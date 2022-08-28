Megan Thee Stallion Performs in England, Plus Tom Holland, Emily Ratajkowski, Ozuna and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on August 28, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 86

Stage Presence

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival day 1 on August 26, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
Jo Hale/Redferns

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival Day 1 on Aug. 26 in Reading, England.

02 of 86

Out and About

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland out and about in New York City. 25 Aug 2022 Pictured: Tom Holland. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889450_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
ZapatA/MEGA

Tom Holland is photographed in New York City on Aug. 25.

03 of 86

N.Y.C. Gal

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski cuts a casual figure in black jeans paired with a black top as she leaves her apartment and heads to dinner. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski takes a stroll through New York City on Aug. 26.

04 of 86

Rocking Out

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Ozuna performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Ozuna performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on Aug. 26 in New York City.

05 of 86

Couple Goals

West Hollywood, CA - Singer Robin Thicke and fiancee April Love-Geary dress to the nines for a dinner date at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. Pictured: Robin Thicke, April Love-Geary BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 1 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
1 / BACKGRID

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love-Geary catch dinner in West Hollywood, California on Aug. 26.

06 of 86

Theme Park Day

John Boyega at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 26, 2022 Caption John Boyega celebrates the premiere of his new movie Breaking with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on August 26, 2022. Credit Diego Aguilar / Universal Studios Hollywood
Diego Aguilar / Universal Studios Hollywood

John Boyega celebrates the premiere of his new movie Breaking with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Aug. 26.

07 of 86

Running Start

Eva Longoria
The IMage Direct

Eva Longoria is on the move during a visit to New York City on Aug. 26.

08 of 86

Mickey at the Mic

Mickey Guyton
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mickey Guyton hits the stage on Aug. 26 for the Today summer concert series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.

09 of 86

What's the Buzz?

Travis Barker
Backgrid

Travis Barker carries his coffee in Calabasas, California, on Aug. 26.

10 of 86

Hands Up

Charli XCX
Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock

Charli XCX commands the stage on Aug. 26 during day one of the Leeds Festival in England.

11 of 86

Spin City

Jason Momoa
Backgrid

Jason Momoa cruises down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 25.

12 of 86

Something Sweet

Colin Farrell
Backgrid

Colin Farrell takes a coffee break while filming Sugar in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

13 of 86

Sister Act

Venus and Serena Williams
Monica Schipper/Getty

Venus and Serena Williams get chatty on Aug. 25 at the 'Conversation with Champions' event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

14 of 86

Good Taste

Eva longoria
JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com

Eva Longoria waves to the cameras on Aug. 25 at the annual Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C.

15 of 86

Having a Ball

Naomi Osaka
JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com

Also at the Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25: tennis star Naomi Osaka.

16 of 86

Quiet on the Set

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt
MEGA

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt share a laugh while filming Pain Hustlers in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 24.

17 of 86

Peace Out

Yungblud
David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

Yungblud has something to say during the Rock en Seine Festival on Aug. 25 in Saint-Cloud, France.

18 of 86

Prints-ess Diaries

Winnie Harlow
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winnie Harlow leaves dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

19 of 86

Spotlight on Cyndi

Cyndi Lauper
Bruce Glikas/Getty

The Angels of Kinky Boots have some fun with show co-creator Cyndi Lauper as the show kicks off its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

20 of 86

Fest Best

Willow smith
Matthew Baker/Getty

Willow performs on the main stage during day 1 of the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 26.

21 of 86

Drink Up!

Global music sensation Dermot Kennedy visits Jameson Irish Whiskey’s U.S. debut of Jameson Distillery on Tour - at Hudson Yards until September 7, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in New York.
Loren Matthew/AP Images for Jameson Irish Whiskey

Dermot Kennedy learns about Irish whiskey at Jameson Distillery on Tour at Hudson Yards in New York City after a surprise performance on Aug. 25.

22 of 86

Happy to Be Here

Alison Brie
Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Alison Brie smiles wide on Aug. 24 during a visit to Today in N.Y.C.

