Shania Twain Performs During Her 'Queen of Me' Tour in Washington, Plus Winnie Harlow and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on April 30, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Let's Go Girls!

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 28: Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Live Nation

Shania Twain performs onstage during the opening night of her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Arena on April 28 in Washington.

02 of 80

Strike a Pose

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Winnie Harlow attends Welcome to Washington: hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for VERSUS)
Paul Morigi/Getty for VERSUS

Winnie Harlow attends the Welcome to Washington event hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28 in Washington, DC.

03 of 80

Gal Pals

Jenna Bush Hager, and Hoda Kotb are seen at Southern Living Toast to South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Amy Harris/Shutterstock for Southern Living

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are seen together at the Southern Living Toast to the South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 29.

04 of 80

All Smiles

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Jonathan Van Ness, founder of JVN Hair, backstage at ChargeX - the global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Recharge)
Jemal Countess/Getty for Recharge

Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage at the ChargeX global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28 in Washington, DC.

05 of 80

SoHo Smiles

STARTRAKS Katie Holmes is seen walking in Soho on April 28, 2023 in New York City
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Radiating happiness, Katie Holmes takes a walk in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on April 28.

06 of 80

Walk About

STARTRAKS Gal Gadot leaves the Bowery Hotel in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A layered-up Gal Gadot leaves her New York City hotel on April 28.

07 of 80

Laughs of Love

STARTRAKS John Hamm at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Comedy vs Cancer, which raised $1.2 million for blood cancer research
Courtesy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Jon Hamm and fiancé Anna Osceola get together at the Comedy vs. Cancer benefit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

08 of 80

Host with the Most

STARTRAKS Jeremy O. Harris had a private party after the opening of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window on Broadway starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.
Jenny Anderson

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris toasts Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac following the Broadway opening of their play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

09 of 80

Denim on Denim

STARTRAKS Rita Ora Leaves Her New York City Hotel In Great Fashion
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora has some fun with fashion on April 28 while out in N.Y.C.

10 of 80

Here to Help

STARTRAKS "Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood"
Tiffany Rose for Lupus LA

Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood on April 27.

11 of 80

Double Trouble

STARTRAKS UFC Icon Conor McGregor and Olympian Michael Phelps Pose For Photos at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas
Courtesy of Conor Olmsted

Conor McGregor and Michael Phelps share a moment while out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

12 of 80

Sing Thing

STARTRAKS Katy Perry performs on stage as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katy Perry belts it out on April 27 at the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in N.Y.C.

13 of 80

In Good Health

STARTRAKS Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes attend "Power To The Patients" live performance event in support of Healthcare Price Transparency
Shannon Finney/Getty

Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes step up at "Power to the Patients" in support of healthcare price transparency on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

14 of 80

Queen of Hearts

STARTRAKS Big Freedia performs onstage during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University
Erika Goldring/Getty

Big Freedia performs during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University in New Orleans.

15 of 80

Feel the Lasso

Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham
Dave Benett/Getty

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham showcase their best Zoolander poses while attending the Ted Lasso photo call at Battersea Power Station in London on April 28.

16 of 80

Cool Cloud

Angus Cloud
Christopher Polk/Getty

Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his of collaboration with PUBG Mobile at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event on April 27 in Los Angeles.

17 of 80

Star of the Year

Zendaya
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zendaya makes a speech while receiving the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 27.

18 of 80

Flawless Fashionista

Doja Cat
Neil Rasmus/BFA

Doja Cat rocks a sharp cat eye and ombré sunglasses while attending the Prince's Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on April 27.

19 of 80

Perfectly Matched

Idris Elba
Splash news Online

Also at The Prince's Trust Gala are Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who arrive at the N.YC. event in matching gray and black outfits on April 27.

