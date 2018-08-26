Nicki Minaj Is Off to the Races, Plus Lance Bass, Janelle Monáe & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Grace Gavilanes
August 26, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Nicki Minaj rocks a raceway-inspired checkered ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.</p>
pinterest
OFF TO THE RACES

Nicki Minaj rocks a raceway-inspired checkered ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.

PapCulture/SplashNews.com
<p>*NSYNC singer Lance Bass&nbsp;guests at <em>Real Housewives of New York City </em>star&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/luann-de-lesseps-isnt-worried-about-relapsing-again/">Luann de Lesseps&#8217; #CountessAndFriends cabaret show</a> at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday.</p>
pinterest
LU AND LANCE

*NSYNC singer Lance Bass guests at Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps’ #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e performs songs from her latest album on Friday&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Today</em>&nbsp;show, live from New York City&#8217;s Rockefeller Plaza.</p>
pinterest
ELECTRIC LADY

Janelle Monáe performs songs from her latest album on Friday’s Today show, live from New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza.

Rob Kim/Getty Images
<p>Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish film a scene on the Manhattan set of&nbsp;<em>Law and Order: Special Victim Unit</em>&nbsp;on Friday.</p>
pinterest
SVU BTS

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish film a scene on the Manhattan set of Law and Order: Special Victim Unit on Friday.

Jose Perez/SplashNews.com
<p>Josh Groban and Schuyler Helford attend the <a href="https://www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles">Japan House Los Angeles</a> grand opening event on Friday, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California.</p>
pinterest
DATE NIGHT

Josh Groban and Schuyler Helford attend the Japan House Los Angeles grand opening event on Friday, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California.

Ryan Miller/JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles
<p>Tennis champs Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams compete against each other at the&nbsp;4th Annual Palace Invitational event in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
GOOD GAME

Tennis champs Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams compete against each other at the 4th Annual Palace Invitational event in N.Y.C.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>The cast and crew of <em>Black-ish</em> celebrate 100 episodes with a sneaker-themed cake-cutting ceremony.</p>
pinterest
FEELING 100

The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrate 100 episodes with a sneaker-themed cake-cutting ceremony.

Eric McCandless/Getty
<p>Bryan Adams and Billy Joel perform onstage during the 55th consecutive show of Billy Joel&#8217;s residency at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Madison Square Garden.</p>
pinterest
A DUET TO REMEMBER

Bryan Adams and Billy Joel perform onstage during the 55th consecutive show of Billy Joel’s residency at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden.

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty
<p>Sarah Hyland and Bryan Cranston pose for photos at&nbsp;Clayton Kershaw&#8217;s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FUN TIMES AHEAD

Sarah Hyland and Bryan Cranston pose for photos at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Sara Bareilles and Nicolette Robinson &mdash; who is set to make her Broadway debut in &#8220;Waitress&#8221; on Sept. 4 &mdash;&nbsp;host Cast Album Karaoke at &#8220;Waitress: The Musical&#8221; on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
GIVE IT YOUR ALL

Sara Bareilles and Nicolette Robinson — who is set to make her Broadway debut in “Waitress” on Sept. 4 — host Cast Album Karaoke at “Waitress: The Musical” on Thursday.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Patti LaBelle belts out her hit songs at her Philadelphia concert on Thursday night.</p>
pinterest
ALL EYES ON PATTI

Patti LaBelle belts out her hit songs at her Philadelphia concert on Thursday night.

Adria Diane Hughes/INSTARimages
<p>Ryan Seacrest and model-girlfriend Shayna Taylor are spotted in France on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
TWO OF HEARTS

Ryan Seacrest and model-girlfriend Shayna Taylor are spotted in France on Thursday.

INSTARimages
<p>Victor Cruz and Kate Mara attend the NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV 25th Season Kickoff Party in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS

Victor Cruz and Kate Mara attend the NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV 25th Season Kickoff Party in N.Y.C.

Brian Ach/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Minka Kelly takes care of business in Beverly Hills.</p>
pinterest
RUNNING ERRANDS

Minka Kelly takes care of business in Beverly Hills.

Splash News
<p>Jamie Foxx proudly shows off his new shades at the&nbsp;Priv&eacute; Revaux Investor Closing Party on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
NO SHADE

Jamie Foxx proudly shows off his new shades at the Privé Revaux Investor Closing Party on Thursday.

Phillip Faraone/Getty
<p>Beastie Boys Mike D and Ad Rock hang out in N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village neighborhood.</p>
pinterest
BOYS IN THE BAND

Beastie Boys Mike D and Ad Rock hang out in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood.

Splash News
<p>Martha Hunt has some pep in her step as she celebrates the all new Sexy Illusions Collection on Thursday in Chicago.</p>
pinterest
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Martha Hunt has some pep in her step as she celebrates the all new Sexy Illusions Collection on Thursday in Chicago.

Robin Marchant/Getty
<p>Jason Bateman gets loving support from wife Amanda Anka at the season 2 premiere of <em>Ozark</em>.</p>
pinterest
LOOK OF LOVE

Jason Bateman gets loving support from wife Amanda Anka at the season 2 premiere of Ozark.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p>A pregnant Kat Von D takes a stroll with husband Leafar Seyer in L.A.</p>
pinterest
BUMP IN THE ROAD

A pregnant Kat Von D takes a stroll with husband Leafar Seyer in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Luann de Lesseps and&nbsp;Angelo David Pisacreta attend Thursday&#8217;s&nbsp;New Hair Revival System Hair Detox event in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
LOOK GOOD, FEEL GOOD

Luann de Lesseps and Angelo David Pisacreta attend Thursday’s New Hair Revival System Hair Detox event in N.Y.C.

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Luis Fonsi takes the stage during his<em> Good Morning America</em> Summer Concert Series performance on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PEACE OUT

Luis Fonsi takes the stage during his Good Morning America Summer Concert Series performance on Friday.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Go team! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher celebrate a win as they play ping pong at&nbsp;Clayton Kershaw&#8217;s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
GAME ON

Go team! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher celebrate a win as they play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday.

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma, steps out in Los Angeles sporting a messy bun.</p>
pinterest
BUN IN THE OVEN

Hilary Duff, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma, steps out in Los Angeles sporting a messy bun.

Splash News Online
<p>Halsey shows off her travel style at JFK airport on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BACK DOWN TO EARTH

Halsey shows off her travel style at JFK airport on Thursday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Jennifer Garner appears to be in a positive mood after <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-garner-concerned-kids-ben-affleck-sobriety-source/">taking ex Ben Affleck to rehab</a> on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
LOOKING AHEAD

Jennifer Garner appears to be in a positive mood after taking ex Ben Affleck to rehab on Thursday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>LL Cool J listens to his music during a break from filming <em>NCIS</em> in L.A.</p>
pinterest
MUSIC MAN

LL Cool J listens to his music during a break from filming NCIS in L.A.

MEGA
<p>Matt Damon is hard at work on the Los Angeles set of <i>Ford v. Ferrari</i> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
I'VE GOT DRIVE 

Matt Damon is hard at work on the Los Angeles set of Ford v. Ferrari on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Vanessa Hudgens complements her print-happy pants with a basic denim jacket in L.A.</p>
pinterest
L.A. LADY

Vanessa Hudgens complements her print-happy pants with a basic denim jacket in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>Judy Greer and Dan Churchill celebrate with some cocktails at the Hilton Garden Inn Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal Event.</p>
pinterest
BOTTOMS UP

Judy Greer and Dan Churchill celebrate with some cocktails at the Hilton Garden Inn Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal Event.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Jon Hamm reacts to a foul ball during the L.A. Dodgers game on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
GAME FACE

Jon Hamm reacts to a foul ball during the L.A. Dodgers game on Wednesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ready in red ahead of filming scenes for <em>Veep</em>.</p>
pinterest
SPOTTED ON SET

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ready in red ahead of filming scenes for Veep.

BACKGRID
<p>Adrienne Warren and Ronnie Wood pose backstage at the West End production of &#8220;Tina: The Tina Turner Musical&#8221; on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
AN ODE TO TINA

Adrienne Warren and Ronnie Wood pose backstage at the West End production of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” on Wednesday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts attend the world premiere of <em>Little Italy</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SIDE BY SIDE

Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts attend the world premiere of Little Italy on Wednesday.

George Pimentel/Getty
<p><em>Jersey Shore</em> stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino have nothing but love for each other as they hold hands while walking down the street in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
JERSEY BROS

Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino have nothing but love for each other as they hold hands while walking down the street in N.Y.C.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Regina Hall looks stunning in a cleavage-baring jumpsuit at the L.A. premiere of <em>Support The Girls</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
HELLO, GORGEOUS

Regina Hall looks stunning in a cleavage-baring jumpsuit at the L.A. premiere of Support The Girls on Wednesday.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
<p>Cute couple alert! Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans keep close during the 12th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennesse.</p>
pinterest
COUNTRY STRONG

Cute couple alert! Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans keep close during the 12th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennesse.

Jason Davis/Getty
<p>Mike Caussin embraces wife Jana Kramer&#8217;s growing baby bump at the L.A. premiere of <em>Support The Girls</em>.</p>
pinterest
BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Mike Caussin embraces wife Jana Kramer’s growing baby bump at the L.A. premiere of Support The Girls.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Ming-Na Wen comes out for the 25th anniversary celebration of <i>The Joy Luck Club</i>, hosted by The Academy in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OH JOY 

Ming-Na Wen comes out for the 25th anniversary celebration of The Joy Luck Club, hosted by The Academy in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Ariana Grande performs at &#8220;The Sweetener Sessions&#8221; Wednesday in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THE SPOTLIGHT IS COMING

Ariana Grande performs at “The Sweetener Sessions” Wednesday in Chicago. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Rachel McCord is spotted hanging with a canine friend.</p>
pinterest
TRUE LAP DOG

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Rachel McCord is spotted hanging with a canine friend.

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Lauren Alaina and Cassadee Pope attend the ACM Honors afterparty in Nashville &nbsp;on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COUNTRY GIRLS

Lauren Alaina and Cassadee Pope attend the ACM Honors afterparty in Nashville  on Wednesday. 

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Katharine McPhee and fianc&eacute; David Foster step out&nbsp;Wednesday&nbsp;in Los&nbsp;Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BETTER TOGETHER

Katharine McPhee and fiancé David Foster step out Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker poses for a photo shoot in New York City.</p>
pinterest
ALWAYS A CITY GIRL

Sarah Jessica Parker poses for a photo shoot in New York City.

Splash News
<p>Maisie Williams wears plaid pants for an evening out in London.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PLAID PERFECTION

Maisie Williams wears plaid pants for an evening out in London. 

Splash News
<p>Josh Duhamel bringes son Axl, 4, to the&nbsp;Wednesday Dodgers v. Cardinals game in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GIVE ME A BOOST

Josh Duhamel bringes son Axl, 4, to the Wednesday Dodgers v. Cardinals game in Los Angeles. 

Splash News
<p>Simon Cowell is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WHAT AN HONOR

Simon Cowell is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Scotty McCreery throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins game on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
HAVING A BALL

Scotty McCreery throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins game on Wednesday.

Jon Durr/Getty
<p>Sailor Brinkley gets her hair done as she hosts the &#8220;Who&#8217;s That Girl&#8221; launch party in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
NEW HAIR, NEW ME

Sailor Brinkley gets her hair done as she hosts the “Who’s That Girl” launch party in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Rachel Brosnahan and Zachary Levi have a laugh-out-loud experience filming scenes for the upcoming season of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
BENCHED

Rachel Brosnahan and Zachary Levi have a laugh-out-loud experience filming scenes for the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Wednesday.

MEGA
<p>Ice Cube stops by &#8220;Sway in the Morning&#8221; at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RADIO HEAD

Ice Cube stops by “Sway in the Morning” at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz strikes a pose at a gala screening for her latest film, <em>The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
MOVIE NIGHT

Chloë Grace Moretz strikes a pose at a gala screening for her latest film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post on Wednesday.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Flavor Flav of Public Enemy fame and Ice-T catch up at a WEtv event celebrating the new season of <em>Braxton Family Values.</em></p>
pinterest
RAP IT UP

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy fame and Ice-T catch up at a WEtv event celebrating the new season of Braxton Family Values.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo look stunning as they arrive at the Singapore screening for <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CRAZY IN LOVE

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo look stunning as they arrive at the Singapore screening for Crazy Rich Asians on Tuesday.

