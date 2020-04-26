Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Arm-in-Arm in L.A., Plus Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff April 26, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 87

Sticking Together

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen walking their dogs together in Los Angeles.

2 of 87

Shirtless Shia

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Shia LeBeouf was spotted running without a shirt and wearing hot pink shorts in Los Angeles.

3 of 87

Out and About

Credit: RMBI/BACKGRID

Dakota Jonhson had her face mask in hand when she went grocery shopping in Malibu, California.

4 of 87

Thanking Heroes

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Sarah Silverman cheered on frontline workers from her balcony in New York City.

5 of 87

Furry Friends

Credit: BACKGRID

Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza walked her dog with a friend in Los Angeles.

6 of 87

Joy Ride

Credit: P&P/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

George Clooney takes a spin in his classic Porsche in Los Angeles.

7 of 87

Dog Days

Credit: BACKGRID

Lucy Hale took her dog, Elvis, to the dog park in Los Angeles for some exercise.

8 of 87

Drinks for Two

Credit: BACKGRID

Dev Patel was spotted celebrating his 30th birthday in his Los Angeles yard with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

9 of 87

Shore Thing

Credit: Mega Agency

Sofia Richie was seen enjoying a glass of wine while taking a sunset stroll on the beach in sweats with her dog.

10 of 87

Run Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson takes a solo jog on Friday in London.

11 of 87

Take Cover

Credit: Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon is nearly unrecognizable on Friday during a bike ride in Pacific Palisades, California.

12 of 87

Doggie Duty

Credit: The Image Direct

Milla Jovovich smiles while walking her dog in her Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday. 

13 of 87

Malibu Muse

Sofia Richie spends her Thursday on the beach in Malibu with boyfriend Scott Disick.

14 of 87

Break a Sweat

Credit: MEGA

Wells Adams goes for a shirtless run around his Studio City, California, neighborhood on Thursday.

15 of 87

Spring Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Ruby Rose sports a baseball cap and a vintage T-shirt after leaving a friend's house on Thursday.

16 of 87

Get in Gear

Credit: BACKGRID

Jesse Metcalfe wears protective gear while running to the post office on Thursday in L.A.

17 of 87

Doubled Up

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson cover up on Thursday before heading into a grocery store in L.A.

18 of 87

Work It Out

Credit: MEGA

Melanie Griffith sends a message on Thursday while on a walk in Los Angeles.

19 of 87

Better Things

Credit: The Image Direct

Following his show's series finale, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk walks his dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.

20 of 87

Singing for a Cause

Credit: BET2020/Getty

Alicia Keys performs from home during Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort on Wednesday to provide financial, educational and community support to black communities affected by the pandemic. 

21 of 87

Run This Town

Credit: BACKGRID

Jason Derulo goes for a run in L.A. on Wednesday. 

22 of 87

Overall Queen

Credit: BACKGRID

Julia Roberts takes her dogs for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday in a pair of overalls. 

23 of 87

Hang Ten

Credit: SplashNews.com

Orlando Bloom cools off in the ocean on Wednesday in L.A. 

24 of 87

Flower Power

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck checks his phone while on a walk with his dogs on Wednesday in L.A. 

25 of 87

Throwing in the Towel

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis takes a walk in L.A. on Wednesday in an all-black outfit and no shoes.

26 of 87

Get Those Greens

Credit: Stephen Butler/SplashNews.com

Tom Hardy goes shopping for vegetables on Wednesday in West London wearing a white tee, mask and gloves. 

27 of 87

On the Prowl

Credit: The Image Direct

Diane Kruger smiles on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.

28 of 87

Spin Cycle

Credit: MEGA

Another day, another bike ride for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who takes a spin in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

29 of 87

Walk This Way

Credit: BackBackgirdg

A black-clad Ali Larter keeps going on Wednesday during a hike in Los Angeles.

30 of 87

Call Your Friends

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner chats on the phone while getting her daily walk in on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

31 of 87

Twinning in Tanks

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cover their faces with bandanas while out for a walk in matching outfits in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

32 of 87

Fueling Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Mario Lopez makes a pit stop at a Pressed Juicery outpost in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.

33 of 87

All About the Accessories

Credit: The Image Direct

Heather Graham adds a pop of color to her outfit with a red puffer jacket while out for a stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.

34 of 87

Hot Wheels

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for an afternoon bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.

35 of 87

On the Run

Credit: BACKGRID

Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in sunny Santa Monica on Tuesday.

36 of 87

Up in Arms

Credit: Backgrid

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stay close on Tuesday while walking around L.A.'s Griffith Park.

37 of 87

Ready, Set, Go

Credit: Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon keeps up her jogging routine in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

38 of 87

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo take their pup for a Tuesday walk in Los Angeles.

39 of 87

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday. 

40 of 87

I Want to Ride My Tricycle

Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday. 

41 of 87

Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C. 

42 of 87

Take a Hike

Credit: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing. 

43 of 87

Pup Patrol

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A. 

44 of 87

On the Run

Credit: Backgrid

Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

45 of 87

Three's Company

Credit: Backgrid

Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.

46 of 87

Cute Crew

Credit: Splash News Online

Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.

47 of 87

Market Finds

Credit: MEGA

Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.

48 of 87

On the Go

Credit: SplashNews.com

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.

49 of 87

Quarantine Couple

Credit: The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.

50 of 87

Good Deeds

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell picks up trash along Mulholland Drive in L.A. on Sunday to help keep the famous road clean.

51 of 87

Safety First

Credit: The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mask up as they walk their dogs on Friday in L.A.

52 of 87

Now You're Talkin'

Credit: BACKGRID

Larry David has an animated phone conversation while out for a walk on Saturday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, California.

53 of 87

Functional Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo uses a scarf as a mask as she walks her dog in Brooklyn on Sunday.

54 of 87

Shop for a Good Cause

Credit: Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan - Comic Relief via Getty

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan wear limited-edition Love Wins T-shirts created in collaboration with Charlie Mackesy, featuring his beloved characters the Boy and the Mole, on Monday in London. (Proceeds from sales will go to charities that support coronavirus frontline workers.)

55 of 87

'Donut' Worry

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out to grab some doughnuts from a local shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.

56 of 87

Wheel-y Fun

Credit: BACKGRID

Jon Hamm rides his scooter through Los Angeles over the weekend.

57 of 87

Together Forever

Credit: BACKGRID

Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita take a walk (with a bottle of wine!) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

58 of 87

Glove Man

Credit: Clint Brewer Photography/BACKGRID

Adam Sandler dons a pair of gloves on Saturday while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.

59 of 87

Couple's Stroll

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoy a morning hike with their dogs in their Los Feliz, California, neighborhood, on Friday.

60 of 87

Pick-Me-Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Friday.

61 of 87

Rollin' Around

Credit: BACKGRID

Alia Shawkat gets some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

62 of 87

Martial Artist

Credit: BACKGRID

Mario Lopez is all smiles as he breaks a sweat in Los Angeles on Friday.

63 of 87

Mother-Daughter Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy a stroll together in L.A. on Friday with her beloved dog Maverick.

64 of 87

Bike Gang

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a friendly bike ride with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.

65 of 87

Walk and Talk

Credit: The Image Direct

Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.

66 of 87

Hot Wheels

Credit: Shutterstock

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles. 

67 of 87

Push the Limit

Credit: BackBackgirdg

Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.

68 of 87

Need for Speed

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday. 

69 of 87

In the Bag

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.

70 of 87

Jog It Out

Credit: SplashNews.com

Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.

71 of 87

Capped Off