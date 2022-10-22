01 of 69 Pink Lady John Lamparski/Getty Meghan Trainor celebrates her new album with a performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

02 of 69 Quiet on the Set Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan films in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

03 of 69 London Calling Jo Hale/Getty Sam Smith hits the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on Oct. 21.

04 of 69 Got Your Number Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Addison Rae heads to a workout in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

05 of 69 Lucky Lady Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon Lady Gaga gets a smooch from Billy Porter during a celebration for the singer with Dom Pérignon in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

06 of 69 Seeing Red Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski brings the color at the Kerastase Pop Party at Centre Pompidou in Paris on Oct. 20.

07 of 69 Make It a Date Bruce Glikas/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the opening night of the play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

08 of 69 Having a Ball Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Mindy Kaling stops for a snap at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

09 of 69 Game Face Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Dustin Hoffman takes his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

10 of 69 Walk This Way TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Oct. 20.

11 of 69 Ladies' Night Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver strike a pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of Call Jane on Oct. 20.

12 of 69 Something New Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova celebrate The White Lotus season 2 during the premiere afterparty in L.A. on Oct. 20.

13 of 69 Feeling Funny Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO Also at The White Lotus premiere on Oct. 20: creator Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson.

14 of 69 Feeling Chic Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Marion Cotillard stands out in stripes on Oct. 20 at a Chanel dinner celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

15 of 69 Get on Your Feet Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Also at the Chanel dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20: Maggie Rogers and Karen O, who dance as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform for the crowd.

16 of 69 Number One Fan Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Paris Hilton beats the heat while celebrating the launch of her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai on Oct. 20.

17 of 69 No Worries Bauer-Griffin/GC Images A smiling Olivia Wilde leaves a workout on Oct. 20 in L.A.

18 of 69 From the Future Christopher Polk/Getty Lil Nas X appears out of this world during his Oct. 19 concert at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

19 of 69 Feeling Bubbly Dave Benett/Getty Janet Jackson attends an orchestral performance of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Suite for Krug in 2008," hosted by Krug Champagne, at Alexandra Palace in London on Oct. 19.

20 of 69 Scoot Yourself The IMage Direct A solo Liev Schreiber takes a ride around New York City by scooter on Oct. 20.

21 of 69 Feeling Fit FAYES VISION/startraks Gwyneth Paltrow takes the mic on Oct. 19 as she celebrates activewear brand Copper Fit at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

22 of 69 Puppy Love Backgrid Brooklyn Beckham totes his cute pooch in West Hollywood on Oct. 19.

23 of 69 Good Guy Backgrid Ryan Gosling gets into character on the Sydney set of The Fall Guy on Oct. 20.

24 of 69 Side by Side Paras Griffin/Getty Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the season home opener game between the NBA's Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

25 of 69 Courtside Cuteness 2 Chainz and Harmony Epps have some dad-daughter time at the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

26 of 69 Hop to It Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Will Arnett and Rose Byrne have some fun in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19 as Tourism Australia celebrates the 'Come and Say G'day' global brand launch.

27 of 69 To Boot MEGA Billie Eilish showcases some fabulous footwear on Oct. 19 while heading to a workout in Los Angeles.

28 of 69 Star in Stripes Araya Doheny/Getty Naomi Watts has boyfriend Billy Crudup by her side while celebrating the launch of her skincare brand Stripes, hosted by Amyris, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Oct. 19.

29 of 69 Cheers to That BFA Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung raise a glass on Oct. 19 while celebrating the launch of New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay's new 2022 Sauvignon Blanc vintage, coupled with its bespoke redesigned bottle and packaging, at Hudson Commons in N.Y.C.

30 of 69 Kiss Off Gisela Schober/Getty Matthias Schweighoefer gives his statuette a smooch during the Blauer Panther - TV & Streaming Award ceremony at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 19.

31 of 69 New Land Splash News Online Eva Longoria hits the set of Land of Women in Barcelona on Oct. 19.

32 of 69 Fall Feels Backgrid Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen step out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

33 of 69 In the Hot Seat Kimberly White/Getty Serena Williams commands the stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

34 of 69 Work It Out MEGA Newly single Tia Mowry flashes a smile while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

35 of 69 Purple Reign John Lamparski/Getty Jujubee lights N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building in celebration of GLAAD's Spirit Day on Oct. 19.

