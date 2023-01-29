Russell Crowe Is All Smiles in Australia, Plus Anderson .Paak, Guillermo del Toro and More

01 of 80 Aussie Dude Dan Peled/Getty Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on Jan. 28 in Burleigh Heads, Australia.

02 of 80 Shades of Cool Catherine Powell/Getty for 1 Hotel Nashville Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on Jan. 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

03 of 80 Honoring the Honoree David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Sally Hawkins, Guillermo del Toro and Michelle Yeoh attend a lunch reception hosted by Barbara Broccoli to honor Guillermo del Toro at the Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27 in London, England.

04 of 80 Pony Boy Gary Miller/Getty "Pony" singer Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on Jan. 27 in Austin, Texas.

05 of 80 Blonde in Blue Splash News Online Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of Good Morning America in New York on Jan. 27.

06 of 80 Understated Yet Sophisticated Raymond Hall/GC Images Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

07 of 80 He'll Be the Judge Mike Marsland/WireImage Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a Britain's Got Talent photocall on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.

08 of 80 Seeing Double The image Direct Cara Delevingne and her musician girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

09 of 80 Buttoned Down George Pimentel/Shutterstock Simu Liu flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada on Jan. 26.

10 of 80 Neon Under City Lights James Devaney/GC Images While on the set of his new Apple thriller Wolves, Brad Pitt bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.

11 of 80 Co-Star Camaraderie Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA Jason Segel and Harrison Ford share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.

12 of 80 Ladies Who Lunch Dave Benett/Getty Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.

13 of 80 Movie Stars to Movie Goers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty CODA castmates Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival.

14 of 80 Shiny Star Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic In glittering metallics, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the red carpet premiere of The 1619 Project at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

15 of 80 Front Row Fabulous Victor Boyko/Getty Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Charli XCX, rapper JT, Kylie Minogue and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Symone go glam from the sidelines of Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture show on Jan. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

16 of 80 Selfie Squad Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish smile for a picture with The 1619 Project's Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.

17 of 80 Blue Jean Babes BFA Politician Huma Abedin, actress Jenny Mollen, fashion designer Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton don denim in celebration of alice + olivia's spring collection.

18 of 80 Street Style Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Jan. 26 dressed in a floral coat with her signature flowing blonde hair.

19 of 80 In Character The Image Direct Cate Blanchett is spotted in costume sporting a bright-orange hairdo on the set of Borderlands in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

20 of 80 Strike a Pose Cindy Ord/Getty Lea Michele visits SiriusXM studios in New York City for SiriusXM's Town Hall featuring the Funny Girl actress and her costar, Ramin Karimloo, hosted by Julie James on Jan. 26.

21 of 80 Popping Bottles Rick Ross celebrates his birthday at Nebula nightclub in New York City on Jan. 24.

22 of 80 Golden Ticket Kristy Sparow/Getty Coco Rocha walks the runway draped in gold during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26.

23 of 80 Family Reunion Disney/ PictureGroup The cast and creative team of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder including Bruce W. Smith, Calvin Brown Jr., Jan Hirota, Ralph Farquhar, Paula Jai Parker, EJ Johnson, Soleil Moon Frye, Karen Malina White, Kyla Pratt, Alisa Reyes and Billy Porter, celebrate the show's upcoming second season in Los Angeles.

24 of 80 Power Suit JoJo serenades the crowd in a red, sequined pant suit as she headlines the closing night celebration for the 16th Annual Sin City Classic Sports Festival at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

25 of 80 On the Town Samuel L. Jackson, Rosie Perez and Deborah Roberts pose together at real estate broker Spencer Means' Gratitude Party hosted with Manhattan Magazine in New York City at Amali.

26 of 80 Sweet Tooth New York City's Serendipity3 teams up with the Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot, to create a spicy rendition of the cafe's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate which is available now through the end of January.

27 of 80 Power Couple David Fisher/Shutterstock Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor rock structured jackets as they arrive at the Fendi show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

28 of 80 Flash Mob Arnold Jerocki/Getty Timothée Chalamet is all smiles as he arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week surrounded by smartphones and cameras on Jan. 25.

29 of 80 Having a Laugh Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Mom-to-be Keke Palmer visits The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and competes in the Jinx Challenge with the talk-show host on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

30 of 80 New York Minute Splash news Online Justin and Hailey Bieber step out in New York City before the "Baby" singer heads to the studio on Jan. 25.

31 of 80 Hats Off Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Bradley Cooper keeps warm in New York City dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a puffer coat on Jan. 25.

32 of 80 The Last Hurrah Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA Costars Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum pose together at the Magic Mike's Last Dance world premiere in Miami Beach on Jan. 25.

33 of 80 Megawatt Smile Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Gabrielle Union flashes a smile while visiting Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

34 of 80 Laugh In Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Eddie Murphy rocks a pair of dark sunglasses at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

35 of 80 Red Hot Marc Piasecki/WireImage Dove Cameron stuns in a monochromatic red look at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

36 of 80 All that Glitters Splash News Online Model Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose at a Nespresso event in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 25 wearing a golden fringe dress.

37 of 80 Night Out Roy Rochlin/Getty Meagan Good attends the Dark & Lovely brand ambassador announcement in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 25.

