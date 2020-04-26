Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Arm-in-Arm in L.A., Plus Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Sticking Together
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen walking their dogs together in Los Angeles.
Shirtless Shia
Shia LeBeouf was spotted running without a shirt and wearing hot pink shorts in Los Angeles.
Out and About
Dakota Jonhson had her face mask in hand when she went grocery shopping in Malibu, California.
Thanking Heroes
Sarah Silverman cheered on frontline workers from her balcony in New York City.
Furry Friends
Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza walked her dog with a friend in Los Angeles.
Joy Ride
George Clooney takes a spin in his classic Porsche in Los Angeles.
Dog Days
Lucy Hale took her dog, Elvis, to the dog park in Los Angeles for some exercise.
Drinks for Two
Dev Patel was spotted celebrating his 30th birthday in his Los Angeles yard with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.
Shore Thing
Sofia Richie was seen enjoying a glass of wine while taking a sunset stroll on the beach in sweats with her dog.
Run Along
Robert Pattinson takes a solo jog on Friday in London.
Take Cover
Reese Witherspoon is nearly unrecognizable on Friday during a bike ride in Pacific Palisades, California.
Doggie Duty
Milla Jovovich smiles while walking her dog in her Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.
Malibu Muse
Sofia Richie spends her Thursday on the beach in Malibu with boyfriend Scott Disick.
Break a Sweat
Wells Adams goes for a shirtless run around his Studio City, California, neighborhood on Thursday.
Spring Style
Ruby Rose sports a baseball cap and a vintage T-shirt after leaving a friend's house on Thursday.
Get in Gear
Jesse Metcalfe wears protective gear while running to the post office on Thursday in L.A.
Doubled Up
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson cover up on Thursday before heading into a grocery store in L.A.
Work It Out
Melanie Griffith sends a message on Thursday while on a walk in Los Angeles.
Better Things
Following his show's series finale, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk walks his dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Singing for a Cause
Alicia Keys performs from home during Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort on Wednesday to provide financial, educational and community support to black communities affected by the pandemic.
Run This Town
Jason Derulo goes for a run in L.A. on Wednesday.
Overall Queen
Julia Roberts takes her dogs for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday in a pair of overalls.
Hang Ten
Orlando Bloom cools off in the ocean on Wednesday in L.A.
Flower Power
Ben Affleck checks his phone while on a walk with his dogs on Wednesday in L.A.
Throwing in the Towel
Jamie Lee Curtis takes a walk in L.A. on Wednesday in an all-black outfit and no shoes.
Get Those Greens
Tom Hardy goes shopping for vegetables on Wednesday in West London wearing a white tee, mask and gloves.
On the Prowl
Diane Kruger smiles on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.
Spin Cycle
Another day, another bike ride for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who takes a spin in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Walk This Way
A black-clad Ali Larter keeps going on Wednesday during a hike in Los Angeles.
Call Your Friends
Jennifer Garner chats on the phone while getting her daily walk in on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Twinning in Tanks
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cover their faces with bandanas while out for a walk in matching outfits in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Fueling Up
Mario Lopez makes a pit stop at a Pressed Juicery outpost in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.
All About the Accessories
Heather Graham adds a pop of color to her outfit with a red puffer jacket while out for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.
Hot Wheels
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for an afternoon bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.
On the Run
Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in sunny Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Up in Arms
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stay close on Tuesday while walking around L.A.'s Griffith Park.
Ready, Set, Go
Reese Witherspoon keeps up her jogging routine in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Dog Days
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo take their pup for a Tuesday walk in Los Angeles.
A Hand to Hold
Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday.
I Want to Ride My Tricycle
Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday.
Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers
Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C.
Take a Hike
Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing.
Pup Patrol
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A.
On the Run
Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Three's Company
Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.
Cute Crew
Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.
Market Finds
Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.
On the Go
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.
Quarantine Couple
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.
Good Deeds
Will Ferrell picks up trash along Mulholland Drive in L.A. on Sunday to help keep the famous road clean.
Safety First
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mask up as they walk their dogs on Friday in L.A.
Now You're Talkin'
Larry David has an animated phone conversation while out for a walk on Saturday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, California.
Functional Fashion
Olivia Palermo uses a scarf as a mask as she walks her dog in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Shop for a Good Cause
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan wear limited-edition Love Wins T-shirts created in collaboration with Charlie Mackesy, featuring his beloved characters the Boy and the Mole, on Monday in London. (Proceeds from sales will go to charities that support coronavirus frontline workers.)
'Donut' Worry
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out to grab some doughnuts from a local shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Wheel-y Fun
Jon Hamm rides his scooter through Los Angeles over the weekend.
Together Forever
Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita take a walk (with a bottle of wine!) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Glove Man
Adam Sandler dons a pair of gloves on Saturday while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.
Couple's Stroll
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoy a morning hike with their dogs in their Los Feliz, California, neighborhood, on Friday.
Pick-Me-Up
Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Friday.
Rollin' Around
Alia Shawkat gets some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.
Martial Artist
Mario Lopez is all smiles as he breaks a sweat in Los Angeles on Friday.
Mother-Daughter Walk
Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy a stroll together in L.A. on Friday with her beloved dog Maverick.
Bike Gang
Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a friendly bike ride with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.
Walk and Talk
Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.
Hot Wheels
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles.
Push the Limit
Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.
Need for Speed
Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday.
In the Bag
Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.
Jog It Out
Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.