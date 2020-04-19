Jon Hamm Goes for a Scooter Ride in L.A., Plus Adam Sandler, Elizabeth Olsen and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Wheel-y Fun
Jon Hamm was spotted riding his scooter in Los Angeles.
Glove Man
Adam Sandler wore a pair of gloves while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.
Couple's Stroll
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoyed a morning hike with their dogs in a Los Feliz, California, neighborhood.
Pick-Me-Up
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett were seen picking up a bite to eat in Los Angeles.
Rollin' Around
Alia Shawkat got some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Donut Worry
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stepped out to grab some donuts from a local shop in Los Angeles.
Martial Artist
Mario Lopez was all smiles as he broke a sweat in Los Angeles.
Mother-Daughter Walk
Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed a stroll together with her beloved dog Maverick.
Together Forever
Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were spotted walking in Los Angeles with a bottle of wine.
Take a Sip
Model Elsa Hosk was seen enjoying a beverage while outdoors in New York City with her boyfriend Tom Daly.
Bike Gang
Arnold Schwarzenegger went for a friendly bike ride with a group of pals in Los Angeles.
Walk and Talk
Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.
Hot Wheels
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles.
Push the Limit
Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.
Need for Speed
Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday.
In the Bag
Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.
Jog It Out
Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.
Capped Off
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean goes to the grocery store in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.
Fur Real
Famke Janssen walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday bundled up in a furry sweater and gloves.
Run with It
A shirtless Jeremy White goes for a solo run on Thursday in L.A.
Second Coat
Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly keep it stylish on Thursday during an errand run in N.Y.C.
The Sweet Life
John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.
Play Ball
Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Look of Love
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.
Walk and Wave
Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.
Stay in Step
Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.
Sing Thing
Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.
Color Rush
Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles.
Helping Hand
Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fur Family Outing
Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
Morning Routine
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Juice Boost
Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.
Fashion Statement
Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Safety First
Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.