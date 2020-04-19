Jon Hamm Goes for a Scooter Ride in L.A., Plus Adam Sandler, Elizabeth Olsen and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff April 19, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 34

Wheel-y Fun

Credit: BACKGRID

Jon Hamm was spotted riding his scooter in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 34

Glove Man

Adam Sandler wore a pair of gloves while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.

3 of 34

Couple's Stroll

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoyed a morning hike with their dogs in a Los Feliz, California, neighborhood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 34

Pick-Me-Up

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett were seen picking up a bite to eat in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5 of 34

Rollin' Around

Alia Shawkat got some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

6 of 34

Donut Worry

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stepped out to grab some donuts from a local shop in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 34

Martial Artist

Credit: BACKGRID

Mario Lopez was all smiles as he broke a sweat in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 34

Mother-Daughter Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed a stroll together with her beloved dog Maverick.

Advertisement

9 of 34

Together Forever

Credit: BACKGRID

Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were spotted walking in Los Angeles with a bottle of wine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 34

Take a Sip

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Model Elsa Hosk was seen enjoying a beverage while outdoors in New York City with her boyfriend Tom Daly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 34

Bike Gang

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger went for a friendly bike ride with a group of pals in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 34

Walk and Talk

Credit: The Image Direct

Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 34

Hot Wheels

Credit: Shutterstock

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 34

Push the Limit

Credit: BackBackgirdg

Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 34

Need for Speed

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 34

In the Bag

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 34

Jog It Out

Credit: SplashNews.com

Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 34

Capped Off

Credit: MEGA

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean goes to the grocery store in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 34

Fur Real

Credit: SplashNews.com

Famke Janssen walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday bundled up in a furry sweater and gloves.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 34

Run with It

Credit: The Image Direct

A shirtless Jeremy White goes for a solo run on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 34

Second Coat

Credit: The Image Direct

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly keep it stylish on Thursday during an errand run in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 34

The Sweet Life

Credit: BACKGRID

John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 34

Play Ball

Credit: The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 34

Look of Love

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 34

Walk and Wave

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 34

Stay in Step

Credit: SplashNews.com

Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 34

Sing Thing

Credit: MediaPunch

Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 34

Color Rush

Credit: SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 34

Helping Hand

Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 34

Fur Family Outing

Credit: BACKGRID

Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 34

Morning Routine

Credit: The Image Direct

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 34

Juice Boost

Credit: BACKGRID

Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 34

Fashion Statement

Credit: The Image Direct

Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 34

Safety First

Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff