Robert Downey Jr. Gets Playful at His L.A. Premiere, Plus Idris Elba, Matthew Matthew McConaughey & More
A Lot of Fun
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan celebrated the premiere of his film Dolittle in Los Angeles.
Out of Office
Idris Elba enjoyed a holiday at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, where he relaxed in his private villa with infinity pool.
Chic Trio
Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery and Henry Golding attended a photo call for their upcoming movie The Gentlemen in New York City.
Night Out on the Town
Courteney Cox had dinner with friends at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles.
High Rollers
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas helped their longtime drummer, Jack Lawless, celebrate his bachelor party at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas.
Out and About
Samantha Ronson and Sofia Richie attended a party for Danielle Lauder and her Estée Lauder Act IV capsule makeup collection in Beverly Hills.
Friday Blues
Matthew McConaughey stays toasty in a fuzzy blue coat and coordinating blue sneakers in New York City on Friday.
Time for a Change
Susan Sarandon and Joaquin Phoenix are seen protesting together at the last Fire Drill Fridays climate change rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Life’s a Beach
Rita Ora glows in a bright yellow dress while filming a music video in Miami on Friday.
Family Bonding
Sylvester Stallone takes a walk with daughter Sistine on Thursday in L.A.
Fueling Up
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian McClard step out for a coffee run on Friday in N.Y.C.
The Big Reveal
Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott celebrate the launch of their new quarterly lifestyle magazine called Reveal, published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company, on Thursday in New York City.
Rock n’ Roll
Chris Rock speaks about landing the lead role in Fargo during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday in Pasadena, California.
Mad for Plaid
Selena Gomez wears a plaid blazer at her iHeartRadio Album Release Party for Rare on Thursday in Burbank, California.
Perfect Poses
Also at the FX segment of the Winter TCA Tour: Mrs. America costars Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman, seen goofing around on the carpet.
Show Your Stripes
Sandra Bullock is seen leaving a parking garage in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Queen Ru
AJ and the Queen star RuPaul strikes a pose at the Netflix show’s premiere on Thursday in Hollywood.
Three Costars
Costars Peter Dinklage, Julianna Marguiles and Richard Gere attend a screening of their film Three Christs on Thursday hosted by The Cinema Society and Monkey 47 in New York City.
70's Style
Olivia Wilde rocks a retro look at the 3rd annual Hollywood Critics Awards at Taglyan Complex on Thursday in L.A.
Fuzzy Feeling
January Jones is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a cozy pullover on Thursday in L.A.
All in the Family
Wheel of Fortune hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose alongside Sajak’s daughter Maggie after she helped fill in for him on the beloved game show on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Spread the Love
John Legend wears a ‘Love’ t-shirt and denim jacket as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Thursday.
Out & About
Lead actor and executive producer Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka hit the premiere of HBO’s The Outsider on Thursday in L.A.
Laid-Back Look
Hailey Baldwin keeps it casual in sweat pants and a flannel shirt as she arrives at a dance studio in L.A. on Thursday.
Hearing Aids
Schitt’s Creek co-creators and stars Dan and Eugene Levy act as guest hosts on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Winter Ready
Drew Barrymore keeps cozy in sweat pants and UGG boots on a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Dinner with Friends
Courteney Cox steps out in jeans and a sweater as she arrives at celeb-hotspot Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Bad Boys Forever
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence speak during SiriusXM’s Town Hall for their film, Bad Boys For Life in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Connect the Polka Dots
The cast of FX’s Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba, Stacey Sher, Margo Martindale, Cate Blanchett, Tracey Ullman and Dahvi Waller, speak during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, California on Thursday.
Totally Batty
Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro dress up as Batgirl and Batman at former Batman Burt Ward’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday in Hollywood.
Urban Cowboy
Brad Pitt looked boho-chic after checking out of the Greenwich Hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Red Hot
Uzo Aduba rocked a red dress at FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 on Thursday in Pasadena, California.
Bundle Up
Julianne Moore braves the cold while out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
And the Award for Best Friends Goes To...
Drew Barrymore presents Adam Sandler with an award for best actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brad Buddies
Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper share a laugh The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
We Heart Tiffany
Tiffany Haddish brings the laughs while interviewing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brothers at a Benefit
Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam arrive for Chris’ Make It Rain fund-raising concert on Thursday in Byron Bay, Australia to help raise funds for the volunteer firefighters working to control the bush fires in Australia.
Take a Swing
Don Cheadle plays a shot prior to the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club on Wednesday in Honolulu, Hawaii.