Star Tracks -- September 20, 2006
THE HOT SEAT
Even while nestled in a cozy spot, former tour partners Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera put on a great show, looking glam at Timberlake's FutureSex/LoveSounds release party Tuesday in Los Angeles.
ALL IN STRIDE
Cameron Diaz – trying out another new do – steps up her supportive girlfriend duties in fiery red heels Tuesday at Timberlake's album release party.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Jessica Simpson makes a grand entrance (in Oscar de la Renta) at the Hollywood premiere of her comedy Employee of the Month on Tuesday. Simpson, who credited the film for helping her get through a tough time, said after the screening, "I'm beaming right now."
BOSOM BUDDIES
Simpson (who made a sultry wardrobe and makeup change) leans on her funnyman costar Dane Cook at the afterparty for Employee at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. "I'm so glad that everybody was laughing and enjoying themselves and having a good time," she said. "I had butterflies."
BROKEN WING
Just as we had hoped she would, Lindsay Lohan turns her fractured wrist into a fashion statement, dressing in bad girl rock-and-roll style to match her ragged cast at Timberlake's party.
BUT WHERE'S FREDDIE?
Madchen Amick shares girl time with host Sarah Michelle Gellar (in Prada) on Tuesday at a party for Baume amp Mercier's fall watch line in New York City. The actresses became pals when Amick costarred with Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in his ABC sitcom Freddie last season.
WHAT A DRAG
Christopher Walken takes a breather between shooting scenes for Hairspray in Toronto on Tuesday. The actor plays husband to John Travolta's character Edna Turnblad in the musical version of the 1988 John Waters cult classic.
FLOWER CHILD
Following her twirl on New York's Fashion Week merry-go-round, Kate Bosworth trades in her stilettos for more comfy kicks during a Big Apple outing on Tuesday.
DO-OVER
Another day, another reinvention: Madonna rocks a new look as she makes a fashionable exit with photographer Steven Klein from the Louis Vuitton store in Tokyo's Roppongi Hills neighborhood, where they checked out their globe-trotting multimedia installation "X-STaTIC PRo=CeSS." Her Madgesty was also in town to wrap her "Confessions" world tour.
APPLE OF HIS EYE
Tough guy Russell Crowe shows his tender side as he holds up his own mini-me, son Charles Spencer, 2, on the New York City set of his Ridley Scott-directed drama American Gangster on Monday.
AXE TO GRIND
Sheryl Crow soaks up the audience appreciation during the first of a two-night stand at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday. The singer has been coheadlining a U.S. tour with John Mayer.
VISION QUEST
A bespectacled Mandy Moore puts air travel in perspective as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday after spending a few days in New York City.
WHAT'S UP, DAWG?
Errr ... cat. Randy Jackson takes a fancy to his furry companion, Morris – though the feeling doesn't seem to be mutual – as the American Idol judge helps the pet-food icon kick off the 9 Lives Morris' Million Cat Rescue Tuesday at New York City's Grand Central Station.
HERE COME THE GROOMS
Adam Sandler and Kevin James rehearse for their cinematic walk down the aisle in the upcoming comedy I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry in New York City on Tuesday. The two play firefighters who pretend to be a gay couple in order to receive domestic partnership benefits.