Don Wong/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Millie Bobby Brown attends a season 2 screening of <em>Stranger Things</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SITTING PRETTY

Millie Bobby Brown attends a season 2 screening of Stranger Things in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses for a photo at Hudson News in Grand Central Station to promote her candy, Sugarpova.</p>
pinterest
SUGAR RUSH

Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses for a photo at Hudson News in Grand Central Station to promote her candy, Sugarpova.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Karlie Kloss makes a special coffee and iced matcha from MatchaBar delivery to her Kode with Klossy office on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DRINKS ON ME

Karlie Kloss makes a special coffee and iced matcha from MatchaBar delivery to her Kode with Klossy office on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Never one to disappoint, Justin Theroux shows off his toned arms in a muscle tee while biking through N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
ARM CANDY

Never one to disappoint, Justin Theroux shows off his toned arms in a muscle tee while biking through N.Y.C.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Ben Folds proudly displays his star at his&nbsp;Music City Walk Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
A STAR IS BORN

Ben Folds proudly displays his star at his Music City Walk Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Serena Williams proves she&#8217;s royalty while filming a commercial for Beats headphones on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BOW DOWN

Serena Williams proves she’s royalty while filming a commercial for Beats headphones on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Spotted: Shanina Shaik in a perfect off-duty look on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STREET STYLE

Spotted: Shanina Shaik in a perfect off-duty look on Tuesday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Tyra Banks connects with photographers before heading inside for <em>America&#8217;s Got Talent</em>&#8216;s live show.</p>
pinterest
SHE'S GOT TALENT

Tyra Banks connects with photographers before heading inside for America’s Got Talent‘s live show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Joe Keery is seen leaving Craig&#8217;s in West Hollywood.</p>
pinterest
LATE-NIGHT BITE

Stranger Things star Joe Keery is seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Splash News
<p>Wiz Khalifa addresses his audience during his Dazed &amp; Blazed Tour on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.</p>
pinterest
DO YOU FEEL ME?

Wiz Khalifa addresses his audience during his Dazed & Blazed Tour on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Victoria&#8217;s Secret Angel&nbsp;Romee Strijd has nothing but love for fans at a London event for the brand on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
KISSED BY AN ANGEL

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has nothing but love for fans at a London event for the brand on Wednesday.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>Orlando Bloom has that L.A. state of mind as he arrives at LAX Airport.</p>
pinterest
TAKING L.A.

Orlando Bloom has that L.A. state of mind as he arrives at LAX Airport.

Splash News
<p>Kendall Jenner keeps things uniform with her&nbsp;American Eagle&nbsp;Ne(X)t Level&nbsp;denim look.</p>
pinterest
BLUE JEAN BABY

Kendall Jenner keeps things uniform with her American Eagle Ne(X)t Level denim look.

Splash News
<p>A sunglasses-clad Kim Kardashian West thinks pink at the&nbsp;Christie&#8217;s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview in Beverly Hills.</p>
pinterest
SHADY LADY

A sunglasses-clad Kim Kardashian West thinks pink at the Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview in Beverly Hills.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Tennis player&nbsp;Caroline Wozniacki signs off on her very own<em> Hamptons Magazine</em> cover on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
COVER STAR

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki signs off on her very own Hamptons Magazine cover on Tuesday.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty
<p>Idris Elba and fianc&eacute;e Sabrina Dhowre are one cute couple at the U.K. premiere of <em>Yardie</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STICKING TOGETHER

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre are one cute couple at the U.K. premiere of Yardie on Tuesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Diane Kruger is spotted shopping in N.Y.C.&#8217;s West Village neighborhood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SHOPPING TRIP

Diane Kruger is spotted shopping in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross share an intimate moment in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
KISS TO REMEMBER

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross share an intimate moment in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Nick Cannon stops by &#8220;The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show&#8221; in a comfy hoodie.</p>
pinterest
IN THE HOOD

Nick Cannon stops by “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” in a comfy hoodie.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>Iggy Azalea stops outside BUILD Studios to snap a selfie with a fan in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SMILE, YOU'RE ON CAMERA!

Iggy Azalea stops outside BUILD Studios to snap a selfie with a fan in N.Y.C.

Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online
<p>Olivia Culpo embraces her love for cereal in the form of&nbsp;AWAYTOMARS / Froot Loops Capsule Collection at Kellogg&#8217;s N.Y.C. Cafe.</p>
pinterest
CEREAL FASHIONISTA

Olivia Culpo embraces her love for cereal in the form of AWAYTOMARS / Froot Loops Capsule Collection at Kellogg’s N.Y.C. Cafe.

Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks
<p>Pierce Brosnan enjoys a sunny day at the beach during his and wife Keely&#8217;s (not pictured) Hawaiian getaway.</p>
pinterest
LIFE'S A BEACH

Pierce Brosnan enjoys a sunny day at the beach during his and wife Keely’s (not pictured) Hawaiian getaway.

Splash News Online
<p>Tom Ellis treats the <em>Lucifer</em> cast to Carl&#8217;s Jr.&#8217;s &#8220;El Diablo&#8221; burgers during a lunch break.</p>
pinterest
DEVIL'S WORK

Tom Ellis treats the Lucifer cast to Carl’s Jr.’s “El Diablo” burgers during a lunch break.

Courtesy Carl's Jr.
<p>Evangeline Lilly becomes the center of attention as she, Paul Rudd and Peyton Reed attend a Tokyo photo call for their film, <em>Ant-Man and the Wasp</em>.</p>
pinterest
BUST A MOVE

Evangeline Lilly becomes the center of attention as she, Paul Rudd and Peyton Reed attend a Tokyo photo call for their film, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
<p>Derek Hough fuels up with a juice at LAX Airport on Monday.</p>
pinterest
DRINK UP

Derek Hough fuels up with a juice at LAX Airport on Monday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Brian Tyree Henry and Henry Winkler attend the Television Academy&#8217;s 2018 Performers Peer Group Celebration of the 70th Emmy Awards.</p>
pinterest
SCREEN TEAM

Brian Tyree Henry and Henry Winkler attend the Television Academy’s 2018 Performers Peer Group Celebration of the 70th Emmy Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ariana Grande performs during &#8220;The Sweetener Sessions,&#8221; presented by American Express, at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Irving Plaza on Monday.</p>
pinterest
FEELING MESMERIZED

Ariana Grande performs during “The Sweetener Sessions,” presented by American Express, at N.Y.C.’s Irving Plaza on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Alyssa Milano stands for what she believes in at the Rise Up for Roe Tour on Monday.</p>
pinterest
POWER PUNCH

Alyssa Milano stands for what she believes in at the Rise Up for Roe Tour on Monday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Debra Messing and John Cho embrace each other at a special screening of <em>Searching.</em></p>
pinterest
HUG IT OUT

Debra Messing and John Cho embrace each other at a special screening of Searching.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Karolina Kurkova and husband Archie go out for a walk in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
STRUTTING HER STUFF

Karolina Kurkova and husband Archie go out for a walk in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are as happy as can be at the hitmaker&#8217;s MTV VMAs Vanguard Award Celebration on Monday night.</p>
pinterest
PICTURE-PERFECT COUPLE

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are as happy as can be at the hitmaker’s MTV VMAs Vanguard Award Celebration on Monday night.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Jason Bateman and Elvis Mitchell chat about the actor&#8217;s career and upcoming projects at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills.</p>
pinterest
WE NEED TO TALK

Jason Bateman and Elvis Mitchell chat about the actor’s career and upcoming projects at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills.

