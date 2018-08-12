Beyoncé and JAY-Z Prove Everything Is Love, Plus Jimmy Fallon, Pink & More

August 12, 2018 06:00 AM
JAY-Z and Beyoncé gazed adoringly and held hands during their On the Run II concert in Chicago.
LOVE ON TOP

JAY-Z and Beyoncé gazed adoringly and held hands during their On the Run II concert in Chicago.

PicturerGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Jimmy Fallon shows off his shades as he joined Shaquille O'Neal at a screening of Killer Bees.
BALL BOYS

Jimmy Fallon shows off his shades as he joined Shaquille O’Neal at a screening of Killer Bees.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
Pink made her triumphant return to the stage in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena after canceling four shows.
FLYING HIGH

Pink made her triumphant return to the stage in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena after canceling four shows.

Don Arnold/WireImage
Bill Nye put on a show at the 2018 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco.
THE SCIENCE GUY

Bill Nye put on a show at the 2018 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell buddied up for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for their new movie Blue Iguana in New York City.
CLOSE COSTARS

Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell buddied up for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for their new movie Blue Iguana in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner opts for a little black dress at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet on Thursday.
BACK IN BLACK

Jennifer Garner opts for a little black dress at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet on Thursday.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Fun times ahead! Spencer Pratt, wife Heidi Montag and their son, Gunner, celebrated the launch of FabFitFun's Summer Box in Bel-Air, California.
PARTY OF THREE

Fun times ahead! Spencer Pratt, wife Heidi Montag and their son, Gunner, celebrated the launch of FabFitFun’s Summer Box in Bel-Air, California.

FabFitFun
Rainn Wilson poses alongside Maria Menounos during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday.
SIRIUS PAIRING

Rainn Wilson poses alongside Maria Menounos during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
Michelle Dockery has something big to smile about! The Downton Abbey alumna partners up with Netflix to celebrate Godless' 12 Emmy nominations.
FOR THE LOVE OF GODLESS

Michelle Dockery has something big to smile about! The Downton Abbey alumna partners up with Netflix to celebrate Godless‘ 12 Emmy nominations.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rami Malek and Christian Slater attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations Annual Grants Banquet on Thursday.
HAPPY FACE

Rami Malek and Christian Slater attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations Annual Grants Banquet on Thursday.

Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty
Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree in Toronto on Thursday while the Kardashian-Jenner family rang in Kylie's 21st birthday.
OH, CANADA

Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree in Toronto on Thursday while the Kardashian-Jenner family rang in Kylie’s 21st birthday.

George Pimentel/Getty
All eyes are on Macy Gray as she at the WDAS performance studio.
GIVE IT UP FOR MACY

All eyes are on Macy Gray as she at the WDAS performance studio.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons puts his washboard abs on display at a Florida concert on Thursday.
ABS FOR DAYS

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons puts his washboard abs on display at a Florida concert on Thursday.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoy a romantic dinner date at Nobu on Thursday night.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoy a romantic dinner date at Nobu on Thursday night.

MEGA
Alyssa Milano and Debby Ryan pose together at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Insatiable.
GIRL POWER

Alyssa Milano and Debby Ryan pose together at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s Insatiable.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron discusses her leading role in Tully at the film's SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event.
AT THE MIC

Charlize Theron discusses her leading role in Tully at the film’s SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
Kesha celebrates Rainbow — The Film at a special fan screening, hosted by Apple Music, on Thursday in N.Y.C.
RAINBOW BRIGHT

Kesha celebrates Rainbow — The Film at a special fan screening, hosted by Apple Music, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Katie Holmes heads to the gym in New York City.
OFF TO THE GYM

Katie Holmes heads to the gym in New York City.

Splash News
Kylie Jenner celebrates her 21st birthday in a pink cut-out minidress.
BARBIE GIRL

Kylie Jenner celebrates her 21st birthday in a pink cut-out minidress. 

Splash News
Ice Cube stops by 92.9 The Game at Entercom Atlanta Studios on Thursday.
HEAR ME OUT

Ice Cube stops by 92.9 The Game at Entercom Atlanta Studios on Thursday.

Paras Griffin/Getty
Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey share a candid moment at the L.A. premiere of Mile 22 on Thursday.
FILM FRIENDS

Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey share a candid moment at the L.A. premiere of Mile 22 on Thursday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Also at the L.A. premiere of Mile 22: Olympian Lindsey Vonn and beau P.K. Subban.
LUCKY IN LOVE

Also at the L.A. premiere of Mile 22: Olympian Lindsey Vonn and beau P.K. Subban.

