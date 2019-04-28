Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Enjoy N.Y.C Arm-in-Arm, Plus Gwen Stefani, Jake Gyllenhaal & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
April 28, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 111

Somebody to Love

Joker/SplashNews.com

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who also starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, are all smiles while shopping in New York.

2 of 111

Nothing Ugly About Them

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Janelle Monáe celebrated the premiere of UglyDolls in Los Angeles.

3 of 111

Only the Best

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Costars Leslie Odom Jr. and Freida Pinto buddy up at the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for their film Only in New York City.

4 of 111

Edgy Lace

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Amber Heard, who wowed in a Claes Iverson dress, attended the screening of her film Gully during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

5 of 111

For a Cause

Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary artist Dustin Yellin enjoyed the annual Pioneer Works Village Fete benefit in New York.

6 of 111

Besos

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showed some PDA at a Tribeca Film Festival afterparty in New York City.

7 of 111

Friendly Exes

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Exes Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese, who divorced in 2006 after dating since 2001, were front row at the Libertine show in Los Angeles.

8 of 111

Play It Again

Matt Cowan

Luke Bryan headlined the first night of the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

9 of 111

Dynamic Duo

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

JAY-Z surprised the crowd at New York’s Webster Hall when he was joined on stage with Nas.

10 of 111

Jam Session

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey and Jack Ingram sing at their Mack, Jack & McConaughey benefit concert in Texas.

11 of 111

Fast & Fashionable

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image

Diane Kruger watched electric-powered cars race at the ABB FIA Formula in Paris.

12 of 111

Young at Heart

Mike Coppola/Getty

Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, Molly Kate Bernard and Debi Mazar pose for a photo at Tribeca TV: Younger at Spring Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

13 of 111

Pretty in Pink

John Salangsang/BFA.com

Jasmine Tookes attends the launch of Uoma Beauty at NeueHouse L.A. on Thursday.

14 of 111

Air Apparent

The Image Direct

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio makes her way through Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday.

15 of 111

It's a Celebration

Ben Everden

InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown and Rose Byrne get goofy on Thursday at the Ads-Up gala in N.Y.C.

16 of 111

String Thing

Ian Lawrence/GC Images

Kiefer Sutherland promotes his new album Reckless & Me at BBC The One Show on Friday in London.

17 of 111

Triple Threat

Michael Kovac/Getty

Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson attend the Annenberg Space for Photography 10th Anniversary celebration in Century City, California, on Thursday.

18 of 111

Car and Driver

Dave Benett/Getty

Diane Kruger drives a lap in the BMW i8 Safety Car before heading to the first dinner of the ABB FIA Formula E Paris E-Prix 2019 in France on Friday.

19 of 111

Drum Up Some Fun

Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey plays bongos on stage during the MJ&M Charity Gala at ACL Live on Thursday in Austin, Texas.

20 of 111

Swarming Swifties

Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Taylor Swift surprises fans at the new Kelsey Montague What Lifts You Up mural, which she commissioned in honor of her new single “ME!,” on Thursday in Nashville.

21 of 111

Fresh Faced

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Hilary Duff and costar Nico Tortorella smile together at the Younger series premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday in N.Y.C.

22 of 111

Helping the Homeless

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan cracks a smile while speaking at L.A. Family Housing’s 20th Annual Awards on Thursday at The Lot Studios in L.A.

23 of 111

On the Go

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Melanie Griffith steps out in L.A. on Thursday in all black and a high pony.

24 of 111

XOXO

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Caitlin McHugh plants a kiss on her hubby John Stamos’ cheek at friend Bob Saget’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

25 of 111

Sweat for a Good Cause

Janet Mayer/Startraks

Derek Hough crashes a Zumba class at CompleteBody Gym on Thursday in N.Y.C., to promote Zumba Breaks, a global movement aimed to encourage people to get up and get moving ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month.

26 of 111

Bond Babes

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Daniel Craig poses with Bond 25 costars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch at the film’s launch at Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye Estate on Thursday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

27 of 111

Can-Can Crew

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Costars Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner kick up their heels in front of the Eiffel Tower during the X-Men: Dark Phoenix photo call at Café de l’Homme in Paris on Friday.

28 of 111

Beauty in Bvlgari

David M. Benett/Getty

Laura Harrier attends the Bvlgari WILD POP Gala Dinner at The Roundhouse on Thursday in London.

29 of 111

Uber Funny

Star Shooter/MediaPunch

Costars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista pose together at a Q&A for their new movie, Stuber, at the Ritz East Theater in Philadelphia on Thursday.

30 of 111

Hollywood Icons

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro attend the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill Loft on Thursday in N.Y.C.

