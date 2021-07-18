Rosamund Pike Says Goodbye to Cannes, Plus Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, and More

From France with Love

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rosamund Pike attends the screening of OSS 117: From Africa with Love on the final day of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade couldn't look better as they step out for date night in New York City.

National Treasure

Credit: David Dow/NBAE via Getty

Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles after performing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game in Arizona.

The Legacy Continues

Credit: Victor Rodriguez/Lombardo Partners

Tori Spelling brings two of her kids, Beau and Finn, to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy at the IPIC theater in Pasadena.

Wild Side

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Normani shows off her wild side in all white as she leaves a Los Angeles radio station without Cardi B.

Just Like That

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker gets into character on the set of her Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City.

Here He Stands

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Usher points to the crowd at the grand opening of "USHER The Las Vegas Residency" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Two for Tea

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jordin Sparks and Laverne Cox attend Jeannie Mai's Owls Brew Boozy Tea Party in L.A.

Cambia La Soda

Credit: Poppi

Jennifer Lopez shows off her love for Poppi on the set of her latest music video "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro.

Family Affair

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone attend the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Also at the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala: Regina King stuns in a gorgeous black-and-white strapless gown.

Power Couple

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Graham steps out in N.Y.C. with husband Justin Ervin on July 15.

Stay Hydrated

Credit: Splash News Online

Chantel Jeffries goes to grab a smoothie after working out in West Hollywood in July 16. 

Live Show

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on July 16 in N.Y.C.

Team Ted

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Marcus Mumford pose at Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere in L.A. on July 15.

Style On Point

Credit: DIggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ciara dons a chic black-and-white look while heading to dinner at Catch restaurant in L.A. on July 15.

City Outing

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

New mom Gigi Hadid steps out for a walk in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on July 15.

New Music

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle attend the Sob Rock listening party at San Vicente Bungalows on July 15 in West Hollywood.

Premiere Party

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

50 Cent and La La Anthony pose at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan global premiere and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15 in N.Y.C.

A-list Arrival

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho poses during a photocall for the film Bi-Sang-Seon-Eon (Emergency Declaration) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 16.

Comedy Crew

Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Zoe Lister-Jones, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller pose at the How It Ends premiere in L.A. on July 15.

Costar Cuties

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham reunite at the Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on July 15.

Big Kiss

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Josh Peck and John Stamos attend the Disney+ Turner & Hooch premiere at the Westfield Century City Mall on July 15 in L.A.

Guest Star

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt smiles outside of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 15 in N.Y.C.

Comfy Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a t-shirt, fanny pack, shorts and sneakers on July 15 in L.A.

Ones to Watch

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan celebrate the opening of Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15 in London.

Comfy Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Blake Lively waves hello as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 15.

Fly in Floral

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Mindy Kaling poses at the Netflix Never Have I Ever season 2 pop-up celebration on July 15 in N.Y.C.

Carpet Couple

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Pre-amfAR gala lunch, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 15 in Antibes, France.

Birthday Bash

Credit: American Dream

Tracy Morgan wishes SpongeBob SquarePants a happy birthday at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in New Jersey.

Big Apple Energy

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Savannah Lee Smith joins Soapbox in N.Y.C. to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour on July 16.

Seeing Double

Credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA

Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.

'Happy & Healthy'

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.

Serving Looks

Credit: David Buchan/PrettyLittleThing/Shutterstock

Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.

Sweat It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.

'Red' Carpet Moment

Credit: IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for Red Rocket at Cannes on July 15.

'Fear' Premiere

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 14

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.

Highly 'Amusing'

Credit: Courtesy of American Dream

Tracy Morgan stops by Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in New Jersey to celebrate the birthday of Spongebob Squarepants.

Flower Power

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sharon Stone is stunning in a blue gown adorned with flowers at the A Feleségem története (The Story of My Wife) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.

Scene Stealer

Credit: Euan Cherry/Splash News Online

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with Harrison Ford's double, are seen on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow on July 14.

Center Spotlight

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jessica Alba takes the stage during the AT&T 5G immersive event on July 14 in N.Y.C.

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Chip and Joanna Gaines guest stars on Hoda Kotb's Today radio event at SiriusXM Studios on July 14 in N.Y.C.

Touch Down in Toronto

Credit: The Image Direct

Mila Kunis heads to the set of her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive on July 13 in Toronto.

Big Hug

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff embrace at the Neon premiere of Pig on July 13 in L.A.

Big Heart

Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP/Shutterstock

Maria Bakalova spreads love at the photocall for Women Do Cry at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.

Mom and Dad

Credit: MEGA

New parents Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes enjoy date night at Firefly restaurant in Studio City on July 13.

Late Night Chat

Credit: BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock

Lorde wears a yellow cut-out dress and strappy sandals after tapping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 13.

Big Apple Besties

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming the series And Just Like That on July 13 in N.Y.C.

Date Night

Credit: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell leave Craig's in West Hollywood after having dinner on July 13.

Perfect Pair

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Amy Poehler joins Seth Meyers to film Really!?! with Seth and Amy  on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 13.

Drink Up

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kate Holmes attends the evian Healthy Hydration is Step 1 breakfast at Bluemercury in N.Y.C. on July 14.

Three's Company

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet attend The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France. 

All Smiles

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Noomi Rapace poses at the Lamb photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

Lady in Red

Credit: MEGA

Issa Rae films for a new project on July 13.

Team Lola

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.

Dog Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.

On Air

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Carpet Catch-up

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.

On the Move

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

Costars in Costume

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Bold Lip

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.

Guest Stars

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Vegas Baby

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.

