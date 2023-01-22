Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on January 22, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Signing Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lea Michele poses at a Funny Girl CD signing event at the August Wilson Theater Lobby on Jan. 20 in New York City.

02 of 80

Bedazzled Babe

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Nia Long attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Nia Long attends the opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, on Jan. 20 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

03 of 80

Rapper's Delight

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 21: Post Malone performs at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
Dave Simpson/WireImage

Post Malone performs at the Mt. Smart Stadium on Jan. 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.

04 of 80

Dapper Dude

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20 in Paris, France.

05 of 80

Trailblazers

Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Dave Benett/Getty

Mary Berry and Dame Emma Thompson attend the Inspiration Awards For Women 2023 at The Landmark Hotel in London on Jan. 20.

06 of 80

Sunny Sundance

Emilia Clarke
DIGGZY/Splash news online

Emilia Clarke arrives at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 20.

07 of 80

Going Green

Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kendall Jenner attends the Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the grand opening of Nobu Dubai on Jan. 20

08 of 80

Denim on Denim

Haley Bennett
Diggzy/Splash News Online

Haley Bennett sports head-to-toe denim while taking a walk at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

09 of 80

Moustache Man

Tyler Posey
Jesse Grant/Getty

Tyler Posey dons a killer moustache while attending the Wolf Pack premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

10 of 80

Y2K Queen

Lindsay Lohan
Slimi/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan rocks an Aerie velour tracksuit reminiscent of iconic Y2K fashion while in Dubai on Jan. 17.

11 of 80

Father-Son Fashion

Robert Pattison and Beckham Boys Attend Dior PFW Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

David and Cruz Beckham attend the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

12 of 80

Girl Power

Reese Witherspoon Gabrielle Union Octavia Spencer
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer are all smiles while at the season 3 premiere of Apple's Truth Be Told on Jan. 19 in L.A.

13 of 80

When in Paris

Robert Pattinson
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

14 of 80

Coupled Up

Sarah Michelle Gellar Freddie Prinze
Jesse Grant/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a date night at the Wolf Pack premiere in L.A. on Jan. 19.

15 of 80

Relationship Goals

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta Jones
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 19.

16 of 80

Bangin' Around

Dakota Johnson
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Dakota Johnson shows off a full bang and long locks while speaking onstage at Sundance on Jan. 19.

17 of 80

Touch Down

Maisie Williams
Diggzy/Shutterstock/Splash News Online

Maisie Williams is nice and bright while wearing a chartreuse ensemble as she touches down in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

18 of 80

Front Row Access

Gwendolyn Christie
Dave Benett/Getty

Gwendoline Christie looks striking while front row at the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Jan. 20.

19 of 80

Statement Attire

W Kamau Bell
Michael Loccisano/Getty

W. Kamau Bell attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance presented by IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19.

20 of 80

Suited Up

Daisy Ridley Brittany O'Grady
Jack Dempsey/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley and Brittany O'Grady stop for a snap at the Sometimes I Think About Dying cast party at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 19.

21 of 80

In the Wild

Kit Harington Rose Leslie
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

22 of 80

Speech, Speech, Speech

Emily Ratajkowski
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

23 of 80

Effortless Slay

Zoe Kravitz
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz wears a Sex and the City cap, oversized green trench coat, blue trousers and chunky boots while out on a stroll in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.

24 of 80

Cleaning Up

Skai Jackson
Sara Jaye Weiss

Skai Jackson stocks up on Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Jelly Water with Charcoal at Walmart on Jan. 19.

25 of 80

Grand Opener

Kid Laroi
Jerritt Clark/Getty

The Kid LAROI performs at the OBB Media's grand opening of OBB Studios in Hollywood on Jan. 14.

26 of 80

Courtside Costars

Bryan Cranston
Logan Riely/NBAE/Getty

Former Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike some interesting poses at the Houston Rockets basketball game in Texas on Jan. 18.

27 of 80

Romance, Ruffles and Rhinestones

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Christopher Polk/Getty

Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez snaps a selfie and her husband Ben Affleck steals a smooch at the movie's Jan. 18 premiere afterparty in L.A.

28 of 80

Peace Out

Lenny Kravitz
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In his signature sunglass-wearing style, Lenny Kravitz brings his cool vibe to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 18 in L.A.

29 of 80

All That Glitters

Bling Empire cast
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Debora Hung and Tina Leung pose with designer Michael Kors at the launch celebration for Bling Empire New York, held at N.Y.C. restaurant The House of the Red Pearl on Jan. 18.

