Joaquin Phoenix & Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoy a Night Out in L.A., Plus Katharine McPhee, Wesley Snipes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 05, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 79

Leading Men

Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio attended the 20th Annual AFI Awards in Beverly Hills.

2 of 79

Big Apple Red

Katharine McPhee appeared in good spirits and was dressed in a red coat as she stepped out in New York City.

3 of 79

Together Again

Dolemite Is My Name stars Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes gathered at the Soho House in West Hollywood, California.

4 of 79

Night Out

Natasha Lyonne was spotted outside Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

5 of 79

Queen & Her King

Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson attended W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles.

6 of 79

Life's a Beach

Splash News Online

Alessandra Ambrósio hangs on the beach while kicking back in Florianópolis, Brazil, on Friday.

7 of 79

Smooth Ride

Splash News Online

Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid make waves in Miami on Friday.

8 of 79

A-List Lunch

Michael Kovac/Getty

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley and Leonardo DiCaprio get together at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Friday.

9 of 79

Triple Threat

Michael Kovac/Getty

Also at the AFI Awards on Friday, The Farewell‘s Awkwafina, Lulu Wang and Zhao Shuzhen.

10 of 79

Family Matters

Amy Sussman/Getty

On the AFI Awards red carpet, the men of Succession — Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck — stand strong.

11 of 79

Pretty in Pink

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends the Variety 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs in California on Friday.

12 of 79

One Cute Couple

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in California on Thursday, where Lopez was honored. 

13 of 79

Mic Check

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Ben Platt speaks up on Thursday while filming The Politician in N.Y.C.

14 of 79

Ride Along

Splash News Online

Diddy catches some waves with pals DJ Khaled and Meek Mill (not pictured) during their Miami Beach vacation on Thursday.

15 of 79

Shop to It

The Image Direct

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take their meal to-go on Wednesday while out in Toronto.

16 of 79

Trophy Life

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Inside Thursday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, honoree Zack Gottsagen hangs with Jamie Foxx.

17 of 79

Gala Glam

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Also at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, honoree Charlize Theron.

18 of 79

Warm Wishes

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes cuddles up on Friday for a walk around N.Y.C.

19 of 79

Going West

The Image Direct

Fresh off her sister Erin’s wedding in Nashville, Sara Foster steps out in Aspen, Colorado, for some shopping on Thursday.

20 of 79

Under Cover

The Image Direct

Expectant Jenna Dewan gets her glow on on Thursday while running errands in L.A.

21 of 79

Think Pink

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa continues her Miami vacation on Thursday, relaxing in the sun in a pink bikini.

22 of 79

Double Fisting

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following her New Year’s Eve hosting duties from Times Square on ABC, Lucy Hale heads back to Los Angeles on Thursday for a quick coffee run.

23 of 79

Pregnant Pause

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mom-to-be Christina Milian snaps a selfie during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.

24 of 79

Mountain Man

The Image Direct

Orlando Bloom continues his vacation in Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday with a morning snowboard session. 

25 of 79

Mellow Yellow

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

26 of 79

Orange You Glad?

TONY ASHBY/AFP/Getty

Tennis star Rafael Nadal catches some rays on Rottnest Island beach near Australia on Wednesday ahead of the ATP Cup tennis tournament later in the week. 

27 of 79

Taking a Dip

Backgrid

Bella Hadid wraps up her St. Bart’s holiday on Wednesday with one more trip to the beach.

28 of 79

Having a Ball

James Devaney/Getty

Noah Baumbach, his son Rohmer and Greta Gerwig take their seats during the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

29 of 79

New Year's Night Out

AM / Splash

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner together on Tuesday in Miami. 

30 of 79

Saying His 'Goodbyes' to 2019

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

Post Malone rings in the new decade with a performance  in N.Y.C. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday. 

31 of 79

Keeping Cozy 

TheImageDirect

Goldie Hawn smiles while taking a stroll in Aspen, Colorado, on Tuesday in a fur-trimmed coat and furry hat. 

32 of 79

Ringing in the New Year

Josh O / Splash

Diplo and Noah Cyrus ring in 2020 together in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

33 of 79

New Year, New Tan

Robert O'Neil / Splash

Dua Lipa catches some rays in Miami on Tuesday. 

34 of 79

Party Like It's The Weeknd 

iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, arrive at The Weeknd’s New Year’s party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

35 of 79

Pattern Maker

BackGrid

Jessica Simpson indulges in one last shopping spree of 2019 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

36 of 79

How You Feelin'?

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on Monday night.

37 of 79

Ride Along

The Image Direct

A masked Orlando Bloom shows off his snowboarding skills in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

38 of 79

Snow Bunnies

The Image Direct

Also in Aspen on Monday, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who go for a stroll around town.

39 of 79

Miami Nice

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa heads to the beach on Monday while vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends (not pictured) in Miami.

