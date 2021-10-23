Heidi Klum Checks into the Tokio Hotel in Berlin, Plus, Normani, Charli XCX, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Checking In
Heidi Klum and her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz celebrate the Tokio Hotel album release party in Berlin on Oct. 22.
Wild Motivation
Normani stands out while supporting Lori Harvey's SKN by LH line launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.
They're All That
Addison Rae and Charli XCX pose together at the Pandora ME launch event in London on Oct. 22.
Music of the Night
Lin-Manuel Miranda masks up for re-opening night of "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 22.
Everything She Wanted
Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 21.
Dining with LV
Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Louis Vuitton celebrate the newest chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection with an intimate dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20.
Wave Rider
Surfer Leighton Meester catches waves in Malibu on Oct. 21.
Birthday Bros
JoBros Nick, Joe and Kevin celebrate Jordan McGraw's birthday during their Remember This tour stop in Arkansas.
Live on Tour
Maluma puts on a show while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in Toronto on Oct. 21.
Truckin' Along
Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys book launch (presented by her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol) on Oct. 21 in L.A.
Peace and Love
Serena Williams throws up a peace sign while attending Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.
Furry Fun
Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in Detroit on Oct. 21.
Not so Insecure
Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae smile at the final season premiere of Insecure on Oct. 21 in L.A.
Winner, Winner
Helen Mirren looks elated to be become Ambassador of the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy on Oct. 21.
Goop Friends
Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Sex, Love & goop premiere on Oct. 21 in L.A.
Power Suit
Andie MacDowell rocks a red power suit while heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.
Sit & Spill
Phoebe Robinson speaks onstage during In Conversation with Phoebe Robinson at BlogHer 21 Biz on Oct. 21 in Brooklyn.
Courtside Smile
Owen Wilson watches the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 21.
Dinner Date
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum arrive for dinner in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Oct. 21.
Must-Have Merch
Olivia Wilde wears Harry Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" hoodie while out for a Starbucks run in L.A. on Oct. 21.
Fall Flair
Jasmine Tookes looks super chic while out shopping in West Hollywood on Oct. 21.
'Hammer' Time
Olivia Jade poses with a sledgehammer prop as she leaves the Dancing with the Stars studio in L.A. on Oct. 21.
Velvet Hour
Lil Nas x and Dallas Austin show off their moves on Oct. 20 as BMI presents the 'A Night with Lil Nas X' awards dinner at The
Gathering Spot in Atlanta.
Capped Off
Funny guys Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson hang out in their courtside seats at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA home opener at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.
Orange You Glad?
Issa Rae chats up the final season of Insecure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.
Suit Yourself
Dakota Fanning hits the beach to film her latest project on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.
The A-Team
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas pose onstage during the Oct. 20 Robin Hood Benefit at New York City's Jacob Javits Center.
Wild Thing
Gabrielle Union opts for an animal print while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20.
Star in Stripes
Kristen Stewart takes a casual stroll in L.A. on Oct. 20.
To the Point
Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada and
Cooper van Grootel attend the Oct. 20 finale event for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying at the Santa Monica Airport.
Set Dressing
Sarah Jessica Parker gets to work on set in New York City on Oct. 20.
Sweat the Small Stuff
Ryan Phillippe keeps it moving during an Oct. 19 run in Los Angeles.
Take a Stand
Grace Jones makes a statement at the press preview performance of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at London's Lyric Theatre on Oct. 20.
Take a Bite
Shawn Mendes takes his pup for a walk in his hometown of Toronto on Oct. 20.
Mix It Up
Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Daveed Diggs, Aneesa Folds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Kaila Mullady hit their marks during the re-opening night curtain call of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway at The Booth Theatre on Oct. 19.
Fall Feels
Stranger Things star Joe Keery strolls around New York City on Oct. 20.
Later, Skater
Tony Hawk joins the California Milk Processor Board in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 19 at the premiere of Skate SD, a documentary celebrating the influence that San Diego has had in shaping skateboarding culture.
Season Opener
Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Scene Stealer
Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.
Music on the Move
Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.
Wiggin' Out
Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.
Date Night
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Housewives Tell All
Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.
Celebrating Women
Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.
The Gang's All Here
Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.
Premiere Pose
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen arrive at The Subject N.Y.C. premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on Oct. 19.
Women in Power
Host Eva Longoria and honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and ELLE's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia take the stage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 in L.A.
On the Mic
Speaker Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Advertising Week conference in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.
Casual Day
Natalie Portman and Max Minghella grab hot drinks and cozy sweatshirts for a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.
Who Do You Know?
Original film cast member Ryan Phillippe attends Cinespia's screening of the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer at Hollywood Forever, presented by Amazon Studios.
In the Dark
Sebastian Stan gets to work on his latest project on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 19.
Speaking Up
Alyssa Milano takes the mic at the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally on Oct. 19 held in front of The White House in Washington, D.C.
Work It Girl
Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17.
'Jones'ing for Another Adventure
Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18.
Talk Time
Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California.
Red Carpet Look
Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18.
Picture Perfect
Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.
Hand to Hold
Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19.
Getting a Kick Out of It
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.
Chic and Sleek
Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18.
Big Smiles
Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.