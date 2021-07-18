Rosamund Pike Says Goodbye to Cannes, Plus Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
From France with Love
Rosamund Pike attends the screening of OSS 117: From Africa with Love on the final day of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
Dressed to the Nines
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade couldn't look better as they step out for date night in New York City.
National Treasure
Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles after performing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game in Arizona.
The Legacy Continues
Tori Spelling brings two of her kids, Beau and Finn, to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy at the IPIC theater in Pasadena.
Wild Side
Normani shows off her wild side in all white as she leaves a Los Angeles radio station without Cardi B.
Just Like That
Sarah Jessica Parker gets into character on the set of her Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City.
Here He Stands
Usher points to the crowd at the grand opening of "USHER The Las Vegas Residency" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Two for Tea
Jordin Sparks and Laverne Cox attend Jeannie Mai's Owls Brew Boozy Tea Party in L.A.
Cambia La Soda
Jennifer Lopez shows off her love for Poppi on the set of her latest music video "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro.
Family Affair
Sharon Stone and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone attend the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Gorgeous Glam
Also at the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala: Regina King stuns in a gorgeous black-and-white strapless gown.
Power Couple
Ashley Graham steps out in N.Y.C. with husband Justin Ervin on July 15.
Stay Hydrated
Chantel Jeffries goes to grab a smoothie after working out in West Hollywood in July 16.
Live Show
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on July 16 in N.Y.C.
Team Ted
Jason Sudeikis and Marcus Mumford pose at Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere in L.A. on July 15.
Style On Point
Ciara dons a chic black-and-white look while heading to dinner at Catch restaurant in L.A. on July 15.
City Outing
New mom Gigi Hadid steps out for a walk in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on July 15.
New Music
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle attend the Sob Rock listening party at San Vicente Bungalows on July 15 in West Hollywood.
Premiere Party
50 Cent and La La Anthony pose at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan global premiere and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15 in N.Y.C.
A-list Arrival
South Korean actor Song Kang-ho poses during a photocall for the film Bi-Sang-Seon-Eon (Emergency Declaration) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 16.
Comedy Crew
Zoe Lister-Jones, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller pose at the How It Ends premiere in L.A. on July 15.
Costar Cuties
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham reunite at the Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on July 15.
Big Kiss
Josh Peck and John Stamos attend the Disney+ Turner & Hooch premiere at the Westfield Century City Mall on July 15 in L.A.
Guest Star
Emily Blunt smiles outside of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 15 in N.Y.C.
Comfy Casual
Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a t-shirt, fanny pack, shorts and sneakers on July 15 in L.A.
Ones to Watch
Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan celebrate the opening of Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15 in London.
Comfy Cute
Blake Lively waves hello as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 15.
Fly in Floral
Mindy Kaling poses at the Netflix Never Have I Ever season 2 pop-up celebration on July 15 in N.Y.C.
Carpet Couple
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Pre-amfAR gala lunch, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 15 in Antibes, France.
Birthday Bash
Tracy Morgan wishes SpongeBob SquarePants a happy birthday at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in New Jersey.
Big Apple Energy
Savannah Lee Smith joins Soapbox in N.Y.C. to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour on July 16.
Seeing Double
Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.
'Happy & Healthy'
Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.
Serving Looks
Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.
Sweat It Out
Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.
'Red' Carpet Moment
Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for Red Rocket at Cannes on July 15.
'Fear' Premiere
Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 14
Smiles for Miles
Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.
Pretty in Pink
Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.
Highly 'Amusing'
Tracy Morgan stops by Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in New Jersey to celebrate the birthday of Spongebob Squarepants.
Flower Power
Sharon Stone is stunning in a blue gown adorned with flowers at the A Feleségem története (The Story of My Wife) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.
Scene Stealer
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with Harrison Ford's double, are seen on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow on July 14.
Center Spotlight
Jessica Alba takes the stage during the AT&T 5G immersive event on July 14 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Smooch
Chip and Joanna Gaines guest stars on Hoda Kotb's Today radio event at SiriusXM Studios on July 14 in N.Y.C.
Touch Down in Toronto
Mila Kunis heads to the set of her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive on July 13 in Toronto.
Big Hug
Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff embrace at the Neon premiere of Pig on July 13 in L.A.
Big Heart
Maria Bakalova spreads love at the photocall for Women Do Cry at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.
Mom and Dad
New parents Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes enjoy date night at Firefly restaurant in Studio City on July 13.
Late Night Chat
Lorde wears a yellow cut-out dress and strappy sandals after tapping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 13.
Big Apple Besties
Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming the series And Just Like That on July 13 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell leave Craig's in West Hollywood after having dinner on July 13.
Perfect Pair
Amy Poehler joins Seth Meyers to film Really!?! with Seth and Amy on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 13.
Drink Up
Kate Holmes attends the evian Healthy Hydration is Step 1 breakfast at Bluemercury in N.Y.C. on July 14.
Three's Company
Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet attend The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
All Smiles
Noomi Rapace poses at the Lamb photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
Lady in Red
Issa Rae films for a new project on July 13.
Team Lola
Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.
Dog Days
Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.
On Air
Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Carpet Catch-up
LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.
On the Move
Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
Costars in Costume
America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Bold Lip
Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.
Guest Stars
Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Vegas Baby
Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.