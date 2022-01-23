Kanye West and Julia Fox Do Denim in Paris, Plus, Bianca Del Rio, Chrissy Teigen, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Double Denim
Kanye West and Julia Fox get ready for their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits at Paris Men's Fashion Week in France on Jan 23.
Everybody Talks
RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie stage actors Layton Williams and Hiba Elchikhe at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. on Jan 21.
Flash a Smile
Chrissy Teigen is in good spirits as she steps out in all black in Los Angeles on Jan 21.
Man's Best Friend
War Horse costars Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston pose for a photo together at Tom's special screening of The Power of the Dog on Jan. 21 in London.
When in Venice
Dakota Fanning masks up for a winter stroll around Piazza San Marco while in Italy filming her new show Ripley on Jan 22.
Blue Wave
Maddie Ziegler promotes her new movies The Fallout and West Side Story during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York on Jan 21.
Ocean Views
Dressed in SKIMS swimwear, Kim Kardashian playfully poses during a photoshoot on Jan. 18.
Pucker Up
Wells Adams plants a kiss on fellow Bachelor alum Ben Higgins behind a pop up bar at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando.
Sneak Peek
Sofía Vergara, who looks nearly unrecognizable in character, shoots scenes for her upcoming film on the life of Griselda Blanco on Jan. 20 in L.A.
Out in L.A.
Selma Blair picks up her service dog from the groomers after grabbing coffee in L.A. on Jan. 20.
All Smiles
Emily in Paris star Ashley Park heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 20 in L.A.
At The Garden
Maude Apatow and Sam Koppelman root for the home team at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game in N.Y.C. on Jan. 20.
On the Move
In Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber makes his way to Il Pastaio for dinner on Jan. 20.
Fashion Week Spotlight
Valentina Ferrer and J. Balvin are dripped in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022/2023 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week, on Jan. 20.
Top Model
Also at Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell poses at the Dior Homme Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Jan. 21.
'Sunny' Days
Matching in leather outfits, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun step out in West Hollywood on Jan. 20.
Champs Are Here
Lydia Ko celebrates with Alfonso Ribeiro after a putt on the eighth green during the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20 in Orlando.
Coffee Run
Camila Cabello heads to Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place to get her day started on Jan. 20 in West Hollywood.
Premiere Night
Jasmin Savoy Brown poses at the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival's premiere of All The World Is Sleeping at Laemmle NoHo 7 on Jan. 20 in North Hollywood.
Cruise Control
Matthew Rhys enjoys a ride on a vintage Harley Davidson on the set of Perry Mason season 2 in L.A. on Jan. 19.
Double Take
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Princess Diana as she prepares to film for The Crown in London on Jan. 20.
Strut Your Stuff
Tyler the Creator walks in the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.
Passion for Fashion
Also at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show: Venus Williams stuns in the front row.
Pop of Color
Adding brightness to the city, Tayshia Adams steps out in a gorgeous yellow ensemble in midtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Dinner Date
Rihanna is glowing after leaving dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at N.Y.C. hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.
Opening Night
Kaia Gerber smiles on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the LA Art Show, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on Jan. 19.
Bravo!
On Jan. 19, Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in a surprise performance at Washington Square Park.
Ready to Rehearse
On set and in full costume, Rob Lowe works on a scene for 9-1-1: Lone Star in San Pedro, California.
City Girl
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Runway Walker
During Paris Fashion Week, Meadow Walker hits the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.
Piano Man
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 19.
Beauty in Blue
Rachel Brosnahan heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 in L.A.
Spotted on the Carpet
Also at opening night of the LA Art Show: Evan Ross hits the red carpet on Jan. 19.
From Blond to Brown
Karlie Kloss shows off her new brown hair as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Big Wheels
Arnold Schwarzenegger rocks sunglasses as he rides through Santa Monica on his bike on Jan. 19.
On the Catwalk
During Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.
'Euphoric' Entrance
Maude Apatow sparkles as she arrives on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.
Museum Moment
Kate Middleton looks elegant as she steps out for her first royal outing of the year for a visit to the Foundling Museum on Jan. 19 in London.
Leather Weather
How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in a leather dress on Jan. 18 in L.A.
Smile and Wave
Rob Lowe is seen arriving in an all-black outfit at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18.
On Set
Queen Latifah is spotted out on a walk while filming a scene for The Equalizer on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.
Giving Back
CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell donates blood, which is currently in short supply nationally, at The American Red Cross Hall of Service in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.
Walk and Talk
Lucy Hale looks amused by something on her phone while out and about on Jan. 18 in L.A.
Game Time
Bachelor in Paradise star Pieper James and actor Brandon Michael Hall catch a Knicks game together in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.
Good Vibes
Donnie Wahlberg arrives on the Blue Bloods set in great spirits in downtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.
Lunch Break
Out in Malibu, Pierce Brosnan arrives at Nobu for lunch on Jan. 18.
Quick Convo
Shawn Mendes chats on the phone as he steps out in West Hollywood on Jan. 18.
Lots of Laughs
A suited up Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn crack up on Jan. 17 while filming in Beverly Hills.
Big Smile
Diane Keaton flashes a smile while taking a stroll in West Hollywood on Jan.17.
The Fine Print
Daveed Diggs looks sharp while at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 17 in N.Y.C.
Stay Neutral
Dakota Fanning rocks a neutral outfit while taking a stroll around Venice, Italy — where she is filming Ripley — on Jan. 18.
Strut Your Stuff
Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a pilates studio in L.A. on Jan. 17.
Oh So Chic
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17 in L.A.
Snow Problem
Kendall Jenner shreds the slopes while snowboarding on Jan. 17 in Aspen.
You Be the Judge
Judge Simon Cowell attends auditions for Britain's Got Talent in London on Jan. 18.
Lounge Around
Aidy Bryant makes herself comfortable alongside Seth Meyers and John Early with appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Jan. 17.
Passion for Fashion
Jeff Goldblum is among the celebrities hitting the runway on Jan. 16 during the Prada show at Milan Men's Fashion Week in Italy.
Good Grace
Leslie Grace gets into character on Jan. 17 on the Glasgow set of Batgirl.
Backstage Buddies
Avril Lavigne hangs with Zack Merrick and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.
Making Waves
Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his new blond locks as he hits the beach to go kayaking in Maui on Jan. 16.
Birthday Girl
Kate Moss celebrates her 48th birthday at Scott's Mayfair restaurant on Jan. 16 in London.
Let It Snow
Rihanna braves the cold on a snowy N.Y.C. night ahead of dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 16.
Girls' Night Out
Bella Hadid puts on her party dress and heads to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Jan. 15.
Host with the Most
Kate McKinnon sings alongside guest host Ariana DeBose during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 15 in N.Y.C.