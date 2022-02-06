Sydney Sweeney Treats Herself in L.A., Plus, Jennifer Garner, Rachel Brosnahan, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff February 06, 2022 06:00 AM

Favorite Flavor

Credit: BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney cools off with a frozen treat from Diddy Riese bakery after a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Not Too Hasty

Credit: Sophie Park/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner busts out the saxophone as she's honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2022 Woman of the Year in Cambridge on Feb. 5.

Marvelous Monochrome

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan laces up for a special Marvelous Mrs. Maisel skate night at The Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York on Feb. 5.

Periwinkle Jubilee

Credit: Joe Giddens/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth readies for her Accession Day as part of her historic Platinum Jubilee at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Feb. 5.

Forever and Ever

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Johnny Knoxville stands in front of costar Chris Pontius' giant 'Pontiusaurus' to promote Jackass Forever in London on Feb. 5.

Hollywood Nine-Nine

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Melissa Fumero and Raiza Licea strike a pose for Spanish Aqui Presents "En Directo!" at The Paramount in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

Greene Mountain State

Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

Ashley Greene Khoury bundles up for a scenic portrait at the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 4.

Hug It Out

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

John Mayer and Andy Cohen share a moment on Feb. 4 as the Bravo exec is honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Going Green

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez keeps it monochromatic while leaving ABC Studios in New York City on Feb. 4. 

Keep It Moving

Credit: The image direct

Zoey Deutch films her latest project in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

Cold Weather Cool

Credit: Julia Reinhart/Getty

Noomi Rapace attends the Gothenburg Film Festival to present her film Lamb at Draken Cinema on Feb. 4 in Sweden.

Dinner Date

Credit: Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spotted getting cozy after a romantic dinner at the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3. 

Bra-vo

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jason Bateman wears a mask and sequin bra as he accepts the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award on Feb. 3 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  

Jumping For Joy

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish pumps up the crowd on opening night of her Happier Than Ever tour on Feb. 3 in New Orleans. 

Friends 'Forever'

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville pose together at the screening of Jackass Forever on Feb. 3 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. 

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Cole Burston/Getty

Drake takes his son Adonis to a Raptors game in Toronto on Feb. 3. 

Home Game

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty

Nicki Minaj shows her support as the Clippers take on the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 3. 

String Thing

Credit: Courtesy

Nikita Dragun shines bright in a strappy dress for her birthday celebrations at MainRo in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Festival Feels

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Ashley Greene, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth are all smiles at The One premiere on Feb. 3 at the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California. 

Birthday Girl

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Kanye West and Julia Fox are spotted celebrating her birthday at Lucien on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C. 

Camera Ready

Credit: The Image Direct

Glammed up in purple snake print, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses for a street style photoshoot on Feb. 2 in Hollywood.

Coffee Lover

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale grabs coffee from Alfred in L.A. on Feb. 3.

Sweat Sesh

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner finishes her workout in West Hollywood and heads to Earth Bar to fuel up on Feb. 3.

Thumbs Up

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

While in N.Y.C. filming the next John Wick, Keanu Reeves sends a thumbs up to the crew as he shoots scenes in the snow on Feb. 3.

Inside Scoop

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez heads to Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about her upcoming romcom Marry Me in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3.

Pure Comedy

Credit: Backgrid

Funny gal Melissa McCarthy gets animated while on the phone out in Sherman Oaks, California on Feb. 3.

Let the Games Begin

Credit: Andrea Verdelli/Getty

Jackie Chan poses for photos with a group of children on the Great Wall of China after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay on Feb. 3.

Here for the Home Team

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Lindsey Vonn makes it clear who she's rooting for at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

Royal Outing

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton joins in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their visit to the Prince's Foundation in London's former docklands at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London on Feb. 3.

Go Knicks!

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sienna Miller and Oli Green root for the Knicks as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

Add to Cart

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

In London, FKA twigs shops at Vivienne Westwood in Mayfair on Feb. 2.

