Elton John Performs in Chicago, Plus Jamie Foxx & Dave Franco, Erykah Badu, Jason Mraz and More

01 of 92 Giving It His All Josh Mellin Elton John performed for fans during a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 5th.

02 of 92 Friendly Costars Omar Vega/Getty for Netflix Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attend a screening of their new film Day Shift at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on Aug. 05 in Dallas, Texas.

03 of 92 Bringing the House Down Roy Rochlin/Getty Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on Aug. 05 in New York City.

04 of 92 Hitting the Stage John Lamparski/Getty Jason Mraz performs on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop on Aug. 05 in New York City.

05 of 92 Daring Denim MediaPunch / BACKGRID Comedian Jo Koy attends the Universal Pictures screening of Easter Sunday at the Regal Union Square in New York City.

06 of 92 Starry Night Out Arturo Holmes/Getty for Netflix Questlove, Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Margaret Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at the Harbor View Hotel on Aug. 5 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

07 of 92 Jean Therapy MEGA Kylie Jenner rocks head-to-toe denim while leaving Sun Studios in London on Aug. 5.

08 of 92 Tongues Wagging Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Christina Aguilera brings the heat during a concert at London's O2 Arena on Aug. 5.

09 of 92 On Top of the World Noam Galai/Getty LL Cool J visits the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 5 in N.Y.C.

10 of 92 Blonde Ambition Gotham/GC Images Gigi Hadid pounds the pavement on Aug. 5 in N.Y.C.

11 of 92 Skirt the Issue MEGA Bethenny Frankel totes her new purchases while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on Aug. 4.

12 of 92 Friday Feels Gilbert Flores/Getty Claudia Sulewski and Billie Eilish hug it out at the Los Angeles premiere of I Love My Dad at Largo at the Coronet on Aug. 4.

13 of 92 On Par The Image Direct Chris Pratt hits the golf course with friends in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

14 of 92 Shades of Blue The Image Direct Olivia Munn and John Mulaney go shopping near N.Y.C.'s World Trade Center on Aug. 4.

15 of 92 Class Reunion Jesse Grant/Getty Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, Melanie Lynskey, Courtney Eaton and Samantha Hanratty attend The Hollywood Reporter's Q&A about their show Yellowjackets in L.A. on Aug. 4.

16 of 92 To the Point Debra L Rothenberg/Wireimage Hoda Kotb greets Walker Hayes during the singer's performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

17 of 92 Triple Play Paras Griffin/Getty Dave Franco, Kandi Burruss and Jamie Foxx attend a special screening of Day Shift presented by Netflix at IPIC Atlanta on Aug. 4.

18 of 92 Bold and the Beautiful Michael Kovac/Getty Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson keep it bright at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own on Aug. 4.

19 of 92 The Last OG Michael Kovac/Getty Also at the A League of Their Own premiere: Maybelle Blair, one of the women who inspired the original film.

20 of 92 Helping Hands BFA Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld join Free Rain's Colin and Rebekah McCabe for a beach cleanup in East Hampton, New York, in partnership with Surfrider.

21 of 92 Malibu Mama The Image Direct Claire Danes hits the beach in Malibu on Aug. 3.

22 of 92 Happy Hugs Steve Sands/ New York Newswire Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Giddish share a hug while filming Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

23 of 92 Look of Love MEGA Paris Hilton and Carter Reum get lost in each other's eyes during a walk through Lake Como, Italy, on Aug. 4.

24 of 92 Came to Play Courtesy Lindsay Lohan meets star Myles Frost at MJ: The Musical in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

25 of 92 One Cute Couple Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel pause for a picture at the opening night of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool at Mark Taper Forum in L.A. on Aug. 3.

26 of 92 A Dress to Impress PIERPAOLO FERRERI/MEGA Penélope Cruz gets to work on the set of her new Enzo Ferrari biopic in Modena, Italy, on Aug. 4.

27 of 92 Laugh In Backgrid Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoy a laughter-filled shopping trip through Beverly Hills on Aug. 3.

28 of 92 Star in Stripes Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Issa Rae shines at the season 2 premiere of Sweet Life in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.

