Billie Eilish Celebrates Her No. 1 Song in the U.K., Plus Orlando Bloom, Scott Disick & More

Nice Gal
Billie Eilish performs live at the Reading Festival in the U.K.
Bloom-ing Smile
Orlando Bloom was all smiles in New York City.
Milestone Year
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrated her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.
Wheel Be Back
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted biking back from the gym in Santa Monica, California.
Beautiful Person
Khalid performed at Apple Music’s “Up Next Live” with Khalid at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC.
No. 1 Belieber
Hailey Baldwin was out and about in Los Angeles, dressed in a yellow oversized blazer and high-waisted jeans.
Wheel-y Happy
Pharrell Williams enjoyed the streets of Miami with his wife Helen Lasichanh during a bike ride.
Date Night
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell attended the premiere of Satanic Panic at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Furry Carpet
The leading dogs of Lady and the Tramp were at the D23 Disney + event in Anaheim, California.
Bubble Party
Model Iskra Lawrence visited the Color Factory Pop Up Museum in Soho.
May the Force Be with You
R2-D2 and BB-8 rolled down the carpet at the D23 Expo 2019.
Pucker Up
Christina Aguilera and Mickey Mouse attend the D23 Disney Legends event on Friday in Anaheim, California.
TGIF
Katherine Schwarzenegger kicks off the weekend with a smile while in L.A. on Friday.
Meet & Greet
Shawn Mendes surprises fans at This Is Shawn presented by Verizon on Friday in N.Y.C.
Morning Mates
Tom Hiddleston heads out to Central Park to walk his dog in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.
Friday Footsies
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves pass a soccer ball back and forth following the Austin FC Major League Soccer club announcement of four new investors, including McConaughey, at 3TEN ACL Live on Friday in Austin, Texas.
Film Break
Olivia Munn hangs out on the set of her upcoming film Violet on Thursday in L.A.
Live at 30 Rock
Lizzo performs on NBC’s Today in front of a crowd of screaming fans at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday in N.Y.C.
Switching it Up
Ahead of the U.S. Open, sisters Serena and Venus Williams ditch their tennis racquets for a round of badminton during the Lotte New York Palace’s annual Palace Invitational on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Picture Purr-fect
Kaia Gerber crouches down to pet a friendly feline while flowering shopping with mom Cindy Crawford on Thursday in New York City.
Comedian Collab
Jillian Bell and Kate McKinnon pose together ahead of their talk and screening of Bell’s new film Brittany Runs a Marathon on Thursday at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.
A ‘Swift’ Session
Taylor Swift chats about her new album Lover on Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Ready to Chat
Samara Weaving waves to fans as she arrives at Build Studios to discuss her new movie Ready or Not on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Star in Stripes
Sarah Hyland stops by Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood in an adorable striped two-piece set on Thursday in Universal City, California.
Afternoon Stroll
Ben Affleck is seen wearing mirrored aviator sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Time Warp
Andrew Rannells exits a vintage yellow cab while filming a scene for the upcoming film Boys in the Band on Thursday in N.Y.C.’s West Village.
Friends Forever
Matt Bomer supports Judith Light at the N.Y.C. premiere of Before You Know It on Thursday.
Flower Power
Nathalie Emmanuel looks pretty in purple at The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance’s European premiere on Thursday at BFI Southbank in London.
Fashion Affair
Stranger Things stars and real-life couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer attend Farfetch & NeueHouse Celebrate: Seersucker Season with Thom Browne on Thursday at NeueHouse in N.Y.C.
Hollywood Honchos
Former Look Who’s Talking costars Kirstie Alley and John Travolta reunite at the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s The Fanatic on Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Something to Smile About
Newly-engaged couple P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn share laughs at the P.K. Subban Foundation fashion show and charity sale event during #PKSFWEEKMTL on Thursday at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal, Canada.
Premiere Pals
Jamie Foxx and Stevie Wonder snap a photo together at the Just Mercy L.A. film screening on Thursday.
On Set
Julia Stiles is seen filming the TV series Riviera on Friday in Venice, Italy.
Country Crooners
Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert share the mic during their performance at the 13th annual ACM Honors on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Dawson's Disco
James Van Der Beek and new costars Karamo Brown, Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom get the crowd going during the live reveal of the 2019 cast of Dancing with the Stars on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America.
Perfect Pair
Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom heat up the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Carnival Row at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Market Morning
Queen Latifah laughs while chatting on the phone during a grocery run to Bristol Farms in L.A. on Thursday.
La Vie en Rose
Jim Parsons loads up with gift boxes and bouquets of red roses on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie, Boys in the Band, in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Blazer Blues
John Travolta arrives at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with The Fanatic on Wednesday at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room in L.A.
Morning Person
Taylor Swift kick-starts her day with a performance on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Summer Stage on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Rain or Shine
Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron gets caught in the rain as he’s seen leaving new flame Gigi Hadid’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Press in Plaid
Maya Hawke makes a guest appearance on the Larry Flick show on Wednesday at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Doggy Date
Liev Schreiber walks his dog on Wednesday in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in a comfy, casual outfit paired with sandals.
Flight Friend
Demi Moore touches down at London’s Heathrow Airport with a cozy stuffed animal on Thursday.
Happy on Holiday
Hugh Jackman goes for a walk around Cottesloe Beach on Thursday in Perth, Australia.
Play Ball
Ric Flair takes the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros in Houston on Wednesday.