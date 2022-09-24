Jon Hamm Gets Dressy in N.Y.C., Plus Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sherri Shepherd and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on September 24, 2022 06:00 AM
A Star at Stars

Jon Hamm
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Jon Hamm visits Stars with host Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 23.

Purple Reign

Bella Hadid
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Bella Hadid gives high-fashion bride vibes during her walk in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

Sister Act

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila
Courtesy 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in N.Y.C. on Sept. 22.

Flower Power

Sherri Shepherd
Courtesy

Sherri Shepherd showcases a bouquet from Oprah Winfrey — and recreates the talk show host's iconic wagon moment — while taping her own talk show Sherri in N.Y.C. on Sept. 23.

Just Imagine

JOhn Krasinski
Eric Kowalsky/MEGA

John Krasinski films scenes for his new movie, Imaginary Friends, in New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 23.

Feeling Fantastic

Kevin Bacon
Rick Kern/Getty

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening of Paramount Pictures' SMILE at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sept. 22.

Shoulder On

Kim Kardashian
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian brings the glamour on Sept. 22 during a photo shoot in Milan, Italy.

Fierce Fashion

Naomi Campbell Future
Andreas Rentz/Getty

Future and Naomi Campbell make one very cool pair during the finale of the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

Dog Days

Selma Blair
Star Max/GC Images

A beaming Selma Blair lets her dog lead the way in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

Keeping Close

Nick Lachey
Jerod Harris/Getty

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hands-on at Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London in West Hollywood on Sept. 22.

Dream Team

Gabrielle Union Dwayne Wade
Image Press Agency/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade shine at the Los Angeles screening of The Redeem Team at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sept. 22.

To Boot

Jessica Chastain
Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Jessica Chastain waves to the cameras as she makes her way to a show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

Into the Night

George Clooney
GC Images

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a date night on Sept. 22 in N.Y.C.

Make It a Double

Anthony Anderson
Leon Bennett/Getty

Anthony Anderson and social impact award honoree Kevin Liles pause for a picture at the Black Music Action Coalition Awards in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

State of Mind

Nas
Paras Griffin/Getty

Nas takes the stage during his NY State of Mind tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 22.

A Hand to Hold

Dustin Hoffman
Amy Sussman/Getty

Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa hit the red carpet as Utopia presents the world premiere of Anvil! The Story of Anvil at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

Quiet on the Set

Jennifer Lawrence
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence films scenes for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, New York, on Sept. 22.

Toast with the Most

Paul Rudd
Courtesy Krug

Paul Rudd raises a glass of Krug Champagne during an event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. to celebrate the debut of Ryuichi Sakamoto's symphony, Suite for Krug in 2008.

Once More with Feeling

Karol G
John Parra/WireImage

Karol G performs during her $trip Love tour stop at FTX Arena on Sept. 22 in Miami.

Pop Culture

Alessandra Ambrosio in Milan

Alessandra Ambrósio kicks back at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

Fine Dining

Priyanka Chopra
The Image Direct

Priyanka Chopra heads to her New York City restaurant, Sona, for lunch on Sept. 21.

Walk About

Emily Ratajkowski
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks straight out of a photo shoot in New York City on Sept. 22.

I Scream

Nicky Hilton
Courtesy

Nicky Hilton lives the sweet life on Sept. 21 while hosting an ice cream social celebrating God's Love We Deliver volunteers at the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C.

Peace Offering

Matthias Schweighöfer
Thomas Lohnes/Getty

Matthias Schweighöfer attends the Green Carpet Opening Night and premiere of The Swimmers during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus in Switzerland on Sept. 22.

On Island Time

Ryan Reynolds
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds smiles on the set of Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C.'s Coney Island on Sept. 21.

Legends Only

oprah
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Oprah Winfrey comes out to celebrate the late Sidney Poitier at the premiere of Sidney at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

In the Hot Seat

Tyler Perry
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Tyler Perry gets animated on Sept. 21 while chatting with Alison Stewart at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.