29 of 92 Mr. Clean Harmony Gerber/Getty Ian Somerhalder gets to work at a beach clean-up with the Shiseido Blue Project and WSL PURE during the 2022 US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, on Aug. 3.

30 of 92 Color Blocking Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Gigi Hadid steps out in style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

31 of 92 Devil Is in the Details Daniel Boczarski/Getty Elton John visits the Chicago cast of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical — for which he wrote the music — prior to their Aug. 3 performance at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

32 of 92 Stop and Smooch Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Will Poulter kisses his girlfriend as they make their way through West Hollywood on Aug. 3.

33 of 92 State Presence Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Aaron Taylor-Johnson speaks on stage during the Davide Campari Excellence Award Winner ceremony at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Aug. 3.

34 of 92 Farm Fresh The Image Direct Naomi Watts grabs a green juice to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 3.

35 of 92 Blue Belle Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sienna Miller greets photographers with a smile at the London premiere of The Sandman on Aug. 3.

36 of 92 Sparkle Motion Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Nearby, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie hang out at The Sandman premiere in London on Aug. 3.

37 of 92 Spin Cycle Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Josh Brolin takes a ride around Malibu on his motorcycle on Aug. 3.

38 of 92 Quiet on the Set The IMage Direct Emmy Rossum hits the set of The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

39 of 92 Flower Power Isa Foltin/GC Images Fran Drescher receives a beautiful bouquet while arriving in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Aug. 3.

40 of 92 Hello, World Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish have a moment on Aug. 2 at the world premiere of their new film Easter Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.

41 of 92 Standing Tall Theo Wargo/Getty Alicia Keys hits the stage for her ALICIA World Tour opener at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in North Carolina on Aug. 2.

42 of 92 Day to Night Alexander Tamargo/Getty Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco have a laugh on Aug. 2 at the Miami screening of Day Shift.

43 of 92 Video Star Backgrid A$AP Rocky films a music video in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Aug. 2.

44 of 92 Some Bodies Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Rachel Sennott dress to impress for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies special screening in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

45 of 92 Sunday Best Frazer Harrison/Getty Jimmy O. Yang arrives in style to the Easter Sunday premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 2.

46 of 92 Dog Days The IMage Direct Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola grab a bite in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 1 with their pup in tow.

47 of 92 Riding the Wave MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Paula Abdul gets dressed up for the L.A. premiere of Prey at the Regency Village Theater in L.A. on Aug. 2.

48 of 92 Prey for Them Jesse Grant/Getty Also at the Prey premiere in L.A. on Aug. 2: stars Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Amber Midthunder, Michelle Thrush and Stormee Kipp.

49 of 92 True Lies TAO Chicago Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly surprise club-goers at TAO Chicago with a performance of their hit "Bois Lie" over Lollapalooza weekend.

50 of 92 Beach Bliss Backgrid Lais Ribeiro and husband Joakim Noah (not pictured) kick back on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 2.

51 of 92 Talk It Up Noam Galai/Getty Chance the Rapper visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

52 of 92 Walk About Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence is the picture of summer style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

53 of 92 Hosts with the Most BFA Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld join CHANEL to host the annual Night of Comedy to benefit the Good+ Foundation at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on July 30.

54 of 92 Up on the Roof Courtesy The members of Måneskin — Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi — hang on the rooftop of Chicago's Aba restaurant on July 29 while in town for Lollapalooza.

55 of 92 Thumbs Way Up Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Princess Charlotte is the cutest fan in the crowd as she joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2 in Birmingham, England.

56 of 92 Spidey Senses Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort/Getty John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh meet Iron Man on Aug. 1 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, in celebration of National Spider-Man Day and the season 2 premiere of Stamos' Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, on which he voices Iron Man.

57 of 92 Out the Door Steve Sands/New York Newswire Amanda Seyfried films scenes for The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

58 of 92 Gang's All Here Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Bullet Train's Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get together at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 1.

59 of 92 One Cute Couple Rob Latour/Shutterstock Also at the Aug. 1 Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles, new loves Simu Liu and Jade Bender.

60 of 92 Furry Fan Jon Kopaloff/Getty Paul Walter Hauser greets a larger-than-life pal at the Bullet Train premiere in L.A. on Aug. 1.

61 of 92 Not Too 'Board' Backgrid Tom Holland mixes his R&R with some exercise while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Aug. 1.

62 of 92 Total Ace Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock J Balvin sports a smile at the 26th annual ACE Awards in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

63 of 92 Fab Four Panas Group/Getty Christy Turlington and Ed Burns join their children Grace and Finn for dinner at Island restaurant in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 1.

64 of 92 Happy to Be Here Backgrid Billie Eilish leaves her workout with a grin in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

65 of 92 Island Time Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. The Image Direct Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry vacation in Hawaii on July 31.

66 of 92 Wheely Fun The Image DIrect Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead (not pictured) take a bike ride in Laguna Beach on Aug. 1.

67 of 92 Feeling Blue Cindy Ord/Getty Diego Luna stops for a photo during his visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

68 of 92 Summer Stiles Cindy Ord/Getty Julia Stiles wears an all-white ensemble for a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

69 of 92 Under My Umbrella Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence sports a smile while grabbing coffee on a rainy New York City day on July 31.

70 of 92 Family Affair Scott Kirkland/Sipa USA Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy bring son Shai to the global premiere of the Apple Original Film Luck at Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California, on July 30.

71 of 92 Need for Speed Dave Benett/Getty Idris Elba hangs with young racers at the launch of his eponymous Speed Academy, powered by Total Karting Zero, at the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix race at ExCel on July 31.

72 of 92 Winning Moment Naomi Baker/Getty Prince William congratulates Chloe Kelly of England's women's national football team after the club's 2-1 win over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 31.

73 of 92 Golden Hour BFA Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy the sunset at a weekend screening of Harris' new Netflix series Uncoupled in The Hamptons, New York.

74 of 92 Turn About Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Ashley Park joins the sea of stars at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

75 of 92 On Fire Kevin Mazur/Getty Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at SoFi Stadium on July 31 in Inglewood, California.

76 of 92 Dinner Date Courtesy Kelsea Ballerini gets dolled up to celebrate the opening of 1 Kitchen at 1 Hotel Nashville.

77 of 92 Jump for It Backgrid Alessandra Ambrósio has some fun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 30.

78 of 92 Pitch Perfect Tim March Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return to Albuquerque in celebration of their Dos Hombres Mezcal, hanging with the local baseball team mascot before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Isotopes Park.

79 of 92 Day by the Water Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton beams during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31 in Plymouth, England.

80 of 92 Daring Diva Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

81 of 92 Fun in the Sun Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com Julianne Hough enjoys some fun in the sun while toting a blanket and her Fresh Vine Wine in New York City on July 31.

82 of 92 Sporty Spice SplashNews.com Mel C steps out at Wembley for the 2022 EURO Women's Final in London on July 31. England won over Germany, 2-1.

83 of 92 Mother Monster Hits the Stage Samir Hussein/Getty Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29 in London.

84 of 92 Friendly Costars Manuel Velasquez/Getty Fabien Frankel and Matt Smith pose during the press conference of House of the Dragon at St. Regis Hotel on July 29 in Mexico City.

85 of 92 Glam Night Out Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Vanessa Hudgens attends the photo call at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

86 of 92 Rock Star Status Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29 in Chicago.

87 of 92 Tennis, Anyone? The Image Direct Jon Hamm shows off his athletic prowess in The Hamptons, New York, on July 29.

88 of 92 Family Fun Backgrid Diane Keaton brings her son Duke to the new Louis Vuitton store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on July 28.

89 of 92 Suited Up Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer and Tallulah Willis hang poolside in L.A. on July 28.

90 of 92 Mellow Yellow Robert O'Neil/Splash news online Bella Hadid is New York City cool while grabbing green juice on July 29.

91 of 92 Purple Reign Barry Brecheisen/Getty Dua Lipa has a ball while visiting the Flutur X Puma Experience on Chicago's Michigan Avenue on July 28.