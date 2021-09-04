Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith Arrive at Venice, Plus, Padma Lakshmi, John Mulaney, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Last Night in Venice
Last Night in Soho costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Going Green
Padma Lakshmi signs copies of her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela at the Union Square Greenmarket in New York.
Scratch That
John Mulaney performs his "From Scratch" standup for SiriusXM's Small Stage series at City Winery in New York City.
Cook It Like Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham joins Roy Choi and Finneas on the Williams and Sonoma Culinary Stage at the Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa.
Fan Love
Timothée Chalamet poses with fans as he attends the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.
Star Siblings
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal attend The Lost Daughter red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.
Grocery Run
Lily-Rose Depp has her hands full as she runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sept. 2.
On the Mic
Malin Akerman speaks during the 2021 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, sponsored by Toyota, H&M Foundation & Montage International, at Pendry West Hollywood on Sept. 2.
Clownin' Around
Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Premiere Pals
Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Broadway Is Back
Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Smile
Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Solo Stroll
Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.
New Music
Amazon Music hosts Imagine Dragon's Mercury: Act 1 album release livestream on a Brooklyn rooftop Sept. 2.
From the Heart
Keith Urban performs on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Sept. 3 in N.Y.C.
Film Buffs
Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan attend the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Telluride, Colorado.
Getting In on the Fun
Josh Brolin joins the photographers at the photocall for the film Dune during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Street Style
Meghan King looks chic in her LULUSIMONSTUDIO collab tee as she stops by an office for a meeting on Sept. 2.
Casual Cute
Cynthia Erivo sports jeans and a tee during day two of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
The Boys are Back
Antony Starr is seen dressed as his character Homelander on the set of The Boys in Toronto on Sept. 1.
Venice Views
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego pose on the red carpet for the film The Hand of God during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Birthday Bash
David, Victoria and Harper Beckham pose with birthday boy Romeo for his 19th birthday at Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami on Sept. 1.
A-list Arrival
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch hit The Power of the Dog red carpet on Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival.
Speed Racer
Sir Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the track at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in the Netherlands on Sept. 2.
Couple Goals
Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern on Sept. 1 in London.
City Style
Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in a tank, denim skirt and knee high boots on Sept. 1.
Fashion Statement
Nicole Ari Parker walks to the set of And Just Like That to film on the Upper West Side on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.
Stacked Cast
Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 1 in West Hollywood.
Stunning Starlet
Cynthia Erivo stuns on the 78th Venice Film Festival red carpet on Sept. 1 in Italy.
Set Sighting
Justin Theroux is spotted on the set of The White House Plumbers in Upstate New York on Aug. 31.
Prince Charming & Cinderella
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the Cinderella Miami premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on Sept. 1.
Co-star Love
Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish embrace at the photocall for the film The Card Counter during the 78th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Summer Jam Prep
Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard are seen during rehearsals for the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Sept. 1.
Cutest Couple
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren embrace on the red carpet for the film Madres Paralelas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Italy.
Home Sweet Home
Simu Liu promotes his new movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his hometown of Toronto on Sept. 1.
In Character
Carey Mulligan is spotted heading to the set of She Said in Yonkers, New York on Aug. 31.
Strike a Pose
Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni poses for photographers after receiving a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, following the the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival, on Sept. 1.
Big Fans
TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio attend the LAFC game together.
Denim Darling
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in jeans and a pullover sweater for a studio visit on Aug. 31 in West Hollywood.
Prepare For Take-Off
Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving at the Venice airport after the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Aug. 31.
Sparkle & Shine
Sofia Vergara strikes a pose at the America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere on Aug. 31 in Hollywood.
Fan Favorite
Jury president Bong Joon Ho poses at the photo call for the jury at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice.
Sporty Style
Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a two-piece tennis set on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
'Love' To See It
Rebel Wilson looks on at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
Ready to Groove
Val Chmerkovskiy arrives at rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars on Aug. 31 in L.A.
Festival Fun
Kirsten Dunst waves hello as she arrives at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice.
Going Up
Gayle King and Drew Barrymore go for a ride on the ferris wheel in Times Square on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
Festival Fashion
Penélope Cruz arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in a white jacket and matching skirt on Aug. 31 in Italy.
Set Style
Nicole Ari Parker looks stunning in pink while filming And Just Like That on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
New York Moment
Mila Kunis hails a cab with co-star Justine Lupe while shooting the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.
Venice Views
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Italy.
A-list Arrival
Jennifer Hudson makes a grand entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show at Hotel Excelsior in Venice on Aug. 30.
Baby Blues
Also arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice on Aug. 30: January Jones looks stunning in blue.
Love to L.A.
Billie Eilish sports short hair and wears all black to her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles worldwide premiere at The Grove on Aug. 30 in L.A.
Hometown Hero
New York native Awkwafina arrives at the screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Regal Union Square in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.
Golfing for Good
Chris Tucker hits the green at The Chris Tucker Foundation's 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Eagles Landing Country Club on Aug. 30 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Premiere Pair
Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello hit the purple carpet at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella at The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30.
Fierce Fashion
Also at the Cinderella L.A. premiere: Billy Porter dons a stunning black-and-white ensemble.
Big Heart
Vin Diesel sends love as he walks through Venice, Italy on Aug. 31.
Theater Buffs
Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis attend a performance of the Sir Hubert Von Herkomer Arts Foundation's production of A Brave New World, in memory of patron Helen McCrory, on Aug. 30 in London.
Big Win
Naomi Osaka speaks to the crowd after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during the first round of the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.
Jump for Joy
Katie Thurston visits the IHG Hotels & Resorts' Tennis in Wonderland room at the Kimpton Hotel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.
Read All About It
Padma Lakshmi signs her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela outside NBC Studios in New York City on Aug. 30.
Smile for the Cameras
Offset and Cardi B greet fans at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City's Times Square to ring the bell for Reservoir Media's IPO on Aug. 30.
Spin Cycle
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead take a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California, on Aug. 30.