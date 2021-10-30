Billie Eilish Performs in Costume in L.A., Plus Lizzo, Greta Thunberg and More

US actor Robert Redford (L) and his wife, German painter Sibylle Szaggars (R), share a laugh upon their arrival at the 2021 award ceremony of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in Monaco, on october 29, 2021. - The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation hosts its annual Awards Ceremony, rewarding personalities and organisations for their strong commitment to preserving Planetary Health. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)