23 of 86

Suit Yourselves

Prince Harry
Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on Aug. 25 in Aspen, Colorado. The pair's team ultimately won the charity match.

24 of 86

Check, Mate

Emily Ratajkowski
Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski takes a solo shopping trip in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

25 of 86

Space Race

Lester Holt
NBC

Lester Holt hangs with astronaut Jessica Meir for an Aug. 25 segment on the NBC Nightly News from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ahead of the Artemis I launch next week.

26 of 86

Wine Time

Paige Desorbo
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Paige DeSorbo stocks up on Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva in advance of National Chianti Day (Sept. 2!) on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

27 of 86

Something to Celebrate

Betsey Johnson
Courtesy

Designer Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with GottMik on Aug. 23 at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

28 of 86

Diaper Duty

Arin Wright
Courtesy Huggies

Chicago Red Stars soccer player and mom Arin Wright attends a diaper donation event in partnership with Huggies and Walgreens on Aug. 24 in Chicago.

29 of 86

Party People

Kylie Jenner Kardashian
MEGA

Kylie Jenner's crew — sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jennerstep out to celebrate the launch of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, California, on Aug. 24.

30 of 86

Then & Wow

Shania Twain Kelsea Ballerini
Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini. John Shearer/Getty

Honoree Shania Twain hangs with Kelsea Balleriniwho wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress! — ahead of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

31 of 86

Double Dip

Olivia Rodrigo Billy Joel
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billy Joel brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

32 of 86

Red Carpet Reunion

Clerks 3
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Following their weekend reunion at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, Jay and Silent Bob, a.k.a. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, get back together at the Clerks III premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

33 of 86

Keeping Her Cool

Rosario Dawson
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Rosario Dawson turns heads at the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

34 of 86

Cool Couple

Harley Quinn
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur go fashion-forward for the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

35 of 86

Save Yourselves

Sterling K. Brown Regina King
Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Sterling K. Brown, director Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall arrive at a screening of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul in San Francisco on Aug. 24.

36 of 86

Gimme a Break

John Boyega
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Director Abi Damaris Corbin, John Boyega and London Covington share a squeeze on Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles screening of Breaking at The London West Hollywood.

37 of 86

Make It a Date

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Jason Kempin/Getty

Miranda Lambert brings her forever date, husband Brendan McLoughlin, to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

38 of 86

In the Spotlight

Lainey Wilson
Jason Kempin/Getty

Lainey Wilson hits the stage during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

39 of 86

To the Core

Rita Ora
MEGA

Rita Ora shows off her toned tummy following a workout in London on Aug. 24.

40 of 86

Man of the Moment

Idris Elba
Dave Benett/WireImage

Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of Beast at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24.

41 of 86

In the Club

Jared Leto
Splash News Online

Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24.

42 of 86

Moves Like Mandel

Howie Mandel
MEGA

Howie Mandel makes his way into the America's Got Talent taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24.

43 of 86

On the Run

Colton Underwood
The Image Direct

Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24.

44 of 86

A Momoa Moment

Jason Momoa
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of See season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23.

45 of 86

Fierce Figure

Kim Kardashian
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23.

46 of 86

Colorful Crew

Kevin Hart Mark Wahlberg
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the Me Time premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

47 of 86

Ring Thing

Awkwafina
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

48 of 86

Dog Days

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

49 of 86

Rainbow Bright

Jojo Siwa
Steve Granitz/WireImage

JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the America's Got Talent live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California.

50 of 86

Dinner à Deux

Rihanna Asap rocky
Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23.

51 of 86

Be Patient

Steve Carrell
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series The Patient.

52 of 86

Play On

Brothers Osborne
Terry Wyatt/Getty

TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.

53 of 86

A Hand to Hold

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
The Image Direct

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

54 of 86

Bottoms Up

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

55 of 86

Great Group

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the global premiere screening of Great Wolf Entertainment’s “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” at Great Wolf Lodge on August 23, 2022 in Garden Grove, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23.

56 of 86

Pattern Maker

Heidi Klum
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23.

57 of 86

Pregnant Pause

Heather El Moussa
The Image Direct

Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23.

