Kristen Stewart Is Honored in France, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 14, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 102

Star and Stripes

LOU BENOIST/AFP/Getty

Kristen Stewart reveals the beach closet dedicated to her during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 102

In the Hot Seat

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Jennifer Lopez visits Un Nuevo Dia at Telemundo Center in Miami to promote her new film Hustlers on Friday.

3 of 102

Heavy Medal

Tracey Nearmy/Getty

Hugh Jackman is awarded an Order of Australia by The Governor-General of Australia David Hurley at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 102

Selfie Smiles

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meghan Trainor greets fans on Friday ahead of her performance on NBC’s Today in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 102

Wheely Fun

The Image Direct

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert go for a cruise on an electric bike on Friday in Sherman Oaks, California.

6 of 102

Pocket Full of Sunshine

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Maria Sharapova glows on Thursday as the Pace Gallery celebrates its new Chelsea flagship in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 102

A Good Sign

Mike Coppola/Getty

Lucy Hale adds her name to the wall at the TRESemmé Salon during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 102

Living the Life(style)

Eunji Paula Kim/BB Lifestyle

Tori Spelling, Jessica Hall, Beverley Mitchell, Kendra Wilkinson and Laura Rugetti make for a cool crew on Friday at the BB Lifestyle launch event in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 102

Don't Stop the Music

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Pharrell Williams and Rihanna light up the stage during their performance at her annual Diamond Ball, benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in New York City.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 102

Air Kiss

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cardi B takes over the red carpet with sister Hennessy Carolina at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball on Thursday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 102

Couple Goals

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick go for a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 102

Empire State of Mind

Noam Galai/Getty

Jennifer Garner checks out the skyline from the top of the Empire State Building after helping to light the iconic skyscraper red in honor of Save the Children’s Centennial Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 102

Reaching Out

David M. Benett/Getty

Mel C of the Spice Girls and Brooklyn Beckham — son of former Spice Girl Victoria — grab hands as they reunite at the DJ booth during the Agent Provocateur campaign launch party, in collaboration with Sink the Pink and Ciroc Vodka, at Annabel’s on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 102

Best Buds

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs and pal Jeezy pose together at day one of the Revolt and AT&T Summit on Thursday in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 102

Kiss and Makeup

Kevin Mazur/Getty

BFFs Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West show off their best pouts at the KKW Beauty KKWxWinnie dinner at L’Avenue in Saks Fifth Avenue on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 102

The Sweet Life

JC Olivera/Getty

Tyler James Williams and Sarah Hyland crack up and cut cake on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Wedding Year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 102

Music to Our Ears

EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/Shutterstock

John Legend shows off his skills during a performance in Paris on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 102

Stranger Studs

Michael Buckner/WWD/Shutterstock

Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery reunite at the Chanel dinner celebrarting the new Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie on Thursday at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 102

Spooky Space

Rich Polk/Getty

Jordan Peele gears up for the scariest season at Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday in Universal City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 102

Face to Face

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Host Ellen DeGeneres gets up close and personal with guest Brad Pitt on Friday’s taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 102

Star Power

George Pimentel/Getty

Bruce Springsteen walks the red carpet at the Western Stars premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 102

Everyday Errands

The Image Direct

Emma Roberts goes shopping in L.A. on Thursday wearing distressed jeans and leopard-print loafers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 102

Smiles & Hugs

Noam Galai/Getty

Camila Cabello sits with beneficiary Hope and her mother Sinuhe Estrabao at the Save the Children’s The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children on Thursday at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 102

Foreign Affair

Action Press/MediaPunch

Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne get cozy at the premiere of Her & Him on Thursday at the 26th Oldenburg International Film Festival in Oldenburg, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 102

Brady Baller

Gail Burton/AP/Shutterstock

The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams waves to the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 102

Conversing with Kerry

Jemal Countess/Getty

Kerry Washington faces the crowd on Thursday during the “In Conversation With…Kerry Washington” event during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 102

Luxe Lunch

John Lamparski/Getty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend A Paley Honors Luncheon celebrating Michael Douglas at The Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 102

Happy Face

Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle happily unveils her Smart Works capsule collection, which aims to help unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews and return to employment, on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 102

Guiding 'Light'

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Ugly Betty costar America Ferrera is among the stars out to honor Judith Light on Thursday as iconic actress receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 102

Sweater Weather

The Image Direct

Rose Leslie looks ready for fall on Thursday as she pounds the pavement in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 102

Three of a Kind

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman and Billy Bob Thornton attend Build Series to discuss the latest season of Goliath at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 102

Spaced Out

Christopher Jue/Getty

Brad Pitt speaks at the Japanese premiere of his film Ad Astra at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 102

Her Mini-Me

Julian Mackler/BFA

Nicky Hilton takes a break from NYFW with daughter Lily Grace and stops by Edie Parker Flower’s “Wake and Bake” presentation at Oddfellows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 102

Glam Girls

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Costars Natalie Portman and Zazie Beetz get glammed up in black gowns for the Lucy in the Sky premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 102

She's Got the Juice

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Lizzo is ready to #GetJuicy at the Absolut Juice afterparty on Thursday in Miami Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 102

Battle of the BFFs

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Reese Witherspoon and host Ellen DeGeneres battle over who is better friends with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 102

Music Man

Daniel Knighton/Getty

John Mayer wows the crowd during his performance at Viejas Arena on Wednesday in San Diego, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 102

'Sea' the Change

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Ted Danson addresses the crowd during the Oceana 2019 New York Event Gala honoring Diane Lane and engineer Simon Sidamon-Eristoff at The Rainbow Room on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 102

Look of Love

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

New couple Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a sweet moment at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 102

Feeling Fall

Gotham/GC Images

Jonah Hill steps out in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday dressed in all black with rose-colored sunglasses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 102

Foot Pop

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Coco Rocha and Nina Agdal strike matching poses at Uniqlo U’s Fashion Week 2019 Preview and LifeWear Magazine Launch on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 102

Color Coordinated

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jamie Foxx arrives at the Amazon Original Savage x Fenty show afterparty looking dapper on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 102

Rain or Shine

GP Images/Getty

Charlie Hunnam cheers with fans as he walks the red carpet at the True History of the Kelly Gang premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 102

Power Panel

George Pimentel/Getty

Jane Fonda sits down with L’Oréal Paris to discuss how women can celebrate each other during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday at Hotel X in Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 102

On the Move

MediaPunch

James McAvoy is all smiles as he walks through N.Y.C. on Wednesday, dressed in a suit and tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 102

Chic Couple

Monica Schipper/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson arrive at the boohoo NYFW celebration at the boohoo Mansion on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 102