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Cardi B makes a pit stop at McDonald&#8217;s following her big MTV VMAs wins.</p>
pinterest
FOODIE AT HEART

Cardi B makes a pit stop at McDonald’s following her big MTV VMAs wins.

Splash News
<p><em>The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story</em> stars Darren Criss and &Eacute;dgar Ram&iacute;rez reunite at Monday&#8217;s&nbsp;Television Academy Performer Peer Group Celebration.</p>
pinterest
TOGETHER AGAIN

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story stars Darren Criss and Édgar Ramírez reunite at Monday’s Television Academy Performer Peer Group Celebration.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Shawn Mendes and Karlie Kloss pose backstage during the MTV VMAs on Monday night.</p>
pinterest
VIP PAIR

Shawn Mendes and Karlie Kloss pose backstage during the MTV VMAs on Monday night.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Patricia Clarkson arrives at <em>The Bookshop</em> screening and book signing on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GOOD READS

Patricia Clarkson arrives at The Bookshop screening and book signing on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Olivia Munn keeps on shining at Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s MTV VMAs Vanguard Award celebration at Beauty &amp; Essex on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
PARTY LIKE J.LO

Olivia Munn keeps on shining at Jennifer Lopez’s MTV VMAs Vanguard Award celebration at Beauty & Essex on Tuesday.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Also at J.Lo&#8217;s celebration? Tiffany Haddish and Maxwell, who both ham it up for the cameras.</p>
pinterest
MAGICAL MONDAY

Also at J.Lo’s celebration? Tiffany Haddish and Maxwell, who both ham it up for the cameras.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Mario Lopez navigates his way on the L.A. set of <em>Extra</em>.</p>
pinterest
ON A ROLL

Mario Lopez navigates his way on the L.A. set of Extra.

Splash News
<p>Pete Ganbarg chats with Debbie Gibson at the&nbsp;2018 Rock &amp; Roll High School lecture series on Monday.</p>
pinterest
READY TO ROCK

Pete Ganbarg chats with Debbie Gibson at the 2018 Rock & Roll High School lecture series on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>M.I.A. addresses the audience at the Q&amp;A portion following the<em> Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.</em> premiere screening on Monday.</p>
pinterest
ANY QUESTIONS?

M.I.A. addresses the audience at the Q&A portion following the Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. premiere screening on Monday.

Michael Tullberg/Getty
<p>Blake Lively smiles during a morning walk through N.Y.C.&#8217;s Bryant Park.</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PINK

Blake Lively smiles during a morning walk through N.Y.C.’s Bryant Park.

Splash News Online
<p>Jean-Claude Van Damme attends the Paris, France premiere of <em>Lukas </em>on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
pinterest
LEAN WITH IT

Jean-Claude Van Damme attends the Paris, France premiere of Lukas on Monday.

Kristy Sparow/WireImage
<p>Bryan Cranston comes out to support former co-star Jennifer Garner as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STARS AMONG US

Bryan Cranston comes out to support former co-star Jennifer Garner as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
<p>Kylie Jenner steps out in a leather ensemble in New York City.</p>
pinterest
SLEEVELESS & STUNNING

Kylie Jenner steps out in a leather ensemble in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Lucy Hale grabs a few groceries in L.A.</p>
pinterest
BLUE JEAN BABY

Lucy Hale grabs a few groceries in L.A.

GC Images
<p>On Monday in New York City, Scarlett Johansson enjoys a healthy on-the-go snack.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
APPLE OF MY EYE

On Monday in New York City, Scarlett Johansson enjoys a healthy on-the-go snack. 

The Image Direct
<p>Amandla Stenberg wears a blazer for&nbsp;a Monday outing in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
BOSS VIBES

Amandla Stenberg wears a blazer for a Monday outing in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>A happy Vanessa Hudgens leaves her Pilates class in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
STRONG SMILES

A happy Vanessa Hudgens leaves her Pilates class in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
<p>Claire Danes, who is currently pregnant, hails a taxi.</p>
pinterest
TAXI!

Claire Danes, who is currently pregnant, hails a taxi.

INSTARimages
<p>Bella Thorne takes the mic on day 2 of the Billboard Hot 100 Festival.</p>
pinterest
BELLA VITA

Bella Thorne takes the mic on day 2 of the Billboard Hot 100 Festival.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Blake Lively gathers &#8217;round a group of fans for a selfie in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SELFIE LOVE

Blake Lively gathers ’round a group of fans for a selfie in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Kylie Jenner debuts long platinum extensions while wearing a red bodycon mini dress in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
LADY IN RED

Kylie Jenner debuts long platinum extensions while wearing a red bodycon mini dress in N.Y.C.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross and Mandy Moore are beaming as they celebrate Emmy-nominated costume designers showcased at the FIDM Museum with <em>Harper&#8217;s Bazaar</em> and the CDG, sponsored by Outnet.com.</p>
pinterest
FASHION FIRST

Tracee Ellis Ross and Mandy Moore are beaming as they celebrate Emmy-nominated costume designers showcased at the FIDM Museum with Harper’s Bazaar and the CDG, sponsored by Outnet.com.

RRyan Miller/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello take the stage during the <em>Reputation</em> singer&#8217;s tour on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
GIRL POWER

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello take the stage during the Reputation singer’s tour on Saturday.

Alexander Tamargo/TAS18/Getty
<p>Idris Elba keep focus during his DJ set in London on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
SCRATCH THAT

Idris Elba keep focus during his DJ set in London on Saturday.

Ollie Millington/Redferns
<p>Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek attend a special L.A. screening of <em>Papillon</em> on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
GOOD VIBES

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek attend a special L.A. screening of Papillon on Sunday.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head to dinner after catching a theater show in L.A. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SHOWTIME SMILES

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head to dinner after catching a theater show in L.A. on Sunday. 

