Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile Are a Dynamic Duo in L.A., Plus Lionel Richie, H.E.R. and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 5, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 79

Dynamic Duo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 03 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 79

Hello, Lionel!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Lionel Richie performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles, California.

03 of 79

Ladies and Gentleman, H.E.R.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: H.E.R. attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

H.E.R. attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines cover and pre-Grammy celebration at Bar Lis on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles, California.

04 of 79

Toasting Talent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Estelle attends A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

Estelle attends the A Toast To The Ruler event at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 03 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 79

Cardigan Couture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)
Greg Doherty/Getty for UnitedMasters

Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters' A Celebration of Independence at the 65th Grammy Awards event at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 03 in Los Angeles, California.

06 of 79

Gangs All Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy attend A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy attend the A Toast To The Ruler event at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 03 in Los Angeles, California.

07 of 79

Happy Putting

Jason Bateman
Godofredo A Vásquez/AP

Jason Bateman grins as he heads off the Spyglass Hill Golf Course green during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in the northern Californian seaside town on Feb. 2.

08 of 79

Emerald City

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Chastain struts around Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood in shades of green and teal on Feb. 3.

09 of 79

Stacks on Stacks

Alison Brie
The Image Direct

Alison Brie looks absolutely swamped with paperwork during a skit for Carpool Karaoke in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

10 of 79

Color Coordination

Olivia Wilde
The image direct

In shades of burgundy and pink, Olivia Wilde steps out after a gym session on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

11 of 79

Midtown Rendezvous

Tyler Cameron
Craig Barritt/Getty

Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron pairs with Minted Weddings to celebrate the month of love at Duffy Square, located in N.Y.C.'s Times Square, on Feb. 2.

12 of 79

Double Debs

Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Debbie Harry and Debi Mazar flaunt their statement coats at the 2023 Marc Jacobs Runway Show held on Feb. 2 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York.

13 of 79

Mix Master

Anderson Paak
Christopher Polk/Getty

Anderson .Paak, who spins vinyl under the nickname DJ Pee Wee, brings color and flair to the Warner Music Grammy party on Feb. 2 in L.A.

14 of 79

Cackling on the Carpet

Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are all laughs at the Feb. 2 premiere of their Netflix movie Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles.

15 of 79

Viral Sensations

Jax Gayle
Christopher Polk/Getty

Singers Jax and Gayle share a giggle at the Warner Music Grammy Party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 2.

16 of 79

Miranda & Carrie Looking Merry

Cynthia Nixon Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That… costars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker light up Manhattan's Greenwich Village with big smiles and colorful clothes on Feb. 2.

17 of 79

Hollywood's Sweethearts

Baz Luhrmann and Simu Liu attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

Baz Luhrmann and Simu Liu pose together at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

18 of 79

Going Fur It

Emily Ratajkowski
Raymond Hall/GC Images

In a fuzzy coat and matching brown pants, Emily Ratajkowski stays warm outside of the N.Y.C. Marc Jacobs on Feb. 2.

19 of 79

Vocal Power

Ciara
Maury Phillips/Getty

The stage is all Ciara's as she performs on Feb. 2 during the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective in Los Angeles.

20 of 79

The Blazer Bunch

Kate Hudson Stella McCartney Madeline Clyne
JC Olivera/Getty

Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Madelyn Cline make for a stylish trio at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

21 of 79

Red, White & Rock

Maneskin Machine Gun Kelly
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Standing out in bright red, Machine Gun Kelly poses with Måneskin bandmates Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The major music stars attended Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party celebrating the band and other nominees for the breakout award.

22 of 79

Congratulatory Kisses

Bob Odenkirk
Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock

Harvard students Jacob Otsfeld and Maureen Clare give Bob Odenkirk a smooch at an on-campus press conference. The cheeky occasion comes after the Better Call Saul star was named the university's Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2023 Man of the Year on Feb. 2.

23 of 79

Edgy Glam

Paris Jackson
imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson shows a little skin at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party on Feb. 2 in L.A.

24 of 79

Rosy-Cheeked Superstar

Shakira
Splash News Online

A rosy-cheeked Shakira celebrates her birthday in Barcelona on Feb. 2.

25 of 79

Charitable Icon

Angelina Jolie
German Larkin/Courtesy of Guerlain

Angelina Jolie holds a conversation with Guerlain experts in Paris on Jan. 30. The actress hosted a Bee School with local primary students, met with Guerlain experts to discuss the brand's bee conservation initiatives and hosted an intimate cocktail with Friends of the Maison.