20 of 80

To the Nine(s)

STARTRAKS Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Eiza González, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Katherine Newton, Demetra Pinsent Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Eiza González, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Kathryn Newton, Demetra Pinsent and Lori Harvey
make a glam group on April 27 at The Prince's Trust Gala in N.Y.C.

21 of 80

Mother & Daughter Do Good

Pink
Mark Von Holden/Getty

Pink and daughter Willow Sage attend the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner held at a private residence on April 27.

22 of 80

Date Night

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzeneger
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Katherine Schwarzenegger accompanies her husband Chris Pratt to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on April 27 in Hollywood.

23 of 80

Sweet Cradle

Da Brat
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat gently cradle her baby bump while at the season three premiere of their show Brat Loves Judy held at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta on April 27.

24 of 80

Blissfully in Love

Justin Long Kate Bosworth
The image Direct

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are pictured beaming from ear to ear while leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 27.

25 of 80

Camera Shy

Pete Davidson
Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson poses on the red carpet of his upcoming show, Bupkis, while in New York City on April 27.

26 of 80

Bejeweled Girlies

Zoe Kravitz hailey bieber
Joe Schildhorn/BFA

Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber attend the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in Manhattan on April 27.

27 of 80

Feeling Hungry?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile while carrying pizza
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton carry stacked pizza boxes during their visit to Wales on April 27.

28 of 80

Film's Finest

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Special Filmmaker Lunch Program
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio join together at the Special Filmmaker Lunch on April 27 as a part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

29 of 80

Smurf Blue

Rihanna promotes the upcoming film "The Smurf Movie" during the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Rihanna matches her blue eyeshadow to her denim outfit to fit the color scheme of her upcoming film The Smurf Project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27.

30 of 80

Music Maker

Honoree Pharrell Williams (C) accepts his award from U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (L) and Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy on stage during Grammys On The Hill
Paul Morigi/Getty

Looking cool in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Pharrell Williams accepts the 2023 creator honor from Sen. Raphael Warnock and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at Grammys on the Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

31 of 80

Country's Finest

Brad Paisley and Little Big Town perform onstage for "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Brad Paisley performs in Nashville with the members of Little Big Town at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's musical fundraiser, A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's, on April 26.

32 of 80

Black Tie Reunion

Aubry Plaza Amy Poehler
Patrick McMullan/Getty

Former Parks and Recreation costars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler hold court during the Time100 Gala dinner in N.Y.C. on April 26.

33 of 80

Color Coordination

Kaia Gerber Austin Butler
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make a glamorous couple at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 26.

34 of 80

Bright Star

Michael B Jordan
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Looking suave in a purple suit and matching tie, Michael B. Jordan takes the microphone at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

35 of 80

All Dressed Up

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham at the TIME100 Gala
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Justin Ervin accompanies his wife, Ashley Graham, at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

36 of 80

Gift of Song

Lea Michele
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Lea Michele performs for her fellow Time100 Gala attendees in New York City.

37 of 80

In the Spotlight

Jennifer Coolidge
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge, who recently posed on the 2023 cover of TIME's most influential people issue, speaks on stage at the magazine's gala honoring this year's list of trailblazers on April 26 in N.Y.C.

38 of 80

Third-Wheeling

Keegan Michael Key
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ke Huy Quan joins Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Key on the red carpet of the Time100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 26.

39 of 80

Mother-Son Moment

Angelina Jolie
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox, 21, suits up to accompany his mom at the White House State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

40 of 80

Man's Best Friend

Will Ferrell
Ethan Miller/Getty

Will Ferrell brings a scruffy pooch pal on stage while promoting his upcoming film Strays at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 26.

41 of 80

Date Night

Kirsten Dunst
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kirsten Dunst joins her husband Jesse Plemons at the L.A. premiere of his new HBO Max limited series Love & Death on April 26.

42 of 80

Ready in Red

Elizabeth Olsen
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Love & Death star Elizabeth Olsen wows in red for the show's April 26 premiere at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

43 of 80

Peace Out

Priyanka Chopra
Backgrid

Priyanka Chopra flashes a peace sign outside of the Today show in New York City on April 27.

