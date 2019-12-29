Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Hold Hands in N.Y.C., Plus Kylie Jenner, Joan Collins & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 29, 2019 06:00 AM

Walking with Daryl

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen strolling hand-in-hand in New York City.

Party Time

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikoolaou made a glamorous entrance into the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s family Christmas Eve party.

Date Night

Shutterstock

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson were all smiles outside Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Face Time

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Harry Connick Jr celebrated the end of his sold-out Broadway run with Harry Connick Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter at Sardi’s in New York City.

Big Night Out

Mega Agency

Trevor Noah partied at Delilah with his friends in West Hollywood along with The Weeknd.

Baby It's Cold Outside

TheImageDirect.com

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross stepped out for dinner at Kenichi in Aspen, Colorado, for dinner with Evan’s sisters Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick, and brother Ross Naess.

Change Makers

Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda lead a climate protest in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to call for an end to new fossil fuel exploration.

Food Run

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Cindy Crawford grabs lunch on Friday at a local deli in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood.

Casual Chic

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber wears a sweater, jeans and a pair of sunnies while out in L.A. on Thursday.

Holiday Hang

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are seen catching up the day after Christmas in L.A. on Thursday.

Street Style

The Image Direct

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow don their most fashionable winter wear as they take a walk through the neighborhood in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.

Comfy Cozy

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber is seen wearing a green beanie, white sweatshirt and baby blue sweatpants in L.A. on Thursday.

Workout Warriors

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams get in a morning run on the beach in St. Barts on Thursday.

Out & About

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Upton flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Thursday.

Lover’s Lane

The Image Direct

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger hold hands while strolling through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Bundled Up

Pacific Coast News

Liv Tyler steps out in London, England on Friday wrapped up in a long coat and knee-high boots.

New Bling

SplashNews.com

Lily Allen wears a sparkly ring on her engagement finger while out with boyfriend David Harbour in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Need a Hand?

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford has his hands full while out in Santa Monica, California on Thursday.

Making Gains

SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper and Justin Bartha are seen leaving the gym after a post-Christmas workout on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Last-Minute Shopping

The Image Direct

Mariah Carey steps out in Aspen, Colorado to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Tuesday. 

Cruising on Christmas

Backgrid

Jason Momoa is seen leaving Nobu on his bike after enjoying Christmas Day lunch with his crew on Wednesday in Malibu, California.

Caffeine Kick

Splash News Online

Alec Baldwin sports a pair of sunglasses as he goes for a solo coffee run on Christmas morning.

Holiday Hoops

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Anthony Anderson and his son Nathan attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Christmas in L.A.

Wag & Walk

Backgrid

Hugh Jackman kicks off his Wednesday with a nice Christmas stroll through N.Y.C. with his pup.

Royal Debuts 

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Wednesday. 

Need a Lift?

The Image Direct

Chris Martin takes a ski lift in Aspen, Colorado—sans ski gear—on Christmas Eve. 

Red Hot Holidays

SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned figure in a red two-piece set as she leaves a gym in Miami after a Christmas Eve workout session with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Tuesday. 

Strollin' Along

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take a Christmas Eve stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Making a List...

BACKGRID

…And checking it twice! Emma Roberts runs some last-minute holiday errands while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Salutations From the South Pole

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke looks ready to soak up some sun in a festive Santa hat and matching red bikini on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Team Spirit

James Devaney/Getty

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer show their support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Monday in New York City. 

Santa's Helpers

David Livingston/Getty

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are joined by daughters Delilah and Amelia at the Los Angeles Mission to volunteer during the Christmas Celebration on Skid Row on Monday. 

Back in the Saddle

The Image Direct

Kaley Cuoco is seen horsing around at an equestrian ranch in L.A. on Monday. 

'Facing' the Cold

MEGA

Pete Davidson keeps warm in a black puffer jacket and grey beanie from The North Face while doing some holiday shopping in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Monday. 

Book Worm 

INSTARimages.com

Cody Simpson is also seen out and about in N.Y.C.’s Soho on Monday. 

Friendly Fare

Backgrid

Exes Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow hang out on Monday during a family ski vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

Sky High

Backgrid

Nina Dobrev catches a flight out of LAX on Monday.

Flower Power

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio grabs some flowers during an errand run in Brentwood, California, on Monday.

Loved Up

The Image Direct

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head out for some shopping in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.