Variety/Shutterstock
Kanye West makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about Donald Trump, his hospital stay and daughter North.
IN HIS FEELINGS

Kanye West makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about Donald Trump, his hospital stay and daughter North.

Shutterstock
Katy Perry strikes a pose in Brisbane, Australia.
HIGH FASHION

Katy Perry strikes a pose in Brisbane, Australia.

Splash News
Uzo Aduba greets the crowd at the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit in New York City on Thursday.
WALK AND WAVE 

Uzo Aduba greets the crowd at the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit in New York City on Thursday. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Glenn Close looks regal in a fuschia pantsuit at the U.K. premiere of her new film, The Wife, on Thursday.
SUIT YOURSELF

Glenn Close looks regal in a fuschia pantsuit at the U.K. premiere of her new film, The Wife, on Thursday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Before taking the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Blue Iguana, Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz share an embrace.
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

Before taking the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Blue Iguana, Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz share an embrace.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Wyatt Russell and girlfriend Meredith Hagner are all smiles as they land at LAX Airport on Thursday.
TAKING L.A.

Wyatt Russell and girlfriend Meredith Hagner are all smiles as they land at LAX Airport on Thursday.

Flight
Priyanka Chopra is spotted at a FICCI event on Monday in New Delhi, India.
HAPPY DAY

Priyanka Chopra is spotted at a FICCI event on Monday in New Delhi, India.

Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times/Getty
Sofia Vergara wears an American flag shirt on the L.A. set of Modern family.
AMERICAN BEAUTY

Sofia Vergara wears an American flag shirt on the L.A. set of Modern family.

Splash News Online
Joanna Krupa wears a hot pink mini dress to a Warsaw press conference.
PINK THAT POPS

Joanna Krupa wears a hot pink mini dress to a Warsaw press conference. 

Splash News Online
Ashlee Simpson is spotted out in L.A. wearing sporty attire.
ON THE GO

Ashlee Simpson is spotted out in L.A. wearing sporty attire. 

Splash News Online
Justin Bieber gets animated with photographers in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
TAKE YOUR PIC

Justin Bieber gets animated with photographers in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

James Devaney/GC Images
Awkwafina stops by Extra to talk about her new movie, Crazy Rich Asians, on Wednesday.
GOOD POINT

Awkwafina stops by Extra to talk about her new movie, Crazy Rich Asians, on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
Amy Poehler feels good and has no qualms about it! The funny lady promotes her new show, I Feel Bad, during the NBC segment of the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday.
TAKE A SEAT

Amy Poehler feels good and has no qualms about it! The funny lady promotes her new show, I Feel Bad, during the NBC segment of the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
Like father, like sons! MC Hammer and his kids complement each other's styles at the Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress event in L.A.
BAND OF BROTHERS

Like father, like sons! MC Hammer and his kids complement each other’s styles at the Capitol Music Group’s 5th Annual Capitol Congress event in L.A.

Rich Polk/Getty
Holland Taylor participates in a panel discussion for the second season of Mr. Mercedes, hosted by Entertainment Weekly and the Audience network, on Wednesday.
ON TO THE NEXT ONE

Holland Taylor participates in a panel discussion for the second season of Mr. Mercedes, hosted by Entertainment Weekly and the Audience network, on Wednesday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Jeff Goldblum keeps a smile on his face outside LAX Airport on Wednesday.
READY TO FLY

Jeff Goldblum keeps a smile on his face outside LAX Airport on Wednesday.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Luke Evans unwinds with a Stella Artois while recording STELLASPACE, a sensory guide to mastering the art of beer sipping, in London on Wednesday.
CHEERS!

Luke Evans unwinds with a Stella Artois while recording STELLASPACE, a sensory guide to mastering the art of beer sipping, in London on Wednesday.