44 of 80

Spring Fever

Lucy Hale
The Image Direct

Lucy Hale steps out into the L.A. sun on April 25.

45 of 80

OMG!

Busy Philipps is seen at the film set of the 'Girls5eva' TV Series in Times Square
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps gets into character on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

46 of 80

Meet & Greet

eft to right KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler, Jackson with the Jonas Brothers before their concert last night. The KIDZ BOP kids are heading on the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour this summer.
KIDZ BOP

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

47 of 80

New York Minute

Rita Ora looks fierce in a leather ensemble as she steps out of her hotel in NYC
The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C. on April 26.

48 of 80

Flower Power

Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf attend the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

49 of 80

Snack Time

James Van Der Beek and his kids take a break from playtime to enjoy Quaker Chewy Granola Bars at his home.
MOVI Inc.

James Van Der Beek and two of his kids smile before enjoying a Quaker granola bar at home in Texas.

50 of 80

He's Just Ken

Ryan Gosling
Greg Doherty/WireImage

Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

51 of 80

Hand in Hand

Brenda Song Macauley Culkin
Backgrid

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

52 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross
Sean Zanni/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

53 of 80

Some Pixie Dust

Yara Shahidi
Theo Wargo/Getty

Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.

54 of 80

Take a Bow

Rachel Brosnahan Oscar Issac
John Lamparski/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac take a bow during the first curtain call for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City on April 25.

55 of 80

California Nights

Mariah Carey
James Starr/Backgrid

Dressed in all-black and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, Mariah Carey stops by Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on April 25.

56 of 80

Nice and Neon

Niecy Nash
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Niecy Nash rocks a neon pantsuit at a dinner hosted by Net-A-Porter and Erdem at Chateau Marmont on April 25 in L.A.

57 of 80

Sleek Style

Gal Gadot Tiffany & Co. Unveils The Landmark
Shutterstock

Gal Gadot celebrates the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s "The Landmark" at an April 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

58 of 80

Dinner Guests

Richard Gere Eric Ripert
Jared Siskin/Getty

Eric Ripert and Richard Gere pose together at City Harvest's 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on April 25.

59 of 80

Triple Threat

Priyanka Chopra Richard Madden
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden hit the red carpet ahead of a fan screening of Citadel on April 25 in L.A.

60 of 80

Date Night

Liev Schreiber
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu Premiere of A Small Light in New York City at Alice Tully Hall on April 25.

61 of 80

Smiley Gals

Jamie Lynn Sigler
Courtesy

Jamie-Lynn Sigler smiles alongside Becca Tobin and Odette Annable at Little Honey Money's Earth Day event at The Wayback in Austin on April 21.

62 of 80

Cool Kicks

Lala Anthony
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

La La Anthony celebrates the 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies' Top Shelf sneaker debut in New York City on April 26.

63 of 80

Star Arrival

Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Dune: Part Two" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Zendaya poses for photos while promoting Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

64 of 80

Lighting Up for a Cause

Adrienne Bailon Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of National Infertility Awareness Week
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Adrienne Bailon lights the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week on April 25.

65 of 80

Character Acting

Emma Roberts 'American Horror Story' on set filming, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2023
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts stays true to character while filming American Horror Story in New York City on April 25.

66 of 80

Colorful Colleagues

Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ali Wentworth, Bridget Gless Keller, Mariska Hargitay and Carolyn Clark Powers pose for a pic while Debra Messing plays camera woman at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta fashion show at The Beverly Hilton on April 25.

67 of 80

Premiere Red-y

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount +'s "Fatal Attraction"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount +'s Fatal Attraction at SilverScreen Theater on April 24 in West Hollywood.