Too Hot to Handle

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Host Jimmy Fallon and Maluma snap a photo backstage at The Tonight Show on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C.

'Reach' for the Stars

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson arrive at the premiere of Amazon Prime's Reacher on Feb. 2 in L.A. 

Heart Eyes

Credit: Backgrid

Tom Holland looks over his shoulder to share a smile on The One Show in London on Feb. 2.

Melrose Moment

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse leaves Byredo on Melrose in L.A. looking effortlessly chic on Feb. 1.

Out in the Big Apple

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

With his hat in hand, Tim McGraw leaves N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Hotel on Feb. 2.

At the Red-y

Credit: MEGA

Sebastian Stan gives photographers a salute while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 1.

On the Ball

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Kate Middleton shows off her sporty side on Feb. 2 at a rugby training session in London after being named patron of the Rugby Football Union. 

Guess Who's Back?

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The guys of jackass forever — Ehren McGhehey, Eric André, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius and Jason Acuña — get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 1. 

Face First

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Also at the jackass forever premiere on Feb. 1: Tyler, the Creator. 

The Masked Singer

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk performs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 during her latest stop on the Cornucopia tour.

Out 'Late'

Credit: Shutterstock

Faith Hill bundles up outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1. 

Major Moment

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Siblings Prince and Paris Jackson head to the opening night of MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1.

To the Point

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Liam Neeson greets the crowd on Feb. 1 during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Shop to It

Credit: Backgrid

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman indulge in a little retail therapy in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 1.

On Set

Credit: Courtesy

Abby Lee Miller poses with friends Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson as well as their dog SnowWhite90210 on the set of their show Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. 

No Sweat

Credit: Ben Trivett

Earl Sweatshirt hits the stage on Feb. 1 during the San Francisco stop of the ÑBA Leather tour at the Warfield Theater. 

Oh, Baby

Credit: Digital Brand Architects/Marc Patrick

Influencer Aimee Song celebrates her upcoming first baby at the home of Digital Brand Architects partner Vanessa Flaherty, with guests including Amanda Kloots and Chriselle Lim.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

In N.Y.C., Mariska Hargitay and Jason Biggs share laughs on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Jaimie Alexander walks arm-in-arm with David Raymond at a farmers' market in L.A. on Jan. 30.

Winding Down

Credit: Rachpoot/Splash News Online

Sara Sampaio grabs coffee after leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

Seaside Shoot

Credit: Courtesy

Vanessa Hudgens jets off to Cabo San Lucas to shoot Caliwater's 2022 summer campaign at Cuvée in Los Cabos' premier villa, Seaside La Casita.

Shoot for the Moon 

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Halle Berry strikes a pose at the Moonfall premiere, in partnership with Lexus, at the Museum of the Moon in Hollywood on Jan. 31. 

Sporty Style

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Bella Hadid shows off her street style as she's spotted out and about in London on Feb. 1. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Ariana DeBose is nominated for BAFTA's Rising Star Award on Feb. 1 in London. 

Stars on Set

Credit: Backgrid

Idris Elba bundles up to shoot scenes for Luther in London on Jan. 31. 

Leather Weather

Credit: MEGA

Lisa Ling is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new HBO Max show Take Out with Lisa Ling in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Comedian Bridget Everett talks her cabaret career with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Scout Willis keeps things casual as she runs errands in jeans and a white shirt in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Chilly City

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman layers up in a black sweater and wool coat in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Birthday Bash

Credit: Ryanner Alba - Phraa

Maluma celebrates his latest collaboration with Hennessy and his 28th birthday in Las Vegas.

Pup Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes take their dogs for a walk in Vancouver on Jan. 30.

Cheering Squad

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson cheers on the Los Angeles Rams at the NFC Championship Game in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Court-side Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ludacris smiles courtside while watching the L.A. Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 30. 