30 of 80

Dad-Daughter Date Night

Seal Leni Klum
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

It's all smiles from Seal and his daughter Leni Klum, whom he shares with supermodel Heidi Klum, at the Hollywood premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

31 of 80

All Hugs at the Afterparty

Elizabeth Banks
Emma McIntyre/Getty

D'Arcy Carden and Elizabeth Banks show some love for each other after the L.A. premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

32 of 80

All Fur Fun

Tyler Posey
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Holland Roden and Tyler Posey cuddle up for flashbulbs at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 18.

33 of 80

Sitting Pretty

Jennifer Garner
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

In tall boots and an elegant blouse, Jennifer Garner smiles on stage for the Apple TV+ Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

34 of 80

Night of Reflection

Katie Couric
Dave Allocca/StarPix/StarTraks

Katie Couric and Remember This star David Strathairn attend a special screening of the film on Jan. 18 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in N.Y.C.

35 of 80

Bonding & Basketball

Danny Devito
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Danny and Lucy DeVito enjoy some father-daughter quality time courtside at the Jan. 18 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in L.A.

36 of 80

Stripes on Stage

Tiffany Haddish
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish brings some color and fun to Pasadena, California, for Apple TV+'s Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

37 of 80

Seeing Double

Andie Macdowell
Tristar Media/WireImage

Andie MacDowell poses with her daughter, Rainey Qualley, at the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week at Tempelhof Airport on Jan. 18.

38 of 80

Flower Power

Yara Shahidi
Gotham/GC Images

Yara Shahidi takes advantage of New York City's warm temperatures on Jan. 18, wearing a black-and-gold sequined dress paired with bright yellow shoes.

39 of 80

Proud Papa

Billy Joel
Courtesy

Alexa Ray Joel joins dad, Billy Joel, on stage at Madison Square Garden during his monthly residency on Jan. 13 to perform "New York State Of Mind" and "Big Shot."

40 of 80

Oui, Oui

Usher
Backgrid

Usher shows off his eye-catching hairstyle at the Bianca Saunders Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 18.

41 of 80

Feeling Shady

J Balvin
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Tyga and J Balvin pose together at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18.

42 of 80

Highs and Lowes

Rob Lowe
MEGA

Rob Lowe arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue button-down shirt topped off with a gold chain and sunglasses.

43 of 80

Strike a Pose

Tracee Ellis Ross
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the L.A. premiere of Poker Face on Jan. 17.

44 of 80

Dearest Reader ...

Nicola Coughlin
Splash News Online

Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, gets into character on set in Bath for the next season of Bridgerton on Jan. 17.

45 of 80

Gold Standard

Jennie Ortega
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega rocks a dramatic look at the Fall/Winter 2023 Saint Laurent fashion show at Men's Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

46 of 80

Dressed to Impress

Nia Long
Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Nia Long stuns in a floor-length white gown at the L.A. premiere of You People on Jan. 17.

47 of 80

Hand in Hand

Julia Louis Dreyfus
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Molly Gordon pose together at the Netflix world premiere of You People on Jan. 17 in L.A.

48 of 80

Parents' Night Out

Eddie Murphy
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher step out for a date night in sleek black ensembles at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's You People on Jan. 17.

49 of 80

All in the Details

Emma Roberts
Backgrid

Emma Roberts is all smiles in New York City on Jan. 17 wearing a statement outfit complete with a purple patterned dress and checkerboard coat.

50 of 80

Fringe Fun

Katie holmes
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Katie Holmes flashes a smile during an interview on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17 wearing a black blazer, gold hoops and a slicked-back hairstyle.

51 of 80

Costar Charm

Susan Sarandon
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere strike a sweet pose at a screening of Fifth Season & Vertical's Maybe I Do at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17.

52 of 80

Funny Girls

Natasha Lyonne
Christopher Polk/Getty

Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina pose together at the premiere party for Poker Face at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17.

53 of 80

Showing Support

Kate Mara
Michael Kovac/Getty

Actor Jamie Bell poses alongside his wife, Kate Mara, who produced the documentary The Smell of Money, at the film's screening in L.A. on Jan. 17.

54 of 80

Courtside Approval

Lil Dicky
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Lil Dicky gives a thumbs-up at the Jan. 17 Los Angeles Clippers game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

55 of 80

Off The Chain

Gigi Hadid
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Megaphone in hand, Gigi Hadid looks ready for business in cargo pants and a black denim vest while filming a Maybelline commercial in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

56 of 80

Charming the Room

Danai Gurira
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira glows at the PBS 2023 TCA press tour on Jan. 17 in Pasadena, California.

57 of 80

Looking Athletic

Hailey Bieber
Splash News Online

Basking in the L.A. winter sun, Hailey Bieber steps out in neutral-toned shorts after a Pilates class on Jan. 17.

58 of 80

On Top of the World

Miss Universe
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits N.Y.C. and strikes a pose atop the Empire State Building on Jan. 17.

59 of 80

Crowd Commander

Elton John
Don Arnold/WireImage

Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17.

