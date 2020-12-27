Jean-Claude Van Damme Hugs His Mom in St. Barts, Plus J. Lo, A-Rod, Mindy Kaling & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Family Fun
Jean-Claude Van Damme was spotted spending time with his family, including mom Eliana Van Varenbergh in St. Barts.
Mask Up
Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez went to the gym the day after Christmas in Miami.
Out and About
Mindy Kaling was seen running errands in Los Angeles with a mask on.
Playoff Berth
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Detroit Lions in Detroit to advance to the NFL playoffs.
Low-Key
Kate Mara was dressed in casual wear as she enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles.
Take a Dip
Hugh Jackman went swimming in the Hamptons water.
Big Apple Love
Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark spent Christmas Eve in New York City.
Winter Cowboy
Conan O'Brien was out and about on Christmas Eve in Aspen, Colorado.
Walking Into 2021
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were all smiles in Birkhall, Scotland.
Stocking Up
Jessica Alba leaves Bristol Farms after grocery shopping ahead of Christmas on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
'Tis the Season
Katharine McPhee goes last minute Christmas Eve shopping for her husband David Foster at Jhon Varvatos in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Calabasas Christmas
Caitlyn Jenner picks up holiday gifts from Polacheck's in Calabasas, California on Thursday.
On the Move
Jamie Lee Curtis masks up for a solo stroll on Wednesday around her neighborhood in L.A.
Pretty in Pink
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands on a walk while celebrating the holidays in St-Barth on Wednesday.
Feeling Festive
Kelly Brook shows off her personalized Christmas sweater as she arrives at Global Radio studios in London to record her Heart FM show.
All That Glitters
Jennifer Lopez totes her signature sparkly tumbler to a workout in Miami on Wednesday.
On the Run
New couple Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley take a jog through Los Angeles together on Wednesday.
Heavy Lifting
Colin Farrell makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Victory Lap
Bella Hadid sports a colorful look for a New York City outing on Wednesday.
Little Helper
Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make some last-minute pre-holiday stops in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
True Prints-esses
Chloe x Halle strike a post on Tuesday after performing live for Verizon Up members virtually from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Good for You
Another day, another green juice for Bella Hadid, who matches her drink to her jacket in New York City on Tuesday.
Going Gray
Jordana Brewster and new love Mason Morfit walk hand-in-hand while out Tuesday in L.A.
Gifts Galore
Katie Holmes has her hands full while shopping in Soho on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Coupled Up
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go for a stroll through Mendes' hometown of Pickering, Canada on Tuesday.
Fun in the Sun
Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange and pink bikini in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.
Family Time
David Foster and pregnant wife Katharine McPhee take their puppy for a stroll on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Jump On It
Irina Shayk shows off her street style in an olive green jumpsuit on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Holiday Spirit
T.I. spreads holiday cheer by gifting a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DLTR on Monday in Atlanta.
Toy Time
Prince Jackson poses with a group of kids at the Heal L.A. event he hosted with Mattel to support underprivileged youths this Christmas in L.A. on Monday in El Segundo, California.
Blinged Out
Kate Walsh steps out in rhinestone-edged sunglasses for an afternoon walk in Perth, Australia on Sunday.
Guitar Hero
Tori Kelly performs with Babyface at City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.
Snow Day
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll into town after hitting the slopes and enjoying the snow on Sunday in Mammoth Lakes, California.
Grocery Run
Liam Hemsworth stocks up on food at a local grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia on Monday.