Joe Jonas Is Excited to Perform in Atlanta with Nick & Kevin, Plus Michael B. Jordan & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 22, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 81

Happiness Begins

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas performed their hits during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 81

Giving Back

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson attend a screening of their film Just Mercy in Montgomery, Alabama.

3 of 81

Beach Getaway

Mega Agency

Rita Ora enjoyed her holiday trip in St. Barts dressed in a blue bikini.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 81

Family Outing

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving her apartment in Tribeca with brother-in-law Frankie Jonas.

Advertisement

5 of 81

Smiley Woman

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Little Women director Greta Gerwig was all smiles during her Tonight Show interview with host Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

6 of 81

Parents' Day Out

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards had a date together in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 81

Move Along

Splash News Online

Anna Kendrick does some heavy lifting while shooting her latest film in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 81

Red Alert

Paul Morigi/Getty

Gloria Steinem joins birthday girl Jane Fonda on Friday at Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement

9 of 81

Shoulder On

Splash News Online

Simon Cowell visits with a furry friend on Friday while vacationing in Barbados with partner Lauren Silverman and their family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 81

Cool Crew

Splash News Online

The Jonas Brothers are winter coat goals on Friday while stepping out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 81

Cover Up

The Image Direct

Bradley Cooper is hardly recognizable on Friday while leaving a gym in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 81

Bird Man

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Armie Hammer attends the “Sounds of the Sands” Desert Trip during the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 81

High Energy

Randy Holmes/ABC

Just Mercy costars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson get hyped up during their visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 81

Happy Hello

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Margot Robbie waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in Los Angeles.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 81

Comedy Queen

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kate McKinnon brings the laughs as guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 81

Cheers to That

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Derek Hough and a friend celebrate the debut of his and sister Julianne’s special, Holidays with the Houghs, with some help from the new Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 81

Power Performance

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele puts on a show at Concert Hall on Thursday at the N.Y. Society for Ethical Culture in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 81

Spreading Cheer

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Rachel Brosnahan gets crafty while delivering smiles with Amazon at Covenant House in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 81

Holiday Time

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

A Wrinkle in Time costars Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling pose together at the Polo x Vogue Holiday Event with Ralph Lauren on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 81

Christmas Caroling

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Guest star Jennifer Hudson and host Stephen Colbert belt out some tunes onstage during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 81

Giving Back

David M. Benett/Getty

Dawn O’Porter and husband Chris O’Dowd volunteer at the Choose Love shop for Help Refugees in Covent Garden on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 81

Ready for His Close-up

PA Images/So TV/INSTARimages.com

Henry Cavill looks dapper while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 81

Winter Competition

SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson hangs out during day one of the World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 81

Spontaneous Sighting

Pacific Coast News

Jude Law runs into director Terry Gilliam while out holiday shopping in North London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 81

Airport Attire

The Image Direct

Daniel Craig arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. early Friday morning wearing a cap, brown leather jacket and matching leather boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 81

Courtside Couple

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine enjoy themselves at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 81

Good Vibes

Shutterstock

Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 81

Capped Off

The Image Direct

Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 81

Olivia Overseas

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 81

'Beast' Buds

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 81

Flower Child

Backgrid

Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 81

The One That Got A-Sleigh

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 81

The Cats Meow

Terence Patrick/CBS

Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 81

Looking Fur-bulous

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Jason Derulo visits Miami on Wednesday to talk Cats ahead of the movie’s premiere. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 81

Guitar Heroes

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi perform together during 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Wednesday in Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 81

Burnin' Up

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Joe Jonas gets in the Christmas spirit during a Jonas Brothers performance on Wednesday at 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 81

Commercial Break

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon chats with guest star Ryan Reynolds during a “Candle Commercial” sketch on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 81

Live and in Studio

Eric McCandless/ABC

John Amos of Good Times returns for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times alongside Jamie Foxx in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 81

Drink Up

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel and Ike Barinholtz sip on Baileys-spiked hot chocolate at the afterparty for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times on Wednesday in L.A.