Michelle at the Mic

Michelle Yeoh
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Michelle Yeoh takes the stage at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21.

Tuxed Up

Daniel Craig
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Christoph Waltz and Daniel Craig don their finest for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner Honoring Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 21.

The Newlyweds

American actor Josh Duhamel and wife/American model, television host and beauty pageant titleholder - Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari arrive at the World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit' held at the Harmony Gold Theater on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit', Harmony Gold Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Sep 2022
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari walk the red carpet for his new movie Bandit in L.A. on Sept. 21.

Group Think

John Stamos Bob Saget John Mayer
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Friends and loved ones of the late Bob Saget — Kevin Nealon, Kelly Rizzo, Norman Lear, Lara Saget, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Joel McHale and John Stamos — get together at the actor's annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit for scleroderma research in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

Green Machine

Zoe Kravitz
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz keeps it moving on Sept. 21 in N.Y.C.

The Write Stuff

Jack Harlow
Charley Gallay/Getty

Jack Harlow accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the SESAC Los Angeles Music Awards at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 21.

To the Point

Jose Andres Eli Manning
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Chef José Andrés and former football player Eli Manning share a moment backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

Art Fair

NIck Cave Brad Pitt
Sami Kero/HS/Lehtikuva/Shutterstock

Nick Cave and Brad Pitt celebrate their first art exhibition at Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, on Sept. 17.

Ratchet Happy Birthday

Drake
Courtesy

Drake comes out to celebrate pal Richie Akiva's birthday at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

Color Blocked

Kelsea Ballerini
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini brings the bright to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

Rock On

Halsey
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey grabs a guitar on Sept. 20 during a performance at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

Back in Black

Margot Robbie
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie turns heads at the London premiere of Amsterdam on Sept. 21.

No Sweat

Pete Davidson Kaley Cuoco
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco get cute on Sept. 20 at the New York City premiere of Meet Cute.

With Honors

Taylor Swift
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Taylor Swift returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 to perform and accept the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

On Red Alert

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde stands out on Sept. 20 while in New York City for her Don't Worry Darling press tour.

Passion for Fashion

Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Franziska Krug/Getty

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni arrive at the ABOUT YOU fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 20.

Oh, Brother

Billy Eichner
Jason Mendez/WireImage

Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner premiere their new film Bros in New York City on Sept. 20.

Life Well Lived

Garth Brooks
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Garth Brooks is honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Hi There

Katie Holmes
MEGA

Katie Holmes stops for a smile outside the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program 8th Annual Luncheon in New York City on Sept. 20.

Smile in Style

Lucy BOynton
Backgrid

Lucy Boynton hits the Los Angeles set of her latest project, The Greatest Hits, on Sept. 20.

A Step Ahead

Nick Kroll
Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty

Nick Kroll gets goofy on Sept. 20 at NRDC's Night of Comedy at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Sweater Weather

Jennifer garner
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner is ready for fall in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

Totally Twinning

Zoe Kravitz Channing Tatum
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum keep their cool during a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 20.

Here for Hugs

Lena Dunham Bella Ramsey
Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey keep it close at the Sept. 20 premiere of Catherine Called Birdy in London.

Strike a Pose

Ed Sheeran Terry Crews
Samir Hussein/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews have some fun on Sept. 20 at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London.

Checks Out

Liev Schreiber
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Liev Schreiber hosts friends including Tony Hale for an event to benefit his relief organization BlueCheck Ukraine, with Casamigos, in Los Angeles.

Comedy Tonight

Margot Robbie
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Margot Robbie sits down for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Sept. 19.

Worry No More

Olivia Wilde
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde premieres her new film Don't Worry Darling in New York City on Sept. 19.

Time to Shine

Ana De Armas
James Devaney/GC Images

Ana de Armas arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

Spin City

Justin Theroux
The IMage Direct

Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who takes a spin on Sept. 19.

