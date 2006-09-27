Star Tracks - September 27, 2006

RING AROUND THE RUMOR

Credit: Doug Meszler / WENN; INSET: INF

Janet Jackson gives partygoers something to talk about Tuesday – that dazzling canary diamond ring on her left hand – at the album release party for 20 Y.O. in New York City. So is she engaged to beau Jermaine Dupri, who was with her last night at the club Room Service? Her rep says no, but when asked about the ring, Jackson responded: "That’s what they’re saying!"

2 of 16

SPELLING IT OUT

Credit: Ash/Finalpixx

Whether she's wearing her heart on her hoodie or not, Nicole Richie makes it clear she enjoys spending time with boyfriend Brody Jenner as the couple head to Malibu's Coogies Beach Café for lunch Tuesday.

3 of 16

SECRET AGENT MAN

Credit: Erik C Pendzich / Rex

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana are the real thing at the premiere of his undercover cop movie The Departed on Tuesday night in New York. But onscreen it's all about deception: He plays a criminal who infiltrates the police.

4 of 16

START 'EM UP

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Ron Wood get Leonardo DiCaprio all fired up at the Departed afterparty Tuesday night at Guastavino's in New York City. The veteran rockers contributed their classic "Gimme Shelter" to the soundtrack.

5 of 16

HEAD GAMES?

Credit: X17

Lindsay Lohan, who had split from boyfriend Harry Morton last week, keeps the public guessing Monday while out in Beverly Hills wearing a "Team Harry" cap. The hat, along with T-shirts and tank tops, was created by Lisa Rinna to support husband Harry Hamlin's bid on Dancing with the Stars.

6 of 16

SECOND OPINION?

Credit: Antoine Cau/ABACA

Kate Bosworth, gets dialed in (perhaps to new guy James Rousseau?) while shopping solo at the Marc Jacobs store in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

7 of 16

'HOUSE' ARREST

Credit: Fame Pictures

Fear not for Teri Hatcher: The actress is resisting arrest strictly for the cameras, shooting a scene in Canoga Park, Calif., on Tuesday for Desperate Housewives.

8 of 16

THE ULTIMATE CLAYMATE

Credit: Lisa Rose/AP

Clay Aiken finds a superfan in Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday as the talk show host dons full Claymate regalia to greet the singer at an autograph signing in Hollywood. Later, Aiken returned the favor, showing up on Kimmel's chatfest for a two-song performance to promote his new album, A Thousand Different Ways.

9 of 16

GLAM SQUAD

Credit: Mark Davis/Getty

Hilary Duff and Heroes' Hayden Panettiere (left) get their licks in Tuesday with celebrity makeup artist Joanna Schlip at the launch of her new book Glamour Gurlz in Hollywood.

10 of 16

SAYING 'HOLA'

Credit: Scott Wintrow/Getty

Nelly Furtado breaks it down in New York City's Times Square on Monday. The Portuguese-Canadian singer lent a hand at a launch event for MTV Tr3s, a new music channel aimed at Latino audiences.

11 of 16

LUNCH A DEUX

Credit: INF

Selma Blair, who filed for divorce in June from Ahmet Zappa, her husband of two years, shows her sweet affection for O.C. actor Johnny Messner at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont on Sunday. The pair first got acquainted on the set of her 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing.

12 of 16

ON THE MENU

Credit: INF

A shipshape Jake Gyllenhaal reunites with his Jarhead director Sam Mendes over lunch at New York's Pastis restaurant on Tuesday.

13 of 16

ALL SAINTS

Credit: Andrew Cohoon/AP

U2's Bono and the Edge make it a Green Day as singer Billie Joe Armstrong (center) joins them at halftime Monday night during the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game at the Superdome – the first home game since Hurricane Katrina.

14 of 16

THE HOFF ARRIVES

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

He comes in peace: David Hasselhoff reaches out to the Spanish people at the 54th annual San Sebastian Film Festival, where he attended a press conference for his comedy Click on Tuesday.

15 of 16

PARISIAN WOMAN

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

It's all about the romance Sunday for rocker Lenny Kravtiz. And why not? He's in Paris, taking a lovely stroll with a mystery lady friend. C'est l'amour!

16 of 16

BOILING POINT?

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Will Smith prepares to do battle – and keep his pretty face – Tuesday on the New York set of the sci-fi action film I Am Legend, about a worldwide plague that turns humans into vampire-like mutants.