Dave Benett/Getty
On Wednesday, Nick Jonas and older brother, Joe, come together at the launch party for JV x NJ, a new fragrance collaboration between John Varvatos and Nick.
OH, BROTHER

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas and older brother, Joe, come together at the launch party for JV x NJ, a new fragrance collaboration between John Varvatos and Nick.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Ruby Rose can't help but smile as she opens up about her "game changer" casting in Batwoman, on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
BIG NIGHT

Ruby Rose can’t help but smile as she opens up about her “game changer” casting in Batwoman, on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
All love! Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka celebrate their joint Hamptons Magazine cover on Wednesday.
SIT BY ME

All love! Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka celebrate their joint Hamptons Magazine cover on Wednesday.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty
Dua Lipa is greeted by mom Anesa Lipa and dad Dukagjin Lipa as she arrives in their native Pristina, Kosovo on Wednesday.
MOM IN THE MOTHERLAND

Dua Lipa is greeted by mom Anesa Lipa and dad Dukagjin Lipa as she arrives in their native Pristina, Kosovo on Wednesday.

Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty
On Wednesday, Kelly Rowland shows off her washboard abs at the Los Angeles premiere of BlacKkKlansman.
FIT & FIERCE 

On Wednesday, Kelly Rowland shows off her washboard abs at the Los Angeles premiere of BlacKkKlansman

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty
Dave Chappelle poses with director Spike Lee at the Wednesday BlacKkKlansman premiere.
HE'S THE MAN

Dave Chappelle poses with director Spike Lee at the Wednesday BlacKkKlansman premiere. 

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Dianna Agron is spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
PEP IN HER STEP 

Dianna Agron is spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Star Elsie Fisher and writer/director Bo Burnham welcome the audience at a free screening of Eighth Grade Wednesday in Los Angeles.
STUDENT DISCOUNT

Star Elsie Fisher and writer/director Bo Burnham welcome the audience at a free screening of Eighth Grade Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Nicky Hilton comes out for the House Party at Dawnridge.
IN THE HOUSE

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Nicky Hilton comes out for the House Party at Dawnridge. 

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba poses at the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
BEAUTY BOSS

Jessica Alba poses at the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock
Terry Crews accompanies wife Rebecca King-Crew at the BlacKkKlansman L.A. premiere.
MOVIE DATE 

Terry Crews accompanies wife Rebecca King-Crew at the BlacKkKlansman L.A. premiere. 

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
JAY-Z and Beyoncé perform at their On The Run II tour stop in Minneapolis.
SEEING EYE-TO-EYE

JAY-Z and Beyoncé perform at their On The Run II tour stop in Minneapolis.  

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler leaves LAX Wednesday with a pillow in hand.
PILLOW FLIGHT

Chelsea Handler leaves LAX Wednesday with a pillow in hand. 

REX/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union shows off her summer style during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
PRINTS

Gabrielle Union shows off her summer style during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Amy Schumer greets her admirers on Wednesday at the BlogHer18 Creators Summit in New York City.</p>
SEEING GREEN

Amy Schumer greets her admirers on Wednesday at the BlogHer18 Creators Summit in New York City.

Mark Von Holden/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Also at BlogHer18 on Wednesday: <a href="https://www.finery.com/">Finery</a> founders Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey.</p>
BLONDE BRIGADE

Also at BlogHer18 on Wednesday: Finery founders Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p><em>Bachelor in Paradise</em>&#8216;s Colton Underwood and Wills Reid get chatty with&nbsp;<em>Extra</em>&#8216;s Ren&eacute;e Bargh at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
ELIGIBLE BACHELORS

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Colton Underwood and Wills Reid get chatty with Extra‘s Renée Bargh at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner keep it moving during a bike ride through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
SPIN CYCLE

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner keep it moving during a bike ride through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Kelsey Grammer pops into the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
ARE YOU SIRIUS?

Kelsey Grammer pops into the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Wednesday.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend&nbsp;Cooke Maroney walk hand-in-hand through the streets of Paris on Wednesday.</p>
FRENCH TWIST

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney walk hand-in-hand through the streets of Paris on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Rita Ora spots a sexy sheer ensemble during a performance at the Sporting Summer Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.</p>
SHEER DELIGHT

Rita Ora spots a sexy sheer ensemble during a performance at the Sporting Summer Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.

X17online
<p>Madison Beer heads to KTLA in Los Angeles on Wednesday to promote her new song, &#8220;Home with You.&#8221;</p>
SUMMER VIBES

Madison Beer heads to KTLA in Los Angeles on Wednesday to promote her new song, “Home with You.”

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online
<p>Blake Lively celebrates with hubby Ryan Reynolds during <a href="https://people.com/food/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-aviation-gin-new-york-city/">an event for his Aviation Gin</a> in New York City on Tuesday night.</p>
FLYING HIGH

Blake Lively celebrates with hubby Ryan Reynolds during an event for his Aviation Gin in New York City on Tuesday night.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Taylor Swift strikes a pose as she performs in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.</p>
MONEY MOVES

Taylor Swift strikes a pose as she performs in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday, Steven Tyler and daughter Liv take a spin on a carousel at Disneyland Paris.&nbsp;</p>
HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH

On Sunday, Steven Tyler and daughter Liv take a spin on a carousel at Disneyland Paris. 

Disney Land Paris/News Pictures/WENN
<p>Leighton Meester talks about her show <em>Single Parents</em> at the&nbsp;Tuesday TCA Summer Press Tour event in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
ON THE DOT

Leighton Meester talks about her show Single Parents at the Tuesday TCA Summer Press Tour event in Beverly Hills. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>Joe Manganiello chats with host Stephen Colbert on&nbsp;Tuesday&#8217;s<em>&nbsp;Late Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
ROCK ON

Joe Manganiello chats with host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s Late Show in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Megan Fox rocks a bandana while out in Los Angeles on&nbsp;Tuesday.</p>
BEAUTIFUL BANDIT

Megan Fox rocks a bandana while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Liam Hemsworth goes&nbsp;paddleboarding&nbsp;in Malibu on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
SUMMER GAMES

Liam Hemsworth goes paddleboarding in Malibu on Tuesday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Gabrielle Union is spotted in a blue-and-white striped two-piece set as she heads out in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
SUITED UP

Gabrielle Union is spotted in a blue-and-white striped two-piece set as she heads out in New York City on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding pose together at the film&#8217;s premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday. &nbsp;</p>
READY FOR THEIR CLOSE-UP

Crazy Rich Asians stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding pose together at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday.  

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino share a laugh on Los Angeles set of <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em> on Tuesday.</p>
AND ... ACTION!

Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino share a laugh on Los Angeles set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>On&nbsp;Tuesday, John Cho carries a suit bag into the<em> Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> L.A. studio.</p>
SPARE WARDROBE

On Tuesday, John Cho carries a suit bag into the Jimmy Kimmel Live L.A. studio.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Jaden Smith and Brenn Lorenzo attend the afterparty for the New York City premiere of <em>Skate Kitchen </em>on Tuesday.</p>
GOING BANANAS

Jaden Smith and Brenn Lorenzo attend the afterparty for the New York City premiere of Skate Kitchen on Tuesday.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Maisie Williams heads to the BBC Radio One studio in London on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GAME OVER

Maisie Williams heads to the BBC Radio One studio in London on Wednesday. 

Ian Lawrence/GC Images
<p>Tuesday&nbsp;in West Hollywood, Jimmi&nbsp;Simpson, Cristin Milioti and Jesse Plemons attend a photo call for the<em> Black Mirror</em> &#8220;USS Callister&#8221; special.&nbsp;</p>
BACK ON BOARD

Tuesday in West Hollywood, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti and Jesse Plemons attend a photo call for the Black Mirror “USS Callister” special. 

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Iggy Azalea stops by Hits 97.3 radio station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Iggy Azalea stops by Hits 97.3 radio station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday. 

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
<p>A cheery Ethan Hawke poses at a Locarno Film Festival photo call for <em>Blaze</em> in Switzerland on Tuesday.</p>
BLAZE OF GLORY

A cheery Ethan Hawke poses at a Locarno Film Festival photo call for Blaze in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty
<p>Camila Alves poses at the Carter&#8217;s and OshKosh B&#8217;gosh fall fashion event&nbsp;on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD LOOKING OUT

Camila Alves poses at the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh fall fashion event on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Co-host Colin Farrell arrives at the House of Taylor dinner for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation on&nbsp;Tuesday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
LEGACY LEADER

Co-host Colin Farrell arrives at the House of Taylor dinner for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti keeps fianc&eacute; Jared Haibon close at the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.</p>
SWEPT OFF HER FEET

Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti keeps fiancé Jared Haibon close at the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Taylor Swift steps out in New York City in a color-blocked sweater.</p>
YOU'RE BLOCKED

Taylor Swift steps out in New York City in a color-blocked sweater.

