Lizzo Performs in N.Y.C., Plus Rita Ora, Lucy Hale & Bailee Madison, Jenifer Lewis and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Feeling Good as Hell
Lizzo performs during the Citi Concert Series as part of NBC's Today show in New York City on July 15.
Rocking the Stage
Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.
Pretty Little Friends
Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.
Jenifer Gets Her Star
Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 15 in Los Angeles, California.
Over Under
Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.
On Red Alert
Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada.
Water Works
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14.
Paw Patrol
Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15.
Baseball's Biggest Fan
Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.
Fun in the Sun
Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.
Boys' Night Out
Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.
Stage Presence
Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13.
Backstage Buddies
Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14.
Style File
Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14.
So Incredible
Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California.
Rock Wear
Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14.
Endless Possibilities
Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14.
Feeling Fussy
Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's Today in New York City.
Skirt the Issue
Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C.
To Boot
Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14.
Walk the Walk
Ana de Armas leaves a screening of The Gray Man in Hollywood on July 14.
Toast with the Most
Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila.
Color Block
Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14.
Well Suited
Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.
Loved Up
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14.
Run Along
Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14.
Quiet on the Set
Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.
Going Gray
The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.
Peace Keeper
Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.
Green with Envy
Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum.
Mad for Plaid
Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.
Hanging On
Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13.
It's a Date
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13.
Ab Fab
Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13.
One Cool Crew
Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets at AMC The Grove on July 13.
Guitar Hero
Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Texas on July 13.
Who Nose?
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London.
Can You Keep Up?
Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of Keeping Up with the Joneses at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13.
Talk It Up
Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13.
Selfie Mode
Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.
Easy Breezy
Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12.
Suit Yourself
Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of Scream 6 on July 13.
Party On
Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.
Bottoms Up
Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's Nope, SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood.
Fashion Plates
Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West.
Wheely Something
Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.
Making Waves
Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).
French Twist
Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.
Super Status
Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.
Vacation Mode
Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.
Cheers to That
Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.
Turn It Up
St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.
Walk About
Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.
Swing and a Smile
Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.
Hey Upper East Siders ...
Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12.
Coffee Klatch
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.
Summer Styles
Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.
Here to Help
Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health.
Minnie & Me
Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11.
Flower Power
Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.
Where to?
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing in N.Y.C. on July 11.
On Fire
Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada.
Leading Ladies
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in N.Y.C.
Looking Back
Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11.
Speaking Up
Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11.
With Honors
Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.
Up to 'No Good'
Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13.
Ready, Set, Go
John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's Don't Make Me Go at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11.
L.A. Live
Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A. on July 11.
Rare Moment
Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11.