Wearing the Pants

Kim Kardashian
Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian stands out while walking through New York City on Sept. 19.

Need for Speed

Joseph Gordon Levitt
Backgrid

Joseph Gordon-Levitt films scenes for the new Beverly Hills Cop in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

Nice Catch

Johnny Knoxville
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Johnny Knoxville is ready to play outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 19.

Make It a Triple

Judy Greer Keenan Keegan Key
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Keegan-Michael Key get together at the premiere of Reboot in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

Slice of Life

Bella Hadid
Jared Siskin/GC Images

Bella Hadid takes her pizza to-go in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

French Kiss

Juliette Binoche
ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty

French actors Paul Kircher, Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste share the love on the red carpet at the Le Lyceen premiere on Sept. 19 at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

The Originals

Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul pose for photographers as Clarkson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is honored by friends including American Idol's Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 19.

Life or Death

Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in “Death of a Salesman” at the Hudson Theatre
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18.

Look Mom I Can Fly

Hip-hop legend Travis Scott took the stage at Zouk Nightclub, and shared with the crowd his excitement about returning return to the epic venue after his last surprise visit.
Resorts World Las Vegas

Travis Scott catches some air on Sept. 18 while kicking off his Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Who You Gonna Call?

Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette attend Cinespia’s screening of ‘Ghostbusters’ at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios 09/17/2022
Kelly Lee Barrett

Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette cozy up at Cinespia's screening of Ghostbusters at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios on Sept. 17.

Paris Match

Renee Fleming’s Cities that Sing: Paris – NYC Premiere Kelsey Grammer, Renée Fleming 09/18/2022
Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Kelsey Grammer and Renée Fleming take their seats at the New York City premiere of IMAX and Stage Access' new film Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris on Sept. 18.

Royal We

Lorde at 2022 Primavera Sound LA. 09/16/2022
Ismael Quintanilla III

Lorde showcases her moves at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

Velvet Crush

Drake
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Drake gets dapper on Sept. 18 for the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

All Dressed Up

Rami Malek
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Rami Malek and Margot Robbie stand tall at the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Green Machine

Dua Lipa
Guillermo Legaria/Getty

Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour stop at Parque Salitre Mágico in Bogota, Colombia, on Sept. 18.

Job Well Done

Rob Riggle Max Greenfield
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Rob Riggle and Max Greenfield share triumphant smiles on Sept. 18 following the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America, which raised more than $1 million to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

So Golden

Coi Leray
Denise Truscello/Getty

Coi Leray sits back inside the McDonald's Golden Access Exclusive Music Experience at the Life Is Beautiful festival on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

Say Yeah!

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Karen O of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs has some fun on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 18.

Sister, Sister

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina hang out as Cardi hosts Fashion Night Out on Sept. 17 in New York City.

Birds of a Feather

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week September 2022 at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 17.

Viva Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: Michael B. Jordan attends Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA)
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Hennessy USA

Michael B. Jordan attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at the Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II fight.

Commanding the Stage

ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer and songwriter Boy George performs live during Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on September 17, 2022 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Bennett/Getty

Boy George performs live during the Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on Sept. 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Selfie Time

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as Jennifer Lopez joins Grameen America's “Raising Latina Voices” to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on September 17, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Limitless Labs x Grameen

Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as she joins Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17 in Universal City, California.

Bright and Beautiful

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at the Grove on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty)
Leon Bennett/Getty for PATTERN Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at The Grove on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

Girls' Night Out

*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MEGA/BACKGRID

Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami, after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant on Sept. 16.

Flower Child

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Olivia Wilde attends the Don't Worry Darling photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on Sept. 17 in Spain.

Sugary Sweet

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16: Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Gerardo Mora/Getty

Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Sept. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

Pretty in Pink

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
JB Lacroix/Getty

Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 17 in Spain.

Sing It

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on September 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)
Robin Little/Redferns

BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on Sept. 16 in London.

