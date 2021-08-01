MGK Surprises Fans at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Heidi Klum, and More
Surprise, Surprise
Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with a secret performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
In the Village
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the New York screening of his new Netflix movie Vivo at Village East.
Made the Cut
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala red carpet in Capri, Italy.
I'll Be Bike
Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted enjoying a cruiser bicycle outing with friends in Los Angeles.
Hollywood Nine-Nine
Terry Crews jumps for joy while getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.
Super, Girl
Melissa Benoist goofs off in full costume on the set of Supergirl in Vancouver.
All of Them
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy a sunny SoHo stroll in New York City.
She Said, She Said
Carey Mulligan is spotted in character in the first look at her new movie She Said in New York City.
Carbo Loading
Zoey Deutch gets goofy while filming her latest project on July 30 in N.Y.C.
View from the Top
JD Pardo hits the set of The Terminal List in Los Angeles on July 30.
Special Moment
Terry Crews brings his grandmother Eremelle Williams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 30 as he receives his star in Los Angeles.
Look of Love
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a sweet moment while shopping in West Hollywood on July 29.
A Dress to Impress
Jennifer Hudson poses with a dress once worn by Aretha Franklin on July 29 while promoting her biopic Respect at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in Edgartown, Massachusetts.
Moving Along
Mariska Hargitay continues to nurse her broken ankle on July 29 on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Take Your Things
Joe Keery hits the Rome, Georgia, set of Stranger Things on July 29.
In the Lead
Kim Petras performs on July 29 as the Lollapalooza music festival kicks off in Chicago.
No Laughing Matter
Hugh Jackman has a leash in each hand as he walks his pups through New York City on July 29.
Green Thumb
Prince Charles takes a tour of the newly restored House of the Northern Gate and its gardens during a visit to Thurso, Scotland, on July 29.
Beach Blues
Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell color coordinate on July 29 while strolling along the beach in The Hamptons, New York.
Making a Splash
Billie Elish attends a celebration for her new album Happier Than Ever sponsored by Spotify in Los Angeles on July 29.
The Bright Stuff
Rita Ora goes colorful on July 29 for the 26th annual L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala in Los Angeles.
Cameras Rolling
Regina King is seen filming a commercial in L.A. on July 29.
Cocktail O'Clock
Gwyneth Paltrow hosts the celebration for the launch of a special collaboration with Miami Cocktail Company on July 27.
Acting Debut
Kaia Gerber is seen for the first time on the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 28.
Puppy Love
Chrissy Teigen takes her new basset hound puppy Pearl to visit her office in Santa Monica on July 28.
Making a Difference
Illinois House Speaker Pro Tem Jehan Gordon-Booth chats with Chicago-based artists including Polo G, G Herbo, Cole Benett and Vic Mensa at the Invest in US dinner at the Robey rooftop on July 29.
Man's Best Friend
Justin Theroux is spotted walking his dog Kuma in N.Y.C. on July 28.
Say Cheese
Jena Malone snaps photos at the premiere of Vertical's Lorelei at Laemmle Royal on July 28 in L.A.
Set Love
Gina Rodriguez shares a sweet moment with husband Joe Locicero on the set of her new movie Players on July 28 in N.Y.C.
Cheers to That
Matthew Rhys enjoys a Talisker tasting on the Shearwater and at Celestine in Brooklyn, New York.
Gym Sesh
Dwayne Johnson is in great spirits as he heads to the gym on July 28 in L.A.
Retail Run
Naomi Watts does some shopping in the Hamptons on July 27.
Candid Convo
Matt James and Tyler Cameron arrive for the You Deserve Better conversation at the 92nd Street Y on July 28 in N.Y.C.
Fierce Fashion
Lady Gaga brings the drama to the streets of N.Y.C. on July 28.
Seen on Set
Mary J. Blige films Ghost, the sequel to Power, in N.Y.C. on July 28.
It's Showtime!
Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 28 in Nashville.
Cover Star
Milo Ventimiglia attends Haute Living Celebrates Milo Ventimiglia at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 28 in West Hollywood.
Paw Patrol
Zachary Quinto walk his dogs in downtown N.Y.C. on July 27.
Summer Style
Gabrielle Union looks stylish in a summery long-sleeve dress in N.Y.C. on July 27.
Puppy Love
Nick Viall smooches his adorable dog while out in L.A. on July 27.
Back on Stage
Sutton Foster takes center stage at the photocall for the musical Anything Goes on July 28 before the production opens at the Barbican Theatre in London.
Darling Duet
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 in Nashville.
Blonde Ambition
Liam Payne arrives at the launch of Dazn x Matchroom at German Gymnasium in King's Cross, London on July 27.
Back in Harlem
Teyana Taylor is seen on the set of A Thousand and One in Harlem on July 27 in N.Y.C.
Cover Star
Nicky Hilton looks fashionable as she shoots for the cover of Avenue Magazine on July 27.
New Partnership
Karah Preiss and Emma Roberts' Belletrist partners with BookClub at The Whitby Hotel Reading Room in N.Y.C. on July 27.
Picture Perfect
Gigi Hadid mans the camera during a photoshoot with friends Alana O'Herlihy and Gabriella Karefe-Johnson in Brooklyn, New York on July 27.
In Character
Lily James arrives on set to film Pam and Tommy in L.A. on July 27.
Retail Therapy
Sofía Vergara goes shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on July 27.
First Look!
Noah Cyrus hits the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 26.
Black & Gold
Felicity Jones attends the UK premiere of The Last Letter From Your Lover at The Ham Yard Hotel on July 27 in London.
Set Sighting
Joaquin Phoenix is spotted in Montreal on the set of Disappointment Blvd. on July 27.
Book Tour
Tyler Cameron snaps photos outside of Good Morning America while promoting his new book, You Deserve Better, in N.Y.C. on July 27.
High Fashion
Lady Gaga rocks sky-high platform heels while out in N.Y.C. on July 26.
Staying Active
JAY-Z goes jogging in a white tee and joggers in the Hamptons on July 26.
Gorgeous Glam
Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out dressed to the nines on July 26 in L.A.
Premiere Night
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy pose at the Stillwater N.Y.C. premiere at Rose Theater in Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26.
Legends Link Up
Busta Rhymes and host Rick Ross perform at Vendome in Miami Beach on July 26.
Star Power
Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose at the special screening of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story in N.Y.C. on July 26.
Movie Night
Tommy Dorfman and Lucas Hedges attend Cinespia's screening of Josie and the Pussycats held at The Greek Theatre on July 23 in L.A.
Olympic Legacy
Michael Phelps visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo wearing the Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020, the brand's tribute to the Olympic Games.
Chill Day
Olivia Wilde is spotted hanging out in L.A. on July 25.
Beautiful Brazil
Alessandra Ambrosio cools off in the sea of Florinópolis while enjoying her vacation in Brazil on July 26.
On Location
Gina Rodriguez films in N.Y.C. on July 26.
City Style
Gabrielle Union pairs a stylish leather Sportmax jacket with a black skirt as she heads out in N.Y.C. on July 25.
Big Kiss
Sarah Jessica Parker receives a sweet smooch from Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That at the Lyceum Theater on July 24 in N.Y.C.