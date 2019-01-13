Hailey Baldwin Dyes Her Hair Pink, Plus Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
Lydia Price
January 13, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Hailey Bieber debuts pink a new pink &#8216;do while leaving salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
PRETTY IN PINK

Hailey Bieber debuts pink a new pink ‘do while leaving salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
<p>Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
BELLA, BELLA! 

Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

SplashNews.com
<p>Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
PARIS HITS MILAN

Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday. 

Accursio Lota/SplashNews.com
<p>Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco.&nbsp;</p>
RACEWAY READY

Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image
<p>Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
MARRAKESH MOTORCROSS 

Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

BACKGRID
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim&nbsp;<em>Serenity</em> on Friday in L.A.</p>
SERENITY NOW

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim Serenity on Friday in L.A.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.</p>
DYNAMIC DUO

Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.

Mark la Shark
<p>Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
PURPLE REIGN

Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village on Friday.</p>
PRINTS-ESS DIARIES

Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for&nbsp;<em>The New Pope</em> in Venice, Italy, on Friday.</p>
TRUE RELIGION

John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for The New Pope in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

SGP/Sipa
<p><em>Broad City</em> stars&nbsp;Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
JUST TWO BROADS

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a&nbsp;<em>Variety&nbsp;</em>screening of&nbsp;<em>Black Panther</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
FRIENDS FOREVER

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a Variety screening of Black Panther in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Andrew Morales/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> on Thursday.</p>
FILM FORUM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Real life &#8230; or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.</p>
FAST PACED

Real life … or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.

Splash News Online
<p>Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at&nbsp;the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.</p>
WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS ...

Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Milla Cochran/Startraks
<p>Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.</p>
SING THING

Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
<p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.</p>
COLOR POP

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.

Prince Williams/Wireimage
<p>A smiling Lana Condor arrives to&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
DOUBLED UP

A smiling Lana Condor arrives to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.</p>
BEANIE BABY

A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p><em>Today</em> guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show&#8217;s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.</p>
BLONDE AMBITION

Today guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show’s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p>Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.</p>
BALD & BEARDED

Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.

Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show.</em></p>
GOOD GEAR

Timothée Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria&#8217;s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.</p>
ROLL ALONG

Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of <em>The Unicorn</em> at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.</p>
SHORTS STORY

Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Unicorn at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the&nbsp;<em>True Detective&nbsp;</em>premiere in L.A.</p>
PARTNERS IN CRIME

Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the True Detective premiere in L.A.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.</p>
WAITING GAME

Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
<p>Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of&nbsp;<em>Colette</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
CROWD PLEASER

Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of Colette on Thursday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
<p>Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
UNDER THE RADAR

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
WINTER READY

Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
DOG DATE

Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

MEGA
<p>Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
FIT FOR A QUEEN

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
<p>Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including &#8220;Next Episode,&#8221; &#8220;Still a G Thang&#8221; and &#8220;Drop It Like It&#8217;s Hot.&#8221;</p>
STILL GOT IT

Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including “Next Episode,” “Still a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

BNEG
<p>New mom Kate Upton stops by Dick&rsquo;s Sporting Goods in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday.</p>
STOCKING UP

New mom Kate Upton stops by Dick’s Sporting Goods in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Copper Fit
<p><em>Green Book</em>&nbsp;star Mahershala Ali is all smiles as he arrives at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live&nbsp;</em>on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
BOOK IT

Green Book star Mahershala Ali is all smiles as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Jessie James Decker stops by&nbsp;<em>Extra</em>&nbsp;at the Times Square Levi&#8217;s store on Wednesday.</p>
ALWAYS EXTRA

Jessie James Decker stops by Extra at the Times Square Levi’s store on Wednesday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
<p>On Wednesday, Joey Fatone chows down at the&nbsp;<em>Home &amp; Family</em>&nbsp;studios in Universal City.</p>
TASTE TEST

On Wednesday, Joey Fatone chows down at the Home & Family studios in Universal City.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow lends a helping hand to host Jimmy Fallon during Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR

Gwyneth Paltrow lends a helping hand to host Jimmy Fallon during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Blake Shelton performs at the C&rsquo;Ya on The Flipside benefit concert, benefitting The Troy Gentry Foundation, at The Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday in Nashville.</p>
A 'GRAND OLE' TIME

Blake Shelton performs at the C’Ya on The Flipside benefit concert, benefitting The Troy Gentry Foundation, at The Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday in Nashville.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
<p>Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler pose together at&nbsp;<em>The Sopranos&#8217;</em>&nbsp;20th&nbsp;Anniversary Panel Discussion at SVA Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
FOREVER FAMILY

Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler pose together at The Sopranos’ 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion at SVA Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<p>Kaia Gerber watches the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
MODEL FAN

Kaia Gerber watches the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Whoopi Goldberg smiles with Jeff Daniels backstage after his performance in&nbsp;<em>To Kill a Mockingbird</em>&nbsp;on Broadway.&nbsp;</p>
KILLER ROLE

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Whoopi Goldberg smiles with Jeff Daniels backstage after his performance in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Ashley Graham leaves the N.Y.C.&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>studios in a neon look after a Wednesday appearance.</p>
SHINE BRIGHT

Ashley Graham leaves the N.Y.C. Today studios in a neon look after a Wednesday appearance.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Steve Harvey speaks at the&nbsp;<em>Variety&nbsp;</em>Entertainment Summit on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
ENTERTAINING EXPERT

Steve Harvey speaks at the Variety Entertainment Summit on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Isaac Brekken/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alex Honnold and Jake Gyllenhaal pose at a Wednesday screening of&nbsp;<em>Free Solo</em>&nbsp;in New York City.</p>
NOT RIDING SOLO

Alex Honnold and Jake Gyllenhaal pose at a Wednesday screening of Free Solo in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic
<p>Kevin Hart chats with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
OPEN H(E)ART

Kevin Hart chats with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Michael B. Jordan heads out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
DENIM DUDE

Michael B. Jordan heads out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
<p>Emilia Clarke works on the London set of an upcoming movie on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
COLD CHARACTER

Emilia Clarke works on the London set of an upcoming movie on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Bella Hadid serves up some looks at a Louis Vuitton dinner.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Bella Hadid serves up some looks at a Louis Vuitton dinner.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
<p>Judge Ashton Kutcher and Sean &#8220;Diddy&#8221; Combs attend WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
GOING GLOBAL

Judge Ashton Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WeWork
<p>Lucy Hale dons an n:PHILANTHROPY bodysuit with a pinstriped suit in New York Thursday.</p>
WELL-SUITED

Lucy Hale dons an n:PHILANTHROPY bodysuit with a pinstriped suit in New York Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Samuel L. Jackson, M. Night Shyamalan, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy attend the U.K. premiere of their new film <em>Glass&nbsp;</em>at&nbsp;Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London on Wednesday.</p>
UNBREAKABLE

Samuel L. Jackson, M. Night Shyamalan, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy attend the U.K. premiere of their new film Glass at Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London on Wednesday.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her winter whites as she hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
IN THE NAVY

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her winter whites as she hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Saoirse Ronan goes glam for Wednesday&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Mary Queen of Scots</em> premiere at the Kino International theater in Berlin.</p>
PINK SLIP

Saoirse Ronan goes glam for Wednesday’s Mary Queen of Scots premiere at the Kino International theater in Berlin.

Splash News Online
<p>Kelly Rowland and Fabletics celebrate the launch of Rowland&#8217;s capsule collection for the brand at Casita Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
WORK IT OUT

Kelly Rowland and Fabletics celebrate the launch of Rowland’s capsule collection for the brand at Casita Hollywood on Wednesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Lana Condor mixes and matches on Wednesday while leaving an interview with AM to DM by BuzzFeed News in N.Y.C.</p>
SHORT STORY

Lana Condor mixes and matches on Wednesday while leaving an interview with AM to DM by BuzzFeed News in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p>A smiling&nbsp;Cobie Smulders greets fans outside the&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America</em> studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
RED LETTER DAY

A smiling Cobie Smulders greets fans outside the Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Tom Holland putts on the first green on Wednesday during the pro-am round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.</p>
KEEP THE BALL ROLLING

Tom Holland putts on the first green on Wednesday during the pro-am round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Matt York/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Brie Larson hits the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
DRINK UP

Brie Larson hits the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Fresh off the Golden Globe Awards, Isla Fisher and her pooch pound the pavement on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
DOG DAYS

Fresh off the Golden Globe Awards, Isla Fisher and her pooch pound the pavement on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
<p>Lady Gaga holds hands with her mom Cynthia Germanotta at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
LOOKALIKE LADIES

Lady Gaga holds hands with her mom Cynthia Germanotta at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review
<p>Also at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala:&nbsp;<em>Crazy Rich Asians</em>&nbsp;co-tars Awkwafina, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.</p>
CRAZY FUN COSTARS

Also at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala: Crazy Rich Asians co-tars Awkwafina, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.