MEGA
<p>Debra Messing brings 14-year-old son Roman to the Project Angel Food event&nbsp;Saturday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GUARDIAN ANGEL 

Debra Messing brings 14-year-old son Roman to the Project Angel Food event Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Variety/Shutterstock
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Liam Payne performs with Rita Ora in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'FOR YOU'

On Sunday, Liam Payne performs with Rita Ora in New York City. 

Joe Papeo/Shutterstock
<p>Kelly Osbourne, Michael Turchin and Lance Bass come out for Thomas J. Henry Law Firm&#8217;s anniversary&nbsp;celebration&nbsp;in San Antonio on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TURNING UP IN TEXAS

Kelly Osbourne, Michael Turchin and Lance Bass come out for Thomas J. Henry Law Firm’s anniversary celebration in San Antonio on Saturday. 

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Nikki and Brie Bella help Ronda Rousey celebrate her WWE SummerSlam win on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IN IT TO WIN IT

Nikki and Brie Bella help Ronda Rousey celebrate her WWE SummerSlam win on Sunday. 

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Maggie Gyllenhall is spotted shopping in New York City.</p>
pinterest
RETAIL RUN 

Maggie Gyllenhall is spotted shopping in New York City.

Splash News
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Hailey Baldwin and fianc&eacute; Justin Bieber step out in Ontario.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JUST THE TWO OF US

On Sunday, Hailey Baldwin and fiancé Justin Bieber step out in Ontario. 

The Image Direct
<p>Anna Kendrick steps out in style in New York City&#8217;s happening SoHo neighborhood during her <em>A Simple Favor</em> press tour on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BRUNETTE BEAUTY

Anna Kendrick steps out in style in New York City’s happening SoHo neighborhood during her A Simple Favor press tour on Saturday. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>James Van Der Beek and Oliver Hudson link up at <em>Monster Jam</em> at L.A.&#8217;s Staples Center on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
SMILES FOR MILES

James Van Der Beek and Oliver Hudson link up at Monster Jam at L.A.’s Staples Center on Saturday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
<p>Amber Rose indulges in some tasty finger foods at the&nbsp;Wild &#8216;N Out Sports Bar &amp; Arcade in Miami on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TREATING HERSELF

Amber Rose indulges in some tasty finger foods at the Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar & Arcade in Miami on Saturday. 

John Parra/Getty Images
<p>Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves &mdash; who famously starred in 1992&#8217;s <em>Bram Stoker&rsquo;s Dracula</em> together&nbsp;&mdash; promote their&nbsp;upcoming rom-com <em>Destination Wedding </em>at the&nbsp;the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves — who famously starred in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula together — promote their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding at the the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Saturday. 

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>Ren&eacute;e Zellweger is all smiles as she leaves Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NIGHT OUT

Renée Zellweger is all smiles as she leaves Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Lies Angeles/SplashNews.com
<p><em>Gossip Girl</em> alum&nbsp;Blake Lively returns to Manhattan to promote her new movie,&nbsp;<em>A Simple Favor.&nbsp;</em></p>
pinterest
BACK IN THE BIG APPLE

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively returns to Manhattan to promote her new movie, A Simple Favor. 

Louis Campos/SplashNews.com
<p>A day after rocking a neon green wig, Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami on Friday wearing a neon green outfit for dinner with pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOING GREEN

A day after rocking a neon green wig, Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami on Friday wearing a neon green outfit for dinner with pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban. 

AM/SplashNews.com
<p>New mom Khlo&eacute; Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson walk hand in hand for dinner at Craig&#8217;s restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DATE NIGHT

New mom Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson walk hand in hand for dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Friday. 

SPW/SplashNews.com
<p>Janet Jackson attends the release party for her and&nbsp;Daddy Yankee&#8217;s new single &#8220;Made For Now&#8221; at Samsung 837 in New York on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MS. JACKSON

Janet Jackson attends the release party for her and Daddy Yankee’s new single “Made For Now” at Samsung 837 in New York on Friday. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Keith Urban performs at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COUNTRY CROONER

Keith Urban performs at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. 

Jason Squires/Getty Images
<p>Jennifer Garner goes for the glam at the Friday photo call for <em>Peppermint</em>.</p>
pinterest
MINT TO BE

Jennifer Garner goes for the glam at the Friday photo call for Peppermint.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez arrive at CBS Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SARTORIAL SUPERSTARS

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez arrive at CBS Studios in N.Y.C.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online
<p>Conan O&#8217;Brien is spotted outside a restaurant, where he dined with friends on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Conan O’Brien is spotted outside a restaurant, where he dined with friends on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>On Friday, Blake Lively steps out in New York City.</p>
pinterest
CITY GIRL

On Friday, Blake Lively steps out in New York City.

The Image Direct
<p>Kate Beckinsale is all smiles following a workout in L.A.</p>
pinterest
GYM DAY

Kate Beckinsale is all smiles following a workout in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Lucy Hale rocked orange pumps to the launch of Kate Somerville&rsquo;s +Retinol Vita C Power Serum in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THEME DRESSING

Lucy Hale rocked orange pumps to the launch of Kate Somerville’s +Retinol Vita C Power Serum in West Hollywood. 

Marc Patrick/BFA
<p>Matt Damon meets Edna Mode from<em> Incredibles 2</em> at Disney&#8217;s new Pixar Pier on Friday.</p>
pinterest
BACK TO BACK

Matt Damon meets Edna Mode from Incredibles 2 at Disney’s new Pixar Pier on Friday.

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort
<p>Tara Reid keeps things casual on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
IN THE HOOD

Tara Reid keeps things casual on Friday in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p><em>Property Brothers</em> star Drew Scott goofs off with wife Linda Phan at the&nbsp;MPTF&#8217;s Annual NextGen Summer Party on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
SUMMER LOVIN'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott goofs off with wife Linda Phan at the MPTF’s Annual NextGen Summer Party on Thursday.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Orange is the new black! Tracy Morgan and Method Man film scenes for an upcoming episode of<em> The Last O.G.</em> in Brooklyn, New York.</p>
pinterest
O.G. CREW

Orange is the new black! Tracy Morgan and Method Man film scenes for an upcoming episode of The Last O.G. in Brooklyn, New York.

