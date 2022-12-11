Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on December 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Late Night Miley

Miley Cyrus
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Miley Cyrus looks fabulous during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Dec. 9.

New 'Do

Lizzo preforms during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show
Kevin Kane/WireImage

Lizzo rocks a green hairdo as she performs during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City.

Escape Artists

People/Disney hosted escape room
David Jon Photography

PEOPLE and Disney hosted a themed escape room that various stars from Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series worked their way out of.

Golden Girl

Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on Dec. 9 in Santa Barbara, California.

Jingle Ballin'

Backstreet Boys attend the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys attend the iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City

Denim Darling

Dua Lipa is seen in Chelsea on December 10, 2022
Gotham/GC Images

Dua Lipa is seen out and about in Chelsea on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Loved Up

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR Winter Market & Cocktail Party
Chelsea Lauren for CURATEUR/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman attended Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR's Winter Market & Cocktail Party, in West Hollywood, California on Dec. 9.

Taking the Reins

Heidi Klum
The Image Direct

Heidi Klum looks chic on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Peace Out

Gigi Hadid
The image direct

Gigi Hadid is photographed visiting her New York City-based clothing store, Guest in Residence, on Dec. 9.

Good Morning

H.E.R.
Jason Mendez/Getty

Singer H.E.R. visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Dec. 9.

Bright Prints

Emily Ratajkowski
Jason Mendez/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski rocks an intricate print while strolling in the West Village in New York City on Dec. 9.

Hot Mama

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna is fashionable as always while attending A$AP Rocky's performance for Amazon Music at Red Studio in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Power Couple

Steph Curry Ayesha Curry
Kimberly White/Getty

Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry look sleek while attending the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 8.

Hollywood Legends

Jackie Chan Antonio Banderas
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jackie Chan and Antonio Banderas attend the closing night gala red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 8.

Powerhouse Performance

Halsey
Adam Kudeimati

Singer Halsey performs their song "Lilith" during the Game Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

Royal Engagement

Ryan Reynolds King Charles
Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet with co-owners of the soccer team Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in Wrexham, Wales on Dec. 9.

Triple Threat

Owen Wilson Kevin Nealon
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Owen Wilson, Kevin Nealon and Michael Keaton attend Nealon's event celebrating his new book I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Keeping It Cool

Kevin bacon Ron Howard
BFA

Kevin Bacon and Ron Howard attend a special screening of Thirteen Lives at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Dec. 8.

Fresh Faced

Zoe Saldana
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Actress Zoë Saldana is radiant at the press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9.

In Character

Matt Bomer
The Image Direct

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer film scenes for the upcoming series Fellow Travelers in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Front Row

Austin Butler Priscilla Presley
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley grab their front-row seats at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Fashion Forward

Kid Cudi
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kid Cudi looks ultra cool while attending the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Catwalk Fierce

kaia gerber
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Winner's Circle

Jessica Chastain Ariana Debose
BFA

Academy Award winners Guillermo del Toro, Ariana DeBose, and Jessica Chastain hang out at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in New York City on Dec. 8, honoring director del Toro.

Like a Million Dollars

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman
Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman celebrate at the season 14 Premiere of Million Dollar Listing LA in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8.

People's Champ

Naomi Osaka
Araya Doheny/Getty

Naomi Osaka celebrates her new book The Way Champs Play at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Take a Bow

Audra McDonald
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Audra McDonald takes a moment during the opening night curtain call for the play Ohio State Murders on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

Triple the Star Power

Will Ferrell Octavia Spencer
David Livingston/Getty

Will Ferrell and Allison Janney join Octavia Spencer for her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Dec. 8.

Red Carpet Costar

Emma Thompspon
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical stars Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson smile at a special screening of their Netflix film in New York City on Dec. 7.

Sleek Style

DJ Khalid
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

DJ Khaled wears a shiny jacket and equally shining smile to the Dec. 8 Closing Night Gala for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lounge Love

Scheanna Shay
Michael Simon/StarTraks

Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies get cozy on a couch at the "Late Affair" nightlife experience hosted by S Bar on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

Night Out

Jax Taylor
Courtesy

Vanderpump Rules alumni Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright pose at the Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

Dino Down!

