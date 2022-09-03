Anne Hathaway Goes West, Plus Cate Blanchett, Brandi Carlile and More

01 of 91 Wild West Vivien Killilea/Getty Anne Hathaway dresses for the scenery at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 2.

02 of 91 Hello Again Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Cate Blanchett arrives at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

03 of 91 Guitar Hero Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brandi Carlile performs on NBC's Today show in New York City on Sept. 2.

04 of 91 Turn About Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Stop and go! Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell have fun with fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

05 of 91 Ciao, Bella! Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Also at the Bones & All premiere in Venice on Sept. 2, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.

06 of 91 Talk of the Ton David Fisher/Shutterstock Bridgerton's Simone Ashley goes high-fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

07 of 91 Take the Cake Tony Tran Cassie celebrates her 36th birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas with husband Alex Fine and pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq (not pictured).

08 of 91 Game On Gunther Campine/Prime Video Russell Wilson teams up with Prime Video to showcase the Prime Ball, a new football inspired by the Amazon Smile to be used during Thursday Night Football this season.

09 of 91 Morning Glory Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Idris Elba sits down for a chat on This Morning in London on Sept. 2.

10 of 91 Pop Star MediaPunch/Shutterstock Kat Graham strikes a cute pose while making her way to Good Morning America on Sept. 1. in N.Y.C.

11 of 91 No Limit North Woods/Backgrid Rihanna steps out for a solo dinner in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

12 of 91 Smooth Sailing Dominique Charriau/WireImage Timothée Chalamet makes his arrival to the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

13 of 91 Easy Breezy Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa make it a date in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

14 of 91 Dog Days The Image Direct Julianna Margulies takes her dog for a walk around New York City on Aug. 31.

15 of 91 Wrapped Up Rick Kern/Getty Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Road Trip tour at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1.

16 of 91 Perfect Pairing Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA Tennis icon Billie Jean Kean and groundbreaking Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider get together at the US Open Pride Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1.

17 of 91 Standing Tall Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith looks like a work of art on Sept. 1 at the Bardo premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

18 of 91 Serious Statement Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tessa Thompson commands attention on Sept. 1 at the premiere of Bardo during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

19 of 91 Let's Talk MEGA Kim Kardashian takes a call while outside an office building in L.A. on Sept. 1.

20 of 91 Orange You Glad? Dave Benett/Getty A bright John Boyega attends the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 1.

21 of 91 Award Worthy Dave Benett/Getty Also at the Soho House Awards on Sept. 1, Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

22 of 91 Laugh Along Gotham/GC Images Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have something to smile about as they cheer on Serena Williams at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 31.

23 of 91 Main Squeeze Jackson Lee/GC Images Seal snuggles up to daughter Leni Klum outside the US Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

24 of 91 To a Tee Robert O'Neil/Splash News online Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney keep it coordinated on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

25 of 91 Holding Court Jackson Lee/GC Images On the eve of her 26th birthday, Zendaya makes her way into the US Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

26 of 91 Vintage Glam Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Sydney Sweeney goes Old Hollywood glam at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

27 of 91 Flower Child Paras Griffin/Getty Chrissy Metz makes the latest stop on her tour at Atlanta's City Winery on Aug. 31.

28 of 91 Stranger Danger Noam Galai/Getty Stranger Things star Matthew Modine heads into the Upside Down to surprise fans at Stranger Things: The Experience in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

29 of 91 On the Line Art Streiber/Courtesy Dear Jane's Jamie Lee Curtis answers the phone at a '70s-themed preview party for the new restaurant Dear Jane's in Marina del Rey, California.

30 of 91 Spin City Backgrid Paris Jackson takes a scooter ride around Los Angeles on Aug. 31.

31 of 91 In Concert Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Iggy Azalea hits her mark during her performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Aug. 31.

32 of 91 Party People Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Backgrid Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst make their way into Aaron Paul's birthday party at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood on Aug. 31.

33 of 91 Hug It Out Courtesy KultureBall Advocate honoree of the year Channing Tatum hits the stage with presenter Simu Liu at the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation KultureBall 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Aug. 27, where $1.7 million was raised for those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

34 of 91 Sheer Drama Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Julianne Moore stuns on Aug. 31 at the White Noise premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

35 of 91 Arm-y of One Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Jared Leto flashes a peace sign while out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

36 of 91 Such a Star Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Avril Lavigne celebrates getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 31, followed by a private party at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex.

37 of 91 Having a Ball Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick check into IHG Hotel & Resorts' Tennis Room at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

38 of 91 One Hot Couple Backgrid Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade embody the fire emoji while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 31.

39 of 91 New York Minute MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Regina Hall steps out with a smile in New York City on Aug. 30.

40 of 91 Holding Court Gotham/GC Images Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor take their seats at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 30.

41 of 91 Blaze(r) of Glory TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Alessandra Ambrósio arrives in style at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 31.

42 of 91 On the Waterfront Kate Green/Getty Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith cruise into the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 31.

43 of 91 Ring Thing StarMax Minnie Driver brings a pop of color to the carpet at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Aug. 30.

44 of 91 Night Train Lia Toby/Getty Sophia Nomvete adds some drama with her dress at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Aug. 30.

45 of 91 Birthday Boy Backgrid One day before his 73rd birthday, Richard Gere grabs lunch in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

46 of 91 Icing on the Cake BFA Iris Apfel — turning 101! — blows out the candles on her cake with help from Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel at the EPIX and Cinema Society screening of My Life as a Rolling Stone in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 30.

47 of 91 Barefoot Beauty BFA Also at the EPIX and Cinema Society screening of My Life as a Rolling Stone in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 30, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

48 of 91 Golden Hour Andrew Chin/Getty Sam Kiszka, Josh Kiszka and Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver during their Dreams In Gold tour stop on Aug. 30.

