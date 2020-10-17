Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah Film Their Movie in Philadelphia, Plus Gabrielle Union and More
On Set
Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler were seen filming late night scenes of their upcoming Netflix film Hustle in Philadelphia.
Tiger Queen
Gabrielle Union was spotted out to dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.
On the Go
Mindy Kaling was spotted heading to the Sunset Towers hotel in West Hollywood, wearing a shirt that read "You make me blush darling" in French.
Entertainer
Offset performed at AXR+EXP Live Concert Experience in Atlanta.
Music Man
Mark Ronson was spotted filming a music video in a vintage convertible near Studio City, California.
Food Run
Emma Roberts is seen in L.A. on Thursday going grocery shopping, wearing a checkered silk dress and a "vote" embroidered face mask.
Coming Soon
Dua Lipa is seen shooting her new music video in East London on Wednesday.
Weekend Vibes
Isla Fisher spends her afternoon hiking with her dog in L.A. on Friday.
Out on the Town
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to dinner in colorful outfits in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
It's All Greek to Me
Normal People star Paul Mescal goes for a stroll on Thursday in Spetses Island, Greece, where he's filming The Lost Daughter.
Check That Fit
Chris Pine heads to the studio in L.A. wearing a mask on Thursday.
Supportive Wife
Emily Ratajkowski wears a shirt from her husband's 2014 film Heaven Knows What while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Super Chic
Sarah Jessica Parker looks runway ready in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Say Cheese!
Anna Chlumsky flashes a big smile on the set of Inventing Anna in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Rollin' Robot
Taryn Manning steps out in L.A. with her helpful gita robot trailing close behind.
Happy Voting
Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam cast their ballots on Wednesday in L.A., and take photos to commemorate the moment.
Camera's Rolling
Julia Garner is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District on Thursday.
City Chic
Katie Holmes pairs a chic ankle-length coat with SOREL boots as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pretty in Purple
Sarah Jessica Parker strikes a pose during a photoshoot in midtown N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pals for Life
Scout Willis and her pup are seen out in L.A. on Thursday after grabbing coffee.
Walk with Me
Camila Mendes walks her dog while out and about in Vancouver on Thursday.
Spread the Word
Lizzo encourages fans to vote while accepting the top song sales artist award during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in L.A.
Date Night
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo hold hands as they walk to dinner together on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
The Bat Is Back
Robert Pattinson is seen in character while filming Batman in Liverpool on Wednesday.
Afternoon Stroll
Shawn Mendes is seen running errands on Wednesday in L.A.
Bringing the Bubbly
On Tuesday in L.A., newlyweds Larry David and Ashley Underwood are seen out together for the first time since tying the knot last week.
Royal Visit
Kate Middleton is seen during a surprise visit to the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College on Wednesday in London.
City Sighting
Bella Hadid grabs a drink as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Bold Blues
Irina Shayk wears a blue cutout top while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.'s Soho area.
Pet Parents
Macaulay Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song take their cat and dog out for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.
Ready, Set, Action!
Adam Sandler is seen filming his latest Netflix movie Hustle on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Yes to Yoga
Sofia Richie wears a matching black sports bra and leggings set while on her way to yoga on Wednesday in L.A.
City Stroll
Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly head out to take a walk through Soho on Wednesday in N.Y.C.