Splash News Online
<p>Naomi Watts goes for a bike ride in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
RIDE ON

Naomi Watts goes for a bike ride in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>A shirtless Justin Bieber soaks up the sun in N.Y.C.</p>
BARE NECESSITIES

A shirtless Justin Bieber soaks up the sun in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>On Tuesday, model Josephine Skriver celebrates the launch of Victoria&#8217;s Secret&#8217;s Body By Victoria Collection.</p>
SECRET'S OUT

On Tuesday, model Josephine Skriver celebrates the launch of Victoria’s Secret’s Body By Victoria Collection.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua look handsome at the Madrid photocall of <em>The Equalizer 2</em> on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
DAPPER DUDES

Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua look handsome at the Madrid photocall of The Equalizer 2 on Tuesday. 

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
<p>Charlie Puth performs at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sunday.</p>
PIANO MAN

Charlie Puth performs at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sunday.

Splash News Online
<p>Alyssa Milano pays a visit to BUILD Studios to promote her new Netflix show,<em> Insatiable</em>.</p>
TAKE A BOW

Alyssa Milano pays a visit to BUILD Studios to promote her new Netflix show, Insatiable.

Mireya Acierto/WireImage
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose during a beach photo shoot in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose during a beach photo shoot in L.A. on Sunday.

The Image Direct
<p>Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are greeted with bouquets of red roses outside <em>Good Morning America</em> on Tuesday.</p>
WILL YOU ACCEPT THESE ROSES?

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are greeted with bouquets of red roses outside Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Brooklyn Decker stops by BUILD Studios to discuss the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
ON DECK

Brooklyn Decker stops by BUILD Studios to discuss the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Carrying a garment bag, Jason Bateman heads to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Monday.</p>
GOING LIVE

Carrying a garment bag, Jason Bateman heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Khlo&eacute; Kardashian heads to her L.A. gym on Monday.</p>
BODY OF WORK

Khloé Kardashian heads to her L.A. gym on Monday.

BACKGRID
<p>Glenn Close plays the ultimate <em>Tonight Show</em> game, &#8220;Pup Quiz,&#8221; on Monday.</p>
PUPPY LOVE

Glenn Close plays the ultimate Tonight Show game, “Pup Quiz,” on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Normally private couple (and parents!) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and husband Jason Statham are a united front at the Hollywood premiere of <em>The Meg</em> on Monday.</p>
CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Normally private couple (and parents!) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and husband Jason Statham are a united front at the Hollywood premiere of The Meg on Monday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Jim Carrey, Judy Greer and Catherine Keener come together ahead of their<em> Kidding</em> panel at Showtime TCA Summer Press Tour.</p>
JUST KIDDING

Jim Carrey, Judy Greer and Catherine Keener come together ahead of their Kidding panel at Showtime TCA Summer Press Tour.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Bieber and fianc&eacute;e Hailey Baldwin sprint as they cross N.Y.C. streets on Monday.</p>
GO FASTER

Justin Bieber and fiancée Hailey Baldwin sprint as they cross N.Y.C. streets on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Karolina Kurkova stylishly embarks on a shopping trip in Sydney, Australia on Monday.</p>
HAT'S OFF

Karolina Kurkova stylishly embarks on a shopping trip in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

John Grainger/Newspix/Getty
<p>Reese Witherspoon takes the stage at the premiere of her talk show, <em>Shine On With Reese</em>, on Monday.</p>
KEEP SHINING

Reese Witherspoon takes the stage at the premiere of her talk show, Shine On With Reese, on Monday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan Trainor delivers a memorable performance on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Monday.</p>
ALL EYES ON MEGHAN

Meghan Trainor delivers a memorable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Naomi Watts is all smiles as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C.</p>
WALK THE WALK

Naomi Watts is all smiles as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna have nothing but love for each other during the <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> panel at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour.</p>
CRAZY CONNECTION

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna have nothing but love for each other during the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend panel at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>Spike Lee gets animated on Monday during a <em>Today</em> visit.</p>
LET'S CHAT TODAY

Spike Lee gets animated on Monday during a Today visit.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty
<p>Rod Stewart reunites with his former background vocalist,&nbsp;Becca Kotte, backstage at the new Broadway musical, &#8220;Gettin&#8217; The Band Back Together&#8221; on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
OFF TO BROADWAY

Rod Stewart reunites with his former background vocalist, Becca Kotte, backstage at the new Broadway musical, “Gettin’ The Band Back Together” on Monday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Regina King looks gorgeous in a white jumpsuit at a Deadline Contenders screening of <em>Seven Seconds</em> on Monday.</p>
HELLO, BEAUTIFUL

Regina King looks gorgeous in a white jumpsuit at a Deadline Contenders screening of Seven Seconds on Monday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Rita Ora reps her soccer team while heading into BBC Radio One studios in London on Monday.</p>
FAN GIRL 

Rita Ora reps her soccer team while heading into BBC Radio One studios in London on Monday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p><i>The Good Place</i> stars D&#8217;Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil gather at the TCA Awards Saturday in Los Angeles&nbsp;</p>
HERE FOR A GOOD TIME

The Good Place stars D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil gather at the TCA Awards Saturday in Los Angeles 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Lucy Hale and Ashley Greene grab drinks together in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
MY CUP OF TEA

Lucy Hale and Ashley Greene grab drinks together in L.A. 

