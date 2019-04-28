Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Enjoy N.Y.C Arm-in-Arm, Plus Gwen Stefani, Jake Gyllenhaal & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Somebody to Love
Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who also starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, are all smiles while shopping in New York.
Nothing Ugly About Them
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Janelle Monáe celebrated the premiere of UglyDolls in Los Angeles.
Only the Best
Costars Leslie Odom Jr. and Freida Pinto buddy up at the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for their film Only in New York City.
Edgy Lace
Amber Heard, who wowed in a Claes Iverson dress, attended the screening of her film Gully during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
For a Cause
Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary artist Dustin Yellin enjoyed the annual Pioneer Works Village Fete benefit in New York.
Besos
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showed some PDA at a Tribeca Film Festival afterparty in New York City.
Friendly Exes
Exes Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese, who divorced in 2006 after dating since 2001, were front row at the Libertine show in Los Angeles.
Play It Again
Luke Bryan headlined the first night of the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.
Dynamic Duo
JAY-Z surprised the crowd at New York’s Webster Hall when he was joined on stage with Nas.
Jam Session
Matthew McConaughey and Jack Ingram sing at their Mack, Jack & McConaughey benefit concert in Texas.
Fast & Fashionable
Diane Kruger watched electric-powered cars race at the ABB FIA Formula in Paris.
Young at Heart
Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, Molly Kate Bernard and Debi Mazar pose for a photo at Tribeca TV: Younger at Spring Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Pretty in Pink
Jasmine Tookes attends the launch of Uoma Beauty at NeueHouse L.A. on Thursday.
Air Apparent
Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio makes her way through Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday.
It's a Celebration
InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown and Rose Byrne get goofy on Thursday at the Ads-Up gala in N.Y.C.
String Thing
Kiefer Sutherland promotes his new album Reckless & Me at BBC The One Show on Friday in London.
Triple Threat
Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson attend the Annenberg Space for Photography 10th Anniversary celebration in Century City, California, on Thursday.
Car and Driver
Diane Kruger drives a lap in the BMW i8 Safety Car before heading to the first dinner of the ABB FIA Formula E Paris E-Prix 2019 in France on Friday.
Drum Up Some Fun
Matthew McConaughey plays bongos on stage during the MJ&M Charity Gala at ACL Live on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
Swarming Swifties
Taylor Swift surprises fans at the new Kelsey Montague What Lifts You Up mural, which she commissioned in honor of her new single “ME!,” on Thursday in Nashville.
Fresh Faced
Hilary Duff and costar Nico Tortorella smile together at the Younger series premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Helping the Homeless
Michael B. Jordan cracks a smile while speaking at L.A. Family Housing’s 20th Annual Awards on Thursday at The Lot Studios in L.A.
On the Go
Melanie Griffith steps out in L.A. on Thursday in all black and a high pony.
XOXO
Caitlin McHugh plants a kiss on her hubby John Stamos’ cheek at friend Bob Saget’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Sweat for a Good Cause
Derek Hough crashes a Zumba class at CompleteBody Gym on Thursday in N.Y.C., to promote Zumba Breaks, a global movement aimed to encourage people to get up and get moving ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Bond Babes
Daniel Craig poses with Bond 25 costars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch at the film’s launch at Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye Estate on Thursday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Can-Can Crew
Costars Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner kick up their heels in front of the Eiffel Tower during the X-Men: Dark Phoenix photo call at Café de l’Homme in Paris on Friday.
Beauty in Bvlgari
Laura Harrier attends the Bvlgari WILD POP Gala Dinner at The Roundhouse on Thursday in London.
Uber Funny
Costars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista pose together at a Q&A for their new movie, Stuber, at the Ritz East Theater in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Hollywood Icons
Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro attend the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill Loft on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Selfie Love
Whoopi Goldberg, Angela Bassett and Debra Messing snap a pic at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill Loft in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Festival Festivities
Elijah Wood attends Tribeca Film Festival’s afterparty for Come to Daddy at Common Ground on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Green Queen
Ciara wows the crowd in a sporty neon green ensemble during her performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday.
Over the 'Top'
Tyler Posey shows off his tattoo sleeves at the L.A. premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna at Big Top at the L.A. Waterfront on Thursday in San Pedro, California.
No 'Rush'
Ansel Elgort looks laid-back at the launch party for Polo Rush fragrance in São Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday.
Spring Flowers
Kaia Gerber carries a bouquet at the celebration of Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter Talita’s first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Thursday.
From Screen to Stage
Beetlejuice on Broadway star Leslie Kritzer poses with Vanessa Williams at the opening night afterparty for the new musical based on the classic film at The Copacabana on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Loud and Proud
Natalie Portman grabs the mic on Thursday during WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood.
LBD Love
Also there: Selena Gomez, who looks happy and healthy on the red carpet.
We Are the World
Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali wears the day’s message on his shirt as he arrives to the event.
Long Way Away
Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen premiere their new film Long Shot at the Curzon Mayfair in London on Thursday.
Pedal Pooch
Liev Schreiber gives his adorable pup a ride around New York City on Thursday.
Broadway Besos
Brie Larson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson get extra-close backstage at Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre on in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Colorful Character
Carly Rae Jepsen greets admirers on Thursday outside of BBC Radio 1 in London.
Comfy Cozy
Bella Hadid rocks a cashmere ensemble from Fall Risk by John Targon while arriving at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Gym Goers
Ladder Founders LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger compare playlists in the gym with DJ Khaled during a recent get-together.
Happy Face
Gigi Hadid flashes a big smile on Wednesday at the Saks x Off-White dinner in N.Y.C.
Such Characters
Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith goof off on Thursday at the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere in Tokyo.
Powerful Series
Rosario Dawson and producer Marisa Polvino give a round of applause during the Power On series premiere by Straight Up Films, with support from YouTube at the Google office in Playa Vista, California, on Wednesday.
Eye See You
Madonna rocks an interesting accessory on Wednesday while out in London.
Peaceful Pals
Costars Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart pose together at the premiere of J.T. LeRoy on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Eye-Catching
Irina Shayk poses at the launch party of Jean-Paul Gaultier’s new fragrance, Scandal A Paris, on Wednesday in Paris.
Guitar Hero
Nick Offerman shows off his musical skills on Wednesday at the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas.
Gray Day
Daniel Radcliffe keeps it casual while signing autographs outside Capital Radio in London on Thursday.
Fab Four
Penny Johnson Jerald, Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes attend a For Your Consideration special screening of The Orville in L.A. on Wednesday.
Jumping Through Hoops
Brie Larson and host Jimmy Fallon have a hula hooping competition during their interview on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.
Day Date
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus step out for ice cream in sunny N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Studio Selfies
Anthony Mackie snaps selfies with fans at Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday in Universal City, California.
Spring Style
Emma Roberts keeps it classic in blue jeans and a white shirt as she leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Ride the Wave
Bradley Cooper greets the crowd on Wednesday during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
Night at the Theater
Josh Radnor and pal Alicia Silverstone get close at the opening night of Ink on Broadway at the Friedman Theater on Wednesday.
Giving Voice
Amber Heard looks chic in an off-the-shoulder dress at the 18th annual Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Fun Crew
Poppy Delevingne, Adrien Brody and Suki Waterhouse get animated on Wednesday at a Montblanc Travel Event at the Metropol-Theater in Berlin.
Raise a Glass
Sophia Bush sips on a specialty Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker cocktail at the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Wicked Good Time
Zac Efron and Lily Collins get all dressed up on Wednesday for the London premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.