31 of 111

Selfie Love

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg, Angela Bassett and Debra Messing snap a pic at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill Loft in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

32 of 111

Festival Festivities

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Elijah Wood attends Tribeca Film Festival’s afterparty for Come to Daddy at Common Ground on Thursday in N.Y.C.

33 of 111

Green Queen

J Keaton/REX/Shutterstock

Ciara wows the crowd in a sporty neon green ensemble during her performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday.

34 of 111

Over the 'Top'

Timothy Norris/Getty

Tyler Posey shows off his tattoo sleeves at the L.A. premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna at Big Top at the L.A. Waterfront on Thursday in San Pedro, California.

35 of 111

No 'Rush'

BACKGRID

Ansel Elgort looks laid-back at the launch party for Polo Rush fragrance in São Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday.

36 of 111

Spring Flowers

Donato Sardella/Getty

Kaia Gerber carries a bouquet at the celebration of Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter Talita’s first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Thursday.

37 of 111

From Screen to Stage

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Beetlejuice on Broadway star Leslie Kritzer poses with Vanessa Williams at the opening night afterparty for the new musical based on the classic film at The Copacabana on Thursday in N.Y.C.

38 of 111

Loud and Proud

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Natalie Portman grabs the mic on Thursday during WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood.

39 of 111

LBD Love

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Also there: Selena Gomez, who looks happy and healthy on the red carpet.

40 of 111

We Are the World

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali wears the day’s message on his shirt as he arrives to the event.

41 of 111

Long Way Away

Matt Crossick/PA/Getty

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen premiere their new film Long Shot at the Curzon Mayfair in London on Thursday.

42 of 111

Pedal Pooch

Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber gives his adorable pup a ride around New York City on Thursday.

43 of 111

Broadway Besos

Jenny Anderson/Getty

Brie Larson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson get extra-close backstage at Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre on in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

44 of 111

Colorful Character

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Carly Rae Jepsen greets admirers on Thursday outside of BBC Radio 1 in London. 

45 of 111

Comfy Cozy

Splash News Online

Bella Hadid rocks a cashmere ensemble from Fall Risk by John Targon while arriving at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

46 of 111

Gym Goers

Courtesy

Ladder Founders LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger compare playlists in the gym with DJ Khaled during a recent get-together. 

47 of 111

Happy Face

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid flashes a big smile on Wednesday at the Saks x Off-White dinner in N.Y.C.

48 of 111

Such Characters

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith goof off on Thursday at the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere in Tokyo.

49 of 111

Powerful Series

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rosario Dawson and producer Marisa Polvino give a round of applause during the Power On series premiere by Straight Up Films, with support from YouTube at the Google office in Playa Vista, California, on Wednesday. 

50 of 111

Eye See You

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Madonna rocks an interesting accessory on Wednesday while out in London.

51 of 111

Peaceful Pals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Costars Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart pose together at the premiere of J.T. LeRoy on Wednesday in Hollywood. 

52 of 111

Eye-Catching 

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Irina Shayk poses at the launch party of Jean-Paul Gaultier’s new fragrance, Scandal A Paris, on Wednesday in Paris.

53 of 111

Guitar Hero

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Offerman shows off his musical skills on Wednesday at the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas. 

54 of 111

Gray Day

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Radcliffe keeps it casual while signing autographs outside Capital Radio in London on Thursday.

55 of 111

Fab Four

Leon Bennett/Getty

Penny Johnson Jerald, Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes attend a For Your Consideration special screening of The Orville in L.A. on Wednesday.

56 of 111

Jumping Through Hoops

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Brie Larson and host Jimmy Fallon have a hula hooping competition during their interview on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show

57 of 111

Day Date

The Image Direct

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus step out for ice cream in sunny N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

58 of 111

Studio Selfies

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Anthony Mackie snaps selfies with fans at Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday in Universal City, California.

59 of 111

Spring Style

BACKGRID

Emma Roberts keeps it classic in blue jeans and a white shirt as she leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

60 of 111

Ride the Wave

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper greets the crowd on Wednesday during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

61 of 111

Night at the Theater

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Josh Radnor and pal Alicia Silverstone get close at the opening night of Ink on Broadway at the Friedman Theater on Wednesday. 

62 of 111

Giving Voice

Paul Morigi/Getty

Amber Heard looks chic in an off-the-shoulder dress at the 18th annual Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

63 of 111

Fun Crew

Action Press/MediaPunch

Poppy Delevingne, Adrien Brody and Suki Waterhouse get animated on Wednesday at a Montblanc Travel Event at the Metropol-Theater in Berlin.

64 of 111

Raise a Glass

Monica Schipper/Getty

Sophia Bush sips on a specialty Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker cocktail at the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

65 of 111

Wicked Good Time

Zac Efron and Lily Collins

Zac Efron and Lily Collins get all dressed up on Wednesday for the London premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

66 of 111