36 of 69 Triple Threat Frazer Harrison/WireImage Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh glow on Oct. 18 at the Los Angeles premiere of School of Good and Evil.

37 of 69 Happy to Be Here Bruce Glikas/WireImage Corey Hawkins, Jesse Williams and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hang backstage at the Broadway play Topdog/Underdog at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

38 of 69 Ride the Wave The Image Direct Demi Lovato greets fans on her way into her N.Y.C. concert on Oct. 18.

39 of 69 Dressed to Impress Michael Buckner/Getty Kiernan Shipka, Kaitlyn Dever and Alexandra Daddario put on their finest for the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in L.A. on Oct. 18.

40 of 69 Group Think Sean "Diddy" Combs poses for a photo with students during a surprise visit at his Capital Preparatory School in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 18.

41 of 69 Fashionable Flair James Devaney/GC Images Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker film a stylish scene for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

42 of 69 Strut in Style Ziggzy/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner heads to a meeting in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

44 of 69 City Slickers Janet Mayer/StarTraks Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige take a walk with their dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

45 of 69 New York Nice Bryan Bedder/Getty Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain continue their The Good Nurse press tour with a screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

46 of 69 Up in Smoke Paras Griffin/Getty Post Malone brings the drama on Oct. 18 during his Twelve Carat Toothache tour stop in Atlanta.

47 of 69 Fan Favorite Tristan Fewings/Getty Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson snaps selfies with fans at the London premiere of Black Adam on Oct. 18.

48 of 69 Sign of the Times MEGA Billie Eilish grabs breakfast with her mom (not pictured) on Oct. 18 in L.A.

49 of 69 Total Baller Splash News Online Simu Liu shoots some hoops on the set of his new film, Atlas, in L.A. on Oct. 18.

50 of 69 Sweat Sesh Backgrid Hailey Baldwin heads to the gym in West Hollywood on Oct. 18.

51 of 69 Double Date Rich Paul, Adele, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart. Courtesy Royal Oak Rich Paul and Adele join Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish at the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon L.A. launch party on Oct. 13 in Beverly Hills.

52 of 69 That's the Ticket! Gilbert Flores/Getty Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiere their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

53 of 69 Speaker of the House Amy Sussman/Getty Honoree Anne Hathaway speaks onstage during ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

54 of 69 With Love Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Yolanda Hadid gives daughter Bella Hadid a smooch on Oct. 17 at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C.

55 of 69 Of the Moment Amy Sussman/Getty Honoree Michelle Yeoh and Wanda Sykes pose for a pic at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

56 of 69 Dad Jokes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Judd Apatow is his silly self on Oct. 17 while snapping honoree Sydney Sweeney and daughter Maude Apatow at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

57 of 69 Pregnant Pause Gilbert Flores/Getty Pregnant Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell hit the red carpet at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

58 of 69 Red Alert Dave Benett/Getty Janelle Monáe keeps up her London style streak during a reception for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at 5 Hertford Street on Oct. 17.

59 of 69 Double Dog Dare Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Zachary Quinto makes an early-morning coffee run with his pups on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.

60 of 69 Beachy Keen The Image Direct Lucy Boynton hops into the Pacific Ocean on the set of The Greatest Hits in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

61 of 69 Main Stage Jeff Hahne/Getty Fletcher performs at The Filmore Charlotte in North Carolina on Oct. 17.

62 of 69 Lean In Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Siblings Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn goof around on the red carpet for Signs of Love during the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Oct. 18.

63 of 69 Frequent Flyer Splash News Online Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco and her cute pooch make their way through LAX on Oct. 17.

64 of 69 Bros Trip Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Director Nick Stoller, Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring Bros to Sydney at a premiere featuring cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Oct. 18.

65 of 69 Mic Check Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ed Sheeran sits down for a chat at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

66 of 69 Here to Premiere Lia Toby/Getty Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get all dressed up for the London premiere of their Amazon Original series The Peripheral on Oct. 17.

67 of 69 Flower Child Backgrid Shawn Mendes totes his floral purchase in West Hollywood on Oct. 16.

68 of 69 Style Watch Cassidy Sparrow Kristen Bell designs her own Chalonne band for her Apple Watch at Violet L.A. Wednesday.