Matt Doyle/Contour by Getty Images
<p>Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk step out for another high-profile date night in coordinated plaid looks at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
MAD FOR PLAID

Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk step out for another high-profile date night in coordinated plaid looks at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review
<p>Vanessa Hudgens holds up a pint-sized fan at the press junket for FOX Television&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Rent: Live</em>&nbsp;in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
FUN WITH FANS

Vanessa Hudgens holds up a pint-sized fan at the press junket for FOX Television’s Rent: Live in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton go for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
NEW LOVES

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton go for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Terry Crews stops by Build Studio to discuss his shows&nbsp;<em>American&rsquo;s Got Talent: The Champions</em>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
STRONG 'BUILD'

Terry Crews stops by Build Studio to discuss his shows American’s Got Talent: The Champions and Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
<p>Gina Rodriguez energizes the crowd while hosting Carmen Sandiego Day at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Tuesday.</p>
I CAN'T HEAR YOU!

Gina Rodriguez energizes the crowd while hosting Carmen Sandiego Day at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Tuesday.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
<p>Keegan-Michael Key busts a move in front of host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
SHOWING OFF

Keegan-Michael Key busts a move in front of host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Rachel Weisz laughs onstage after the Museum of Modern Art&rsquo;s Contenders screening of&nbsp;<em>The Favourite</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
SWEET SMILE

Rachel Weisz laughs onstage after the Museum of Modern Art’s Contenders screening of The Favourite on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Lars Niki/Getty Images for MoMA The Contenders
<p>Patrick Dempsey attends the KA/NOA presentation during the bi-annual Pitti Immagine Uomo event in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday.</p>
FASHION FORWARD

Patrick Dempsey attends the KA/NOA presentation during the bi-annual Pitti Immagine Uomo event in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday.

Leonardo Bianchi/IPA/INSTARimages
<p>Danielle Brooks and Debra Messing pose at Tuesday&#8217;s opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club&#8217;s production of <em>Choir Boy</em> on Broadway at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.</p>
PREACHING TO THE CHOIR

Danielle Brooks and Debra Messing pose at Tuesday’s opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Choir Boy on Broadway at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
<p>Gabrielle Union attends a tastemaker screening for&nbsp;<em>If Beale Street Could Talk</em>, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and presented by Gucci and RAD, in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
TIME TO TALK

Gabrielle Union attends a tastemaker screening for If Beale Street Could Talk, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and presented by Gucci and RAD, in L.A. on Tuesday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Tuesday in L.A., Noah Centineo poses at the premiere of Freeform&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Good Trouble</em>&nbsp;at Palace Theatre.&nbsp;</p>
LOOKING GOOD

Tuesday in L.A., Noah Centineo poses at the premiere of Freeform’s Good Trouble at Palace Theatre. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
<p>Miranda Kerr arrives looking chic at Narita International Airport on Wednesday in Japan.</p>
FRESH OFF THE RUNWAY

Miranda Kerr arrives looking chic at Narita International Airport on Wednesday in Japan.

Jun Sato/GC Images
<p><em>The Bachelor</em>&rsquo;s Colton Underwood delights a fan by stopping for a selfie at <em>Extra</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
SELF(IE) LOVE

The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood delights a fan by stopping for a selfie at Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
<p>Sofia Vergara leaves dinner at Craig&rsquo;s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
FIERCE FEMALE

Sofia Vergara leaves dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Ben Schwartz beams at a basketball game as the L.A. Clippers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
GAME TIME

Ben Schwartz beams at a basketball game as the L.A. Clippers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in L.A.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
<p>Kate Beckinsale dons a crop top for a Tuesday outing in L.A.</p>
STEPPING OUT

Kate Beckinsale dons a crop top for a Tuesday outing in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Andy Samberg gets into his character the Heckler during the &ldquo;Peter and His Heckler&rdquo; sketch on Tuesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
JARRING JIMMY

Andy Samberg gets into his character the Heckler during the “Peter and His Heckler” sketch on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Cardi B opts for an all-purple ensemble &mdash; with hair to match! &mdash; in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
VIOLET HOUR

Cardi B opts for an all-purple ensemble — with hair to match! — in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>A platinum blond Ansel Elgort goes surfing during a Hawaiian vacation with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on Tuesday.</p>
RIDING THE WAVE

A platinum blond Ansel Elgort goes surfing during a Hawaiian vacation with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Also taking N.Y.C. by monochromatic storm, Alice Eve, who brightens up a gray day at Build Studio on Tuesday.</p>
ORANGE YOU GLAD?

