa Salazar looks effortlessly cool in her all-black ensemble at the #IMDboat during day one of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
Curtain Call
New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight celebrate the last night of their sold out Mixtape Tour.
Groovy Getup
Diane Kruger is seen leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a ‘70s-inspired outfit.
Haus Warming
Lady Gaga is seen leaving her new beauty brand’s Haus Laboratories party, in a daring, all-black ensemble, at A.O.C. Restaurant on Wednesday in L.A.
Summer Love
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello cozy up on their way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Icon Incognito
Lindsay Lohan touches down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, wearing a bright red jacket, aviator sunglasses and jeans.
Dominating Duo
Offset and Cardi B share the stage during their performance of “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Hottie Who Hydrates
Matt Bomer makes his way to Kreation Organic Juicery in L.A. on Wednesday to escape the summer heat.
Dior Darling
Natalie Portman arrives in Shanghai, China to visit the Miss Dior: Love N’ Roses exhibition on Wednesday.
Power in Numbers
Bad Bunny, Residente and Ricky Martin join thousands of people in Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Roselló on Wednesday.
Audience Appreciation
Awkwafina shows love to the Live with Kelly and Ryan audience as she makes her way to the stage on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sequel Scaries
James McAvoy hits the stage, during New Line Cinema’s 3rd annual ScareDiego, to talk about his new film IT Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Wednesday.
Sliding into Summer
Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse enjoys the grand opening of Greensboro, North Carolina’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between Oosterhouse and his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, and former NFL star Ricky Proehl’s charity, The P.O.W.E.R. of Play, at Proehlific Park on Thursday.
Supporting the Arts
Singer and founder MALUMA and his sister Manuela Londono attend his El Arte De Los Sueños Foundation cocktail party on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.
Family Function
Katherine Flynn joins her mom Jane Seymour at the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.
Disney Fan Forever
Jaleel White hits the red carpet for The Lion King’s Canadian premiere at the Scotiabank Theatre on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.
Sun & Swim
Model Iskra Lawrence strikes a pose in her new Aerie bikini, during a photoshoot at the Jersey Shore, on Wednesday in New Jersey.
Season 1 Secrets
Gina Torres discusses her show Pearson on an episode of Build Series at Build Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sizzling Summer
Diane Kruger steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday wearing a crop top and denim shorts.
Giving Back
Stars Boris Kodjoe, Ali Larter, Jonathan Bennet, and Emily Tosta volunteer at The Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club to raise awareness around summer hunger on Wednesday in Culver City, California.
Self-Care
Lucy Hale was spotted leaving the Kate Somerville clinic on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Cast Love
Jennifer and Joel Grey join the classic Temptations from Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud for a group photo on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Cover Girl
Karlie Kloss heads to Vogue House to sign copies of the August issue of British Vogue, which will feature the model on the cover wearing Prada, on Wednesday in London.
Sneak Peek
Stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal visit the famed Hudson Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday before their Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life, begins performances on July 26.
Sweet Salutations
Jordan Sparks greets fans outside of Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sister Act
Vanessa and Laura Marano visit Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show to discuss their show Saving Zoë at the Z100 Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stars in the City
Katie Holmes is seen walking home in a gray t-shirt and jeans after running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Discussions that Matter
Mahershala Ali participates in a conversation with U.S. lawmakers about religious persecution on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Broadway Buddies
Chrissy Metz poses backstage with Waitress cast members Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.
Hats & Highlights
Chrissy Teigen steps out of Meche hair salon looking summer ready on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
Kicking Back
Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan stop by Build Series to talk about the show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Late Night Chat
Awkwafina talks with host Stephen Colbert about her new movie, The Farewell, on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Suited for Summer
Tom Hiddleston looks sharp during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
All About Athleisure
Ashlee Simpson steps out in a burgundy Adidas jacket and black leggings on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
And the Nominees Are...
Presenters Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announce the 2019 Emmy Nominations at Saban Media Center on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Great Host
Riz Ahmed hosts The Great Hack screening and reception at the Science Museum on Tuesday in London.