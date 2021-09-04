Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith Arrive at Venice, Plus, Padma Lakshmi, John Mulaney, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
September 04, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Last Night in Venice

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Last Night in Soho costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 97

Going Green

Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi signs copies of her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela at the Union Square Greenmarket in New York.

3 of 97

Scratch That

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mulaney performs his "From Scratch" standup for SiriusXM's Small Stage series at City Winery in New York City.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 97

Cook It Like Beckham

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham joins Roy Choi and Finneas on the Williams and Sonoma Culinary Stage at the Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa.

Advertisement

5 of 97

Fan Love

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Timothée Chalamet poses with fans as he attends the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy. 

6 of 97

Star Siblings

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal attend The Lost Daughter red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 97

Grocery Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp has her hands full as she runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 97

On the Mic

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Malin Akerman speaks during the 2021 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, sponsored by Toyota, H&M Foundation & Montage International, at Pendry West Hollywood on Sept. 2.

Advertisement

9 of 97

Clownin' Around

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 97

Premiere Pals

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 97

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 97

Sweet Smile

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 97

Solo Stroll

Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 97

New Music

Credit: Julia Pagano

Amazon Music hosts Imagine Dragon's Mercury: Act 1 album release livestream on a Brooklyn rooftop Sept. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 97

From the Heart

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Keith Urban performs on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Sept. 3 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 97

Film Buffs

Credit: Paul Best/Getty

Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan attend the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Telluride, Colorado.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 97

Getting In on the Fun

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Brolin joins the photographers at the photocall for the film Dune during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 97

Street Style

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Meghan King looks chic in her LULUSIMONSTUDIO collab tee as she stops by an office for a meeting on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 97

Casual Cute

Credit: Splash News Online

Cynthia Erivo sports jeans and a tee during day two of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 97

The Boys are Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Antony Starr is seen dressed as his character Homelander on the set of The Boys in Toronto on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 97

Venice Views

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego pose on the red carpet for the film The Hand of God during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 97

Birthday Bash

Credit: Courtesy

David, Victoria and Harper Beckham pose with birthday boy Romeo for his 19th birthday at Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 97

A-list Arrival

Credit: Sipa USA

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch hit The Power of the Dog red carpet on Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 97

Speed Racer

Credit: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Sir Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the track at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in the Netherlands on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 97

Couple Goals

Credit: Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern on Sept. 1 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 97

City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in a tank, denim skirt and knee high boots on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 97

Fashion Statement

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Nicole Ari Parker walks to the set of And Just Like That to film on the Upper West Side on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 97

Stacked Cast

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 1 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 97

Stunning Starlet

Credit: IPA/Splash

Cynthia Erivo stuns on the 78th Venice Film Festival red carpet on Sept. 1 in Italy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 97

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux is spotted on the set of The White House Plumbers in Upstate New York on Aug. 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 97

Prince Charming & Cinderella

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the Cinderella Miami premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 97

Co-star Love

Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish embrace at the photocall for the film The Card Counter during the 78th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 97

Summer Jam Prep

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard are seen during rehearsals for the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 97

Cutest Couple

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/getty

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren embrace on the red carpet for the film Madres Paralelas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 97

Home Sweet Home

Credit: The image Direct

Simu Liu promotes his new movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his hometown of Toronto on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 97

In Character

Credit: The Image Direct

Carey Mulligan is spotted heading to the set of She Said in Yonkers, New York on Aug. 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 97

Strike a Pose

Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty

Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni poses for photographers after receiving a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, following the the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival, on Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 97

Big Fans

Credit: Courtesy

TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio attend the LAFC game together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 97

Denim Darling 

Credit: Tom Nook / MEGA

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in jeans and a pullover sweater for a studio visit on Aug. 31 in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 97

Prepare For Take-Off

Credit: Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving at the Venice airport after the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Aug. 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 97

Sparkle & Shine

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sofia Vergara strikes a pose at the America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere on Aug. 31 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 97

Fan Favorite 

Credit: Joel C Ryan/AP/Shutterstock

Jury president Bong Joon Ho poses at the photo call for the jury at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 97

Sporty Style

Credit: Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a two-piece tennis set on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 97

'Love' To See It

Credit: Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson looks on at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 97

Ready to Groove

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Val Chmerkovskiy arrives at rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars on Aug. 31 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 97

Festival Fun 

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Kirsten Dunst waves hello as she arrives at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 97

Going Up

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Gayle King and Drew Barrymore go for a ride on the ferris wheel in Times Square on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 97

Festival Fashion

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Penélope Cruz arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in a white jacket and matching skirt on Aug. 31 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 97

Set Style

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nicole Ari Parker looks stunning in pink while filming And Just Like That on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 97

New York Moment

Credit: Backgrid

Mila Kunis hails a cab with co-star Justine Lupe while shooting the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 97

Venice Views

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 97

A-list Arrival

Credit: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Hudson makes a grand entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show at Hotel Excelsior in Venice on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 97

Baby Blues

Credit: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Also arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice on Aug. 30: January Jones looks stunning in blue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 97

Love to L.A.

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Billie Eilish sports short hair and wears all black to her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles worldwide premiere at The Grove on Aug. 30 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 97

Hometown Hero

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

New York native Awkwafina arrives at the screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Regal Union Square in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 97

Golfing for Good

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Chris Tucker hits the green at The Chris Tucker Foundation's 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Eagles Landing Country Club on Aug. 30 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 97

Premiere Pair

Credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello hit the purple carpet at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella at The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 97

Fierce Fashion

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Cinderella L.A. premiere: Billy Porter dons a stunning black-and-white ensemble. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 97

Big Heart

Credit: Photopix/GC Images

Vin Diesel sends love as he walks through Venice, Italy on Aug. 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 97

Theater Buffs

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis attend a performance of the Sir Hubert Von Herkomer Arts Foundation's production of A Brave New World, in memory of patron Helen McCrory, on Aug. 30 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 97

Big Win

Credit: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka speaks to the crowd after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during the first round of the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 97

Jump for Joy

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Katie Thurston visits the IHG Hotels & Resorts' Tennis in Wonderland room at the Kimpton Hotel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 97

Read All About It

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Padma Lakshmi signs her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela outside NBC Studios in New York City on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 97

Smile for the Cameras

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Offset and Cardi B greet fans at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City's Times Square to ring the bell for Reservoir Media's IPO on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 97

Spin Cycle

Credit: MEGA

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead take a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California, on Aug. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 97

Bundled Buds