Star Tracks - Saturday, October 14, 2006
SPEAKING IN PATTERNS
Onetime rivals Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan seem to be communicating – through clothes and poses – at Thursday's T-Mobile Sidekick 3 bash in Beverly Hills. The two, who cut similar fashion figures in patterned babydoll dresses, were joined by much of young Hollywood, including Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton.
BUONGIORNO, ROMA!
Nicole Kidman strikes an elegant pose as she helps kick off the inaugural Rome Film Festival on Friday with her drama Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. Later in the month Kidman plans to accompany husband Keith Urban to the ARIAs, Australia's equivalent of the Grammys.
EYE SPY
Jennifer Garner and Heroes star Greg Grunberg reunite at the Children's Defense Fund's annual Beat the Odds awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Garner and Grunberg, who costarred together in Alias and Felicity, are both longtime supporters of the organization.
A VOCAL SUPPORTER
Reese Witherspoon sings the praises of the Normandie Freedom School Choir at the CDF awards Thursday.
SOLDIERING ON
Meanwhile, Witherspoon's husband Ryan Phillippe stays dialed in Thursday on the New York City set of his latest untitled film, about a soldier's return home from Iraq.
MAIN SQUEEZE
Despite telling David Letterman the previous evening that he learned his lesson and is keeping his current relationship out of the spotlight, Nick Lachey takes Vanessa Minnillo by the hand as they leave his New York City hotel on Thursday.
TWO TO TANGO
Mario Lopez puts the squeeze on his Dancing with the Stars partner Karina Smirnoff at a Los Angeles party on Wednesday. And while the sparks fly on the dance floor, Lopez has downplayed talk of offscreen romance, telling PEOPLE coyly, "She's a special lady."
OFFSCREEN CHEMISTRY
Rachel Weisz gets a handle on 4-month-old son Henry Chance during a break on the New York City set of her latest film Defintiely, Maybe on Thursday.
SEEING 'RED'
Bono and Oprah give each other a hand Thursday during a meeting of the minds in Chicago. The pair joined forces to promote the U2 frontman's "Project Red," a campaign to raise money to fight AIDS in Africa.
IN THE TRENCHES
Hugh Jackman smoothes it all out – with some helping hands – as he shoots a scene with Ewan McGregor on the New York City set of their latest film, The Tourist, on Thursday.
TOUR OF DUTY
Kirsten Dunst stays happily hydrated during a visit to Manhattan on Thursday, where the actress is expected to attend a screening of her drama Marie-Antoinette at the New York Film Festival.
FEELING POO?
After making his acting debut on CSI, Kevin Federline makes another broadcast – in the form of a baby onesie for newborn Sutton? – while hosting a bash Thursday at the Kitson Men store in Beverly Hills.
THE O.C. MEETS N.Y.C.
California boy Adam Brody unleashes his love for the New York Mets baseball team – currently in the National League Championship playoffs – while strolling with his dog Penny Lane in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BELATED WISHES
With her new longer locks, Ashlee Simpson gets ready to party at London's Embassy Club Wednesday night, where she rang in her 22nd birthday – just over a week late.
A TIGHT SQUEEZE
Armed with a new computer, Jude Law checks that a few bits and pences are left over before heading home from London's members' only club Groucho on Wednesday.
UNDERNEATH IT ALL
Lindsay Lohan reveals she just wants to make peace during a Hollywood outing on Wednesday.