Jose Perez/Splash
<p>Leaving <em>The Tonight Show</em>, Jennifer Lopez and longtime love Alex Rodriguez prove they&#8217;re always ready to stylishly slay.</p>
pinterest
SARTORIAL SUPERSTARS

Leaving The Tonight Show, Jennifer Lopez and longtime love Alex Rodriguez prove they’re always ready to stylishly slay.

Felipe Ramales/Splash
<p>During her Thursday appearance on<em> The Tonight Show</em>, Ariana Grande paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a soulful rendition of &#8220;Natural Woman.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
ODE TO ARETHA

During her Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show, Ariana Grande paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a soulful rendition of “Natural Woman.”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Nick Jonas touches down at Mumbai Airport in India with his parents to meet fianc&eacute;e Priyanka Chopra&#8217;s family.</p>
pinterest
AT THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Jonas touches down at Mumbai Airport in India with his parents to meet fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s family.

Splash
<p>Wendy Williams speaks onstage on Thursday during her 10-year anniversary celebration of <em>The Wendy Williams Show</em>.</p>
pinterest
LET'S CHAT

Wendy Williams speaks onstage on Thursday during her 10-year anniversary celebration of The Wendy Williams Show.

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Jessica Biel is glowing in yellow as she heads to <em>Late Night</em> on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
RUNNING LATE 

Jessica Biel is glowing in yellow as she heads to Late Night on Thursday.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Janet Jackson is regal as can be as she makes her way to a car in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
QUEEN JANET

Janet Jackson is regal as can be as she makes her way to a car in N.Y.C.

the image direct
<p>The rap group Migos&nbsp;&mdash; comprised of&nbsp;Offset, Quavo and Takeoff &mdash;&nbsp;attend The Official Concert After Party on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
RAPPERS' DELIGHT

The rap group Migos — comprised of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — attend The Official Concert After Party on Thursday.

Prince Williams/WireImage
<p>Emma Thompson and Hayley Atwell enjoy themselves on the London premiere of <i>The Children Act</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ACTING OUT 

Emma Thompson and Hayley Atwell enjoy themselves on the London premiere of The Children Act

ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Miles Teller debuts new facial hair after hitting the gym in L.A.</p>
pinterest
WORK IT OUT

Miles Teller debuts new facial hair after hitting the gym in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>On Thursday in N.Y.C., AnnaSophia Robb talks about her movie <i>Down a Dark Hall</i> at a BUILD Series event.</p>
pinterest
LIGHTEN UP

On Thursday in N.Y.C., AnnaSophia Robb talks about her movie Down a Dark Hall at a BUILD Series event.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Awkwafina keeps things consistent in a green ensemble in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
GOING GREEN

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina keeps things consistent in a green ensemble in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Newly-engaged Ariana Grande is seen leaving her N.Y.C. apartment, en route to <em>The Tonight Show</em>.</p>
pinterest
SWEATER WEATHER

Newly-engaged Ariana Grande is seen leaving her N.Y.C. apartment, en route to The Tonight Show.

Splash News Online
<p>Regina Hall wears fuzzy sandals to the SiriusXM studios in New York City Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WALKING ON A CLOUD

Regina Hall wears fuzzy sandals to the SiriusXM studios in New York City Thursday. 

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Lenny Abrahamson, Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson talk about<i> The Little Stranger</i> at a Thursday Build Series event in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FRIENDLY STRANGERS

Lenny Abrahamson, Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson talk about The Little Stranger at a Thursday Build Series event in New York City. 

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>After a Mexican getaway with beau Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner returns to L.A.</p>
pinterest
LEGS FOR DAYS

After a Mexican getaway with beau Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner returns to L.A.

BACKGRID
<p>Fred Armisen takes a break from playing with The 8G Band to chat with host Seth Meyers on <em>Late Night</em>.</p>
pinterest
I'M WITH THE BAND

Fred Armisen takes a break from playing with The 8G Band to chat with host Seth Meyers on Late Night.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>DJ Khaled&#8217;s 1-year-old son, Asahd, rocks a diamond Rolex while promoting his new Jordan x Asahd collection.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOLDEN BOY

DJ Khaled’s 1-year-old son, Asahd, rocks a diamond Rolex while promoting his new Jordan x Asahd collection. 

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock
<p>Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd show off their moves on the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DANCING QUEEN

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd show off their moves on the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards on Wednesday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Victoria Justice shields herself from the rain in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Victoria Justice shields herself from the rain in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Stephen Colbert carries boxes of pizza during a Wednesday taping of <em>The Late Show</em>.</p>
pinterest
SPECIAL DELIVERY

Stephen Colbert carries boxes of pizza during a Wednesday taping of The Late Show.

MEGA
<p>Jennifer and Julia Hudson helped thousands of students get what they needed for school at Hatch Day, which is held in honor of Julia&rsquo;s late son, Julian King.</p>
pinterest
SISTERLY SUPPORT

Jennifer and Julia Hudson helped thousands of students get what they needed for school at Hatch Day, which is held in honor of Julia’s late son, Julian King.

Courtesy Julian D. King Gift Foundation
<p>Jessica Biel meets with fans outside of <em>The Late Show</em> following her appearance.</p>
pinterest
SIGN LANGUAGE

Jessica Biel meets with fans outside of The Late Show following her appearance.

Splash News
<p>Constance Wu and Henry Golding can&#8217;t contain their laughter during SiriusXM&#8217;s <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> Radio Spotlight with the cast of <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em>.</p>
pinterest
CRAZY TALK

Constance Wu and Henry Golding can’t contain their laughter during SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight with the cast of Crazy Rich Asians.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Anna Camp and Angela Sarafyan pose at the Ted Baker London A/W &#8217;18 launch party Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
FOOT-POPPING FUN

Anna Camp and Angela Sarafyan pose at the Ted Baker London A/W ’18 launch party Wednesday in L.A.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Jake Shears takes the stage in London on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RINGLEADER

Jake Shears takes the stage in London on Wednesday.

Gus Stewart/Getty
1 of 162

Advertisement
1 of 162 PapCulture/SplashNews.com

OFF TO THE RACES

Nicki Minaj rocks a raceway-inspired checkered ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
2 of 162 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

LU AND LANCE

*NSYNC singer Lance Bass guests at Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps’ #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday.

3 of 162 Rob Kim/Getty Images

ELECTRIC LADY

Janelle Monáe performs songs from her latest album on Friday’s Today show, live from New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza.

Advertisement
4 of 162 Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

SVU BTS

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish film a scene on the Manhattan set of Law and Order: Special Victim Unit on Friday.