Splash News
<p>Zachary Quinto is spotted out on a hot New York City day.&nbsp;</p>
KEEP COOL

Zachary Quinto is spotted out on a hot New York City day. 

Splash News
<p>Charlie Hunnam steps out for a walk in Wangaratta, Australia.&nbsp;</p>
DOWN UNDER & OUT 

Charlie Hunnam steps out for a walk in Wangaratta, Australia. 

Splash News
<p>Wilmer Valderrama attends the Kind Los Angeles: Coming Together for Children Alone event in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
IN THIS TOGETHER

Wilmer Valderrama attends the Kind Los Angeles: Coming Together for Children Alone event in Los Angeles. 

Splash News
<p><em>Bachelorette</em> stars Jason Tartick and Colton Underwood paid a visit to see Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Frozen&#8221; on Saturday, toasting its star (and Bachelor Nation superfan) Patti Murin afterwards.</p>
WILL YOU ACCEPT THIS ROSÉ?

Bachelorette stars Jason Tartick and Colton Underwood paid a visit to see Broadway’s “Frozen” on Saturday, toasting its star (and Bachelor Nation superfan) Patti Murin afterwards.

Jacob Smith Studios
<p>On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez accompanies boyfriend Alex Rodriguez around Boston.</p>
NEW ENGLAND ROMANCE

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez accompanies boyfriend Alex Rodriguez around Boston.

The Image Direct
<p>Sarah Silverman takes on N.Y.C. on Sunday in a graphic T-shirt and jeans.&nbsp;</p>
URBAN CASUAL 

Sarah Silverman takes on N.Y.C. on Sunday in a graphic T-shirt and jeans. 

The Image Direct
<p>New mom Eva Longoria happily strikes a pose alongside her <em>Dog Days</em> co-stars, Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens, at the film&#8217;s L.A. premiere on Sunday.</p>
FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS

New mom Eva Longoria happily strikes a pose alongside her Dog Days co-stars, Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens, at the film’s L.A. premiere on Sunday.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
<p>Usher gets low for a photo opp at the Gumball 3000 Rally launch event in London on Sunday.</p>
TAKING LONDON 

Usher gets low for a photo opp at the Gumball 3000 Rally launch event in London on Sunday.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
<p>Shining bright in a white dress, Meg Ryan makes waves&nbsp;during the 71st Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday.</p>
WHITE OUT

Shining bright in a white dress, Meg Ryan makes waves during the 71st Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday.

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty
<p>Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell are spotted on a date night in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
L.A. LOVE

Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell are spotted on a date night in L.A. on Sunday.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor are mirror images of each other as they work on their fitness at the Southampton Sweat event on Sunday.</p>
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor are mirror images of each other as they work on their fitness at the Southampton Sweat event on Sunday.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty
<p>Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp speak at the &#8220;Discovery &#8211; Part 3&#8221; panel during the 17th annual official <em>Star Trek</em> convention on Sunday.</p>
CHEER SQUAD

Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp speak at the “Discovery – Part 3” panel during the 17th annual official Star Trek convention on Sunday.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
<p>Jake McDormun and Candice Bergen chat about their TV show, <em>Murphy Brown</em>, during the Summer TCAs on Sunday.</p>
IT'S SHOW TIME

Jake McDormun and Candice Bergen chat about their TV show, Murphy Brown, during the Summer TCAs on Sunday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell are caught in a giggly moment at the London premiere of <em>Christopher Robin</em> on Sunday.</p>
SMILEY FACES

Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell are caught in a giggly moment at the London premiere of Christopher Robin on Sunday.

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock
<p>Britney Spears stuns at&nbsp;Brighton Pride in the U.K. during her Piece of Me tour on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
YOU BETTER WORK, WORK

Britney Spears stuns at Brighton Pride in the U.K. during her Piece of Me tour on Saturday. 

