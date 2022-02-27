Amanda Seyfried Puckers Up for Late Night in L.A., Plus, Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, and More
Kiss and Tell
Amanda Seyfried rocks a lipstick-print little black dress for her late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.
Winner, Winner
Host Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae celebrate their wins at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in L.A. on Feb. 26.
New Wine
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough toast the launch of their Fresh Vine Wine collection in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.
Bottle Service
Kate Hudson serves up drinks with her King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 25.
Curtain Call
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take their first curtain call after performing in Plaza Suite on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.
Let's Celebrate
Debra Messing poses at a photo call in N.Y.C. for the Broadway production of the new play Birthday Candles on Feb. 25.
Play Ball
Will Ferrell holds a bedazzled basketball while attending a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 25.
Everything Is 'Gucci'
Parents-to-be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna out-dress everyone at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.
Glitz & Glam
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 47th César Awards at L'Olympia on Feb. 25 in Paris.
Love You Very 'Matcha'
Kelly Rowland heads to Cha Cha Matcha after a workout in L.A. on Feb. 25.
Hey There
Rachel Brosnahan gets into character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.
Model Behavior
In Milan, Iris Law poses at the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 25.
New York Nights
Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.
Center Stage
Maluma takes the stage at Univision's 34th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24 in Miami.
Sealed with a Kiss
Adam Levine plants a kiss on Behati Prinsloo's cheek as they host a Calirosa Tequila Sunset happy hour in Miami on Feb. 24.
'Drop' Dead Gorgeous
Amanda Seyfried is beautiful in blue at Hulu's The Dropout premiere in L.A. on Feb. 24.
Puppy Pack
Alicia Silverstone walks her dogs on a sunny L.A. afternoon on Feb. 24.
Katy on Kimmel
Katy Perry makes her way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 24 in L.A.
Go Rangers!
Reacher stars Alan Ritchson and Willa Fitzgerald root for the New York Rangers as they face off against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.
Out on the Town
Luke Bryan is in great spirits as he takes a walk in L.A. on Feb. 24.
Party Time
In London, Sam Heughan arrives at the Outlander season 6 afterparty at The Sky Garden on Feb. 24.
Family Time
Julianne Hough and brother Derek Hough hang out together in L.A. on Feb. 24.
Beach Day
Alessandra Ambrosio looks sun-kissed and stunning as she hits the beach in St. Barths on Feb. 24.
Suited Up
Emily Ratajkowski wears an all-black three-piece suit during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Italy.
'Better' Than Ever
The cast of FX's Better Things — Hannah Riley, Pamela Adlon, Olivia Edward and Mikey Madison — arrive at a screening and celebration of the fifth and final season of the series at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Feb. 23 in L.A.
Late Night Chat
Tracee Ellis Ross guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.
Loving LEGOLAND
Jeff Goldblum takes on LEGO dinosaurs during his visit to LEGOLAND California Resort over President's Day weekend in Carlsbad, California.
Pretty in Pink
Mom-to-be Jenna Ushkowitz is beaming as she cradles her bump at the new Frida Mom line event at Kathy Hilton's estate on Feb. 23 in L.A.
On the Move
Gigi Hadid leaves the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.
Leading the Pack
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 24 in Milan.
'Rhett'y to Go
In Nashville, Thomas Rhett puts on a show at Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS at the Omni Nashville Hotel on Feb. 23.
Family Affair
Kathy Hilton supports daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Chelsea Hirschhorn's toast to the new Frida Mom line at an event held at Hilton's estate in L.A. on Feb. 23.
Chills & Thrills
Havana Rose Liu stuns at the premiere of Hulu's new thriller No Exit at Westwood iPic Theaters on Feb. 23 in L.A.
In Theaters Now
Haley Bennett attends a N.Y.C. special screening of the movie musical Cyrano at the SVA Theatre on Feb. 23.
Moschino Moves
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn struts through L.A. in a colorful Moschino look during a photoshoot on Feb. 22.
Milan Moment
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.
Cast on the Carpet
Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright pose together on the red carpet at a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 23.
Meetings in Miami
Euphoria star Angus Cloud links up with Swizz Beatz at the 5th Annual Miami Concours on Feb. 20.
Star Power
New Edition's Bobby Brown performs at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Puppy Love
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney hold up their furry friends at Canidae's Puppy Playdate Event in celebration of the brand's first Kibble Refill Station on Feb. 22 in L.A.
Spreading the Word
Amy Poehler, Steve Aoki and Dr. Richard Isaacson joined Seth Rogen on Feb. 18 for a panel on Caring for Brains as part of the HFC CareCon which supports Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers.
She's 'Home'
Amber Riley and Tyler Perry are all smiles at the premiere of Perry's A Madea Homecoming on Feb. 22 in L.A.
Go for the Gold
Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen waves to the audience as he shows off his first gold medal during the Feb. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sweet Stripes
Mandy Moore brings a pop of color in a striped dress as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.
All the Right Notes
Jon Batiste delights a sold-out crowd with his performance at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 19 in N.Y.C.
Feather Weather
Tinashe shows off her style in a coordinated two-piece outfit and a feathered blue coat as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.
Rocket Man
Elton John takes the stage at Madison Square Garden during a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.
Bottoms Up
Wells Adams celebrates the launch of new women's golf lifestyle brand, Berdē, at The Genesis Invitational Tournament Feb. 19 in L.A.
Psyched for SAG
Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario pose together at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner in L.A. on Feb. 22.
Night on the Town
Dua Lipa steps out in a voluminous top as she leaves a solo dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21.
Take a Whack At It
Kate Middleton gets hands-on during her visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten on Feb. 23 in Copenhagen.
Sliding Through
Kate Middleton whizzes down the slide at LEGO Foundation Playlab in Copenhagen on Feb. 22.
Feelin' Good
Lionel Richie shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.
Flower Power
Haley Bennett steps out in a colorful floral dress in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.
Top of the Morning
In N.Y.C., Katy Perry heads to Good Morning America on Feb. 22.
Back in the Saddle
Selma Blair gallops to victory as she places fifth during an equestrian event in L.A. on Feb. 20.
Fine Dining
Stunning in a suit, Sofía Vergara leaves Craig's after a dinner date with husband Joe Manganiello on Feb. 20 in West Hollywood.
Music to Movies
Alana Haim stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about Licorice Pizza on Feb. 21 in N.Y.C.
Puppy Patrol
Lucy Hale takes her two pups for a walk in L.A. on Feb. 21.
Radiant in Red
Jane Seymour gets glam for the premiere of Ruby's Choice at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Feb. 22 in Sydney, Australia.
Comedy King
Kenan Thompson arrives at his Ultimate Comedy Experience tour stop in Norcross, Georgia on Feb. 21.
Three's Company
In N.Y.C., Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend HBO's special screening of Somebody Somewhere at Nitehawk Cinema on Feb. 21.
Dog Dad
Jon Hamm and his dog Splash head out for a walk through L.A. on Feb. 21.