26 of 79

Heavy Focus

Chloe Sevigny
MEGA

Chloë Sevigny is deep in character while filming Feud in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

27 of 79

Undercover Boss

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora goes under the radar while strolling the streets of New York City on Feb. 2.

28 of 79

Seeing Double

Shania Twain Kim Petras
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shania Twain and Kim Petras are all smiles as they pose together with matching platinum blonde hair at Baileys and Republic Records Artists' cocktail party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

29 of 79

For a Good Cause

Sheryl Crow
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Sheryl Crow dresses on theme in a red leather outfit at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 1.

30 of 79

Heroes Assemble

Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Brendon Thorne/Getty

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed poses alongside stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors at the film's Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Feb. 2.

31 of 79

Barefoot Serenade

Kat McPhee David Foster
MediaPunch

Husband and wife duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 1.

32 of 79

Dynamic Duo

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Michael Buckner/Getty

Alison Brie sparkles alongside husband Dave Franco at the premiere of their movie Somebody I Used to Know at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, on Feb. 1.

33 of 79

Suited Up

Demi Lovato
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Demi Lovato takes the mic at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

34 of 79

Rock On

Yung Gravy Gayle
Christopher Polk/Getty

Yung Gravy and Gayle pose together at the TikTok Pre-Grammy 2023 event at Bar Lis, Rooftop at Thompson Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

35 of 79

Runway Moment

Marcus Samuelson
JP Yim/Getty

Dressed in a look by Thom Browne, chef Marcus Samuelsson walks the runway during the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City on Feb. 1.

36 of 79

Staying Sharp

Jennifer Hudson
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The owner of Mo's House of Axe, Monique Caulfield, visits Jennifer Hudson during the Jan. 23 episode of her talk show in Burbank, California.

37 of 79

Birthday Celebrations

Joey Fatone
Courtesy

Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris sings to Joey Fatone for his birthday after their performance at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the AFTR PRTY!

38 of 79

Actress in Action

Kristin Davis
Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Kristin Davis films scenes for And Just Like That... in New York City on Feb. 1.

39 of 79

All-Star Cast

Eighty for Brady
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Brady poses with stars Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda at the Los Angeles premiere screening of 80 For Brady on Jan. 31.

40 of 79

Bringing the Drama

Billy Porter
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also in attendance at the 80 for Brady L.A. premiere, Billy Porter wears an eye-catching ensemble with a dramatic headpiece on Jan. 31.

41 of 79

Color Block

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

In a magenta dress, Jessica Chastain arrives to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

42 of 79

Dimples on Display

Michael B Jordan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan flashes his famous dimples while at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

43 of 79

Comedy Gold

Jon Stewart Pete Davidson Hasan Minaj
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and Hasan Minhaj catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

44 of 79

Double Date Night

Michael J Fox Emma Stone
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

It's double date night as Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game with Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

45 of 79

Late Night Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Todd Owyoung/NBC/getty

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar beams during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

46 of 79

On the Radio Waves

Rita Ora
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rita Ora shows off her cute Miu Miu purse while at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

47 of 79

Denim on Denim

Dakota Johnson
Backgrid

Dakota Johnson dons head-to-toe denim while leaving a lunch date at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica on Jan. 31.

48 of 79

Movie Star Walking

Brad Pitt
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brad Pitt shoots a scene on the set of Wolves on Jan. 31 in New York City.

49 of 79

Queen of Hearts

Natahsha Lyonne Rian Johnson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Natasha Lyonne poses with Rian Johnson, creator of her Peacock series Poker Face, at SiriusXM studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

50 of 79

Date Night

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Courtesy

Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit the new Alamo Drafthouse Chicago to promote their upcoming film Somebody I Used to Know on Jan. 27.

51 of 79

Star of the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That… season 2 in New York City on Jan. 31, draped in an oversized coat and holding an umbrella.

52 of 79

New York Minute

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora steps out in New York City on Jan. 31 dressed in a sheer, coordinated two-piece set paired with a leather jacket and dark sunglasses.

53 of 79

Pedal to the Metal

Lucien Lavinscort
Courtesy

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount poses at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah over the weekend.

54 of 79

Mama's Boys

Pamela Anderson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pamela Anderson poses with her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

55 of 79

Back in Action

George Clooney Brad Pitt
Gotham/GC Images

George Clooney and Brad Pitt share a laugh on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 30.

56 of 79

Puppy Love

Selma Blair
Backgrid

Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Studio City on Jan. 30.

