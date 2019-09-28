Penélope Cruz Stuns in Spain, Plus Serena Williams, Lucy Boynton & Rami Malik and More

September 28, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 82

Fringe Festival

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Penélope Cruz dazzles at the Donostia Award Ceremony during the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

2 of 82

Meet Cute

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Also at the event on Friday, Andrea de la Torre Suárez and Gael García Bernal.

3 of 82

Luck of the Irish

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Kent Jones dish on their film The Irishman during the 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Friday.

4 of 82

Tell Me a Story

Ben Gabbe/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg visits STORY at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Friday to sign copies of her new book, The Unqualified Hostess. 

5 of 82

For the Glory

Monica Schipper/Getty

Antonio Banderas visits the Build Series to discuss his new film Pain and Glory at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

6 of 82

The Climb

Courtesy

Diplo performs the first-ever DJ set atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia to celebrate BridgeClimb’s 21st birthday.

7 of 82

Moving On

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Amy Adams smiles beside a packed moving truck while filming The Woman in the Window on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

8 of 82

Pastels & Stripes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Star Lucy Boynton and boyfriend Rami Malek kick back at The Politician premiere afterparty on Thursday at The Pool in N.Y.C.

9 of 82

What a Blur

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch looks stunning in a red lace gown at The Politician premiere afterparty on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

10 of 82

Triple Threat

David Roark/Walt Disney Resorts via Getty

Serena Williams poses with Rey and Vi Moradi during her visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

11 of 82

On the 6

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate her Promise by Jennifer Lopez fragrance launch in a recreated New York City subway car on Thursday in N.Y.C.

12 of 82

Teeing Off

Stuart Wallace/BPI/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake grins beside wife Jessica Biel and a pal during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday in Scotland.

13 of 82

Polished in Pink

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker exudes elegance in her pink gown as she makes her way through N.Y.C.’s West Village on Thursday in N.Y.C.

14 of 82

Fest Best

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty

Javier Bardem arrives at the Santuario premiere during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival on Thursday in Spain.

15 of 82

Rainbow Vision

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Halsey brightens up her look with bold eye shadow at the Y/Project fashion show under the Pont Alexandre III during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

16 of 82

High Honors

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Honoree Garth Brooks speaks alongside Barbara Bush, David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards gala on Thursday at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in N.Y.C.

17 of 82

Fashion Speak

Victor Boyko/Getty

Coco Rocha strikes a pose at Roger Vivier’s press day during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Vivier on Thursday in France.

18 of 82

Walking Back in Time

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Sir Patrick Stewart walks across an Abbey Road backdrop at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the famous Beatles album on Thursday in Hollywood.

19 of 82

Legendary Showgirl

Cher performs live in a blue wig and matching bedazzled bodysuit at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

20 of 82

Total Transformation

The Image Direct

John Lithgow looks unrecognizable in character as Roger Ailes during reshoots of the upcoming film Bombshell on Thursday in L.A.

21 of 82

Let It Out

MEGA

Demi Moore opens up about her bombshell memoir Inside Out to host Amanda de Cadenet during a Live Talk at the Writers Guild on Thursday in L.A.

22 of 82

Capped Off

SplashNews.com

Benedict Cumberbatch is seen in character as Louis Wain while shooting a film about the artist in London on Thursday.

23 of 82

For Good

High Commission of South Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present 11-year-old Hunter Mitchell and 13-year-old Jade Bothma with their Commonwealth Point of Light awards on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. Hunter is saving endangered rhinos, and Jade is turning plastic litter into eco bricks to build houses for the homeless. Established by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, the Daily Point of Light Award recognizes ordinary individuals who do extraordinary things to improve their communities and the world through service. The award is administered in the United States by Points of Light, with more than 6,500 honorees. In partnership with Points of Light, the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s office launched a Point of Light Award program in 2014, which has now recognized more than 1,200 Points of Light. In 2018, Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II began a Commonwealth Point of Light Award program to recognize volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

24 of 82

Style Files

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes continues her glamorous week of New York City outings in a blue suit on Thursday.

25 of 82

Off the Cuff

Pierre Suu/Getty

Olivia Culpo and Tyga have a moment on Thursday at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week. 

26 of 82

Doubled Up

Pierre Suu/Getty

Gigi and Bella Hadid goof off backstage on Thursday at the Off-White fashion show in Paris.

27 of 82

Water Works

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Gwen Stefani dazzles in an ice blue gown at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on Thursday night.

28 of 82

Taking a Stance

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Joining her at the Gala for the Global Ocean, Nicole Kidman. 

29 of 82

World Views

Theo Wargo/Getty

Janelle Monáe speaks onstage during Global Citizen Presents Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

30 of 82

New York Minute

Splash News Online

Jessica Simpson almost blends in with the crowd on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.

31 of 82

On the Dot

Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat about her career on Thursday during Advertising Week in New York City.

32 of 82

Photo Fun

Courtesy

The ladies of TLC — Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins — go backstage with the female stars of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway in N.Y.C.

33 of 82

Costar Candid

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm arrive at the premiere of Lucy in the Sky on Wednesday at the Darryl Zanuck Theater at Fox Studios in L.A.

34 of 82

Street Snaps

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay poses for a selfie with a fan while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

35 of 82

Hot Mama

The Image Direct

Jessica Simpson shows off her post-baby body in a fitted black dress as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

36 of 82

Wonder Women

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and honoree Elizabeth Banks attend the Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

37 of 82

#EndGunViolence

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Common speaks at the National Rally to End Gun Violence on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

38 of 82

Shop 'Til You Drop

SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara strikes a playful pose during an afternoon shopping trip in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.

39 of 82

Mobile Movers

AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Trevor Noah chats with Snap Inc.’s Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman at the Creativity and the Mobile Generation seminar during Advertising Week in New York City at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday. 

40 of 82

Bring on the Foliage

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes looks ready for fall weather as she steps out in an ankle-length coat on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

41 of 82

Perfectly Pleated

SplashNews.com

Jessica Lange flashes a bright smile as she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel in a pleated black dress on Wednesday.

42 of 82

Super Sweet

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Nina Agdal and Melissa Gorga pile on the whipped cream while celebrating Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship location inside the soon-to-open Kixby Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

43 of 82

Sweater Weather

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cobie Smulders heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a yellow and blue sweater and jeans.

44 of 82

Ready to Rock

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough throws up a peace sign on Wednesday in L.A.

45 of 82

Book Club

Jocko Graves/BFA.com

Whoopi Goldberg signs copies of her new book The Unqualified Hostess: I Do It My Way So You Can Too! at Delmonico’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

46 of 82

Big Boost

MOVI Inc.

Eiza González poses on a large Neutrogena product model at the launch of the brand’s Bright Boost collection in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

47 of 82

Colorful Entrance