68 of 80

Pup-dorable

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock seen carrying her pooch, Sweetie, in the West Village, NYC

Sandra Bullock carries her ultra-adorable pooch, Sweetie, while running errands in the West Village in N.Y.C on April 25.

69 of 80

High on Life

Olivia Wilde is all smiles after her workout on Tuesday!
Phamous / BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde is cheery after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on April 25.

70 of 80

Undercover Mother

Rihanna
Splash News Online

A pregnant Rihanna rocks some super dark shades while leaving her hotel in New York City to do some shopping on April 25.

71 of 80

Three's Company

Viola Davis Jessica Chastain Meryl Streep
Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain support honoree Viola Davis at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in N.Y.C. on April 24.

72 of 80

Draped in Designer

Miley Cyrus
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23.

73 of 80

On the Mic

Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin Winter/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

74 of 80

Comic Relief

CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Ethan Miller/Getty

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are interviewed as they promote their upcoming film The Equalizer 3 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

75 of 80

Spring Ready

Blake Lively
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Blake Lively looks radiant in a fashionable floral ensemble while out and about in New York City on April 24.

76 of 80

Actor Appreciation

Sean Hayes
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

An emotional Sean Hayes is pictured during the opening night curtain call for the new play Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York City on April 24.

77 of 80

Best Buds

Jason Bateman Will Arnett
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Will Arnett and Jason Bateman pose at the opening night afterparty for Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway on April 24.

78 of 80

Sweet Smiles

Miranda Lambert
The Image Direct

Miranda Lambert sparkles in a blue dress while arriving at CBS Mornings in New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin on April 25.

79 of 80

Spring Morning

Yara Shahidi is seen outside "Good Morning America" on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Yara Shahidi is angelic in all-white outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on April 24.

80 of 80

Sunny Day Abroad

Susan Sarandon attends the "Thelma & Louise" photocall at the BCN Film Festival 2023 at Hotel Casa Fuster on April 24, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Susan Sarandon attends a photo call for her 1991 film Thelma & Louise at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on April 24.

Related Articles
STARTRAKS Katie Holmes is seen walking in Soho on April 28, 2023 in New York City
Katie Holmes Smiles Wide in N.Y.C., Plus Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm and More
Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham
Jason Sudeikis & Hannah Waddingham Give Their Best 'Model Faces,' Plus Angus Cloud, Doja Cat and More
Aubry Plaza Amy Poehler
Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, Michael B. Jordan and More
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Get Married in Vegas — Kim Kardashian Officiates and Shania Twain Performs!
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Celebrates 'Barbie' in Las Vegas, Plus Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Tracee Ellis Ross and More
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Back to the Beach! See Country Stars in the Sand at the Tortuga Music Festival: PHOTOS (Exclusive)
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Jokes About Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Photo: 'I Had Just Finished Vacuuming'
Rihanna
A Stylish Rihanna Hits the Streets of New York, Plus Viola Davis, Miley Cyrus and More
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Steps Out For Dinner in N.Y.C., Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael J. Fox, Jonah Hill and More
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Actor Benicio Del Toro attends the photocall for the "Platino De Honor" award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)
Benicio Del Toro Is All Smiles in Madrid, Plus Tracy Morgan, Burna Boy, Anderson .Paak and More
Hit Netflix series "The Crown" films Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla arriving at their Wedding reception in Rochester, Kent.
Dominic West on Set for 'The Crown', Plus Taylor Swift and Pals in N.Y.C, Oscar Isaac and More
jane fonda; lizzo; beauties
PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Is Out This Week! Sneak a Peek at the Stellar Women Featured This Year
Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson, and Melanie Griffith attend the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures LA Screening of 'SLIP' hosted by Dakota Johnson
Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith in L.A., Plus Gigi Hadid, Jacob Elordi and More
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Brings His Family to Broadway, Plus Pamela Anderson in N.Y.C., JoJo Siwa and More
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in N.Y.C., Plus Sam Smith on Stage, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and More