Rebel Wilson Gets Sporty, Plus Christian Louboutin & Janet Jackson, Lana Condor & Christina Ricci and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Rebel Gets Sporty
Rebel Wilson attends the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 9, 2022, in London, England.
Stylish Friends
Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Rose Ball on July 08, 2022, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Aloha, Ladies!
Lana Condor and Christina Ricci pose with awards at the Maui Film Festival, Day 3, in Kahului, Hawaii.
Royal Date Night
Ben-Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attend the Rose Ball on July 08, 2022, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Pretty in Pink
Anne Hathaway becomes the latest celeb to channel Barbie outside of the Valentino haute couture show in Rome on July 8.
When in Rome
Also at the Valentino show in Rome on July 8: Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
Star in Stipes
Camila Cabello kicks back on the beach in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 8.
Sweater Weather
Giveon gives his all on July 8 during the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park.
Hanging Out
Vanessa Hudgens hops on the bus during the FreshDirect and Thomas Ashbourne Cocktails for a Cause event at Southampton Social Club in New York on July 7.
Watch This
Usher gets to the point at the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7.
Louis Life
Selena Gomez makes her way to the Louis Vuitton store while in Paris on July 8.
Practice Makes Perfect
Nick Jonas sports a smile while wrapping the second practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 7 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
To a Tee
Justin Timberlake keeps his eye on the ball at the first practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Biker Chic
A smiling Minka Kelly goes for a spin on her Bluejay electric bike in Brooklyn, New York, on July 7.
On the Run
Zachary Quinto and his pup have a sweat sesh in N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on July 7.
Daytime Date
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek smile while arriving to Wimbledon in London on July 8.
Meat the Press
Flo Rida sinks his teeth into a steak during the Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series in N.Y.C. on July 8.
All the Lights
Tinashe performs at Electric Brixton in London on July 7.
Biles' Smile
Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Tongues Wagging
Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony.
Dinner Date
Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.
Easy Breezy
Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7.
Solo Stroll
Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.
Congrats, Grad!
Outlander's Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7.
Back to Business
Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization.
Feeling Happy
Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6.
Sparkle Motion
Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France.
Fashionable Friends
Also arriving at the David Yurman Paris flagship opening on July 6: models Coco Rocha and Alessandra Ambrósio.
Run Along
Colin Farrell breaks a sweat while running in Los Angeles on July 5.
On Red Alert
Natalie Portman dazzles on July 7 at a Rome photo call for Thor: Love and Thunder.
Kiss Me, Kate
Prince William gets a kiss from Kate Middleton on July 6 during the Royal Charity Polo Cup in England.
Metal Man
Vince Vaughn serves as World Series of Poker master of ceremonies at Bally's Las Vegas on July 6.
Put a Bow on It
Pom Klementieff stops for the cameras outside the Viktor and Rolf Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.
Big Bling
Maluma shows off his unique jewelry on July 6 during the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.
All Dressed Up
Liv Lo and Henry Golding get glam on July 6 for a party celebrating the David Yurman Paris Flagship grand opening at The Louvre.
Sea Him Go
John Slattery catches a wave in The Hamptons, New York, on July 6.
Pregnant Pause
Ashley Greene lets her bump lead the way during a walk around L.A. on July 6.
French Kiss
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a smooch outside of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6.
Color Wonder
Cardi B gets goofy on July 1 while out in N.Y.C.
Horse Play
Prince William is poised for victory on July 6 while competing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, England.
Double Take
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan crack up on the N.Y.C. set of Maestro on July 6.
Puff Piece
Naomi Campbell is ready to go backstage at the July 6 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.
Love All
David Beckham and his mother Sandra West attend the July 6 women's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London.
All Tied Up
Ben Affleck is ready for business on the Los Angeles set of his new film on July 6.
Bridging the Gap
Leon Bridges sings in style on July 5 during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin, Germany.
Close Call
Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen hop off a helicopter while filming Book Club 2 in Rome on July 6.
Picture Perfect
Bella Hadid has some fun with the cameras outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6.
Funny Faces
Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.
Sweet Smooch
Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London on July 5.
Pink Lady
Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.
Back in Time
Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for The Crowded Room.
Play It Again
Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Step and Repeat
Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, SHERRI.
Family Ties
Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Dance Party
Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Bayou Bliss
Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Paris Match
Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at The Maidstone.
Practice Makes Perfect
Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C., on July 3.
Hi Times
Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4.
Tennis, Anyone?
Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.
A Good Morning
Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Made in the Shade(s)
James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
In the Pocket
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
Here to Help
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5.
Dream Duet
Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville.
Shoulder On
Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.
Set Dressing
Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4.
Feeling Free
Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA.
Summer Vacation
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy.
High Kick
Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.