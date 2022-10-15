Gabrielle Union Spreads Peace in N.Y.C., Plus Russell Crowe, Gigi Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 15, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 78

Peace Pal

Gabrille Union
The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union has a message for photographers while out in New York City on Oct. 14.

02 of 78

When in Rome

Russell Crowe
Franco Origlia/Getty

Russell Crowe is awarded with a plaque from the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, as Ambassador of Rome to the world at Palazzo Senatorio on Oct. 14.

03 of 78

Fall Feels

Gigi Hadid
Janet Mayer/Startraks

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Oct. 14.

04 of 78

Star in Stripes

Elle Fanning
Backgrid

Dakota Fanning cracks up following an Oct. 14 workout in L.A.

05 of 78

Love All

Sam Reilly
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Sam Riley and Haley Bennett put their heads together at the She Is Love world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair on Oct. 14.

06 of 78

A-List Arrival

George Clooney Julia Roberts
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

George Clooney escorts Ticket to Paradise costar Julia Roberts into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 13.

07 of 78

It's Showtime

Janelle Monae
Amanda Rose/Avalon

Janelle Monáe shows off her signature style on Oct. 13 for the London opening of Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

08 of 78

Taking a Stand

Jason Momoa
Charley Gallay/Getty

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley attend Netflix's Slumberland Los Angeles screening and Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 13.

09 of 78

Look of Love

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Amy Sussman/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only have eyes for each other on Oct. 13 at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at The Huntington Museum and Gardens in Los Angeles.

10 of 78

Happy Family

Sylvester Stallone
Michael Buckner/Getty

Reunited lovebirds Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone bring daughters Sistine and Sophia to the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at The Huntington Museum and Gardens in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

11 of 78

Shake It Off

Angus Cloud James Marsden
Amy Sussman/Getty

Also at the Ralph Lauren show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13: Angus Cloud and James Marsden.

12 of 78

Round of Applause

Danielle Brooks Samuel L Jackson
Bruce Glikas/Getty

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson take their bows during the opening night curtain call for the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on Oct. 13.

13 of 78

Guitar Heroes

John Mayer guests at Maren Morris' Humble Quest tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl 10/13/22
John Mayer and Maren Morris. LNHS/Randall Michaelson

John Mayer joins Maren Morris to play guitar on "To Hell & Back" during her Humble Quest tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Oct. 13.

14 of 78

Prada Perfect

Emma Watson
Dave Benett/Getty

Emma Watson suits up for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party in London on Oct. 13.

15 of 78

In the Club

Miguel Kane Brown
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Miguel, Titus O'Neil and Kane Brown have some fun on the red carpet for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

16 of 78

Costumed Character

Chace Crawford
The Image Direct

Chace Crawford suits up to film The Boys in Toronto on Oct. 12.

17 of 78

School's Out

Cobie Smulders
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam go retro as Amazon Freevee hosts a '90s dance party for the new original series High School at No Vacancy in L.A. on Oct. 13.

18 of 78

Northern Exposure

The Rock
Robert Okine/Getty

Another day, another Black Adam premiere for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who greets fans in Toronto on Oct. 13.

19 of 78

Cool Contrast

Zoe Kazan Carey Mulligan
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan hit the red carpet for the She Said premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 13.

20 of 78

Rocky Mountain High

Carly Rae Jepsen
Josh Mellin

Carly Rae Jepsen hits the high notes during her concert at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Oct. 12.

21 of 78

Fun with Fashion

Mariska Hargitay
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Mariska Hargitay toasts honoree Christian Siriano at the 2022 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.

22 of 78

Ride the Wave

Sarah Silverman
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Silverman makes her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

23 of 78

Camo Cool

Nina Dobrev
Michael Simon/StarTraks

Nina Dobrev walks her dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12 while wearing sustainable brand Losano.

24 of 78

Art Fair

Ronnie WOod
Dave Benett/Getty

Ronnie Wood unveils a new series of paintings at Kenwood in London on Oct. 13.

25 of 78

Please and Thank You

Olivia WIlde
MEGA

Olivia Wilde sports a "Pleasing" top in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

26 of 78

Gloves On

Prince William
Heathcliff O'Malley/Getty

Prince William puts up his dukes at the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in London on Oct. 13.

27 of 78

Banshee Bros

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson speak on stage as they attend The
Banshees of Inisherin U.K. premiere during the BFI
London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 13.

28 of 78

What a Gem

Katie Holmes
Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes dons a LBD for a party celebrating Bvlgari's 50th anniversary at the Jazz Club at Aman New York on Oct. 12.

29 of 78

New York Minute

Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stands out in his red suit on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of Black Adam.

30 of 78

Out of Time

The 60th New York Film Festival Presentation of "Armageddon Time" - After Party held at Tavern on the Green,Tavern on the Green, - 12 Oct 2022

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway get all dressed up for the New York Film Festival afterparty for Armageddon Time at Tavern on the Green on Oct. 12.

31 of 78

Bright Spot

Jojo Siwa
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

JoJo Siwa matches her pink hair to her pink ensemble on Oct. 12 at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A.

32 of 78

A Great Year

Ciara
Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Ciara stuns on Oct. 12 at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville.

33 of 78

Suit Yourselves

Dan and Shay
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Also at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

34 of 78

One Less Lonely Boy

Ashlee Simpson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson make it a date at the Los Angeles screening of The Loneliest Boy in the World at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 12.

35 of 78

Watch This

Naomi Watts
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale get together on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of The Watcher.