Advertisement
5 of 162 Ryan Miller/JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

DATE NIGHT

Josh Groban and Schuyler Helford attend the Japan House Los Angeles grand opening event on Friday, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement
6 of 162 Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

GOOD GAME

Tennis champs Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams compete against each other at the 4th Annual Palace Invitational event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
7 of 162 Eric McCandless/Getty

FEELING 100

The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrate 100 episodes with a sneaker-themed cake-cutting ceremony.

Advertisement
8 of 162 Myrna M. Suarez/Getty

A DUET TO REMEMBER

Bryan Adams and Billy Joel perform onstage during the 55th consecutive show of Billy Joel’s residency at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement
9 of 162 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

FUN TIMES AHEAD

Sarah Hyland and Bryan Cranston pose for photos at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday.

Advertisement
10 of 162 Adam Nemser/Startraks

GIVE IT YOUR ALL

Sara Bareilles and Nicolette Robinson — who is set to make her Broadway debut in “Waitress” on Sept. 4 — host Cast Album Karaoke at “Waitress: The Musical” on Thursday.

Advertisement
11 of 162 Adria Diane Hughes/INSTARimages

ALL EYES ON PATTI

Patti LaBelle belts out her hit songs at her Philadelphia concert on Thursday night.

Advertisement
12 of 162 INSTARimages

TWO OF HEARTS

Ryan Seacrest and model-girlfriend Shayna Taylor are spotted in France on Thursday.

Advertisement
13 of 162 Brian Ach/AP/Shutterstock

FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS

Victor Cruz and Kate Mara attend the NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV 25th Season Kickoff Party in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
14 of 162 Splash News

RUNNING ERRANDS

Minka Kelly takes care of business in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
15 of 162 Phillip Faraone/Getty

NO SHADE

Jamie Foxx proudly shows off his new shades at the Privé Revaux Investor Closing Party on Thursday.

Advertisement
16 of 162 Splash News

BOYS IN THE BAND

Beastie Boys Mike D and Ad Rock hang out in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood.

Advertisement
17 of 162 Robin Marchant/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Martha Hunt has some pep in her step as she celebrates the all new Sexy Illusions Collection on Thursday in Chicago.

Advertisement
18 of 162 Matt Baron/Shutterstock

LOOK OF LOVE

Jason Bateman gets loving support from wife Amanda Anka at the season 2 premiere of Ozark.

Advertisement
19 of 162 Splash News

BUMP IN THE ROAD

A pregnant Kat Von D takes a stroll with husband Leafar Seyer in L.A.

Advertisement
20 of 162 Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

LOOK GOOD, FEEL GOOD

Luann de Lesseps and Angelo David Pisacreta attend Thursday’s New Hair Revival System Hair Detox event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
21 of 162 Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

PEACE OUT

Luis Fonsi takes the stage during his Good Morning America Summer Concert Series performance on Friday.

Advertisement
22 of 162 Christopher Polk/Getty

GAME ON

Go team! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher celebrate a win as they play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Thursday.

Advertisement
23 of 162 Splash News Online

BUN IN THE OVEN

Hilary Duff, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma, steps out in Los Angeles sporting a messy bun.

Advertisement
24 of 162 Splash News Online

BACK DOWN TO EARTH

Halsey shows off her travel style at JFK airport on Thursday. 

Advertisement
25 of 162 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

LOOKING AHEAD

Jennifer Garner appears to be in a positive mood after taking ex Ben Affleck to rehab on Thursday.

Advertisement
26 of 162 MEGA

MUSIC MAN

LL Cool J listens to his music during a break from filming NCIS in L.A.

Advertisement
27 of 162 The Image Direct

I'VE GOT DRIVE 

Matt Damon is hard at work on the Los Angeles set of Ford v. Ferrari on Wednesday.

Advertisement
28 of 162 Splash News Online

L.A. LADY

Vanessa Hudgens complements her print-happy pants with a basic denim jacket in L.A.

Advertisement
29 of 162 Emma McIntyre/Getty

BOTTOMS UP

Judy Greer and Dan Churchill celebrate with some cocktails at the Hilton Garden Inn Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal Event.

Advertisement
30 of 162 Jerritt Clark/Getty

GAME FACE

Jon Hamm reacts to a foul ball during the L.A. Dodgers game on Wednesday.

Advertisement
31 of 162 BACKGRID

SPOTTED ON SET

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ready in red ahead of filming scenes for Veep.

Advertisement
32 of 162 Dave Benett/Getty

AN ODE TO TINA

Adrienne Warren and Ronnie Wood pose backstage at the West End production of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” on Wednesday.

Advertisement
33 of 162 George Pimentel/Getty

SIDE BY SIDE

Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts attend the world premiere of Little Italy on Wednesday.

Advertisement
34 of 162 Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

JERSEY BROS

Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino have nothing but love for each other as they hold hands while walking down the street in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
35 of 162 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

HELLO, GORGEOUS

Regina Hall looks stunning in a cleavage-baring jumpsuit at the L.A. premiere of Support The Girls on Wednesday.

Advertisement
36 of 162 Jason Davis/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Cute couple alert! Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans keep close during the 12th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennesse.

Advertisement
37 of 162 Michael Kovac/Getty

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Mike Caussin embraces wife Jana Kramer’s growing baby bump at the L.A. premiere of Support The Girls.

Advertisement
38 of 162 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

OH JOY 

Ming-Na Wen comes out for the 25th anniversary celebration of The Joy Luck Club, hosted by The Academy in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
39 of 162 Kevin Mazur/Getty

THE SPOTLIGHT IS COMING

Ariana Grande performs at “The Sweetener Sessions” Wednesday in Chicago. 

Advertisement
40 of 162 TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

TRUE LAP DOG

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Rachel McCord is spotted hanging with a canine friend.

Advertisement
41 of 162 AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

COUNTRY GIRLS

Lauren Alaina and Cassadee Pope attend the ACM Honors afterparty in Nashville  on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
42 of 162 REX/Shutterstock

BETTER TOGETHER

Katharine McPhee and fiancé David Foster step out Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
43 of 162 Splash News

ALWAYS A CITY GIRL

Sarah Jessica Parker poses for a photo shoot in New York City.

Advertisement
44 of 162 Splash News

PLAID PERFECTION

Maisie Williams wears plaid pants for an evening out in London. 