57 of 79

Women of the Hour

Jane Fonda
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field pose together in L.A. on Jan. 30 at a luncheon and panel in support of their upcoming film, 80 for Brady, which was produced by NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

58 of 79

Sun Kissed

Chanel Iman
MEGA

Chanel Iman embraces her boyfriend, NFL player Davon Godchaux, on the beach in Miami.

59 of 79

Look Back

Paris Jackson
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Paris Jackson stuns at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story in Hollywood on Jan. 30 in a bronze, backless dress.

60 of 79

Leather Looks

Billy Porter
Michael Buckner/Getty

J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter both flash smiles at an event for the TV anthology series, Accused, at The Abbey on Jan. 30 in West Hollywood.

61 of 79

Suited Up

Ryan Phillippe
Unique Nicole/Getty

Ryan Phillippe poses at the L.A. premiere of The Locksmith at UTA Screening Room on Jan. 30.

62 of 79

Awards Season

keith urban
Jason Kempin/Getty

Keith Urban speaks at the 2022 CMA Touring Awards at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Jan. 30.

63 of 79

Late Night Laughs

Darc'y Carden
Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

D'Arcy Carden visits Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

64 of 79

Triple Star

Jonas Brothers
Michael Buckner/Getty

The Jonas Brothers have made their way onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas celebrate their sidewalk stardom with a commemorative ceremony on Jan. 30.

65 of 79

Family Support

Priyanka Chopra
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 12-month-old daughter, Malti, makes her first public appearance on Jan. 30 at her dad's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The family's newest addition sits on Mom's lap, right next to Aunt Sophie Turner.

66 of 79

Looking Up

Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In Los Angeles, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon show off their height difference at a photo call event for Netflix's Your Place or Mine on Jan. 30.

67 of 79

Cheers to You

Diana Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Marcia Gay Harden, William Abadie & more attend Aspen Snow Ball. Credit: Nikki Hausherr
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Nikki Hausherr

Husband-wife duo Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson clink champagne glasses at the Children's Oncology Support Fund's first annual Aspen Snow Ball on Jan. 28.

68 of 79

Touch of Color

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora dazzles in denim while walking at One World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

69 of 79

Fruits & Veggies

Katherine Schwarzeneger
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

In a brown Old Navy bodysuit, Katherine Schwarzenegger brings home fresh groceries from the market on Jan. 30 in L.A.

70 of 79

Team Spirit

Ryan Reynolds
Alex Livesey/Getty

Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds holds up his cell phone so his business partner Rob McElhenney can hear their team's supporters sing as the players battle Sheffield United at home in Wrexham, Wales, on Jan. 29.

71 of 79

Launch Party

Ted Danson
Frances Iacuzzi

Ted Danson introduces Marilu Henner and Joel Thurm during the launch of Thurm's new book Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director, at Book Soup in Los Angeles.

72 of 79

All About the Audience

Drake
Seth Browarnik/Instarimages.com

Drake makes an appearance at LIV Nightclub in Miami, Florida on Jan. 29 alongside fellow rappers Lil Wayne, Flo Rida and 2 Chainz, who stands behind Drake on stage in a yellow beanie and sunglasses.

73 of 79

Strike a Pose

Cult Gaia celebrates the opening of The Temple - Flagship Melrose Store Shanina Shaik
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Shanina Shaik attends the opening of Cult Gaia's first Los Angeles flagship store dubbed "The Temple" in West Hollywood on Jan. 26.

74 of 79

Pop Star

Joe Jonas
Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas watches popcorn rain at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup in Aventura, Florida, on Jan. 28.

75 of 79

Bright in the Spotlight

Florence and the Machine
Jim Dyson/Getty

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch shines in shades of yellow during a London performance at the O2 Arena on Jan. 28.

76 of 79

Vibrant Vibes

Kid Cudi
Backgrid

Kid Cudi hypes up the Zenith arena in Paris on Jan. 25 during his performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala concert fundraiser for Brigitte Macron's Hospital Foundation.

77 of 79

Mom's Best Friend

Rumer Willis
MICHAEL SIMON/startraks

Expecting star Rumer Willis dons chic earth tones and walks her dog Dolores on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

78 of 79

Bathing in the Glow

Rita Ora
Dave J Hogan/Getty

In a sheer, skin-tight dress, Rita Ora takes the stage at London night club Heaven on Jan. 28.

79 of 79

Party Time

Alexa Joel
IRIS ZIMMERMAN/INSTARimages.com

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel attends Coyote Ugly Saloon's 30th anniversary event in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