Drake
Cole Burston/Getty

The Toronto Raptors' mascot hits the floor at the team's home-court game on Dec. 7, much to the delight of Drake and his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

Acceptance Speech Smile

Charlize Theron
Presley Ann/Getty

Oscar winner Charlize Theron receives the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A. on Dec. 7.

Mother-Daughter Date Night

Alicia Keys Terria Joseph

In celebration of her holiday-themed Athleta collection, Alicia Keys sports her own festive red bodysuit while showing love for her mom, Terria Joseph, at an N.Y.C. event on Dec. 6.

Style & Sorcery

Alexandra Daddario

Sporting a Gothic lacy dress and a broad smile framed with black lipstick, Alexandra Daddario steps onto the red carpet on Dec. 7 for the L.A. premiere of her new AMC series Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy.

In Character, Outer Space

Channing Tatum
The image direct

Channing Tatum shoots an evening scene for his new space race drama, Project Artemis, on Tybee Island in the state of Georgia on Dec. 6.

Two-Tone Trendy

Catherine Zeta Jones
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

With her red leather skirt contrasting against her long black coat, Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sleek and sophisticated outside of Live with Kelly & Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

Five Best Men

Best Man cast
Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic

At the Dec. 7 Hollywood premiere of Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, costars Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau share the spotlight with the show's director, Malcolm D. Lee.

Bench Players

Riz Ahmed Jessie Buckley
The Image Direct

On Dec. 6, Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley bundle up on location in Toronto, where they're filming their sci-fi romance film Fingernails.

Hands in the Air

Yung Gravy
Rick Kern/Getty

Rapper Yung Gravy hypes up the crowd during a performance in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 7.

Drink Pink

Ashanti
Courtesy

Singer Ashanti brings her modern flair to Great Jones Distilling Co.'s Prohibition era-themed party on Dec. 5 in New York City, where she surprised guests with an on-stage performance.

Say Cheese

Gal Gadot
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Gal Gadot celebrates the first anniversary of her macaroni and cheese company, GOODLES, and its retail launch in Safeway Albertsons supermarkets on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

Page-Turning Legacy

ELi Manning Greg Hanlon
Courtesy

Eli Manning, former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin and PEOPLE editor Greg Hanlon announce the publication of A Giant Win, Coughlin and Hanlon's co-authored book focusing on the Giants' unexpected Super Bowl XLII win.

Dress for a Cause

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Jennifer Grey attend the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a T-shirt honoring Mahsa Amini alongside Jennifer Grey at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Lavender Haze

US actress Issa Rae arrives for the The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at the Fairmont Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty

Issa Rae dazzles in a purple fringe dress at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Keeping the Beat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: John Stamos performs with The Beach Boys on FOX and Friends at Fox News Channel Studios on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Steven Ferdman/Getty

Full House alumnus John Stamos performs with the Beach Boys on Fox and Friends in New York City on Dec. 7.

Cropped and Ready

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 07: Olivia Wilde is seen on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

Perfect Pair

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
Caroline McCredie/Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

For Good

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

Mini Mes

The Rock
Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson carries his daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, as the three attend a Los Angeles Rams NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4.

Lending a Hand

Matthew McConaughey
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey addresses the audience at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Dec. 6.

Belle of the Ball

H.E.R.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

H.E.R., star of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 6.

Hand in Hand

Ellen Portia
MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi step out for date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Dec. 6. just days after the couple celebrated their 18-year anniversary.

Aussie Outing

Rebel Wilson
Brendon Thorne/Getty

Rebel Wilson addresses the crowd during the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

He's a Real Boy!

Finn Wolfhard
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Finn Wolfhard and Guillermo del Toro attend the New York City premiere for del Toro's new Pinocchio adaption at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 6.

Back in Pandora

Will.I.Am John Boyega
Dave Benett/Getty

Will.i.am and John Boyega attend the Avatar: The Way of Water world premiere afterparty at The Natural History Museum in London on Dec. 6.