Dave Hogan/BCU18/Getty Images
<p>Diego Luna visits the new Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in&nbsp;Anaheim on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
MEETING MRS. INCREDIBLE

Diego Luna visits the new Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Saturday. 

Matt Petit/Disneyland Resort
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Henry Golding raises a glass of Hennessy Paradis Imperial at The Penthouse at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
CHEERS!

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding raises a glass of Hennessy Paradis Imperial at The Penthouse at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Friday. 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>Katy Perry gives her fans some love at&nbsp;Southland Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
ALL FOR THE FANS

Katy Perry gives her fans some love at Southland Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. 

SplashNews.com
<p>Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn stay close at the <em>Wild Wild Country</em> Filmmaker Toast at Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, California, on Saturday.</p>
LONG-LASTING LOVE

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn stay close at the Wild Wild Country Filmmaker Toast at Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, California, on Saturday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
<p>Shakira launches&nbsp;the North American leg of Her El Dorado World Tour at the United Center in Chicago on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
HIPS DON'T LIE

Shakira launches the North American leg of Her El Dorado World Tour at the United Center in Chicago on Friday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p><em>American Horror Story: Apocalypse</em> costars Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates are joined by producer&nbsp;Alexis Martin Woodall (left) at their&nbsp;TCA Summer Press Tour panel in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
NO HORROR HERE!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse costars Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates are joined by producer Alexis Martin Woodall (left) at their TCA Summer Press Tour panel in Los Angeles on Friday. 

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Reese Witherspoon rocks white and blue in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
SUMMER VIBES

Reese Witherspoon rocks white and blue in Los Angeles on Friday. 

MB/MEGA
<p>Maisie Williams stops by the Daisie launch party at the W London in Leicester Square on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Maisie Williams stops by the Daisie launch party at the W London in Leicester Square on Friday. 

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
<p>Gordon Ramsay participates in the AJ Bell Triathlon in London on Saturday, raising&nbsp;money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation.&nbsp;</p>
SWEATING OUTSIDE THE KITCHEN

Gordon Ramsay participates in the AJ Bell Triathlon in London on Saturday, raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation. 

SplashNews.com
<p>Khlo&eacute; Kardashian strikes a pose while celebrating&nbsp;the launch of Good American Activewear on Friday.</p>
'KOKO' FOR FITNESS

Khloé Kardashian strikes a pose while celebrating the launch of Good American Activewear on Friday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Shaq keeps the peace while playing DJ at The Grand in Boston.</p>
PEACE OFFERING

Shaq keeps the peace while playing DJ at The Grand in Boston.

BNEG
<p>Jordyn Woods took her other bestie Kennedy-rue McCullough to the HBO <em>Insecure </em>pop-up at Spring Studios in NYC.</p>
GIRLS' NIGHT

Jordyn Woods took her other bestie Kennedy-rue McCullough to the HBO Insecure pop-up at Spring Studios in NYC.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
<p>Charlie Day speaks onstage at the <em>It&#8217;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia</em> panel during the FX Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour.</p>
WHAT A DAY

Charlie Day speaks onstage at the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia panel during the FX Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
BackGrid
<p>Emily Ratjkowski steps out in N.Y.C.</p>
CITY SLICKER

Emily Ratjkowski steps out in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Katy Perry comes out on top at her Melbourne, Australia performance on Wednesday.</p>
SEEING RED

Katy Perry comes out on top at her Melbourne, Australia performance on Wednesday.

Naomi Rahim/WireImage
<p>Mindy Kaling wears her heart on her sleeve (and sweater) in L.A.</p>
I HEART YOU

Mindy Kaling wears her heart on her sleeve (and sweater) in L.A.

Miguel Aguilar/JS/Pacific Coast News
<p>Charlize Theron minds her own business on Thursday in L.A.</p>
ON THE DL

Charlize Theron minds her own business on Thursday in L.A.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Statham is all smiles during a press conference for <em>The Meg</em> on Thursday in Beijing, China.</p>
HAPPY THURSDAY

Jason Statham is all smiles during a press conference for The Meg on Thursday in Beijing, China.