36 of 78

Fab at Fifty

W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski joins a parade of stars at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

37 of 78

Schoolgirl Style

Camilla Cabello
The Image Direct

Camila Cabello is ready for class while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

38 of 78

Brooklyn Boys

Jack Harlow
Mike Coppola/Getty

Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow hit the stage on Oct. 12 at American Express Presents: Louisville by Jack Harlow Member Week Celebration at Brooklyn Steel.

39 of 78

Off Duty Day

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lea Michele steps out in New York City on Oct. 12, during a break from her work on Broadway in Funny Girl.

40 of 78

You're So Golden

Ashley Park
Michael Buckner/Getty

Ashley Park stops for a photo at the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit event at Pink Motel on Oct. 12.

41 of 78

Lunch Bunch

Jose Garces
Courtesy

Iron Chef's Jose Garces hosts a lunch and learn at Amada at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

42 of 78

All Hands

Jamie Lee Curtis
Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis has her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12.

43 of 78

Keep Your Cool

Jesse Williams
Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP

Jesse Williams joins Kidde to launch the Cause For Alarm campaign, unveiling a mural by artist Cey Adams in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 12.

44 of 78

Born to Shine

Victoria Beckham
Backgrid

Victoria Beckham commands attention in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

45 of 78

Peace Out

Hugh Jackman
Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman is snapped on Oct. 12 — his birthday! — in N.Y.C.

46 of 78

Glamour Girls

Hailey Bieber and Paris Jackson

Hailey Bieber and Paris Jackson celebrate Venus Williams and Los Angeles Club Lacoste at the Sunset Tower in L.A. on Oct. 8.

47 of 78

Work It

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Atlas on Oct. 11.

48 of 78

Fright Fest

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis. Alberto Rodriguez/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis shines on Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles premiere of Halloween Ends.

49 of 78

Don't Look Back

Melanie Griffin
Mark Von Holden/Getty

Also on the Halloween Ends red carpet on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, a very brave Melanie Griffith.

50 of 78

Serious Standout

Kristin Davis
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Davis makes quite the style statement on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

51 of 78

Speaker of the House

Kid Cudi
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Kid Cudi speaks onstage at Reel to Reel: Entergalactic at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

52 of 78

Electric Evening

GMC, SHOWstudio, and Don C Host “Like Nothing Else”
Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Paris Jackson attends the GMC Hummer EV 'Like Nothing Else' experience in West Hollywood Calif. on. Tuesday.

53 of 78

Green Machine

Heather Rae
Backgrid

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa stays hydrated while shooting Selling Sunset in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

54 of 78

Fancy Free

Chloe Moretz
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get together at the red carpet event for season 1 of the new Prime Video series The Peripheral at Ace Hotel Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

55 of 78

Game Face

Rob Lowe
Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Rob Lowe attends game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11

56 of 78

Quiet on the Set

Hilary Swank
The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Hilary Swank gets back to work on Alaska Daily in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 10.

57 of 78

Two Cool

The Nova Twins
Ryan Segedi

The Nova Twins hang at Subterranean in Chicago on Oct. 9.

58 of 78

Scene Stealers

Sydney Sweeney
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Celeste O'Connor and Sydney Sweeney film scenes for Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

59 of 78

On the Move

Dakota Johnson
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Dakota Johnson brings the drama while filming Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

60 of 78

Paw Patrol

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux lets dog Kuma lead the way in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

61 of 78

Whale of a Tale

Brendan Fraser
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore arrive at the premiere of The Whale during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

62 of 78

A Step Ahead

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher keeps it moving in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.

63 of 78

Foodie Friends

Padma Lakshmi
Lanna Apisukh

Padma Lakshmi and Emily Weinstein get chatty at The New York Times Food Festival in N.Y.C. on Oct. 8.

64 of 78

Dark Night

Mariah Carey
Splash News Online

Mariah Carey leaves her New York City apartment in style on Oct. 10.

65 of 78

Happy to Be Here

Robert Downey Jr.
Monica Schipper/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan premiere the new documentary Sr., about RDJ's father, at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 10.

66 of 78

Run Like the Wind

Donald Glover
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Donald Glover breaks into a sprint while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

67 of 78

Sing Thing

Florence Welch
Steve Jennings/Getty

Florence Welch brings Florence + The Machine to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Oct. 9.

68 of 78

Going Gray

Bradley Cooper
The Image Direct

A casual Bradley Cooper strolls through New York City on Oct. 10.

69 of 78

What a Star

Garth brooks
Jason Kempin/Getty

Garth Brooks shines at the Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 10.

70 of 78

Silk Sonic

Halle Bailey
Backgrid

Halle Bailey leaves Catch Steak in Los Angeles following dinner with friends on Oct. 10.

71 of 78

Orange You Glad?

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another day, another event for Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, who premiere The Good Nurse at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

72 of 78

Red Alert

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
Backgrid/Splash News Online

The Crown's newest Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki, films with the young actors playing Princes Harry and William in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 8.

73 of 78

Party Pals

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson get together at the afterparty for The Banshees of Inisherin premiere on Oct. 10 in N.Y.C.

74 of 78

Make a Wish

Katy Perry
MEGA

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans on Oct. 9.

75 of 78

Time to Go

Lily Collins
David Buchan/Shutterstock

Lily Collins hosts GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

76 of 78

So Blue

Gwendoline Christie
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Gwendoline Christie attends The Son premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on Oct. 10.

77 of 78

Mic Check

Christina Aguilera
Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the Citi/American Airlines 35th anniversary concert at Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 6.

78 of 78

Bowled Over

Jimmie Allen
Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Jimmie Allen and Nelly hang on Oct. 5 at Allen's PBA Challenge at Bowlero in Matthews, North Carolina.

