Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More

01 of 83 Late Night Miley Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Miley Cyrus looks fabulous during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Dec. 9.

02 of 83 New 'Do Kevin Kane/WireImage Lizzo rocks a green hairdo as she performs during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City.

03 of 83 Escape Artists David Jon Photography PEOPLE and Disney hosted a themed escape room that various stars from Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series worked their way out of.

04 of 83 Golden Girl Robin L Marshall/Getty Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on Dec. 9 in Santa Barbara, California.

05 of 83 Jingle Ballin' Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys attend the iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City

06 of 83 Denim Darling Gotham/GC Images Dua Lipa is seen out and about in Chelsea on Dec. 10 in New York City.

07 of 83 Loved Up Chelsea Lauren for CURATEUR/Shutterstock Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman attended Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR's Winter Market & Cocktail Party, in West Hollywood, California on Dec. 9.

08 of 83 Taking the Reins The Image Direct Heidi Klum looks chic on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

09 of 83 Peace Out The image direct Gigi Hadid is photographed visiting her New York City-based clothing store, Guest in Residence, on Dec. 9.

10 of 83 Good Morning Jason Mendez/Getty Singer H.E.R. visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Dec. 9.

11 of 83 Bright Prints Jason Mendez/Getty Emily Ratajkowski rocks an intricate print while strolling in the West Village in New York City on Dec. 9.

12 of 83 Hot Mama Backgrid Rihanna is fashionable as always while attending A$AP Rocky's performance for Amazon Music at Red Studio in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

13 of 83 Power Couple Kimberly White/Getty Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry look sleek while attending the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 8.

14 of 83 Hollywood Legends Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jackie Chan and Antonio Banderas attend the closing night gala red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 8.

15 of 83 Powerhouse Performance Adam Kudeimati Singer Halsey performs their song "Lilith" during the Game Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

17 of 83 Triple Threat Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Owen Wilson, Kevin Nealon and Michael Keaton attend Nealon's event celebrating his new book I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame in L.A. on Dec. 8.

18 of 83 Keeping It Cool BFA Kevin Bacon and Ron Howard attend a special screening of Thirteen Lives at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Dec. 8.

19 of 83 Fresh Faced Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Actress Zoë Saldana is radiant at the press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9.

20 of 83 In Character The Image Direct Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer film scenes for the upcoming series Fellow Travelers in Toronto on Dec. 8.

21 of 83 Front Row Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley grab their front-row seats at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

22 of 83 Fashion Forward Kevin Mazur/Getty Kid Cudi looks ultra cool while attending the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

23 of 83 Catwalk Fierce Frazer Harrison/Getty Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

24 of 83 Winner's Circle BFA Academy Award winners Guillermo del Toro, Ariana DeBose, and Jessica Chastain hang out at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in New York City on Dec. 8, honoring director del Toro.

25 of 83 Like a Million Dollars Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman celebrate at the season 14 Premiere of Million Dollar Listing LA in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8.

26 of 83 People's Champ Araya Doheny/Getty Naomi Osaka celebrates her new book The Way Champs Play at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A. on Dec. 8.

27 of 83 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/WireImage Audra McDonald takes a moment during the opening night curtain call for the play Ohio State Murders on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

28 of 83 Triple the Star Power David Livingston/Getty Will Ferrell and Allison Janney join Octavia Spencer for her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Dec. 8.

29 of 83 Red Carpet Costar Bruce Glikas/WireImage Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical stars Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson smile at a special screening of their Netflix film in New York City on Dec. 7.

30 of 83 Sleek Style Daniele Venturelli/Getty DJ Khaled wears a shiny jacket and equally shining smile to the Dec. 8 Closing Night Gala for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

31 of 83 Lounge Love Michael Simon/StarTraks Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies get cozy on a couch at the "Late Affair" nightlife experience hosted by S Bar on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

32 of 83 Night Out Courtesy Vanderpump Rules alumni Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright pose at the Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

33 of 83 Dino Down! Cole Burston/Getty The Toronto Raptors' mascot hits the floor at the team's home-court game on Dec. 7, much to the delight of Drake and his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

34 of 83 Acceptance Speech Smile Presley Ann/Getty Oscar winner Charlize Theron receives the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A. on Dec. 7.

35 of 83 Mother-Daughter Date Night In celebration of her holiday-themed Athleta collection, Alicia Keys sports her own festive red bodysuit while showing love for her mom, Terria Joseph, at an N.Y.C. event on Dec. 6.

36 of 83 Style & Sorcery Sporting a Gothic lacy dress and a broad smile framed with black lipstick, Alexandra Daddario steps onto the red carpet on Dec. 7 for the L.A. premiere of her new AMC series Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy.

37 of 83 In Character, Outer Space The image direct Channing Tatum shoots an evening scene for his new space race drama, Project Artemis, on Tybee Island in the state of Georgia on Dec. 6.

38 of 83 Two-Tone Trendy Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online With her red leather skirt contrasting against her long black coat, Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sleek and sophisticated outside of Live with Kelly & Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

39 of 83 Five Best Men Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic At the Dec. 7 Hollywood premiere of Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, costars Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau share the spotlight with the show's director, Malcolm D. Lee.

40 of 83 Bench Players The Image Direct On Dec. 6, Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley bundle up on location in Toronto, where they're filming their sci-fi romance film Fingernails.

41 of 83 Hands in the Air Rick Kern/Getty Rapper Yung Gravy hypes up the crowd during a performance in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 7.

42 of 83 Drink Pink Courtesy Singer Ashanti brings her modern flair to Great Jones Distilling Co.'s Prohibition era-themed party on Dec. 5 in New York City, where she surprised guests with an on-stage performance.

