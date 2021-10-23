Heidi Klum Checks into the Tokio Hotel in Berlin, Plus, Normani, Charli XCX, and More

By People Staff October 23, 2021 06:00 AM

Checking In

Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Heidi Klum and her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz celebrate the Tokio Hotel album release party in Berlin on Oct. 22.

Wild Motivation

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Normani stands out while supporting Lori Harvey's SKN by LH line launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

They're All That

Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty

Addison Rae and Charli XCX pose together at the Pandora ME launch event in London on Oct. 22.

Music of the Night

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda masks up for re-opening night of "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 22.

Everything She Wanted

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Dining with LV

Credit: BFA

Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Louis Vuitton celebrate the newest chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection with an intimate dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20.

Wave Rider

Credit: Backgrid

Surfer Leighton Meester catches waves in Malibu on Oct. 21.

Birthday Bros

Credit: Isné Bobo Nuyent

JoBros Nick, Joe and Kevin celebrate Jordan McGraw's birthday during their Remember This tour stop in Arkansas.

Live on Tour

Credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Maluma puts on a show while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in Toronto on Oct. 21.

Truckin' Along

Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty

Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys book launch (presented by her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol) on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Peace and Love

Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Serena Williams throws up a peace sign while attending Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Furry Fun

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega  Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in Detroit on Oct. 21.

Not so Insecure

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae smile at the final season premiere of Insecure on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Winner, Winner

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Helen Mirren looks elated to be become Ambassador of the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy on Oct. 21. 

Goop Friends

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Sex, Love & goop premiere on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Power Suit

Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell rocks a red power suit while heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Sit & Spill

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Phoebe Robinson speaks onstage during In Conversation with Phoebe Robinson at BlogHer 21 Biz on Oct. 21 in Brooklyn. 

Courtside Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Owen Wilson watches the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 21. 

Dinner Date

Credit: Paul Morigi/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum arrive for dinner in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Oct. 21. 

Must-Have Merch

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears Harry Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" hoodie while out for a Starbucks run in L.A. on Oct. 21.

Fall Flair

Credit: Backgrid

Jasmine Tookes looks super chic while out shopping in West Hollywood on Oct. 21.

'Hammer' Time

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Jade poses with a sledgehammer prop as she leaves the Dancing with the Stars studio in L.A. on Oct. 21. 

Velvet Hour

Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Nas x and Dallas Austin show off their moves on Oct. 20 as BMI presents the 'A Night with Lil Nas X' awards dinner at The
Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Capped Off

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Funny guys Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson hang out in their courtside seats at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA home opener at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Issa Rae chats up the final season of Insecure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Dakota Fanning hits the beach to film her latest project on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.

The A-Team

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas pose onstage during the Oct. 20 Robin Hood Benefit at New York City's Jacob Javits Center.

Wild Thing

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union opts for an animal print while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20.

Star in Stripes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Stewart takes a casual stroll in L.A. on Oct. 20.

To the Point

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada and
Cooper van Grootel attend the Oct. 20 finale event for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying at the Santa Monica Airport.

Set Dressing

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker gets to work on set in New York City on Oct. 20. 

Sweat the Small Stuff

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Phillippe keeps it moving during an Oct. 19 run in Los Angeles. 

Take a Stand

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Grace Jones makes a statement at the press preview performance of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at London's Lyric Theatre on Oct. 20.

Take a Bite

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes takes his pup for a walk in his hometown of Toronto on Oct. 20.

Mix It Up

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Daveed Diggs, Aneesa Folds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Kaila Mullady hit their marks during the re-opening night curtain call of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway at The Booth Theatre on Oct. 19.

Fall Feels

Credit: The Image Direct

Stranger Things star Joe Keery strolls around New York City on Oct. 20.

Later, Skater

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Tony Hawk joins the California Milk Processor Board in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 19 at the premiere of Skate SD, a documentary celebrating the influence that San Diego has had in shaping skateboarding culture.

Season Opener

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty

Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A. 

Scene Stealer

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.

Music on the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.

Wiggin' Out

Credit: Backgrid

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.

Date Night

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/Getty

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.

Housewives Tell All

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.

Celebrating Women

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.

The Gang's All Here

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.

Premiere Pose

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen arrive at The Subject N.Y.C. premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on Oct. 19.

Women in Power

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Host Eva Longoria and honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and ELLE's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia take the stage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 in L.A.

On the Mic

Credit: Andrew Schwartz/Splash

Speaker Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Advertising Week conference in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

Casual Day

Credit: Backgrid

Natalie Portman and Max Minghella grab hot drinks and cozy sweatshirts for a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

Who Do You Know?

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Original film cast member Ryan Phillippe attends Cinespia's screening of the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer at Hollywood Forever, presented by Amazon Studios.

In the Dark

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan gets to work on his latest project on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 19.

Speaking Up

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Alyssa Milano takes the mic at the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally on Oct. 19 held in front of The White House in Washington, D.C.

Work It Girl

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17. 

'Jones'ing for Another Adventure

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18. 

Talk Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California. 

Red Carpet Look

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18. 

Picture Perfect

Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C. 

Hand to Hold

Credit: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19. 

Getting a Kick Out of It

Credit: Andrew Kelly/AP Images for Abbott

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.

Chic and Sleek

Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18. 

Big Smiles

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18. 

