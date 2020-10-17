Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah Film Their Movie in Philadelphia, Plus Gabrielle Union and More

By People Staff
Updated October 16, 2020 10:58 AM

1 of 105

On Set

Credit: Ouzounova/SplashNews.com

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler were seen filming late night scenes of their upcoming Netflix film Hustle in Philadelphia.

2 of 105

Tiger Queen

Credit: BACKGRID

Gabrielle Union was spotted out to dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

3 of 105

On the Go

Credit: SplashNews.com

Mindy Kaling was spotted heading to the Sunset Towers hotel in West Hollywood, wearing a shirt that read "You make me blush darling" in French.

4 of 105

Entertainer

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Offset performed at AXR+EXP Live Concert Experience in Atlanta.

5 of 105

Music Man

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Mark Ronson was spotted filming a music video in a vintage convertible near Studio City, California.

6 of 105

Food Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Emma Roberts is seen in L.A. on Thursday going grocery shopping, wearing a checkered silk dress and a "vote" embroidered face mask.

7 of 105

Coming Soon

Credit: MEGA

Dua Lipa is seen shooting her new music video in East London on Wednesday.

8 of 105

Weekend Vibes

Credit: MEGA

Isla Fisher spends her afternoon hiking with her dog in L.A. on Friday. 

9 of 105

Out on the Town

Credit: PapCulture/BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to dinner in colorful outfits in N.Y.C. on Thursday.  

10 of 105

It's All Greek to Me

Credit: BACKGRID

Normal People star Paul Mescal goes for a stroll on Thursday in Spetses Island, Greece, where he's filming The Lost Daughter

11 of 105

Check That Fit

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine heads to the studio in L.A. wearing a mask on Thursday. 

12 of 105

Supportive Wife

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski wears a shirt from her husband's 2014 film Heaven Knows What while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

13 of 105

Super Chic

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker looks runway ready in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

14 of 105

Say Cheese!

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Anna Chlumsky flashes a big smile on the set of Inventing Anna in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

15 of 105

Rollin' Robot

Credit: Courtesy

Taryn Manning steps out in L.A. with her helpful gita robot trailing close behind. 

16 of 105

Happy Voting

Credit: The Image Direct

Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam cast their ballots on Wednesday in L.A., and take photos to commemorate the moment.

17 of 105

Camera's Rolling

Credit: Splash News Online

Julia Garner is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District on Thursday. 

18 of 105

City Chic

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes pairs a chic ankle-length coat with SOREL boots as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

19 of 105

Pretty in Purple

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker strikes a pose during a photoshoot in midtown N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

20 of 105

Pals for Life

Credit: Shutterstock

Scout Willis and her pup are seen out in L.A. on Thursday after grabbing coffee.

21 of 105

Walk with Me

Credit: The Image Direct

Camila Mendes walks her dog while out and about in Vancouver on Thursday.

22 of 105

Spread the Word

Credit: Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty

Lizzo encourages fans to vote while accepting the top song sales artist award during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in L.A. 

23 of 105

Date Night

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo hold hands as they walk to dinner together on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

24 of 105

The Bat Is Back

Credit: BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson is seen in character while filming Batman in Liverpool on Wednesday. 

25 of 105

Afternoon Stroll

Credit: BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes is seen running errands on Wednesday in L.A. 

26 of 105

Bringing the Bubbly

Credit: SplashNews.com

On Tuesday in L.A., newlyweds Larry David and Ashley Underwood are seen out together for the first time since tying the knot last week. 

27 of 105

Royal Visit

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is seen during a surprise visit to the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College on Wednesday in London.

28 of 105

City Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid grabs a drink as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

29 of 105

Bold Blues

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Irina Shayk wears a blue cutout top while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.'s Soho area. 

30 of 105

Pet Parents

Credit: The Image Direct

Macaulay Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song take their cat and dog out for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.

31 of 105

Ready, Set, Action!

Credit: Splash News Online

Adam Sandler is seen filming his latest Netflix movie Hustle on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

32 of 105

Yes to Yoga

Credit: MEGA

Sofia Richie wears a matching black sports bra and leggings set while on her way to yoga on Wednesday in L.A.

33 of 105

City Stroll

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly head out to take a walk through Soho on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

34 of 105

Stay Hydrated

Credit: Backgrid