VCG
<p>Brooklyn Decker celebrates &#8220;Juicy Gummies That Keep It Real&#8221;&nbsp;at the Black Forest Gummy Harvest on Thursday.</p>
SNACK BREAK

Brooklyn Decker celebrates “Juicy Gummies That Keep It Real” at the Black Forest Gummy Harvest on Thursday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Looking #flawless as ever, Beyonc&eacute; takes the stage during her and husband JAY-Z&#8217;s On The Run II Tour on Thursday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
BOW DOWN

Looking #flawless as ever, Beyoncé takes the stage during her and husband JAY-Z’s On The Run II Tour on Thursday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid shows a sliver of skin in her high-wasted jeans and red crop top in N.Y.C.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella Hadid shows a sliver of skin in her high-wasted jeans and red crop top in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Hailee Steinfeld feels the music during the&nbsp;Honda Civic Tour on Thursday.</p>
IN MY FEELINGS

Hailee Steinfeld feels the music during the Honda Civic Tour on Thursday.

Scott Legato/Getty
<p>Hugh Laurie films scenes for <em>Catch-22</em> in Viterbo, Italy on Thursday.</p>
ROAD TRIP

Hugh Laurie films scenes for Catch-22 in Viterbo, Italy on Thursday.

Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images
<p>Fergie puts her smizing skills on display while posing with Jussie Smollett at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party on Thursday.</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Fergie puts her smizing skills on display while posing with Jussie Smollett at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party on Thursday.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Dave Grohl carries a bouquet of flowers as he exits <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Thursday.</p>
FLOWER POWER

Dave Grohl carries a bouquet of flowers as he exits Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gilles Marini and Max Emerson got theirs and others&#8217; motor running at the Kiehl&rsquo;s 9th Annual LifeRide for amfAR in Los Angeles.</p>
REBELS WITH A CAUSE

Gilles Marini and Max Emerson got theirs and others’ motor running at the Kiehl’s 9th Annual LifeRide for amfAR in Los Angeles.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Kiehl's
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> co-stars&nbsp;Henry Golding and Constance Wu are picture-perfect at a screening of their new film on Thursday.</p>
CRAZY CUTE

Crazy Rich Asians co-stars Henry Golding and Constance Wu are picture-perfect at a screening of their new film on Thursday.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock
<p>Ben Stiller comes out to support Mike Birbiglia at the &#8220;Mike Birbiglia: The New One&#8221; opening night afterparty on Thursday.</p>
PARTY PEOPLE

Ben Stiller comes out to support Mike Birbiglia at the “Mike Birbiglia: The New One” opening night afterparty on Thursday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Girls! Jennifer Love Hewitt and Meghan Trainor pose for photographers at the FOX Summer All-Star Party during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Thursday.</p>
WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Girls! Jennifer Love Hewitt and Meghan Trainor pose for photographers at the FOX Summer All-Star Party during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Thursday.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Vaness Hudgens and Nina Dobrev join <em>Despierta Am&eacute;rica</em> hosts for an impromptu dance party on the Miami set of the Spanish-language talk show on Thursday.</p>
LET'S DANCE!

Vaness Hudgens and Nina Dobrev join Despierta América hosts for an impromptu dance party on the Miami set of the Spanish-language talk show on Thursday.

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock
<p>Paris Hilton proudly shows off her head-to-toe pink jet-setter style at LAX Airport on Thursday.</p>
PINK LADY

Paris Hilton proudly shows off her head-to-toe pink jet-setter style at LAX Airport on Thursday.

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Leslie Jones brings the laughter while performing at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on Thursday.</p>
LAUGHING MATTERS

Leslie Jones brings the laughter while performing at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on Thursday.

Bobby Bank/Getty
<p>Kourtney Kardashian and Kevin Hart team up to throw the first ceremonial pitch at the Dodgers game on Thursday.</p>
PITCH PERFCT

Kourtney Kardashian and Kevin Hart team up to throw the first ceremonial pitch at the Dodgers game on Thursday.

Splash News
<p><em>Today</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie harmonize with Keith Urban at his Thursday performance.</p>
ALL TOGETHER NOW

Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie harmonize with Keith Urban at his Thursday performance.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Kathleen Marshall and her kids, daughter Barbara and son Scott, are joined by Julia Roberts to pay tribute to the late Garry Marshall at a tribute performance of &#8220;Pretty Woman: The Musical.&#8221;</p>
WHAT AN HONOR

Kathleen Marshall and her kids, daughter Barbara and son Scott, are joined by Julia Roberts to pay tribute to the late Garry Marshall at a tribute performance of “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Amber Heard remains in the shade with her black sunglasses in New York City.</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Amber Heard remains in the shade with her black sunglasses in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz takes a look back in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
BETTER FROM THE BACK

Chloë Grace Moretz takes a look back in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
