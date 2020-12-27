Jean-Claude Van Damme Hugs His Mom in St. Barts, Plus J. Lo, A-Rod, Mindy Kaling & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated December 25, 2020 10:46 AM

1 of 108

Family Fun

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Jean-Claude Van Damme was spotted spending time with his family, including mom Eliana Van Varenbergh in St. Barts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 108

Mask Up

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez went to the gym the day after Christmas in Miami.

3 of 108

Out and About

Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling was seen running errands in Los Angeles with a mask on.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 108

Playoff Berth

Credit: Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Detroit Lions in Detroit to advance to the NFL playoffs.

Advertisement

5 of 108

Low-Key

Credit: Shutterstock

Kate Mara was dressed in casual wear as she enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles.

6 of 108

Take a Dip

Credit: Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman went swimming in the Hamptons water.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 108

Big Apple Love

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark spent Christmas Eve in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 108

Winter Cowboy

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Conan O'Brien was out and about on Christmas Eve in Aspen, Colorado.

Advertisement

9 of 108

Walking Into 2021

Credit: Clarence House/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were all smiles in Birkhall, Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 108

Stocking Up

Credit: Stefan/BACKGRID

Jessica Alba leaves Bristol Farms after grocery shopping ahead of Christmas on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 108

'Tis the Season

Credit: MEGA

Katharine McPhee goes last minute Christmas Eve shopping for her husband David Foster at Jhon Varvatos in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 108

Calabasas Christmas

Credit: IXOLA/BACKGRID

Caitlyn Jenner picks up holiday gifts from Polacheck's in Calabasas, California on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 108

On the Move

Credit: GC Images

Jamie Lee Curtis masks up for a solo stroll on Wednesday around her neighborhood in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 108

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Mega

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands on a walk while celebrating the holidays in St-Barth on Wednesday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 108

Feeling Festive

Credit: Splash News

Kelly Brook shows off her personalized Christmas sweater as she arrives at Global Radio studios in London to record her Heart FM show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 108

All That Glitters

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez totes her signature sparkly tumbler to a workout in Miami on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 108

On the Run

Credit: The Image Direct

New couple Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley take a jog through Los Angeles together on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 108

Heavy Lifting

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Colin Farrell makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 108

Victory Lap

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid sports a colorful look for a New York City outing on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 108

Little Helper

Credit: BACKGRID

Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make some last-minute pre-holiday stops in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 108

True Prints-esses

Credit: Julian Dakdouk for Verizon

Chloe x Halle strike a post on Tuesday after performing live for Verizon Up members virtually from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 108

Good for You

Credit: The Image Direct

Another day, another green juice for Bella Hadid, who matches her drink to her jacket in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 108

Going Gray

Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Jordana Brewster and new love Mason Morfit walk hand-in-hand while out Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 108

Gifts Galore

Credit: GC Images

Katie Holmes has her hands full while shopping in Soho on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 108

Coupled Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go for a stroll through Mendes' hometown of Pickering, Canada on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 108

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange and pink bikini in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 108

Family Time

Credit: BACKGRID

David Foster and pregnant wife Katharine McPhee take their puppy for a stroll on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 108

Jump On It

Credit: The Image Direct

Irina Shayk shows off her street style in an olive green jumpsuit on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 108

Holiday Spirit

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. spreads holiday cheer by gifting a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DLTR on Monday in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 108

Toy Time

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Prince Jackson poses with a group of kids at the Heal L.A. event he hosted with Mattel to support underprivileged youths this Christmas in L.A. on Monday in El Segundo, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 108

Blinged Out

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Kate Walsh steps out in rhinestone-edged sunglasses for an afternoon walk in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 108

Guitar Hero

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Tori Kelly performs with Babyface at City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 108

Snow Day

Credit: Marksman/MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll into town after hitting the slopes and enjoying the snow on Sunday in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 108

Grocery Run

Credit: Splash News Online

Liam Hemsworth stocks up on food at a local grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement