Joshua Jackson and Girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith Enjoy L.A., Plus Margot Robbie, Milo Ventimiglia & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 04, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 81

Three's Company

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith, were joined by his mother Fiona Jackson for an outing in Los Angeles. 

2 of 81

Fit Mom

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Whitney Port attended a Punch Pedal class at the Montauk Beach House in New York.

3 of 81

Once Upon a Time in Rome

Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino attended the photocall of their film Once Upon a time in Hollywood at Hotel De La Ville in Rome.

4 of 81

Art of Being Friends

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried celebrated their film The Art of Racing in the Rain at The Grove in Los Angeles.

5 of 81

Enjoy the Big Apple

SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog.

6 of 81

Bump in the Road

MEGA

Mom-to-be Christina Milian goes for a Friday walk in Los Angeles. 

7 of 81

Summer Fun

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Pitbull hits the stage on Friday for a performance on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series in New York City’s Central Park.

8 of 81

Keep It Casual

GTres / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora keeps comfy on Friday while out in Ibiza, Spain. 

9 of 81

Kid Stuff

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey meets the press on Friday to talk about his Showtime series Kidding during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. 

10 of 81

Friday Feels

RW/MediaPunch

Newly minted co-host Keke Palmer greets fans on Friday outside the N.Y.C. studio of Strahan & Sara.

11 of 81

Face Smush

John Sciulli/Getty

Bentley the Pom and Vanessa Hudgens attend Weedmaps Museum of Weed exclusive preview event in L.A. on Thursday.

12 of 81

Hair Raiser

ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has the moves during her It’s My Party tour stop at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday.

13 of 81

Take a Sip

Jeff Schear/Getty

Janelle Monáe is the epitome of cool at the Belvedere Vodka x Janelle Monáe celebration of the A Beautiful Future limited-edition bottle in Chicago on Thursday.

14 of 81

Make It Rain

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia and costar Kevin Costner have a moment on Thursday at the L.A. premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain.

15 of 81

Snuggle Puppy

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Amanda Seyfried and furry costar Enzo also have a moment at the Art of Racing in the Rain premiere, presented by JustFoodForDogs, in L.A. on Thursday. 

16 of 81

Moves Like Jagger

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A healthy Mick Jagger performs onstage during The Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

17 of 81

Dressed to Kill

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Lucy Liu cracks a smile at the Why Women Kill panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. on Thursday.

18 of 81

You Make Me Smile

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Idris Elba is his Sexiest Man Alive self on Thursday night at a press event for the play Tree in London.

19 of 81

Mega Milan

Nick Zonna/SplashNews.com

Kaia Gerber goes big with her hair and ensemble while walking in the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday.

20 of 81

Guitar Hero

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ireland Baldwin rocks out at the MADE Rodarte event presented by Mastercard at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Thursday.

21 of 81

Just for Laughs

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Comedian Hasan Minhaj jokes around during the “Storytime” segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

22 of 81

At the Red-y

FIA Pictures/MEGA

A red-clad Julianne Hough has a spring in her step on Thursday after a visit to Nine Zero One salon in L.A.

23 of 81

Peanut Gallery

JC Olivera/WireImage

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen attend an L.A. screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.

24 of 81

Playing Favorites

Noam Galai/Getty

Julio Torres and Fred Armisen visit 92nd Street Y to discuss Torres’ HBO special My Favorite Shapes on Thursday in N.Y.C.

25 of 81

Dinner à Deux

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Christie Brinkley and Rachel Zoe cozy up at a dinner for Zoe’s collection, presented by FIJI Water, at Moby’s in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday.

26 of 81

Berlin Beauty

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty

Margot Robbie signs autographs as she arrives for the German premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin on Thursday.

27 of 81

Cracking Wise

Scott Kaplan

Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Cut’s Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy share a laugh on Wednesday night during a chat about vision care hosted by LensCrafters in N.Y.C.

28 of 81

Water Boy

Jacqueline Romano/January Images for Icelandic Glacial/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski totes his Icelandic Glacial water during his press tour for the newest season of Queer Eye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

29 of 81

Deep in Thought

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup (not pictured) to a New York City dog park on Thursday.

30 of 81

Pink Lady

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Julianne Moore pops in pink on Thursday while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

31 of 81

Second Helping

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale has a laugh on Thursday at the CBS Carol’s Second Act panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.

32 of 81

Taste Test

ABC/Randy Holmes

Celebrity cook Steve Martorano shows Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez how to make his favorite dish, linguine and clams, during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

33 of 81

Forever Philly Fans

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller poses with the Phillie Phanatic at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

34 of 81

Getting Cheeky

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Courtney B. Vance plants a kiss on wife Angela Bassett’s cheek at a photo call for Netflix’s Otherhood on Wednesday at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. 

35 of 81

Meet & Greet

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sarah Michelle Gellar slips backstage to meet Broadway’s Beetlejuice cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

36 of 81

Mendes Mania

Paras Griffin/Getty

Shawn Mendes performs his hits during the Atlanta stop on his world tour on Wednesday at the State Farm Arena.

37 of 81

Warm Welcome

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Issa Rae waves to the audience as she arrives on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

38 of 81

Rain or Shine

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Mariah Carey steps out with a smile on a rainy day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

39 of 81

Supporting the Arts

Kevin Winter/Getty

Filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi speaks during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

40 of 81

Pretty in Pink

River Callaway/BFA.com

Also at the HFPA event, Reneé Zellweger, who struts her stuff on the red carpet.

41 of 81

Hitting the 'High' Notes

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Highwomen’s Amanda Shires and Maren Morris perform together on SiriusXM’s The Highway Channel at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

42 of 81

Carb Heaven

Jesse Grant/Getty

Olivia Culpo spots herself feasting on pasta at Buca di Beppo as she hosts a pizza party in support of Best Buddies International in L.A. on Wednesday.

43 of 81

City Chic

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jennifer Garner sports a white tee with puffy sleeves and a black mini-skirt while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

44 of 81

Filled with Pride

IBL/Shutterstock

Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls breaks it down at the Stockholm Pride festival on Wednesday in Sweden.

45 of 81

Birthday Boy

SplashNews.com

Jason Momoa prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday by joining the protest against construction at Hawaii’s highest mountain, near the protest sight at the Mauna Kea volcano on Wednesday.

46 of 81

Sporty Screening

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Costars Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear pose together at the Bleecker Street Los Angeles special screening of Brian Banks on Wednesday in Long Beach, California. 

47 of 81

Caffeine Fix

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

New couple Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts go for a coffee date on Wednesday in L.A.

48 of 81

Late Night in London

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Chloë Grace Moretz enjoys a night out at Annabel’s wearing a chic, all-black ensemble on Wednesday in London.

49 of 81

Drink Up

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ashley Benson quenches her thirst at the Eau de Juice fragrance served by Cosmopolitan launch on Wednesday at Westlight in Brooklyn.

50 of 81

Star in Stripes

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows off his toned physique on Wednesday while making his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

51 of 81

Ring Thing

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Also at GMA on Wednesday morning: Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who hangs out backstage with host Michael Strahan.

52 of 81

Made in the Shade

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sport coordinating looks on Wednesday during a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo call in London.

53 of 81

Bella Bella

Nick Zonna/SplashNews.com

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid hits the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan.

54 of 81

Turn About

Edward Opi/SplashNews.com

Former Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is the picture of summer style on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

55 of 81

Fame Game

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Honoree Stacy Keach smiles on Wednesday as Man with a Plan costar Matt LeBlanc speaks at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

56 of 81

Strut Your Stuff

Gotham/GC Images

Georgia Fowler, in head-to-toe white, has the moves on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

57 of 81

Two Faced

Mark Horton/Getty

Michael Bublé gets goofy with a cutout of his face during his performance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, on Tuesday night.

58 of 81

Biggest Fans

John Fleenor/Getty

Bachelorette mega-fan Demi Lovato and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett hang out at The Bachelorette live aftershow in L.A. on Tuesday.

59 of 81

Belly Laughs

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sherri Shepherd hits the stage during the Brian Banks Atlanta screening at SCADshow on Tuesday.

60 of 81

Premiere Pals

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jackie Seiden, director Jason Winer, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the premiere of Ode to Joy at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday.

61 of 81

Skate Life

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith shreds down the street in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, wearing tie-dye pants and a Beatles shirt.

62 of 81

Getting Crafty

Rachel Murray/Getty

Busy Philipps and Michaels host a back-to-school “crafternoon” on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

63 of 81

Party People

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

John Legend performs onstage during Tuesday’s Sherman’s Showcase premiere party in L.A.

64 of 81

Garden Girl

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

On Tuesday, Sophia Bush smiles for the camera at Edie Parker Flower’s Garden of Edie party in L.A. 

65 of 81

Business Casual

SplashNews.com

Ciara heads to a meeting in L.A. wearing all-white Thom Browne on Tuesday.

66 of 81

Like a Mother