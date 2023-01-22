Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More

01 of 80 Signing Star Bruce Glikas/Getty Lea Michele poses at a Funny Girl CD signing event at the August Wilson Theater Lobby on Jan. 20 in New York City.

02 of 80 Bedazzled Babe Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for Atlantis The Royal Nia Long attends the opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, on Jan. 20 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

03 of 80 Rapper's Delight Dave Simpson/WireImage Post Malone performs at the Mt. Smart Stadium on Jan. 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.

04 of 80 Dapper Dude Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20 in Paris, France.

05 of 80 Trailblazers Dave Benett/Getty Mary Berry and Dame Emma Thompson attend the Inspiration Awards For Women 2023 at The Landmark Hotel in London on Jan. 20.

06 of 80 Sunny Sundance DIGGZY/Splash news online Emilia Clarke arrives at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 20.

07 of 80 Going Green Kevin Mazur/Getty Kendall Jenner attends the Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the grand opening of Nobu Dubai on Jan. 20

08 of 80 Denim on Denim Diggzy/Splash News Online Haley Bennett sports head-to-toe denim while taking a walk at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

09 of 80 Moustache Man Jesse Grant/Getty Tyler Posey dons a killer moustache while attending the Wolf Pack premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

10 of 80 Y2K Queen Slimi/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan rocks an Aerie velour tracksuit reminiscent of iconic Y2K fashion while in Dubai on Jan. 17.

11 of 80 Father-Son Fashion Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty David and Cruz Beckham attend the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

12 of 80 Girl Power Gilbert Flores/Getty Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer are all smiles while at the season 3 premiere of Apple's Truth Be Told on Jan. 19 in L.A.

13 of 80 When in Paris Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

14 of 80 Coupled Up Jesse Grant/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a date night at the Wolf Pack premiere in L.A. on Jan. 19.

15 of 80 Relationship Goals Emma McIntyre/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 19.

16 of 80 Bangin' Around Vivien Killilea/Getty Dakota Johnson shows off a full bang and long locks while speaking onstage at Sundance on Jan. 19.

17 of 80 Touch Down Diggzy/Shutterstock/Splash News Online Maisie Williams is nice and bright while wearing a chartreuse ensemble as she touches down in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

18 of 80 Front Row Access Dave Benett/Getty Gwendoline Christie looks striking while front row at the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Jan. 20.

19 of 80 Statement Attire Michael Loccisano/Getty W. Kamau Bell attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance presented by IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19.

20 of 80 Suited Up Jack Dempsey/Shutterstock Daisy Ridley and Brittany O'Grady stop for a snap at the Sometimes I Think About Dying cast party at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 19.

21 of 80 In the Wild Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

22 of 80 Speech, Speech, Speech Dia Dipasupil/Getty Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

23 of 80 Effortless Slay The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz wears a Sex and the City cap, oversized green trench coat, blue trousers and chunky boots while out on a stroll in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.

24 of 80 Cleaning Up Sara Jaye Weiss Skai Jackson stocks up on Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Jelly Water with Charcoal at Walmart on Jan. 19.

25 of 80 Grand Opener Jerritt Clark/Getty The Kid LAROI performs at the OBB Media's grand opening of OBB Studios in Hollywood on Jan. 14.

26 of 80 Courtside Costars Logan Riely/NBAE/Getty Former Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike some interesting poses at the Houston Rockets basketball game in Texas on Jan. 18.

27 of 80 Romance, Ruffles and Rhinestones Christopher Polk/Getty Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez snaps a selfie and her husband Ben Affleck steals a smooch at the movie's Jan. 18 premiere afterparty in L.A.

28 of 80 Peace Out Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In his signature sunglass-wearing style, Lenny Kravitz brings his cool vibe to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 18 in L.A.

29 of 80 All That Glitters Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Debora Hung and Tina Leung pose with designer Michael Kors at the launch celebration for Bling Empire New York, held at N.Y.C. restaurant The House of the Red Pearl on Jan. 18.

30 of 80 Dad-Daughter Date Night Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA It's all smiles from Seal and his daughter Leni Klum, whom he shares with supermodel Heidi Klum, at the Hollywood premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

31 of 80 All Hugs at the Afterparty Emma McIntyre/Getty D'Arcy Carden and Elizabeth Banks show some love for each other after the L.A. premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

32 of 80 All Fur Fun Gilbert Flores/Getty Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Holland Roden and Tyler Posey cuddle up for flashbulbs at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 18.

33 of 80 Sitting Pretty Stewart Cook/Shutterstock In tall boots and an elegant blouse, Jennifer Garner smiles on stage for the Apple TV+ Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

34 of 80 Night of Reflection Dave Allocca/StarPix/StarTraks Katie Couric and Remember This star David Strathairn attend a special screening of the film on Jan. 18 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in N.Y.C.

35 of 80 Bonding & Basketball Allen Berezovsky/Getty Danny and Lucy DeVito enjoy some father-daughter quality time courtside at the Jan. 18 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in L.A.

36 of 80 Stripes on Stage Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish brings some color and fun to Pasadena, California, for Apple TV+'s Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

37 of 80 Seeing Double Tristar Media/WireImage Andie MacDowell poses with her daughter, Rainey Qualley, at the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week at Tempelhof Airport on Jan. 18.

38 of 80 Flower Power Gotham/GC Images Yara Shahidi takes advantage of New York City's warm temperatures on Jan. 18, wearing a black-and-gold sequined dress paired with bright yellow shoes.

