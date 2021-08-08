Justin Bieber Gets His Game on in L.A., Plus, Lisa Vanderpump, Marsai Martin, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Sporty Spice
Justin Bieber cleats up for a game of football (soccer) in Los Angeles.
Dog Day Afternoon
Iggy Azalea joins Lisa Vanderpump at her annual World Dog Day party in West Hollywood.
On the Double
Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin attend the L.A. Screening of their new film PAW Patrol: The Movie in Century City.
Unforgettable
French Montana performs onstage at the 2021 Angie Martinez Summer BBQ with Power 105.1 FM in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
This Is Shakespeare
Susan Kelechi Watson shines at the opening night curtain call of Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives at the Delacorte Theater in New York City.
A Nice Girl Like Her
Lucy Hale gets her hike on outside in Los Angeles.
Hey Now
Hilary Duff masks up for a workout in a Los Angeles gym.
Woman in the Window
Penélope Cruz gets pensive while filming L'Immensità on Aug. 5 in Rome.
Take a Hike
Rami Malek breaks a sweat during a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.
Bronze Babes
Megan Rapinoe cracks up on Aug. 6 during the medal ceremony following Team USA's bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
Puff Piece
Lady Gaga continues her New York City style streak with a high-fashion Aug. 5 outing.
All Dressed Up
Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton cozy up on Aug. 5 at a party in Los Angeles celebrating Hilton's new Netflix show, Cooking with Paris.
No. 1 Fan
J Balvin performs during the Uforia Latino Mix Live: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5.
Lady in Red
Carmen Electra glows on the Aug. 5 red carpet for the Remus Charity Night in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Feeling Blue?
John David Washington poses during a photo call for the film Beckett at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Aug. 4.
Drawing Board
Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell get together at the New York Academy of Art Drawing Party, presented by Gucci, on Aug. 5 in Sag Harbor, New York.
Windy City Pretty
Jennifer Hudson returns home to Chicago to screen her new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect at AMC River East on Aug. 5.
Walk the Walk
Lucy Hale keeps it moving on Aug. 5 after a coffee run in l.A.
To Her Point
Lily Allen hits the stage on Aug. 5 in A Ghost Story, a new play in London.
Pattern Makers
Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend the Brat Loves Judy WeTV watch party at Views Bar and Grill Atlanta on Aug. 5.
Thumbs Way Up
Chord Overstreet shares a special moment with St. Jude patient Mabry during the annual Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Total Pro
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi leaves a gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 5.
Cute Costars
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco give a thumbs up in between takes of filming Meet Cute on August 5 in N.Y.C.
All Smiles
Dita Von Teese hits the red carpet at the Villa Remus opening on August 4 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Back to Work
Keanu Reeves is seen leaving his hotel to go to the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on August 5 in Berlin.
City Stroll
Ryan Reynolds is spotted out on a solo walk through N.Y.C. on August 5.
Nashville Nights
Callista Clark and Reese Witherspoon attend an event with Social Studies and Rent the Runway at Urban Cowboy on July 31 in Nashville.
Water Works
Chris Pratt braves the cold for an ocean scene for his new Amazon show The Terminal List in L.A. on August 4.
Comfy Casual
Miley Cyrus steps out in sweats and a white crop top to visit friends in Malibu on August 5.
Summer Hits
Tate McRae performs at the Spotify Celebrates New Summer Breakouts Playlist event on August 4 in Beverly Hills.
Sweet Victory
Team USA's Megan Rapinoe embraces Lindsey Horan after scoring a goal against Australia during their bronze medal match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo on August 5.
Lady in Red
Gina Rodriguez is seen filming on the set of Players on August 5 in N.Y.C.
Daily Routine
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heads to his morning workout in L.A. on August 4.
Candy Girl
Paris Hilton poses with a wall of candy at the Netflix Food Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 4 in West Hollywood.
Date Night
Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are seen leaving Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 3.
Summery in the City
Karlie Kloss sports a lavender matching set in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on August 4.
It's Showtime!
Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster share a hug during press night of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.
Inside Scoop
Co-creator Taika Waititi of FX's Reservation Dogs chats at the Summer TCA Session in L.A. on August 4.
Virtual Date
Mariska Hargitay FaceTimes with Debra Messing while filming in N.Y.C. on August 4.
City Style
Lady Gaga steps out in a statement-making blue dress with large sleeves and lace-up white platform boots in N.Y.C. on August 4.
Photo Ready
John David Washington attends a photocall during the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 4 in Locarno, Switzerland.
Beauty in Blue
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the press night of Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.
Drinks on Me
Nick Jonas is seen getting a Joe & the Juice drink with a friend in Notting Hill on August 4.
Glammed Up
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds heat up the red carpet at the Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. on August 3.
Sweetest Surprise
Jennifer Hudson makes a surprise appearance at the Respect fan screening on August 3 in Atlanta.
Low-Key Look
Robert Pattinson is seen out and about in Los Feliz, California after a tennis lesson on August 3.
Read All About It
Tommy Dorfman is spotted carrying the book Afterparties while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 3.
Evening Out
Katharine McPhee shows off her summer style in a scalloped cut-out dress on August 3 in L.A.
Under the Radar
Lady Gaga keeps it casual in a matching black hoodie and sweatpants on August 3 in N.Y.C.
Milestone Moment
Carly Pearce is all smiles as she's inducted to the Grand Ole Opry on August 3 in Nashville.
Premiere Prep
Ashley Greene signs autographs at the premiere of Aftermath on August 3 in L.A.
90s Style
Zoey Deutch sips an iced coffee while filming Not Okay in N.Y.C. on August 3.
Curtain Call
Emma Corrin is seen leaving the Harold Pinter Theatre dressed casually and with their dog after performing in Anna X on August 2 in London.
Putting in Work
Jason Derulo heads to a training session in Tarzana, California on August 3.
On the Move
Rachel Weisz films Dead Ringers in Chelsea on August 3 in N.Y.C.
Stage Presence
Tyler the Creator takes the stage in front of a huge crowd at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago.
London Love
Ronnie and Sally Wood pose beside Rolling Stones artwork as Ronnie opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town on August 3 in London.
Swim Stars
Olympic swimmers Regan Smith, Abby Weitzeil, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy visit the Empire State Building upon returning from the 2020 Tokyo Games on August 3 in N.Y.C.
Brotherly Love
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas show off their street style as they step out together in N.Y.C. on August 2.
A Hand to Hold
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are seen enjoying a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Best Dressed
Margot Robbie and John Cena steal the show on The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2 in L.A.
'Squad' Goals
Also at The Suicide Squad premiere: a loved-up Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.
Traffic Stopper
Rachel Weisz crosses the street while filming a scene for Dead Ringers in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Mini Moment
Mila Kunia wears a mini skirt while filming scenes for Luckiest Girl Alive on August 2 in Toronto.
Sip & Share
Jamie Chung attends Plant Botanical's 'Share a Plant, Plant a Tree' Campaign Kickoff Event in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Double Trouble
Liza Koshy and Gina Rodriguez pose together while filming Players on August 2.