Musically Inclined

Victoria Justice
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jackson Walker, Victoria Justice and Justin David Sullivan pose backstage at the new musical & Juliet on Broadway in New York City on Dec. 6.

Bonne Nuit

Lily Collins
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park hug it out at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

French Twist

Kim Cattrall
Pierre Suu/WireImage

Kim Cattrall is très chic at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

Major Moment

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet greets fans at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Dec. 6.

Power Pose

Zoe Saldana
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty

Also at the Avatar premiere in London on Dec. 6: Zoë Saldana.

Period Piece

Scarlett Johansson
The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson is barely recognizable in a retro ensemble on the Tybee Island, Georgia, set of her new film Project Artemis on Dec. 6.

Carpet Cuteness

Jim Parsons
Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photgraphy

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge kid around ahead of a chat about their new movie Spoiler Alert at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

Cute Crew

Cheyenne Jackson
Courtesy

Cheyenne Jackson brings his family, including husband Jason Landau and kids Willow and Ethan, to the opening of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

Leading Men

Michael B. Jordan
Michael Buckner/Getty

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry and David Oyelowo look dapper while arriving at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

Queen Things

Angela Bassett
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Angela Bassett accepts the Career Achievement Award during the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

Mom and Me

Kid Cudi
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Honoree Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and his mother Elsie Mescudi get together at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

Cloud Nine

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get lovey-dovey while on the set of The Voice in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

Happy Lovebirds

MEgan Rapinoe
Gotham/FilmMagic

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5.

On Set

Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to shoot scenes for And Just Like That... season 2 on the Upper East Side of New York City on Dec. 5.

Gone With the Wind Fabulous

Mariah Carey
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Mariah Carey wears an all-black ensemble and drips in diamonds while out and about in Manhattan on Dec. 5

Matchy Matchy

Catherine Zeta Jones
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son, Dylan Michael Douglas, rock similar hues while attending the National Treasure: Edge Of History season 1 red carpet event held at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5.

Getting Shady

Pete Davidson
Sean Zanni/Getty

Pete Davidson wears a statement pair of shades while attending the grand opening of Chopard's New York City flagship boutique on Fifth Avenue on Dec. 5.

Having a Chat

Hugh Jackman Bill Nighy
BFA

Bill Nighy and Hugh Jackman share a laugh while attending a special screening of Living hosted by Anna Wintour on Dec. 5 at N.Y.C.'s Crosby Street Hotel.

Festive Fare

Stephanie Hsu
Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Stephanie Hsu looks cheery while attending the SFFILM Awards in San Francisco on Dec. 5.

Cheers!

Haley Lu Richardson
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Actress Haley Lu Richardson has a big smile on her face while arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studios on Dec. 5.

Runway Ruffles

Jodie Turner Smith
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Fashion Awards host Jodie Turner-Smith looks fabulously frilly in a white statement dress, one of several ensembles she wore during the London-based ceremony on Dec. 5.

Art Made to Wear

Tilda Swinton
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Tilda Swinton wears a colorful, surrealist coat at the 2022 Fashion Awards held on Dec. 5 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Well-Suited

Sandra Lee
BFA

Sandra Lee gets glam at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, where she attended the launch of Elton John's Capsule Collection benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation's New Rocket Fund, to which Saks donated $1 million.

Training Time

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

In a cropped hoodie, gray leggings and sporty black sneakers, Olivia Wilde looks ready to get sweaty as she heads for the gym on Dec. 5 in L.A.

Going Grunge

Demi Lovato
Jasmine Denisse

Demi Lovato shares the stage with singer Royal and the Serpent at the 8 Years of Emo Nite Celebration held at The Avalon in L.A. on Dec. 2.

Rainbow Bright

Meghan Trainor Lives Out Her Weather Girl Dreams in New Campaign with e.l.f. and The Weather Channel
Michael Simon

Meghan Trainor brings the shine as she shoots images for her new e.l.f. Cosmetics and The Weather Channel campaign in Los Angeles.