43 of 83 Say Cheese Stefanie Keenan/Getty Gal Gadot celebrates the first anniversary of her macaroni and cheese company, GOODLES, and its retail launch in Safeway Albertsons supermarkets on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

44 of 83 Page-Turning Legacy Courtesy Eli Manning, former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin and PEOPLE editor Greg Hanlon announce the publication of A Giant Win, Coughlin and Hanlon's co-authored book focusing on the Giants' unexpected Super Bowl XLII win.

45 of 83 Dress for a Cause Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a T-shirt honoring Mahsa Amini alongside Jennifer Grey at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

46 of 83 Lavender Haze MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Issa Rae dazzles in a purple fringe dress at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

47 of 83 Keeping the Beat Steven Ferdman/Getty Full House alumnus John Stamos performs with the Beach Boys on Fox and Friends in New York City on Dec. 7.

48 of 83 Cropped and Ready BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

49 of 83 Perfect Pair Caroline McCredie/Getty Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

50 of 83 For Good Kevin Mazur/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

51 of 83 Mini Mes Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson carries his daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, as the three attend a Los Angeles Rams NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4.

52 of 83 Lending a Hand Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Matthew McConaughey addresses the audience at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Dec. 6.

53 of 83 Belle of the Ball Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online H.E.R., star of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 6.

54 of 83 Hand in Hand MEGA Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi step out for date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Dec. 6. just days after the couple celebrated their 18-year anniversary.

55 of 83 Aussie Outing Brendon Thorne/Getty Rebel Wilson addresses the crowd during the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

56 of 83 He's a Real Boy! Roy Rochlin/Getty Finn Wolfhard and Guillermo del Toro attend the New York City premiere for del Toro's new Pinocchio adaption at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 6.

57 of 83 Back in Pandora Dave Benett/Getty Will.i.am and John Boyega attend the Avatar: The Way of Water world premiere afterparty at The Natural History Museum in London on Dec. 6.

58 of 83 Musically Inclined Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jackson Walker, Victoria Justice and Justin David Sullivan pose backstage at the new musical & Juliet on Broadway in New York City on Dec. 6.

59 of 83 Bonne Nuit Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park hug it out at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

60 of 83 French Twist Pierre Suu/WireImage Kim Cattrall is très chic at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

61 of 83 Major Moment Kate Winslet greets fans at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Dec. 6.

62 of 83 Power Pose ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Also at the Avatar premiere in London on Dec. 6: Zoë Saldana.

63 of 83 Period Piece The Image Direct Scarlett Johansson is barely recognizable in a retro ensemble on the Tybee Island, Georgia, set of her new film Project Artemis on Dec. 6.

64 of 83 Carpet Cuteness Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photgraphy Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge kid around ahead of a chat about their new movie Spoiler Alert at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

65 of 83 Cute Crew Courtesy Cheyenne Jackson brings his family, including husband Jason Landau and kids Willow and Ethan, to the opening of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

66 of 83 Leading Men Michael Buckner/Getty Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry and David Oyelowo look dapper while arriving at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

67 of 83 Queen Things Frazer Harrison/Getty Angela Bassett accepts the Career Achievement Award during the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

68 of 83 Mom and Me Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Honoree Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and his mother Elsie Mescudi get together at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

69 of 83 Cloud Nine Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get lovey-dovey while on the set of The Voice in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

70 of 83 Happy Lovebirds Gotham/FilmMagic Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5.

71 of 83 On Set James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker continues to shoot scenes for And Just Like That... season 2 on the Upper East Side of New York City on Dec. 5.

72 of 83 Gone With the Wind Fabulous Robert Kamau/GC Images Mariah Carey wears an all-black ensemble and drips in diamonds while out and about in Manhattan on Dec. 5

73 of 83 Matchy Matchy Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son, Dylan Michael Douglas, rock similar hues while attending the National Treasure: Edge Of History season 1 red carpet event held at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5.

74 of 83 Getting Shady Sean Zanni/Getty Pete Davidson wears a statement pair of shades while attending the grand opening of Chopard's New York City flagship boutique on Fifth Avenue on Dec. 5.

75 of 83 Having a Chat BFA Bill Nighy and Hugh Jackman share a laugh while attending a special screening of Living hosted by Anna Wintour on Dec. 5 at N.Y.C.'s Crosby Street Hotel.

76 of 83 Festive Fare Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock Stephanie Hsu looks cheery while attending the SFFILM Awards in San Francisco on Dec. 5.

77 of 83 Cheers! BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Actress Haley Lu Richardson has a big smile on her face while arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studios on Dec. 5.

78 of 83 Runway Ruffles Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Fashion Awards host Jodie Turner-Smith looks fabulously frilly in a white statement dress, one of several ensembles she wore during the London-based ceremony on Dec. 5.

79 of 83 Art Made to Wear Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Tilda Swinton wears a colorful, surrealist coat at the 2022 Fashion Awards held on Dec. 5 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

80 of 83 Well-Suited BFA Sandra Lee gets glam at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, where she attended the launch of Elton John's Capsule Collection benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation's New Rocket Fund, to which Saks donated $1 million.

81 of 83 Training Time The Image Direct In a cropped hoodie, gray leggings and sporty black sneakers, Olivia Wilde looks ready to get sweaty as she heads for the gym on Dec. 5 in L.A.

82 of 83 Going Grunge Jasmine Denisse Demi Lovato shares the stage with singer Royal and the Serpent at the 8 Years of Emo Nite Celebration held at The Avalon in L.A. on Dec. 2.