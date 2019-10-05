Victoria Justice & Madison Reed Go Glam in Venice, Plus Zendaya, Kristen Stewart & More

All Dressed Up
Victoria Justice and Madison Reed have some fun in their Venice Carnival costumes while out in Italy on Friday.
Swiss Miss
Zendaya attends the Le Mans ’66 premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland on Friday.
Nice Ride
Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with some cool cars at Audrain’s The Gathering at Rough Point on Friday in Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday Fest
Kristen Stewart attends the Seberg screening during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Friday.
Going Global
Yara Shahidi speaks up during The Power of Inclusion Summit 2019 at Aotea Centre on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.
Make Way
Timothée Chalamet makes his way into the BBC Radio studios on Friday in London.
City Pretty
Naomi Watts goes for a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Q&A Cutie
Jennifer Aniston answers beauty questions at an Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in L.A. on Tuesday.
Suit Yourself
Jamie Foxx arrives at the opening night premiere of Just Mercy at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival at The Outdoor Art Club on Thursday in Mill Valley, California.
It's October 3rd
In honor of Mean Girls Day, Tina Fey and Busy Philipps host a Facebook Live viewing party of the hit movie with Paramount Pictures on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Great Guy
Ryan Reynolds speaks to the crowd during the Free Guy panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in N.Y.C.
Get on His Level
Big Mouth co-creator and voice actor Nick Kroll sits on the floor to speak to the audience during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday.
Fired Up
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan get out of their seats at the New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets hockey game on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Classic Collab
Zendaya presents her new Tommy x Zendaya collection in Milan, Italy, on Thursday.
A Leg Up
Miss J Alexander and Kelly Osbourne playfully show some leg at Daniel Nguyen’s birthday party on Thursday at Pacifique in West Hollywood.
Book Worms
Samuel L. Jackson wraps an arm around daughter Zoe at Angie Mar’s release party for her new book Butcher + Beast at the Beatrice Inn in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sparkling Style
Lea Michele shimmers in a sequined dress at Estee Stanley’s celebration for the launch of her new book In Comfort and Style on Thursday in New York City.
Bombshell Brunettes
Jameela Jamil and Katie Holmes arrive at Rothy’s Celebrates: Style, Sustainability and the Merino Collection on Thursday at The Gramercy Park Hotel Terrace in N.Y.C.
In the Spotlight
Guest star Carrie Underwood takes the stage during Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.
Think Pink
Global ambassador Elizabeth Hurley attends the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in pink for the Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer awareness campaign on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Show Stoppers
Adam DeVine and Alexandra Shipp hit the red carpet at the premiere of Jexi on Thursday at the Fox Bruin Theatre in L.A.
Fall Fashion
Katherine Schwarzenegger sits front-row at the Sorel mile-long runway, styled by Kate Young, at Highline Stages in N.Y.C.
Ready for a Reboot
Jay and Silent Bob stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes goof around as they arrive at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Dog Days
Bethenny Frankel celebrates Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue and ASPCA, hanging with dogs Biggy and Smallz in N.Y.C.
So Fly
Josh Duhamel and rumored new girlfriend Audra Mari share a smile on Thursday at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
In Full Bloom
Penélope Cruz receives flowers from fans on Thursday while touching down at New York City’s JFK Airport.
Sideways Glances
Lily-Rose Depp attends The King premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday.
Helping Hands
Serena Williams joins Bonnie Morrison as Williams’ Yetunde Price Resource Center celebrates its Home Bridge Partnership with Apartment List at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood on Thursday.
World Peace
Camila Cabello shares a sign during a visit to the KISS FM UK Studios in London on Thursday.
Wild and Free
Free Guy‘s Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer, Shawn Levy, Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar get together behind-the-scenes at New York Comic Con in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Penny for Your Thoughts
Natalie Dormer is unrecognizable as she hits the set of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on Thursday in L.A.
Tech Talk
Meanwhile, her former Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on Thursday.
Fast Friends
Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf attend The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere on Thursday during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.
Red Carpet Radiant
Longtime Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner debuts sleek new bangs at the humanitarian organization’s Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
On Point
Will Smith gets animated while speaking during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on Wednesday.
Legs for Days
Julia Roberts gives a power pose while modeling for Calzedonia’s Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 legwear campaign on Thursday in Verona, Italy.
Mid-Week Treat
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles after grabbing coffee on Wednesday in L.A.
Proud Mom
Angelina Jolie and her children Zahara and Maddox pose as a family at the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at the Roppongi Hills Arena on Thursday.
Sky's the Limit
Jon Hamm chats about his new film Lucy in the Sky at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Heating Up
Costars Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz share a romantic embrace while filming their upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Women in Film
Rosario Dawson and producer Selena Gomez attend the L.A. screening for the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented on Wednesday at the Netflix offices.
On-Set Smiles
Jennifer Lopez and John Bradley film a scene for their new romantic comedy Marry Me outside of NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Spooky Fun
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass give their best scowls at the Nights of the Jack Friends & Family Night 2019 on Wednesday in Calabasas, California.
Over-the-Shoulder Smolder
Zazie Beetz stuns at the screening of Joker during the 57th annual New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Wednesday.
Quiet on the Set
Emily Ratajkowski hails a cab during a photo shoot for Beats Headphones on Wednesday in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.
Close Conversation
The Politician costars Ben Platt and Judith Light pose together before speaking at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday in N.Y.C.