38 of 80 Bundled Up Janelle Clark Jamie Chung is keeping warm at the CORE Foods event at Silver Lake Lodge as she celebrates CORE as the official nutrition bar of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

39 of 80 Fashion Week Queen Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Doja Cat is pictured arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

40 of 80 Abs-olute Perfection Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Rita Ora shows off her ripped midriff while out in London on Jan. 25.

41 of 80 Date Night Anne Hathaway and her hubby Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

42 of 80 Empire State of Mind the image direct Gabrielle Union is super stylish in a white jacket, semi-sheer black dress and gold heels as she departs her hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.

43 of 80 In Character Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Naomi Watts transforms into her character on the set of Feud: Capote and the Women in New York City on Jan. 24.

44 of 80 Superstar Glow Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com George Clooney glows while on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 24.

45 of 80 Big Kiss Raymond Hall/GC Images Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share a kiss outside Good Morning America on Jan. 25 in New York City.

46 of 80 In Action The Image Direct Brad Pitt hits the set of Wolves in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Jan. 24.

47 of 80 Daddy Duty Allen Berezovsky/Getty James Corden watches his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden dance during a timeout of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 24.

48 of 80 Late Night Guest Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Actress Natasha Lyonne rocks zebra print during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

49 of 80 Dinner in Paris Jerome Domine/ABACA/INSTARimages.com Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are pictured at a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection in Paris on Jan. 24.

50 of 80 Princess in Action Daniel Leal/Getty Kate Middleton meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25 in Windsor, England.

51 of 80 Cool Guy Cindy Ord/Getty Jason Segel attends a screening of Apple Original's Shrinking at The Paley Museum in New York City on Jan. 24.

52 of 80 Say Cheese Michael Simon/Shutterstock Ben Stiller and Susan Kelechi Watson are all smiles at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavilers game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24.

53 of 80 Love in the City Splash News Online Justin and Hailey Bieber bring their style to the streets of N.Y.C. on Jan 24.

54 of 80 Meeting Up in Style Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Baz Luhrmann share a moment at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Jan. 24 during Paris Fashion Week.

55 of 80 Happy Face Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online On his way out of Watch Happens Live in New York City, show host Andy Cohen flashes the cameras his winning smile on Jan. 24.

56 of 80 Holding On Tight Gotham/GC Images Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth link hands while out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 24.

57 of 80 Rinkside Approval MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan show their support for the New York Rangers at the team's game on Jan. 23 at Madison Square Garden.

58 of 80 Bumping Along Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while leaving a workout class in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

59 of 80 Don't Rain on Her Parade! James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for the rain on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Jan. 23.

60 of 80 Smile and Wave Rob Latour/Shutterstock Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams wave from the stage at the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.

61 of 80 On a Roll Backgrid Jason Mamoa takes a ride on a motorcycle in Malibu on Jan. 23.

62 of 80 Off the Court Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose together at the Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 in Utah.

63 of 80 Camera's Rolling SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Mandy Moore hits the set in Brooklyn, New York, for Dr. Death on Jan. 23.

64 of 80 Breaking a Sweat The Image Direct Shailene Woodley takes to the hills of Los Angeles for a run dressed in a Jack Daniel's T-shirt and sporting a pair of sunglasses on Jan. 23.

65 of 80 Three's Company Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers and Michael Gandolfini are all smiles at the premiere of Landscape with Invisible Hand at the Eccles Theatre during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 23.

66 of 80 Birthday Cheers Bruce Glikas/Getty Chita Rivera poses with her birthday cake at her 90th birthday celebration at Bathtub Gin in New York City on Jan. 23.

67 of 80 Bundled Up Suzi Pratt/Getty Ally Maki posing in the SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Venture Mid at the Sundance Multicultural House Party on Jan. 21 in Utah.

68 of 80 MVP JC Olivera/Getty Robin Roberts joins her Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the former NFL player on Jan. 23 in L.A.

69 of 80 Eye Spy Victor Boyko/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her statement sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

70 of 80 Man's Best Friend MEGA Justin Theroux is bundled up in New York City while taking his dog, Kuma, for a walk on Jan. 23.

71 of 80 Pearly White Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar poses during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23

72 of 80 Staying Warm David Becker/GC Images Anna Camp is seen in Park City, Utah, in a bright blue floral coat during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

73 of 80 Doing Big Work Anna Pocaro/Getty With a little help from the ACLU, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she's got a lot to fight for at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

74 of 80 Sing Now, Sleep Later Drake. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wearing a Degrassi jersey in homage to his early aughts acting debut, Drake performs at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Jan. 21.

75 of 80 Trailer Chilling Media-Mode/Splash News Online Ryan Gosling relaxes between scenes while filming The Fall Guy in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 22.

76 of 80 Golden Girl Marcus Ingram/Getty Olympic legend Simone Biles flashes a winning smile during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event in Houston on Jan. 22.

77 of 80 Friendly in the Front Row Dave Benett/Getty Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Rosamund Pike smile from the side of Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.

78 of 80 Wild Child Marc Piasecki/WireImage In a bold dress from the collection, Kylie Jenner attends Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2023 couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

79 of 80 Lots to Say John Salangsang/Getty Colman Domingo brings some passion to Cocktails and Conversations, hosted by Variety and Audible, on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.