49 of 91 Award Worthy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates the start of the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30 at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner at Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

50 of 91 Star in Stripes Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Katie Holmes showcases her cool street style during an Aug. 30 walk in N.Y.C.

51 of 91 Snow Way The Image Direct Snow in Los Angeles?! Eddie Murphy films a wintry scene for the Beverly Hills Cop reboot in Los Angeles on Aug. 30.

52 of 91 City Slickers The Image Direct Meadow Walker and husband Louis Thornton Allan take a stroll around New York City on Aug. 30.

53 of 91 Pool Party Joey Andrew/startraks Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis make a splash on Aug. 28 while hanging poolside in Los Angeles.

54 of 91 True Queen Backgrid Following her big night at the MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj leaves her New York City hotel on Aug. 29.

55 of 91 Suit Up Janet Mayer/Startraks Jeremy Strong gets back into character as Kendall Roy on the New York City set of Succession on Aug. 29.

56 of 91 Pops of Pink Backgrid Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa gets girly on Aug. 29 while filming Selling Sunset in West Hollywood.

57 of 91 Skin You're In Stefanie Keenan/Getty Patrick Ta and Camila Cabello get together at Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin launch at The West Hollywood EDITION on Aug. 29.

58 of 91 Staying Neutral Stefanie Keenan/Getty Ruby Rose and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a picture at Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin launch at The West Hollywood EDITION on Aug. 29.

59 of 91 More Moore Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock Julianne Moore makes her arrival to Venice, Italy, on Aug. 30, ahead of the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

60 of 91 Lacy Lady Backgrid Also in Venice ahead of the film festival: Tessa Thompson, who brings her star style to the Italian city.

61 of 91 Double Dog Dare The Image Direct Lindsey Vonn and boyfriend Diego Osorio take their dogs on a walk through New York City on Aug. 28.

62 of 91 Tennis, Anyone? Jean Catuffe/GC Images Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma arrive at night one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 29.

63 of 91 Beach Bliss Backgrid Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady walk hand-in-hand along the beach in Malibu on Aug. 29.

64 of 91 Stage Presence Erika Goldring/Getty Darius Rucker performs for CMT Storytellers at WorldWide Stages in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Aug. 29.

65 of 91 Shades of Gray Splash News Online Elizabeth Olsen takes a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Aug. 29.

66 of 91 In the Details Santiago Felipe/Getty Sofia Carson pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 29.

67 of 91 Cute Crew Billy Bennight/AdMedia /MediaPunch Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos bring son Billy to the 'Glow Webs Glow' event in Santa Monica on Aug. 27 in celebration of Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends season 2 premiering on Disney Junior.

68 of 91 It's a Reach Matthew Baker/Getty Another day, another festival for Megan Thee Stallion, who performs on day 2 of Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 27.

69 of 91 Right on Time Mike Marsland/Getty George Clooney attends a Gala Evening at Cry D'Er, part of the Omega European Masters 2022, on Aug. 27 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

70 of 91 Bright Night Gotham/GC Images After cleaning up at the MTV VMAs and announcing her upcoming new album, Taylor Swift hits the Republic Records afterparty at the Fleur Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 28.

71 of 91 Home Turf Jason Kempin/Getty Dierks Bentley is feeling the music on Aug. 26 during his concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

72 of 91 Skirt the Issue Backgrid A blonde Halle Berry runs errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 26.

73 of 91 So Hollywood Backgrid Machine Gun Kelly leaves a Mötley Crüe concert afterparty at the Roxy in Hollywood on Aug. 28.

74 of 91 Blonde Ambition Backgrid Jennifer Lawrence is weekend-ready as she grabs iced coffee in jeans and a tee in N.Y.C. on Aug. 27.

75 of 91 Easy Street Backgrid Leonardo DiCaprio makes his way out of a get-together in Malibu on Aug. 27.

76 of 91 Monster Mash Jon Kopaloff/Getty Malin Åkerman has some fun on Aug. 27 during Monster Jam at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

77 of 91 Bright Stuff Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar hits her mark at the star-studded This Is About Humanity (TIAH) 4th annual fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

78 of 91 Classically Cool Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

79 of 91 Strike a Pose Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity Zooey Deschanel also attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

80 of 91 All Aboard Tristan Fewings/Getty for Norwegian Cruise Line Katy Perry, who is Godmother to the Norwegian Prima, performs at the ship's christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, to commemorate her first voyage on Aug. 27.

81 of 91 City Gal Gotham/GC Reese Witherspoon steps out in New York City on Aug. 27.

82 of 91 Life of the Party Shareif Ziyadat/Getty DJ Khaled attends his God Did album release party on Aug. 27 in New York City.

83 of 91 Fry Guy Charley Gallay/Getty for Wendy's Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends a Wendy's celebration for this summer's Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

84 of 91 Supporting the Arts Michael Kovac/Getty for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Priscilla Presley attends the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée at Laguna Beach Festival of Arts on Aug. 27 in California.

85 of 91 Out and About ZapatA/MEGA Tom Holland is photographed in New York City on Aug. 25.

86 of 91 Couple Goals 1 / BACKGRID Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love-Geary grab dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 26.

87 of 91 Stage Presence Jo Hale/Redferns Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival Day 1 on Aug. 26 in Reading, England.

88 of 91 N.Y.C. Gal BACKGRID Emily Ratajkowski takes a stroll through New York City on Aug. 26.

89 of 91 Rocking Out Dia Dipasupil/Getty Ozuna performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on Aug. 26 in New York City.

90 of 91 Theme Park Day Diego Aguilar / Universal Studios Hollywood John Boyega celebrates the premiere of his new movie Breaking with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Aug. 26.