58 of 86

Red-y, Set, Go

Kelly Macdonald
Dave Benett/WireImage

Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of I Came By on Aug. 23.

59 of 86

Set Dressing

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Krysten Ritter on the set of Orphan Black: Echoes. Krysten is also working as executive producer on the show. The show takes place in the same world as the original Orphan Black that starred Tatiana Maslany. Pictured: Krysten Ritter Ref: SPL5334020 230822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Splash News online

Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.

60 of 86

Close Crop

Hailey Bieber
Backgrid

Hailey Bieber grabs a can of Poppi while running errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15.

61 of 86

Mic Check

Macklemore
Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

62 of 86

Purple Reign

Nathalie Emmanuel
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film The Invitation on Aug. 22 in London.

63 of 86

Fab Five

Sterling K. Brown Jordan Peele Regina King
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Sterling K. Brown, Adamma Ebo, Jordan Peele, Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall attend the Los Angeles premiere of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul on Aug. 22.

64 of 86

Total Baller

Pharrell
Sarah Stier/Getty

Pharrell Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch with son Rocket by his side ahead of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

65 of 86

Business First

Selena Gomez
Backgrid

Selena Gomez and Interscope CEO John Janick leave a business lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 21.

66 of 86

Ride Along

Jena Malone
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Jena Malone gets a view from the top at the Los Angeles premiere of Adopting Audrey at Brain Dead Studios on Aug. 22.

67 of 86

New Things

Maya Hawke
Jason Kempin/Getty

Maya Hawke takes her vocal talents to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an Aug. 22 performance.

68 of 86

Twirl, Girl!

Olivia Culpo
Backgrid

Olivia Culpo jumps for joy while out in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 23.

69 of 86

Summer Suiting

Dave Franco
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dave Franco gets to the point while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 22.

70 of 86

Bright Spot

Charlotte McKinney
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charlotte McKinney brings the sunshine in Los Angeles on Aug. 22.

71 of 86

Record Breaker

Debbie Gibson
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Debbie Gibson poses with her Out of the Blue album ahead of a 35th anniversary performance at 54 Below in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

72 of 86

Happy Face

John Bon Jovi
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he takes a walk in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 22.

73 of 86

Coffee Walk

Damian Lewis
The Image Direct

Another day, another outing for Damian Lewis and his girlfriend Alison
Mosshart, who stroll around N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side on Aug. 22.

74 of 86

Deep in Thought

Lebron James
MEGA

LeBron James films a commercial on the beach on Aug. 22 in Malibu.

75 of 86

London Calling

Padma Lakshmi
Anthony Jackson/BRAVO

Padma Lakshmi gears up for Top Chef London with a stop at the iconic Tower Bridge over the weekend.

76 of 86

Party People

Brody Jenner
Courtesy TAO

Brody Jenner celebrates his 39th birthday with Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky at TAO Chicago over the weekend.

77 of 86

World Travelers

Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Jun Sato/WireImage

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt pop up in Tokyo on Aug. 22, the latest stop on their Bullet Train press tour.

78 of 86

In the Pink

Jared Leto
Spread Pictures/MEGA

Jared Leto dons his resort wear as he continues his Saint-Tropez vacation on Aug. 21.

79 of 86

Another Galaxy

Kid Cudi
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Kid Cudi promotes his Entergalactic album at Oakland Arena in California on Aug. 21.

80 of 86

LBD Look

Olivia Rodrigo
BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo turns heads on Aug. 19 while leaving her concert at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Ballroom.

81 of 86

Beverly Bliss

Eiza Gonzalez
Backgrid

Eiza Gonzalez keeps it moving in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

82 of 86

Summer Stylin'

Damian Lewis
The Image Direct

Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart show off their stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21.

83 of 86

Rocking the Stage

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - AUGUST 20: Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on August 20, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Andrew Chin/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, Canada.

84 of 86

Love Me Tender

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on August 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Off The Menu)
eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Off The Menu

Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll — and meets the star of the event — at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. on Aug. 20.

85 of 86

Music Man

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 20: Recording artist Daddy Yankee (C) performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

86 of 86

Onscreen Friends

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef, and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix

Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