Advertisement
45 of 162 Splash News

GIVE ME A BOOST

Josh Duhamel bringes son Axl, 4, to the Wednesday Dodgers v. Cardinals game in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
46 of 162 FilmMagic

WHAT AN HONOR

Simon Cowell is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Advertisement
47 of 162 Jon Durr/Getty

HAVING A BALL

Scotty McCreery throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins game on Wednesday.

Advertisement
48 of 162 Michael Simon/StarTraks

NEW HAIR, NEW ME

Sailor Brinkley gets her hair done as she hosts the “Who’s That Girl” launch party in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
49 of 162 MEGA

BENCHED

Rachel Brosnahan and Zachary Levi have a laugh-out-loud experience filming scenes for the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Wednesday.

Advertisement
50 of 162 Michael Loccisano/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Ice Cube stops by “Sway in the Morning” at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Advertisement
51 of 162 Dave J Hogan/Getty

MOVIE NIGHT

Chloë Grace Moretz strikes a pose at a gala screening for her latest film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post on Wednesday.

Advertisement
52 of 162 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RAP IT UP

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy fame and Ice-T catch up at a WEtv event celebrating the new season of Braxton Family Values.

Advertisement
53 of 162 Don Wong/AP/Shutterstock

CRAZY IN LOVE

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo look stunning as they arrive at the Singapore screening for Crazy Rich Asians on Tuesday.

Advertisement
54 of 162 Noam Galai/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Millie Bobby Brown attends a season 2 screening of Stranger Things in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
55 of 162 Mike Coppola/Getty

SUGAR RUSH

Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses for a photo at Hudson News in Grand Central Station to promote her candy, Sugarpova.

Advertisement
56 of 162 Splash News

DRINKS ON ME

Karlie Kloss makes a special coffee and iced matcha from MatchaBar delivery to her Kode with Klossy office on Wednesday.

Advertisement
57 of 162 Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ARM CANDY

Never one to disappoint, Justin Theroux shows off his toned arms in a muscle tee while biking through N.Y.C.

Advertisement
58 of 162 Jason Kempin/Getty

A STAR IS BORN

Ben Folds proudly displays his star at his Music City Walk Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

Advertisement
59 of 162 MEGA

BOW DOWN

Serena Williams proves she’s royalty while filming a commercial for Beats headphones on Tuesday.

Advertisement
60 of 162 Gotham/GC Images

STREET STYLE

Spotted: Shanina Shaik in a perfect off-duty look on Tuesday.

Advertisement
61 of 162 Frazer Harrison/Getty

SHE'S GOT TALENT

Tyra Banks connects with photographers before heading inside for America’s Got Talent‘s live show.

Advertisement
62 of 162 Splash News

LATE-NIGHT BITE

Stranger Things star Joe Keery is seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
63 of 162 Paras Griffin/Getty

DO YOU FEEL ME?

Wiz Khalifa addresses his audience during his Dazed & Blazed Tour on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement
64 of 162 Tim P. Whitby/Getty

KISSED BY AN ANGEL

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has nothing but love for fans at a London event for the brand on Wednesday.

Advertisement
65 of 162 Splash News

TAKING L.A.

Orlando Bloom has that L.A. state of mind as he arrives at LAX Airport.

Advertisement
66 of 162 Splash News

BLUE JEAN BABY

Kendall Jenner keeps things uniform with her American Eagle Ne(X)t Level denim look.

Advertisement
67 of 162 Michael Kovac/Getty

SHADY LADY

A sunglasses-clad Kim Kardashian West thinks pink at the Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
68 of 162 Mark Sagliocco/Getty

COVER STAR

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki signs off on her very own Hamptons Magazine cover on Tuesday.

Advertisement
69 of 162 Jeff Spicer/Getty

STICKING TOGETHER

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre are one cute couple at the U.K. premiere of Yardie on Tuesday.

Advertisement
70 of 162 The Image Direct

SHOPPING TRIP

Diane Kruger is spotted shopping in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
71 of 162 Splash News Online

KISS TO REMEMBER

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross share an intimate moment in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
72 of 162 John Lamparski/Getty

IN THE HOOD

Nick Cannon stops by “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” in a comfy hoodie.

Advertisement
73 of 162 Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

SMILE, YOU'RE ON CAMERA!

Iggy Azalea stops outside BUILD Studios to snap a selfie with a fan in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
74 of 162 Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks

CEREAL FASHIONISTA

Olivia Culpo embraces her love for cereal in the form of AWAYTOMARS / Froot Loops Capsule Collection at Kellogg’s N.Y.C. Cafe.

Advertisement
75 of 162 Splash News Online

LIFE'S A BEACH

Pierce Brosnan enjoys a sunny day at the beach during his and wife Keely’s (not pictured) Hawaiian getaway.

Advertisement
76 of 162 Courtesy Carl's Jr.

DEVIL'S WORK

Tom Ellis treats the Lucifer cast to Carl’s Jr.’s “El Diablo” burgers during a lunch break.

Advertisement
77 of 162 Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

BUST A MOVE

Evangeline Lilly becomes the center of attention as she, Paul Rudd and Peyton Reed attend a Tokyo photo call for their film, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Advertisement
78 of 162 REX/Shutterstock

DRINK UP

Derek Hough fuels up with a juice at LAX Airport on Monday.

Advertisement
79 of 162 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

SCREEN TEAM

Brian Tyree Henry and Henry Winkler attend the Television Academy’s 2018 Performers Peer Group Celebration of the 70th Emmy Awards.

Advertisement
80 of 162 Kevin Mazur/Getty

FEELING MESMERIZED

Ariana Grande performs during “The Sweetener Sessions,” presented by American Express, at N.Y.C.’s Irving Plaza on Monday.

Advertisement
81 of 162 MediaPunch/Shutterstock

POWER PUNCH

Alyssa Milano stands for what she believes in at the Rise Up for Roe Tour on Monday.

Advertisement
82 of 162 Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Debra Messing and John Cho embrace each other at a special screening of Searching.

Advertisement
83 of 162 Splash News

STRUTTING HER STUFF

Karolina Kurkova and husband Archie go out for a walk in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
84 of 162 Andrew Toth/Getty

PICTURE-PERFECT COUPLE

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are as happy as can be at the hitmaker’s MTV VMAs Vanguard Award Celebration on Monday night.

Advertisement
85 of 162 Araya Diaz/Getty

WE NEED TO TALK

Jason Bateman and Elvis Mitchell chat about the actor’s career and upcoming projects at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
86 of 162 Splash News

FOODIE AT HEART

Cardi B makes a pit stop at McDonald’s following her big MTV VMAs wins.

Advertisement