39 of 80 Proud Papa Courtesy Alexa Ray Joel joins dad, Billy Joel, on stage at Madison Square Garden during his monthly residency on Jan. 13 to perform "New York State Of Mind" and "Big Shot."

40 of 80 Oui, Oui Backgrid Usher shows off his eye-catching hairstyle at the Bianca Saunders Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 18.

41 of 80 Feeling Shady Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tyga and J Balvin pose together at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18.

42 of 80 Highs and Lowes MEGA Rob Lowe arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue button-down shirt topped off with a gold chain and sunglasses.

43 of 80 Strike a Pose Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the L.A. premiere of Poker Face on Jan. 17.

44 of 80 Dearest Reader ... Splash News Online Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, gets into character on set in Bath for the next season of Bridgerton on Jan. 17.

45 of 80 Gold Standard Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega rocks a dramatic look at the Fall/Winter 2023 Saint Laurent fashion show at Men's Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

46 of 80 Dressed to Impress Robin L Marshall/WireImage Nia Long stuns in a floor-length white gown at the L.A. premiere of You People on Jan. 17.

47 of 80 Hand in Hand Joe Scarnici/Getty Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Molly Gordon pose together at the Netflix world premiere of You People on Jan. 17 in L.A.

48 of 80 Parents' Night Out Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher step out for a date night in sleek black ensembles at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's You People on Jan. 17.

49 of 80 All in the Details Backgrid Emma Roberts is all smiles in New York City on Jan. 17 wearing a statement outfit complete with a purple patterned dress and checkerboard coat.

50 of 80 Fringe Fun Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Katie Holmes flashes a smile during an interview on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17 wearing a black blazer, gold hoops and a slicked-back hairstyle.

51 of 80 Costar Charm Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere strike a sweet pose at a screening of Fifth Season & Vertical's Maybe I Do at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17.

52 of 80 Funny Girls Christopher Polk/Getty Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina pose together at the premiere party for Poker Face at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17.

53 of 80 Showing Support Michael Kovac/Getty Actor Jamie Bell poses alongside his wife, Kate Mara, who produced the documentary The Smell of Money, at the film's screening in L.A. on Jan. 17.

54 of 80 Courtside Approval Allen Berezovsky/Getty Lil Dicky gives a thumbs-up at the Jan. 17 Los Angeles Clippers game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

55 of 80 Off The Chain Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Megaphone in hand, Gigi Hadid looks ready for business in cargo pants and a black denim vest while filming a Maybelline commercial in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

56 of 80 Charming the Room Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira glows at the PBS 2023 TCA press tour on Jan. 17 in Pasadena, California.

57 of 80 Looking Athletic Splash News Online Basking in the L.A. winter sun, Hailey Bieber steps out in neutral-toned shorts after a Pilates class on Jan. 17.

58 of 80 On Top of the World Roy Rochlin/Getty Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits N.Y.C. and strikes a pose atop the Empire State Building on Jan. 17.

59 of 80 Crowd Commander Don Arnold/WireImage Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17.

60 of 80 Suited Up Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Aubrey Plaza wears a chic suit and shows off blonde locks while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 16.

61 of 80 Back to Black Neil Mockford/GC Images Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are pictured filming the new Amy Winehouse-inspired movie Back to Black in London on Jan. 16.

62 of 80 Running Errands The Image Direct Shailene Woodley is spotted in a baseball cap, cropped tank top and floral joggers while shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.

63 of 80 Basketball Pals MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks Michael Imperioli, Tracy Morgan and John Leguizamo catch a New York Knicks game in New York City on Jan. 16.

64 of 80 Smooches for the Pup Backgrid Selma Blair shows much love and affection to her beloved dog, Scout, during a stroll in Manhattan on Jan. 16.

65 of 80 In Character Splash News Online Nicole Kidman is pictured filming her upcoming spy drama, Lioness, in Mallorca, Spain, on Jan. 17.

66 of 80 Leading Man Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Hugh Jackman throws a quick peace sign while out and about in New York City on Jan. 16.

67 of 80 Speak Now Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Brad Pitt meets the press on Jan. 14 at the French premiere of Babylon at Le Grand Rex in Paris.

68 of 80 Tailor Made Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Margot Robbie stuns again on Jan. 16 at the Australian premiere of Babylon in Sydney.

69 of 80 Jump Seat Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Terry Crews brings his signature move to the red carpet at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 15.

70 of 80 Doggie Duty Backgrid Padma Lakshmi finds the perfect spot for her pup during a walk through New York City on Jan. 14.

71 of 80 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/Getty Hugh Jackman wraps his time as lead in The Music Man on Broadway in New York City on Jan. 15.

72 of 80 All that Glitters Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mary J. Blige and Usher bring the shine to her birthday bash at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14.

73 of 80 Community Service Paras Griffin/Getty Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14.

74 of 80 Game Faces Allen Berezovsky/Getty Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 15.

75 of 80 Italian Job Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Mads Mikkelsen and Daniel Brühl take their seats at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Italy on Jan. 16.

76 of 80 Date Night Bruce Glikas/WireImage Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the play Leopoldstadt on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on Jan. 14 in New York City.

77 of 80 Hello, Sunshine! Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kate Hudson arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14 in an all-yellow ensemble.

78 of 80 Tea Time Emma McIntyre/Getty for BAFTA Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Heineken and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14.

79 of 80 Sing Us a Song Andrew Benge/Redferns Lewis Capaldi performs at the First Direct Arena on Jan. 14 in Leeds, England.