60 of 80

Suited Up

Aubrey Plaza
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Aubrey Plaza wears a chic suit and shows off blonde locks while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 16.

61 of 80

Back to Black

Marisa Abela Amy Winehouse
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are pictured filming the new Amy Winehouse-inspired movie Back to Black in London on Jan. 16.

62 of 80

Running Errands

Shaliene Woodley
The Image Direct

Shailene Woodley is spotted in a baseball cap, cropped tank top and floral joggers while shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.

63 of 80

Basketball Pals

Tracy Morgan
MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks

Michael Imperioli, Tracy Morgan and John Leguizamo catch a New York Knicks game in New York City on Jan. 16.

64 of 80

Smooches for the Pup

Selma Blair
Backgrid

Selma Blair shows much love and affection to her beloved dog, Scout, during a stroll in Manhattan on Jan. 16.

65 of 80

In Character

Nicole kidman
Splash News Online

Nicole Kidman is pictured filming her upcoming spy drama, Lioness, in Mallorca, Spain, on Jan. 17.

66 of 80

Leading Man

Hugh Jackman
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Hugh Jackman throws a quick peace sign while out and about in New York City on Jan. 16.

67 of 80

Speak Now

Brad Pitt
Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Brad Pitt meets the press on Jan. 14 at the French premiere of Babylon at Le Grand Rex in Paris.

68 of 80

Tailor Made

Margot Robbie
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Margot Robbie stuns again on Jan. 16 at the Australian premiere of Babylon in Sydney.

69 of 80

Jump Seat

Terry Crews
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Terry Crews brings his signature move to the red carpet at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 15.

70 of 80

Doggie Duty

Padma Laksmi
Backgrid

Padma Lakshmi finds the perfect spot for her pup during a walk through New York City on Jan. 14.

71 of 80

Take a Bow

Hugh Jackman
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Hugh Jackman wraps his time as lead in The Music Man on Broadway in New York City on Jan. 15.

72 of 80

All that Glitters

Mary J. Blige Usher
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mary J. Blige and Usher bring the shine to her birthday bash at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14.

73 of 80

Community Service

Malcolm Jamal Warner
Paras Griffin/Getty

Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14.

74 of 80

Game Faces

Nicholas Hoult
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 15.

75 of 80

Italian Job

Mads Mikkelson Daniel Bruhl
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Mads Mikkelsen and Daniel Brühl take their seats at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Italy on Jan. 16.

76 of 80

Date Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the hit play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on January 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the play Leopoldstadt on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on Jan. 14 in New York City.

77 of 80

Hello, Sunshine!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Kate Hudson arrives at the The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14 in an all-yellow ensemble.

78 of 80

Tea Time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for BAFTA

Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Heineken and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14.

79 of 80

Sing Us a Song

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Lewis Capaldi performs at First Direct Arena on January 14, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)
Andrew Benge/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi performs at the First Direct Arena on Jan. 14 in Leeds, England.

80 of 80

Stepping Out

AL ROKER and wife, DEBORAH ROBERTS make their first major outing in NYC since his hospitalization on Friday night catching one of the final performances of the Broadway hit revival of “Death of a Salesman” at Hudson Theatre and congratulating the show’s star WENDELL PIERCE. Photo credit : Chuck Turner
Chuck Turner

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts pose with Death of a Salesman revival star Wendell Pierce at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on Jan. 13.

Related Articles
Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Mary Berry & Emma Thompson Attend the Inspiration Awards, Plus Emilia Clarke, Kendall Jenner and More
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Dons a Serious Moustache, Plus Lindsay Lohan, Cruz & David Beckham and More
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Have Fun in Houston, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lenny Kravitz and More
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Owns the Red Carpet, Plus Nicola Coughlan, Nia Long, Jenna Ortega and More
Elton John
Elton John Performs in Australia, Plus Aubrey Plaza, Marisa Abela and More
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Brings Babylon to Paris, Plus Margot Robbie, Terry Crews, Padma Lakshmi and More
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
George Clooney Is Spotted at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Is Still Feeling the Christmas Spirit, Plus Storm Reid, Danai Gurira and More
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is All Smiles While Out in L.A., Plus Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Danai Gurira and More
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Hangs Out with Baxter the Dog, Plus Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Andie MacDowell and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and More
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Channels Diana on 'The Crown' , Plus Celebs at the Knicks Game, Pharrell and More
Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kanye West and Julia Fox Do Denim in Paris, Plus, Bianca Del Rio, Chrissy Teigen, and More
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston attend a special screening of 'The Power of the Dog', hosted by Tom Hiddleston, on January 21, 2022 in London, England.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston Buddy Up in London, Plus, Dakota Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, and More
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough Turns Heads in L.A., Plus Laverne Cox, Anne Hathaway and More