Also taking N.Y.C. by monochromatic storm, Alice Eve, who brightens up a gray day at Build Studio on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Aisha Tyler helps Dell kick off CES 2019 at the brand&#8217;s press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.</p>
TRAIL BLAZER

Aisha Tyler helps Dell kick off CES 2019 at the brand’s press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>WW Ambassador DJ Khaled works on his wellness poolside in Miami, lifting son Asahd on Tuesday.</p>
HEAVY LIFTING

WW Ambassador DJ Khaled works on his wellness poolside in Miami, lifting son Asahd on Tuesday.

Sophie Fritz/StarTraks
<p>Lindsay Lohan signs photos backstage at the<em> Rachael Ray Show</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
SIGNING OFF

Lindsay Lohan signs photos backstage at the Rachael Ray Show in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Christina Hendricks shoots scenes for&nbsp;<em>Good Girls</em> on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
SET DRESSING

Christina Hendricks shoots scenes for Good Girls on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Image Direct
<p>Steve Coogan attends a special screening of <em>Stan &amp; Ollie</em> at The Soho Hotel in London on Tuesday.</p>
SCREEN TIME

Steve Coogan attends a special screening of Stan & Ollie at The Soho Hotel in London on Tuesday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Pharrell addresses the crowd during a Sony press event for CES 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Monday.</p>
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Pharrell addresses the crowd during a Sony press event for CES 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Monday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty
<p>They&#8217;ve got moves! John David Washington and Kiki Layne give it their all on Monday night during a visit to&nbsp;<em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em> in L.A.</p>
LORDS OF THE DANCE

They’ve got moves! John David Washington and Kiki Layne give it their all on Monday night during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Josh Hutcherson comes in peace on Monday&#8217;s episode of&nbsp;<em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
GOOD GREET

Josh Hutcherson comes in peace on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution ©2019 Disney ABC. All Rights Reserved.
<p>Naomi Watts and Alfonso Cuar&oacute;n put their heads together on Monday at the&nbsp;New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C.</p>
EVERYONE'S A CRITIC

Naomi Watts and Alfonso Cuarón put their heads together on Monday at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells put on their best smiles at the&nbsp;New York Film Critics Circle Awards.</p>
ALL DRESSED UP

Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells put on their best smiles at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during Monday&#8217;s 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Halftime Show at Treasure Island in San Francisco.</p>
GET DOWN

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during Monday’s 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Halftime Show at Treasure Island in San Francisco.

imageSPACE/MediaPunch
<p>Mahershala Ali celebrates his Golden Globe win with a visit to&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on Monday.</p>
PATTERN MAKER

Mahershala Ali celebrates his Golden Globe win with a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Monday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hit the stage for a joint concert at The Bowery Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Monday night.</p>
MIC CHECK

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hit the stage for a joint concert at The Bowery Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Zara and Mike Tindall take a break from their Australian vacation for a photo op on the beach on Tuesday.</p>
BEACHY KEEN

Zara and Mike Tindall take a break from their Australian vacation for a photo op on the beach on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Michelle Yeoh attends &#8220;An Evening with Michelle Yeoh&#8221; at the Museum of the Moving Image on Monday night in N.Y.C.</p>
CENTER OF ATTENTION

Michelle Yeoh attends “An Evening with Michelle Yeoh” at the Museum of the Moving Image on Monday night in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Jimmy Fallon and Lindsay Lohan get down with Tariq &#8220;Black Thought&#8221; Trotter and Steve Higgins on&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Jimmy Fallon and Lindsay Lohan get down with Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Steve Higgins on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Courteney Cox gives her all-black outfit a chic spin while visiting&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live&nbsp;</em>in Hollywood on Monday.</p>
LEATHER WEATHER

Courteney Cox gives her all-black outfit a chic spin while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>M. Night Shyamalan and James McAvoy attend the <em>Glass</em> Paris Gala Screening at la Cinematheque Francaise on Monday.</p>
PARIS MATCH

M. Night Shyamalan and James McAvoy attend the Glass Paris Gala Screening at la Cinematheque Francaise on Monday.

Kristy Sparow/Getty
<p>Miss Universe&nbsp;Catriona Gray struts her stuff in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
MODEL MOVES

Miss Universe Catriona Gray struts her stuff in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images
