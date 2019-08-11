Katherine McPhee Enjoys Family Bonding with Erin & Sara Foster in the Hamptons, Plus Drake, Hilary Swank & More
Family Outing
Erin Foster, Sara Foster and Katharine McPhee made their first public appearance together at the Frida Mom launch event in the Hamptons following McPhee’s June wedding to David Foster in London.
Marilyn's Biggest Fan
Drake was spotted hitting the clubs in New York City, wearing a $1,100 Loewe shirt with Marilyn Monroe’s face printed on it.
Million Dollar Smile
Hilary Swank received the Leopard Club Award at the Piazza Grande during the 72nd Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.
Pose for the Camera
Steven Canals, Hailie Sahar and Billy Porter attended the afterparty following FX’s Pose panel at Pacific Design Center in Hollywood
Costars Come Together
Ritesh Rajan, Natasha Lyonne, Burt Young and Charlie Barnett gathered at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a screening of Russian Doll.
The Music Man
A smiling Keith Urban performs on Good Morning America in New York City’s Central Park on Friday.
Bank on It
On Friday, Justin Brooks, Sherri Shepherd, Brian Banks and Greg Kinnear attend the Build Series to discuss their film Brian Banks at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Island Vibes
Lea Michele hits the beach in Hawaii with her mother (not pictured) on Friday.
Hand in Hand
Another day, another outing for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Caped Crusader
On Friday, Tessa Thompson gets into character on the set of Westworld in Los Angeles.
Smooth as Silk
Rita Ora makes her way home following a Friday night dinner with friends in Ibiza, Spain.
Bumping Beauty
Anne Hathaway shows off her baby bump in a pink cutout dress at the opening night for Sea Wall/A Life sponsored by Fiji Water at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday in New York City.
Broadway Boys
Meanwhile, the show’s stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal look dapper at the opening night of the play on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Theater Buffs
Broadway’s Betrayal stars Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston attend Sea Wall/A Life’s opening night at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
May the Force Be with You
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas whip out their lightsabers during their visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Birthday Bliss
Camila Cabello and birthday boy Shawn Mendes hold hands after leaving dinner at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Anchorman Antics
Will Ferrell makes a guest appearance as his iconic Anchorman character Ron Burgundy during Thursday night’s taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
Living Legends
Stevie Wonder and pal Smokey Robinson pose together at the world premiere and afterparty for Showtime’s Hitsville: The Making of Motown on Thursday in L.A.
Purpose-Driven
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and husband Brad Paisley cozy up at Clayton Kershaw’s 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Fundraiser sponsored by Fiji Water at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday in L.A.
Made in the Shade
Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks sharp in sunglasses and a blazer at a photo call for the film 7500 at the 72nd Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Friday.
Partners in Crime
Cash Pad’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers discuss their new house flipping show during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Three's Company
Brie Bella joins in on sister Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev’s L.A. lunch date at Sweet Butter on Thursday.
Denim Darling
Zoë Bell rocks a denim jacket and leather skirt at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles Big Bash Party on Thursday.
Perfect Pair
Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford share the spotlight during their NBCUniversal press tour event for their upcoming show Perfect Harmony on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Sparkle & Shine
Ciara steals the show in a shimmering minidress at Tao restaurant in Hollywood on Thursday.
City Sundress
Kate Bosworth looks fresh-faced and summery in N.Y.C. on Thursday as she leaves her hotel.
Rock On
Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt debuts the brand’s new fall collection on Thursday in Houston.
Good Graces
The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 TCA NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Laugh In
Joining her there: costars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, who speak at a panel about the show.
Beach Babes
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner spend their Thursday soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez, France.
For the Glory
Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas attend the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House, featuring the U.K. premiere of Pain and Glory, on Thursday in London.
Capped Off
Also at the event in London on Thursday, Alfie Allen.
Star in Stripes
Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her way through N.Y.C.’s JFK Airport on Thursday.
Purple Reign
Niecy Nash visits the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Thursday.
Flower Power
Katy Perry brings a summery vibe to Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress as she speaks onstage in a floral off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday in L.A.
Glowing Guest
Tiffany Haddish jokes around with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in New York City.
Brotherly Love
Marlon Wayans gets some support from brother Damon at the afterparty for the Netflix world premiere of his movie Sextuplets, which features him playing six different roles, at Le Jardin in Hollywood on Wednesday.
Savvy Skipper
Kate Middleton takes the helm for The Royal Foundation during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Thursday in Cowes, England.
Canadian Champ
Serena Williams wins her second-round match during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament on Wednesday in Toronto.
Luscious Locks
A long-haired Pete Wentz heads to the court in his tennis whites to play a few rounds on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste reunite for their Why Women Kill L.A. premiere on Wednesday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Start of Something New
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kick off their Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins tour presented by American Airlines and Mastercard in Miami on Wednesday.
Cali Cool
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery pose together at an event for The New Homefront by Windsor Smith on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.
Happy Hello
Josh Gad greets fans as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Pushing Women's Wellness
Rumer Willis hosts a dinner party for Cindy Eckert’s Right to Desire campaign at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday in L.A.
Speaking Up
Dakota Johnson arrives at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her latest film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and how movies need to quash assumptions about people with disabilities.
Head for the Hills
Former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty pose together on the night of their BH90210 premiere at the Fox Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Wednesday in L.A.
Animation Domination
Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler of Duncanville discuss their show with Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Beachy Bella
A smiling Bella Thorne hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday.
Brotherly Love
Also in Miami, the Jonas Brothers, who head into the American Airlines Arena to kick off night one of their Happiness Begins tour.
Treasure Chest
A shirtless Colin Farrell works up a sweat in a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.
To 'Build' On
Storm Reid and David Oyelowo share a hug on Wednesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Why So 'Sirius'?
Jacob Tremblay looks adorable as always on Wednesday while making his way to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.
Radio Waves
Comedians Jim Breuer and Whitney Cummings also pop into SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
'Power' Pose
Camila Cabello strikes a pose on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood red carpet at The H Club in L.A. on Tuesday.
Violet Hour
Joining her there: singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.
Sitting Pretty
Michelle Williams chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Julianne Moore is flanked by son Caleb Freundlich and husband Bart Freundlich at the afterparty for The Cinema Society and Chopard screening of After the Wedding at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mama's Man
Michael B. Jordan shares a sweet moment with mom Donna at the David Makes Man premiere at NeueHouse in L.A. on Tuesday.
True Blue
Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood wearing a chic oversized blue suit and Virgil Abloh MCA Air Force 1 sneakers on Tuesday.
Christmas Is Coming
Joe Alwyn talks about A Christmas Carol during the FX Networks TCA Summer Press Tour panel on Tuesday in L.A.
Vacation Mode
Kate Moss shows off her bikini body while vacationing with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday.
Honeymoon Phase
Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Tall Tale
Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes hit the stage at Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday.
Blue Steel
Ben Stiller wears a blue T-shirt as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.