Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Step Out in London, Plus Jenna & Hoda, Big Bird and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Nick Maslow, Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 09, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 82

Gala Glam

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the Shooting Star Ball in Aid of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday night.

2 of 82

Golden Glow

GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes gorgeous on Friday while out in New York City.

3 of 82

Won't Back Down

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Jane Fonda leads hundreds of people in a march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House as part of her “Fire Drill Fridays” rally protesting against climate change in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

4 of 82

Happy to Be Here

NBC

On Friday, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb do a scavenger hunt around New York City’s 30 Rock in advance of Hager’s return to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna this coming Monday, Nov. 11.

5 of 82

Bird's the Word

Splash News Online

Big Bird lights New York City’s Empire State Building yellow on Friday in celebration of Sesame Street‘s 50th anniversary on Sunday.

6 of 82

Real-Life Friends

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Artists Inspiration Award winner Jennifer Aniston gets some support from her on- and off-screen BFFs Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

7 of 82

Buddies in Blue

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

8 of 82

Elsa and Anna Reunite

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Costars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell lock hands at the Frozen 2 film premiere on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre.

9 of 82

Disney Darlings

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie pose with characters from Disney’s Frozen at the world premiere of Frozen 2 on Thursday at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

10 of 82

Milestone Moment

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.

11 of 82

Chocolate Avalanche

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Taraji P. Henson sits on a throne of chocolate at the Kinder Bueno ‘Sweeteasy’ pop-up event to celebrate the brand’s new chocolate bar launch in the U.S. on Thursday in New York City.

12 of 82

Giving Back

Andrew Toth/Getty

Mindy Kaling hosts the first-ever DSW Gives Do Good pop-up at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on Thursday in West Hollywood.

13 of 82

City Scene

Gotham/GC Images

Lucy Boynton wears a leopard print coat and opaque blue tights while filming The Politician in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday. 

14 of 82

Happy Hugs

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o and Cicely Tyson embrace at the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.

15 of 82

Family First

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Sienna Miller shares the stage with daughter Marlowe Sturridge at the International Medical Corps Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

16 of 82

'Rock' Solid

Rich Fury/Getty

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows his support for Lindsey Vonn at the premiere of her HBO documentary, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

17 of 82

Biggest Fan

Courtesy of Amuse Society/Jason Naude

Colton Underwood Supports Fiancee Cassie Randolph at the launch of her collection with Amuse Society in Venice, California.

18 of 82

Shady Lady

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jaime King tries out some new sunglasses at the Ray-Ban store opening in Venice, California, on Thursday.

19 of 82

Just Add Mistletoe

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour share a kiss as Guess kicks-off the holiday season in Los Angeles, California. 

20 of 82

Bring the Funny

Noam Galai/Getty

Kenan Thompson and former SNL castmate Vanessa Bayer pose at the Gilda’s Club N.Y.C. 24th annual gala at The Pierre Hotel on Thursday in N.Y.C.

21 of 82

Larger Than Life

John Sciulli/Getty

Zoë Saldana strikes a pose in front of the life-sized figurines at the Funko Hollywood VIP Preview event on Thursday in Hollywood.

22 of 82

Front Row Fans

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kate Hudson and her son Ryder Robinson are spotted at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Thursday at the Staples Center in L.A.

23 of 82

Couple Goals

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Chip and Joanna Gaines stop by Thursday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

24 of 82

Dinner Party Pals

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Kris Jenner and Dee Hilfiger admire the new merchandise at Dee’s dinner with husband Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate her brand, Dee Ocleppo, at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday.

25 of 82

Musical Perks

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Dan Smith of Bastille takes the stage for an intimate performance presented by Mastercard and JetBlue and held exclusively for JetBlue card members on Thursday at Sony Hall in N.Y.C.

26 of 82

Vacation Vibes

Craig Barritt/Getty

Venus Williams celebrates American Express Travel’s 2020 Trending Destinations at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday.

27 of 82

Fab Four

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott attend a photo call for Charlie’s Angels at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Thursday.

28 of 82

Keeping It Casual

The Image Direct

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are the picture of easy fall style on Thursday during a stroll through N.Y.C.

29 of 82

Pattern Maker

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Halsey lets her outfit do the talking on Thursday while visiting KISS Breakfast Radio Studios in London.

30 of 82

It's a Tie

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Cara Santana dons a navy bikini for a day in the waves in Miami Beach on Thursday.

31 of 82

Cute Date

Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Bronstein arrive for the 21st GQ Men of the Year Awards at Komische Oper Berlin in Germany on Thursday.

32 of 82

Fast Thinking

Brad Barket/Getty

Kanye West speaks on stage with Yeezy head designer Steven Smith during a conversation with Mark Wilson at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday in N.Y.C.

33 of 82

Ginger Snaps

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Bryce Dallas Howard and sister Paige Howard share a moment on Thursday at the Inspired by Women HALO Benefit at the Gramercy Park Hotel in N.Y.C.

34 of 82

Flower Child

The Image Direct

Lucas Hedges sports a confused look on Thursday while hitting the set of his new project French Exit in Montreal.

35 of 82

'Two' Cute

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Sally and Ronnie Wood bring twin daughters Alice and Gracie to the Carnaby Christmas installation switch-on at Carnaby Street in London on Thursday.

36 of 82

Bar None

Theo Wargo/Getty

Taraji P. Henson pops into the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday to shoot a segment on People Now.

37 of 82

Doggone Adorable

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The stars of the upcoming live-action film Lady and the Tramp, Monte and Rose, visit Pluto in Mickey’s Toontown during a celebratory trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

38 of 82

Sing Thing

John Parra/Getty

Cynthia Erivo performs during the Krug Encounter Miami with Thom Browne on Wednesday in Florida.

39 of 82

Happening Today

3rd Hour of TODAY

Venus Williams joins Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer as a guest host of the 3rd hour of Today on Thursday in N.Y.C., wearing a FRAME suit for the occasion.

40 of 82

Keep It Cozy

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon looks to be in great spirits as she steps out in a sweater and jeans on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

41 of 82

100% That B

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lizzo brings down the house at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday. 

42 of 82

Make Way

Michael Cohen/Getty

One day after celebrating her birthday, Kris Jenner makes a grand entrance alongside daughter Kim Kardashian West to speak at the 2019 New York Times Dealbook event on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

43 of 82

Comedy Legends

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy make each other laugh at the 9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

